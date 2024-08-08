Capital Com SV Investments Limited: Capital.com And Newsquawk Forge Strategic Partnership To Empower Retail Traders With Real-Time News Feeds

Integration of Newsquawk's AI-powered news feeds will be made available to retail traders for the first time

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Capital.com , the global trading platform whose trading client volumes surpassed $1trn in 2023, today announced a strategic partnership with leading market real-time news platform, Newsquawk. With this partnership, Capital.com clients will have access to instant, market-moving news typically reserved for institutional and professional traders.

Through an API integration, Newsquawk feeds will be delivered directly via the Capital.com app and web platforms, enabling more than 500,000 retail clients to receive up-to-the-minute news feeds. This partnership marks an industry-first in the retail brokerage space, affirming Capital.com's commitment to help clients make informed trading decisions.

Dana Massey, Chief Product Officer, Capital.com, said:

"This partnership with Newsquawk reflects our ongoing commitment to support our traders with market-moving news and analysis to help inform their next move. This is the first time Newsquawk's institutional-grade service is being offered to retail traders and we are proud to be their partner in this journey. This is a massive step towards levelling the playing field, empowering traders to act with confidence and without delay."

Mehul Patel, Founder, Newsquawk, said:

"We are thrilled to work with Capital.com and extend our real-time news services to a broader audience. Powered by our proprietary news filtering technology and analysts, Newsquawk aggregates thousands of headlines and data releases across newswires, social media and live tv broadcasts to find the news that will move the market. Testament to the strength of our groundbreaking technology, Newsquawk has recently been awarded the prestigious 2024 UK Innovate Grant. We are excited to support Capital.com's retail clients and enhance their trading experience with rapid, reliable, and actionable news."

Niamh Byrne, Head of UK & Ireland, Capital.com, said:

"We have a long-standing partnership with Newsquawk in the UK, and our clients have always valued the service they provide. Recognising its importance, we decided to integrate Newsquawk into our web & mobile apps, ensuring all our clients can access the same reliable breaking news and alerts that institutional and professional traders depend on daily."

Key features of the partnership include:

Immediate Access to Market-Moving News: Capital.com traders will receive up-to-the-minute information that can impact market movements, incorporating both scheduled announcements and unscheduled news that could affect the markets.

Global Coverage: Traders will receive sector specific market coverage, including equities, currencies, commodities, and bonds, appealing to traders with diverse interests.

Expert Analysis: Access to expert commentary, produced by a team of qualified analysts, to help traders understand the implications of news events to support more informed trading decisions.

Headlines and Reports: Breaking news headlines and reports delivered directly to clients' mobile devices in multiple languages, helping them to trade the news without delay.

The integration will be rolled out in phases. The first phase, which includes access to Newsquawk's breaking news feeds, is currently available to all Capital.com clients actively trading on the platform. Further features of the product integration will be progressively rolled out over the coming months.

About Newsquawk

Newsquawk is a breaking financial news provider for institutional and professional traders. The company was recently awarded the prestigious 2024 Innovate UK Grant to develop its groundbreaking Large Language Model (LLM) project leveraging its proprietary data sets and market knowledge. LLMs, a subset of Artificial Intelligence(AI), are very large deep learning models that are pre-trained on vast amounts of data. Newsquawk's LLM(s) will leverage a decade of proprietary news data to provide traders with unparalleled and instantaneous context around market impacting events.

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a high-growth fintech company empowering people to participate in financial markets through simple and innovative online trading platforms. Launched in 2016, its intuitive award-winning platform -available on web and app -enables investors to trade thousands of world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is fitted with robust risk management controls, transparent pricing and extensive educational content to support clients in their trading journeys.

Capital.com has a global network with offices located in leading business and financial centres including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Vilnius, Sofia, Limassol, and Melbourne. Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), under license number 20200000176.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

