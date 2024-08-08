dsm-firmenich concludes new €1.8 billion Revolving Credit Facility

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, and MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dsm-firmenich today announces that it has successfully concluded a new €1.8 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) to replace existing RCF arrangements which expire in 2025: DSM's €1 billion RCF and Firmenich's CHF750 million RCF.

The syndicated facility, which dsm-firmenich entered into with a group of 15 banks, has a tenor of five years and two one-year extension options. In addition, the facility is available for general corporate purposes of the Group.

The new RCF is a strong pillar in the Group's financing strategy. It helps to centralize and streamline dsm-firmenich's financing structure, and it underpins the group's financial flexibility. The transaction also confirms the strong relationship dsm-firmenich has with its international and regional financial partners.

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

