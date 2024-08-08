2024 China-France Tour Paris Grand Show: HONGQI's Innovation for a Better Future

The 2024 China-France Tour, led by the premier brand HONGQI, reached its final destination in Paris. The new HONGQI H9 and EH7 models took the lead in capturing the attention of Parisians with their stunning oriental beauty.

Europe, the birthplace of the automobile, boasts a mature automotive industry and a rich automotive culture. The China-France Tour convoy, spearheaded by HONGQI, traversed 11,700 kilometers across six countries, allowing European citizens to experience the outstanding performance of Chinese cars. The convoy made its mark in cities like Brussels, Innsbruck, and Lausanne.

HONGQI was born in an era of fervent passion, evolving from initial handcrafted models to today's fully self-developed vehicles, showcasing the technological prowess of Chinese manufacturing. The new H9, which represents the perfect combination of artistic heritage and industrial dreams, and ideal car EH7, which seamlessly integrates luxury and technology, have thoroughly impressed the European people.

Only by boldly venturing out can one reach great distances. By daring to conquer the Nürburgring and the Alps, HONGQI invited the world to witness the transformation of Chinese automobiles from mere bystanders to active participants in areas where they had never ventured a century ago. The Grand Show that attracted countless people and the China-France high-end Business Exchange Salon that gathered elites from all walks of life jointly drew a blueprint for the future of Chinese automobile brands.

With the conclusion of the Paris Grand Show and the high-end Business Exchange Salon, the 2024 China-France Tour officially came to an end. However, HONGQI remains on the move, with more beautiful destinations ahead, beyond the exotic scenery of the Mercedes-Benz Museum, Lake Zurich, and the Eiffel Tower.

Promoting the exchange and mutual learning of automotive cultures between China and other countries is a key objective of HONGQI's journey. Bringing Chinese design aesthetics, manufacturing engineering, and intelligent science represented by HONGQI to Europe unlocks limitless possibilities for Chinese cars.

Name: Wang Ying

Email: hq-callcenter@faw.com.cn

Phone: +86 18810777578

SOURCE: HONGQI

View the original press release on accesswire.com