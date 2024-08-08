Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

1st semester 2024: Growth in revenue1) to CHF 577.0m,

up 9.2% at constant exchange rates

Growth of 14.4% in the 2nd quarter at constant exchange rates

Compagnie Financière Tradition continued to grow since the beginning of the year, along the lines of last year. At constant exchange rates, consolidated revenue, including share of joint ventures, increased by 9.2% in the first semester of the year, with a growth of 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. The level of activity over the period was up in all regions and the majority of asset classes, driven notably by the Group's organic growth policy.

Consolidated revenue continued to be impacted by a currency effect compared to the first semester of 2023 due to the strengthening of the Swiss franc, notably against the Japanese yen. Details are as follows:

Revenue for the 1st semester:

CHFm 2024 2023 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Reported revenue (IFRS) 537.1 513.3 +4.6% +9.2% Adjusted revenue including share of joint ventures1) 577.0 552.4 +4.4% +9.2% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 560.3 534.0 +4.9% +9.4% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 16.7 18.4 -9.3% +4.9%

Revenue for the 2nd quarter:

CHFm 2024 2023 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Reported revenue (IFRS) 271.5 241.7 +12.3% +14.4% Adjusted revenue including share of joint ventures1) 293.2 261.9 +11.9% +14.4% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 283.5 251.7 +12.6% +14.7% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 9.7 10.2 -5.6% +7.0%

1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

