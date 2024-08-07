Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "7301".

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings with securities. The electronic trading platform of the FSE, XETRA, has made it the world's second largest fully electronic cash market with direct linkage to all other major European financial hubs. This listing will help to increase the Company's trading liquidity and facilitate investment in Flora by European investors through the Frankfurt listing as major financial hubs like Switzerland, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein, Monaco and others are reached easily.

"The Frankfurt listing will provide a path for new European investors to gain exposure to the Company in addition to increasing our liquidity and trading. We welcome the opportunity to connect with our shareholders and European investors," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

