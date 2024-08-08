







TOKYO, Aug 8, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, for which the company provides technical support, will be taking on the Asia Cross Country Rally (hereafter, AXCR) 2024 scheduled for August 11 to 17. In this competition, which will be held in southern and central Thailand, the team will be driving four Triton1 pickup trucks, aiming to reclaim the title after two years.In late June, the team conducted an 800-kilometer (km) endurance test on an off-road course in Thailand, which gave them confidence in the rally car's improved driving performance, maneuverability and road handling, as well as allowing them to identify areas for improvement with the significantly enhanced rear suspension. On August 6, five days before the start of the AXCR, the team conducted a shakedown at a test course in Thailand to check each part of the vehicle, ensuring it is in optimal condition for the 2024 competition."In addition to upgrading the Triton's driving performance and increasing the tread size, we have significantly improved the rear suspension by drawing on our expertise derived from the Pajero, a former winner of the Dakar Rally," said Hiroshi Masuoka, team director of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart. "The result is a rally car that can be driven at full throttle even on high-speed stages, where speeds exceed 100 km/h. Refinements have also been made in terms of the Triton's original strengths, such as its road handling on extremely rough roads, so the rally cars will deliver the performance we expect from them. The team has been expanded from three to four vehicles, and I am confident that the drivers and co-drivers will perform their respective roles effectively. In addition to aiming for our first overall title in two years, we want to uphold Mitsubishi Motors' unique tradition of leveraging our experience gained in the grueling field of motorsports to vehicle development."Overview of AXCR 2024A total of 67 vehicles will compete in this year's AXCR - 46 in the auto category, 19 in the moto category, and 2 in the sidecar category. A ceremonial start will be held on August 11 at the landmark clock tower in the center of Surat Thani area in southern Thailand. The rally proper begins with Leg 1 on the following day, August 12. Leg 2 is the longest section of the entire competition, traveling from Surat Thani to Hua Hin, and is expected to be challenging, with large ruts and rock debris on the road surface. Leg 3 is a fast course on flat dirt in and around Hua Hin, and Leg 4 moves to Kanchanaburi, on an undulating track through mountainous terrain. Leg 5 runs through plantations, with flat terrain but restricted visibility, and Leg 6 on August 17 will finish at Skywalk Kanchanaburi, a glass-sided bridge that has emerged as a new tourist attraction since its opening in 2022.Overview of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart Support CarsThis year, a total of six cars - four Delica D:5s, an Outlander PHEV and a Delica Mini - will be used to support the team.The Delica D:5 is an all-round minivan featuring a robust body with a rib-bone frame and an electronically-controlled 4WD system that provides optimal maneuverability and road handling in a variety of weather and road conditions.One of the Delica D:5 support cars will be used by team director Hiroshi Masuoka to inspect the course where the rally cars compete. In order to enhance handling on rough terrain, the vehicle is equipped with an aluminum engine guard and is lifted by approximately 20 mm using dedicated front and rear suspension.The Outlander PHEV model is Mitsubishi Motors' flagship which brings together its expertise in electrification and all-wheel control technologies. It delivers the practicality and powerful ride in various weather and road conditions expected of an SUV, as well as the smooth yet powerful acceleration and the safe, secure ride unique to an electrified vehicle.The Delica Mini is a super height-wagon kei-car2 that bears the name of the Delica minivan, combining a spacious interior with secure and pleasant road performance even when driving on gravel and other unpaved surfaces.Each of the support cars is equipped with Work's CRAG T-GRABICII alloy wheels (Work Emotion M8R for the Outlander PHEV model) and Yokohama Rubber's GEOLANDER off-road tires, which offer excellent performance in muddy conditions, allowing the vehicles to cover the entire rally route, which ranges from flat dirt to mud.In addition, all six support cars will feature the same design as the Triton rally cars, with an energetic red base color, digitized graphics of billowing dust, and gun metallic gray coloring to resemble solid bedrock.Daily reportsStarting on August 11, the first day of the competition, and continuing to the final leg on August 17, Mitsubishi Motors will provide the latest daily reports on the company's special AXCR website.https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/brand/ralliart/axcr/axcr2024/1. 