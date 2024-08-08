The European-first digital advertising technology platform will utilize Veritonic's Attribution Solution to Enable its Users to Measure the ROI of their audio, podcast CTV ads

Veritonic, the industry's comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today that Hawk (an Azerion company), a leading European player in digital omnichannel advertising, has selected Veritonic's Audio Attribution solution to enable users of their platform to track and measure the performance of their audio, podcast and CTV ads.

Hawk will use Veritonic's attribution solution to enable its users to understand the impact and prove the value and ROI of their audio CTV advertising investments, providing a comprehensive view of all of the actions that listeners took across all devices after hearing or seeing their ad, including adding items to check-out carts, completed purchases, leads, and more.

"Veritonic shares our passion for providing trusted, transparent, and actionable insights that are not only fueling successful campaigns and increases in ROI, but the growth of the global digital audio CTV landscape as a whole," said Shanil Chande, Commercial Partnerships Director, UK International at Hawk. "We are proud to utilize their audio video (AV) attribution solution to provide our users with the data they need to make informed decisions around creative optimisations and overall investments in the AV advertising space."

"Partnering with Hawk to integrate our Audio CTV Attribution solution is a significant step forward in advancing the transparency and effectiveness of AV advertising," said Damian Scragg, GM of International Veritonic. "We're excited to empower Hawk's users with the deep insights and actionable data they need to optimize their campaigns and maximize ROI. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and value in the global audio and video advertising ecosystem."

Veritonic's Attribution solution enables users to glean actionable insights from top-of-the-funnel branding initiatives through bottom-of-the-funnel conversions transactions. Through an intuitive and interactive dashboard, brands can determine which publisher and specific ads had the highest impact and use that data to optimize ad performance.

Veritonic is a preferred Attribution partner for a number of global leaders in the audio space including Spreaker from iHeart, Acast, Audioboom, and more. For more information about Veritonic's Audio Attribution solution, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic's comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

About Hawk

Headquartered in Paris and with offices across Europe, Hawk is a programmatic media platform that enables media agencies and brands to execute multi-channel strategies across mobile, digital audio, digital out-of-home (DOOH), connected TV (CTV) and in-game advertising.

Launched in 2013, Hawk enables bespoke, omni-channel end-to-end strategies for each advertiser and campaign using four key components Data, Location, Creative and Measurement ensuring that the most relevant audiences are reached in the most appropriate locations with the most engaging formats regardless of the media they are consuming.

In 2023 Hawk was acquired by Azerion.

For more information visit: www.hawk-tech.io

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

