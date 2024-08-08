Q2 2024 average sales and production of 18,050 bopd and 18,290 bopd, respectively

Generated Q2 2024 free funds flow of $36 million (7% quarterly yield)

Exited quarter with $96 million in total cash

Declaring dividend of $0.015/share payable Sept 13, 2024

Board changes

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to report its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.PetroTal-Corp.com. All amounts herein are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Selected Q2 2024 Highlights

Average Q2 2024 production and sales of 18,290 and 18,050 barrels ("bbls") of oil per day ("bopd"), respectively, which included a brief river blockade;

Generated Q2 2024 EBITDA (1) and free funds flow (1) of $69.5 million ($42.31/bbl) and $36.3 million ($22.11/bbl), respectively;

Exited Q2 2024 in a strong cash position with $95.9 million in total cash ($84.1 million unrestricted), with over $93.2 million in current receivables due subsequent to June 30, 2024;

In early May 2024, PetroTal signed an acquisition agreement to acquire a 100% working interest in Peru's Block 131, including the producing Los Angeles field for a purchase price of $5 million, subject to closing adjustments and with an effective date of January 1, 2024;

Successfully drilled two new oil wells in the quarter. Well 19H has averaged over 6,860 bopd over its initial 30 days, placing it in the Company's top five initial rate wells and achieving payout in approximately 40 days;

Delivered strong operating cost metrics with lifting and variable transportation costs under $8.00/bbl in the quarter, slightly higher than Q1 2024, and generating a near 78% net operating income margin in the quarter;

Capital expenditures ("Capex") totaled $38.9 million in Q2 2024 and were focused on drilling wells 18H and 19H;

Completed all regulatory approvals for the Company's Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados Oil Pipeline ("OCP") route to market in Ecuador, onto which oil loading into barges was subsequently commenced in mid July 2024. Actual final sale of the pilot oil is expected in October 2024;

Delivered strong Q2 2024 net income of $35.4 million ($0.04/share); and,

Paid total dividends of $0.015/share and repurchased 1.2 million common shares in Q2 2024, representing approximately $15 million of total capital returned to shareholders (approximately 3% of June 30, 2024, market capitalization).

(1) Non-GAAP (defined below) measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. See "Selected Financial Measures" section.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Our Q2 2024 operating and financial results were robust and Q3 and Q4 are now underpinned by strong drilling results this quarter. The 19H well was initially producing in excess of 8,000 bopd despite being designed with a shorter horizontal section compared to previous drills and has now averaged over 6,800 bopd over the last 30 days.

In addition, we are extremely excited about our formal route activation through the OCP. Having completed all the regulatory approvals, the Company is now in a position to further diversify its oil sales routes and to allow for offtake optionality during the dry season. Activating additional routes to market is a priority for the Company and we look forward to sending further updates in the fall of 2024.

We are expecting to close the Block 131 acquisition later this year becoming the Company's first diversified production stream with the expectation of significantly increasing its light oil production profile in 2025."

Selected Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

Q2-2024

Q1-2024

Q2-2024

Q2-2023



$/bbl $ 000 $/bbl $ 000 $/bbl $ 000 $/bbl $ 000 Average Production (bopd)

18,290

18,518

18,404

15,631 Average sales (bopd)

18,050

18,347

18,198

15,567 Total sales (bbls)(1)

1,642,578

1,669,537

3,312,115

2,817,573 Average Brent price $83.87

$81.01

$82.46

$79.73

Contracted sales price, gross $83.92

$81.14

$82.35

$78.86

Tariffs, fees and differentials ($21.15)

($20.89)

($20.86)

($20.75)

Realized sales price, net $62.76

$60.25

$61.49

$58.11

Oil revenue(1) $62.76 $103,086 $60.25 $100,583 $61.49 $203,669 $58.11 $163,723 Royalties(2) $6.08 $9,991 $5.69 $9,500 $5.88 $19,491 $5.37 $15,137 Operating expense $6.10 $10,023 $5.56 $9,278 $5.83 $19,301 $4.78 $13,454 Direct Transportation:











Diluent $1.16 $1,898 $0.94 $1,567 $1.73 $5,740 $1.07 $3,009 Barging $0.58 $951 $0.60 $1,005 $0.02 $54 $0.64 $1,802 Diesel $0.11 $186 $0.05 $80 ($0.03) ($106) $0.08 $233 Storage $0.01 $12 ($0.27) ($457) ($0.13) ($445) $0.00 $0 Total Transportation $1.86 $3,047 $1.32 $2,195 $1.59 $5,243 $1.79 $5,044 Net Operating Income(3,4) $48.72 $80,025 $47.68 $79,610 $48.19 $159,634 $46.17 $130,088 G&A $6.41 $10,528 $4.83 $8,071 $5.61 $18,597 $4.30 $12,107 EBITDA(3) $42.31 $69,497 $42.85 $71,539 $42.58 $141,037 $41.87 $117,981 Adjusted EBITDA(3,5) $45.78 $75,201 $43.15 $72,048 $44.46 $147,250 $47.44 $133,670 Net Income $21.55 $35,405 $28.52 $47,619 $25.07 $83,028 $22.58 $63,614 Basic Shares Outstanding (000)

