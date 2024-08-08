Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, August 8, 2024 - Kuros Biosciences ("Kuros" or the "Company") a leader in next generation bone healing technologies, today announced financial results for the first half of 2024.
Revenue from direct MagnetOs product sales were CHF 31.6 million compared to CHF 12.2 million in H1 2023. Total revenue from medical devices product sales reached CHF 31.8 million compared to CHF 12.9 million in H1 2023.
Chris Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros Biosciences, said: "We are pleased to report first half 2024 results that continue to demonstrate our strong execution and commercialization, with direct MagnetOs revenue growth of 159% fueling the MagnetOs EBITDA margin of 27% and total Kuros Group EBITDA margin of 2%, adjusted at 12.5%. Our growing body of clinical evidence, including our recently published MAXA Level 1 clinical study in the peer-reviewed journal Spine, demonstrates how our differentiated technology continues to surpass expectations in providing compared to autograft a superior bone healing solution to surgeons and patients. With additional clearances from the FDA and other regulatory bodies currently applied for, we look forward to driving steady penetration of MagnetOs in the musculoskeletal biologics market."
Revenue from product sales of CHF 31.8 million in H1 2024 increased 148% as reported, compared to CHF 12.9 million revenue in H1 2023. The cost of goods sold amounted to CHF 3.5 million for the first half of 2024 compared to CHF 2.1 million in H1 2023. Sales and marketing costs increased to CHF 18.5 million in H1 2024 from CHF 9.3 million in the prior year. Research and development which included costs of the Phase 2a study in spinal fusion of Fibrin-PTH amounted to CHF 3.6 million (H1 2023: CHF 2.3 million). General and administrative costs increased to CHF 7.0 million (H1 2023: CHF 3.8 million). Net operating costs amounted to CHF 28.9 million (H1 2023: CHF 15.3 million). The net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2024, amounted to CHF 0.2 million (H1 2023: CHF 5.1 million).
About MagnetOs
Indications statement
About Kuros Biosciences
Forward Looking Statements
