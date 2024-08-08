Scientists in Morocco have conceived a photovoltaic-thermal panel that uses a channel-box heat exchanger consisting of 94 channels attached directly to the PV module. The simulated design reportedly results in an overall panel efficiency of over 90% and good results in terms of temperature inhomogeneity. A group of scientists led by the Chouaïb Doukkali University in Morocco has designed a photovoltaic-thermal solar panel based on a channel-box heat exchanger aimed at improving convective exchange. They explained that the proposed design offers the advantage that the entire panel surface is in ...