914,196

914,104

914,196

922,306 Market Capitalization(6)

$504,152

$511,898

$504,152

$433,484 Net Income/Share ($/share)

$0.04

$0.05

$0.09

$0.069 Capex

$38,867

$30,352

$69,219

$59,286 Free Funds Flow(3) (7) $22.12 $36,334 $24.97 $41,696 $23.56 $78,030 $26.40 $74,384 % of Market Capitalization(6)

7.2%

8.2%

15.5%

17.2% Total Cash(8)

$95,859

$85,151

$95,859

$92,552 Net Surplus (Debt) (3) (9)

$50,324

$55,522

$50,324

$97,523

The table below summarizes PetroTal's comparative financial position.

Approximately 89% of Q2 2024 sales were through the Brazilian route vs 87% in Q1 2024. Royalties at year to date June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 include the impact of the 2.5% community social trust. Non-GAAP (defined below) measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. See "Selected Financial Measures" section. Net operating income represents revenues less royalties, operating expenses, and direct transportation. Adjusted EBITDA is net operating income less general and administrative ("G&A") and plus/minus realized derivative impacts. Market capitalization for Q2, 2024, Q1 2024 and Q2 2023, assume share prices of $0.53, $0.56, and $0.45 respectively on the last trading day of the quarter. Free funds flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. See "Selected Financial Measures" section. Includes restricted cash balances. Net Surplus (Debt) = Total cash + all trade and net VAT receivables + short and long term net derivative balances - total current liabilities - long term debt - non current lease liabilities - net deferred tax - other long term obligations.

Q2 2024 Financial Variance Summary



Three months ended



Six months ended

US$/bbl Variance Summary Q2 2024

Q1 2024



Variance



Q2 2024



Q2 2023



Variance

Oil Sales (bopd) 18,050

18,347



(297)



18,198



15,567



2,631

Contracted Brent Price $83.92

$81.14



$2.78



$82.35



$78.86



$3.49

Realized Sales Price $62.76

$60.25



$2.51



$61.49



$58.11



$3.38

Royalties $6.08

$5.69



$0.39



$5.88



$5.37



$0.51

Total OPEX and Transportation $7.96

$6.88



$1.08



$7.42



$6.57



$0.85

Net Operating Income(1,2) $48.72

$47.68



$1.04



$48.19



$46.17



$2.02

G&A $6.41

$4.83



$1.58



$5.61



$4.30



$1.31

EBITDA $42.31

$42.85



($0.54)



$42.58



$41.87



$0.71

Net Income $21.55

$28.52



($6.97 )



$25.07



$22.58



$2.49

Free Funds Flow(1,3) $22.12

$24.97



($2.85)



$23.56



$26.40



$2.84



Q2 2024 Financial Variance Commentary

Near-flat sales volume compared to prior quarter with six months ended sales volumes up 17% from Q2 2023;

Higher lifting costs in the quarter, driven by higher contracted service and erosion control opex allocations compared to previous quarter. Higher diluent costs in the quarter due to higher transportation costs of diluent;

Capital spending increased by 28% to $38.9 million in the quarter from the prior quarter of $30.2 million due to increased drilling activity;

Strong Q2 2024 production and favorable oil pricing generated free funds flow per barrel in the quarter of approximately $22.1/bbl compared to $24.9/bbl in Q4 2023;

Liquidity increased 13% in Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024, with total cash increasing by approximately $11 million to $96 million despite transferring nearly $12 million of restricted cash to the social trust fund; and,

PetroTal maintained a strong balance sheet in Q2 2024 with no long term bank debt and a net surplus(1,4) of $50 million, and inclusive of a $65 million net deferred tax liability.

See "Selected Financial Measures". Net operating income represents revenues less royalties, operating expenses, and direct transportation. Free funds flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. Net Surplus (Debt) = Total cash + all trade and net VAT receivables + short and long term net derivative balances - total current liabilities - long term debt - non current lease liabilities - net deferred tax - other long term obligations.

