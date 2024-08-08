During a busy summer of sport, OMODA proves itself to be the perfect road trip companion

OMODA & JAECOO took a 5000-kilometer tour across four European countries

The epic road trip finished in Paris, where OMODA's first European pop-up store had its grand opening on 26 th July

July OMODA's official UK launch will take place later this month

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UK gears up for a summer filled with sporting events and family getaways, OMODA is set to make its mark as the quintessential road trip companion.

Following an epic 5,000-kilometer tour across four European countries, OMODA & JAECOO concluded their journey in Paris with the grand opening of OMODA's first European pop-up store on July 26th. Now, all eyes turn to the UK, where OMODA's highly anticipated launch will take place later this month.

As schools break up and the holiday season kicks into high gear, road trips are on the rise. In the UK, holidaymakers are expected to drive an average of 367 miles on their summer holidays*. OMODA's recent journey, featuring popular TikTok influencers Luke Hamnet and fitness brand founder Will Bailey, has highlighted what makes this vehicle the perfect companion for such adventures.

OMODA offers features for comfort, entertainment, and driving pleasure, with three driving modes - ECO, NORMAL, and SPORT - allowing drivers to optimise performance and efficiency for any journey.

When asked what makes the perfect road trip, Luke Hamnet said: "You have to have a killer playlist! It's essential for those long drives and really sets the mood in the car. On our way to Paris, we even switched on OMODA's Disco mode for some awesome ambient lighting-it totally matched the energy of our playlist."

The OMODA 5 features a premium SONY audio system with eight speakers, delivering high-quality sound and dynamic lighting for an immersive experience, whether you're in the city or exploring the countryside.

Luke's road trip companion, Will Bailey added: "For me it's all about ease and comfort on a long drive. Journeys can be incredibly stressful, especially during a busy summer, in the OMODA 5 it felt so much more relaxed, and we took full advantage of the technical features which came as standard."

OMODA's advanced voice control system is perfect for long motorway drives or scenic routes. It lets you adjust windows, seat heating, navigation, and the sunroof with simple voice commands, enhancing safety and keeping your focus on the road.

Shawn Xu, Global CEO of OMODA & JAECOO: " We're excited that our road trippers enjoyed test driving the OMODA & JAECOO across Europe, marking a key step towards our UK launch. Later this month, we'll officially debut in the UK, showcasing our commitment to innovative tech, environmental responsibility, and a vibrant global community."

*KwikFit research | Research carried out by Opinium among a nationally representative sample of 2000 UK adults - 28 June - 2 July 2024

About OMODA and JAECOO

OMODA is committed to design, intelligence and sustainable responsibility. In the name OMODA, the "O" stands for life and vitality, a symbol of the essential element of life, oxygen. "MODA" is derived from modern fashion trends, while representing a new global focus on a sustainable lifestyle.?

OMODA is dedicated to embracing global consumers and creating a forward-looking brand for a spirited new generation of car buyers. This attitude is embodied in OMODA's first model to arrive in the UK, the OMODA 5.

A brand-new off-road brand arriving in Europe for the first time, the name JAECOO is inspired by a fusion of "Jäger" (meaning "hunter") and "cool." This melding of cultures captures both off-road and urban environments.

JAECOO was created to be "from classic, beyond classic", dedicating to innovation, taking on the urban off-road environment with exceptional performance, world-class safety features and forward-thinking, intelligent technologies. JAECOO blends the experience and craftsmanship of teams from across the world, with the aim of establishing a new standard for urban off-roaders.

Combined, OMODA and JAECOO are the fastest growing global automotive brands, with over 260,000 cumulative sales to date.

