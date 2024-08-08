Build-A-Bear Workshop: Build-A-Bear Fast Tracks Halloween Collection Due to Viral Leak of New Products

Rising Popularity of the Season Combined with Fan Response to Unauthorised Leak Exposing Exclusive Introductions of Key Licensed Offering, Updated Mini Beans and the Return of Pumpkin Kitty Drive Launch Acceleration

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is shifting the launch of its highly anticipated Halloween collection earlier date. The action was spurred by a recent unauthorised product leak that ignited a flurry of excitement across social media platforms, with thousands of fans eagerly responding to the brand's spooky seasonal selection including products from an exclusive introduction of one of Build-A-Bear's most popular licensed brands, new versions of the palm-sized Mini Beans assortment - which has sold more than half a million units since launching earlier this year - and the relaunch of Pumpkin Kitty from the Build-A-Bear Vault.

The unexpected fan flurry generated in social media last week has prompted Build-A-Bear to pull forward the availability of Halloween-themed products, including three exclusively designed items from a highly anticipated licensed product line, as well as the re-launch of the classic Pumpkin Kitty. Originally introduced in 2008, Pumpkin Kitty was re-released from the Build-A-Bear Vault last year and will now be made available this year before the company had planned. Since the rapid sell out in 2023, Pumpkin Kitty has generated a waitlist of nearly 25,000 fans looking forward to the limited-time comeback that is available for purchase in the brand's classic make-your-own version and Mini Bean size online today. A giant version is expected to be available later this fall.

"For both kids and kids at heart, Build-A-Bear takes pride in being a place to celebrate holidays and special events in a truly memorable way," said Sharon Price John, President & CEO at Build-A-Bear Workshop. "Halloween has traditionally been a highlight at our Workshops for families to create magical moments together and collectors to enjoy exclusive seasonal offerings. We believe the brand's continued, and growing, popularity during this festive time reflects our commitment to providing joyful experiences and cherished moments for all ages."

The excitement surrounding the Halloween product at Build-A-Bear coincides with a broader Halloween trend, according to the National Retail Federation, which has noted that the holiday's cultural and economic impact in the U.S. has grown significantly in recent years with both an increase in the percent of Americans celebrating the holiday as well as a reported elevation in annual consumer spend. As such, many retailers have been expanding and accelerating their Halloween marketing in recent years, well in advance of the early October/late September historical norm, to take advantage of these shifting trends.

Build-A-Bear has seen similar shifts in consumer interest in recent years, with increased engagement and more rapid sell-through of seasonal items such as the 2023 reintroduction of Pumpkin Kitty. Notably, the 2024 Halloween-related searches on Build-A-Bear's website in July were 400% higher than 2023, further supporting the increasing enthusiasm for our seasonal offerings and the growing significance of Halloween in the retail landscape.

During this Halloween season, Build-A-Bear Workshop is also expected to roll-out additional offerings, including a new glow-in-the-dark collection of furry friends that are sure to be a perfect companion for "lighting up" anyone's spooky night.

About Build-A-Bear

Since its beginning in 1997, Build-A-Bear has evolved to become a beloved multi-generational brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" where guests of all ages make their own "furry friends" in celebration and commemoration of life moments. Guests create their own stuffed animals by participating in the stuffing, dressing, accessorising, and naming of their own teddy bears and other plush toys based on the Company's own intellectual property and in conjunction with a variety of best-in-class licenses. The hands-on and interactive nature of our more than 500 company-owned, partner-operated and franchise experience locations around the world, combined with Build-A-Bear's pop-culture appeal, often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection with consumers, and has enabled the Company to expand beyond its retail stores to include e-commerce sales on www.buildabear.co.uk and non-plush branded consumer categories via out-bound licensing agreements with leading manufacturers, as well as the creation of engaging content via Build-A-Bear Entertainment (a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.). The brand's newest communications campaign, "The Stuff You Love," commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide.?Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted consolidated total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.co.uk.??