Additional Financial and Operating Updates in, and subsequent to June 30, 2024

Operations Update

Corporate production averaged 20,034 bopd in July 2024, with contributions from the 19H and 18H wells, which averaged 5,167 and 2,278 bopd, respectively. Dry river season indicators are at the moment at lower levels than 2023. Notwithstanding, production and sales constraints from August through October 2024 are kept as originally budgeted thanks to the increased barge fleet size. Q3 2024 production guidance is reiterated at approximately 13,000 bopd.

With expected low river conditions in Q3 and early Q4, the Company is reaffirming production guidance of 16,500 to 17,500 bopd for 2024. Assuming a full year 2024 Brent price of $82/bbl, full year 2024 EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $200 to $240 million. Previous 2024 EBITDA guidance was $200 million.

PetroTal completed drilling 5WD on July 22, 2024, the Company's fourth water disposal well with injectivity tests at approximately 50,000 barrels of water per day ("bwpd"). The 5WD well is already online at a total cost of $10.7 million and below its budget of $12.7 million. Once the three high pressure pumps and the additional 50,000 barrels of water tank are fully tied in, the total field water disposal capacity will reach an estimated 170,000 bwpd by year end from the current 110,000 bwpd.

Drilling commenced on Well 20H on July 26, 2024 with an estimated cost of $13.7 million. Well completion and first production are estimated by late Q3 2024.

In order to minimize rig standby fees and maximize production thanks to the increased water handling capacity heading into the next wet season, PetroTal is accelerating capex. Following the completion of the 20H well, PetroTal will drill and complete wells 21H, 22H and 23H at Bretana by the end of Q1 2025. As a result, total estimated 2024 capital spend is now expected to fall within a range of $150 to $175 million, from a range of $150 to $160 million previously.

ONP Update

On July 17, 2024 the Company was notified that approximately 322,000 barrels of Northern Peruvian Pipeline ("ONP") oil located in section II of the line was successfully pumped to the Bayovar port for tender and eventual sale. When the tender process is completed by Petroperu, it will trigger a true up payment to PetroTal if the realized price for those barrels is greater than the oil's cost base. The average cost base of the Company's 2.2 million barrels of oil in the ONP is approximately $72.5/bbl Brent. Including the recent oil movement, as of the end of July, there are approximately 1.88 million barrels remaining in the ONP.

Cepsa Acquisition Update

Since the signing of the acquisition agreement in early May 2024, PetroTal's integration team has been progressing on the necessary regulatory approvals required to close the acquisition. The first milestone was achieved in late June 2024 with an approval from Perupetro. Approval into supreme decree is still estimated in Q4 2024. The Block 131 assets have been producing between 800 and 1,000 bopd and generating positive EBITDA per month since the transaction effective date of January 1, 2024. It is the Company's intention to optimize production starting next year.

JP Morgan Line of Credit

In May 2024, PetroTal was able to secure a $20 million line of credit with JP Morgan to further enhance short term liquidity. The line of credit is for 120 days at market variable interest rates with payment due in full at the end of the term. Including the previously announced $20 million line of credit with Banco de Credito del Peru, the Company has approximately $40 million of undrawn short term credit capacity.

Share Buyback Plan Update

PetroTal's updated liquidity strategy prioritises dividend sustainability, potential Block 131 development, and erosion control working capital requirements. In Q2 2024, the Company set additional constraints on the share buyback program that better align daily buyback execution with lower share prices. As a result, a decreased volume of buybacks was realized in Q2 2024 compared to previous quarters. The Company will continue to monitor buyback levels.

Q3 2024 dividend declaration

A cash dividend of USD$0.015 per common share has been declared to be paid in Q3 2024. This approximately represents a 12% annualized yield based on the current share price and includes the recurring USD$0.015 per common share amount, without the liquidity sweep this quarter due to anticipated heavier cash requirements over the next two quarters. The total dividend of USD$0.015 per common share will be paid according to the following timetable:

Record date: August 30, 2024

Payment date: September 13, 2024

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and investors should note that the excess liquidity sweep portion of all future dividends may be subject to fluctuations up or down in accordance with the Company's return of capital policy. Shareholders outside of Canada should contact their respective brokers or registrar agents for the appropriate tax election forms regarding this dividend.

Director Resignation

Effective August 8, 2024, Dr. Roger Tucker has resigned as a Company director so he can focus on leading the growth of Africa Oil. Dr. Tucker has been a board member since the end of 2019 when the Company started its successful horizontal well drilling campaign and has made many other significant technical contributions to our success at Bretana. PetroTal would like to thank Dr. Tucker for his contributions to the company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Q2 2024 Webcast Link for August 8, 2024

PetroTal will host a webcast for its Q2 2024 results on August 8, 2024 at 9am CT (Houston) and 3pm BST (London). Please see the link below to register.

