"We delivered a solid third quarter earnings performance, recognizing that we had a record third quarter in 2023," said Beth Springer, Interim CEO. "Our Cost and Simplicity program continues to prove effective as evidenced in our improved gross margins. Looking ahead, we remain committed to our long-term Central to Home strategy."
Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results
Net sales were $996 million compared to $1,023 million a year ago, a decrease of 3%. Organic net sales also decreased 3%.
Gross profit was $317 million compared to $318 million a year ago. Non-GAAP gross profit of $326 million was in line with the prior year. Gross margin expanded by 70 basis points to 31.8%. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin expanded by 80 basis points to 32.7% driven by Central's Cost and Simplicity program and moderating inflation.
Operating income was $116 million compared to $123 million a year ago, a decrease of 6%. Non-GAAP operating income was $127 million compared to $137 million in the prior year. Operating margin was 11.6% compared to 12.0% a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, operating margin was 12.8% compared to 13.4% in the prior year.
Net interest expense was $10 million compared to $13 million a year ago.
Net income was $80 million compared to $83 million in the prior year, a decrease of 4%. Non-GAAP net income was $88 million compared to $94 million a year ago. Earnings per share were $1.19 compared to $1.25 in the prior year, a decrease of $0.06. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.32 compared to $1.40 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $156 million compared to $166 million a year ago.
The effective tax rate was 24.0% compared to 24.4% in the prior year.
Pet Segment Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results
Net sales for the Pet segment were $508 million compared to $503 million in the prior year, an increase of 1% driven by the recent TDBBS acquisition and growth in consumable pet products. Organic net sales decreased 2% excluding the impact of TDBBS.
Pet segment operating income was $83 million compared to $60 million a year ago, an increase of 39%. Operating margin expanded by 450 basis points to 16.4% compared to 11.9% driven by improved gross margin. Pet segment adjusted EBITDA was $94 million compared to $84 million in the prior year.
Garden Segment Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Results
Net sales for the Garden segment were $488 million compared to $520 million a year ago, a decrease of 6%. Organic net sales decreased 4% excluding the impact of the sale of the independent garden channel distribution business.
Garden segment operating income was $63 million compared to $88 million in the prior year, a decrease of 29%. Non-GAAP operating income was $74 million. Operating margin contracted 410 basis points to 12.8% compared to 16.9%. On a non-GAAP basis, operating margin contracted 180 basis points to 15.1% driven by lower sell through in live plants. Garden segment adjusted EBITDA was $85 million compared to $99 million a year ago.
Liquidity and Debt
The cash balance at the end of the quarter was $570 million compared to $333 million a year ago driven by earnings and inventory reduction efforts over the last 12 months.
Cash provided by operations during the quarter was $286 million compared to $325 million a year ago.
Total debt as of June 29, 2024, and June 24, 2023 was $1.2 billion. The gross leverage ratio, as defined in Central's credit agreement, at the end of the third quarter was 3.0x compared to 3.1x at the end of the prior year quarter.
Cost and Simplicity Program
Central continues to advance its multi-year Cost and Simplicity program consisting of a pipeline of projects across procurement, manufacturing, logistics, portfolio management and administrative costs to simplify its business and improve efficiency across the organization.
In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Central began winding down its pottery business.
As a result of Cost and Simplicity projects, Central incurred $11.1 million of one-time costs largely related to the pottery exit, including $8.6 million in cost of goods sold and $2.5 million in selling, general and administrative costs, the majority of which was non-cash.
Fiscal 2024 Guidance
Central continues to expect fiscal 2024 non-GAAP EPS to be $2.00 or better ($2.50 or better before the February 2024 stock dividend) despite currently anticipating a one-time charge in the range of $15-20 million in the fourth quarter. Given the recent significant decrease in market prices for grass seed, Central determined in August 2024 it will be necessary to write down the value of its grass seed inventory.
This outlook reflects uncertain consumer demand and retailer dynamics and an environment of macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility. It excludes the impact of any restructuring activities that may occur during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, including projects under the Cost and Simplicity program or other one-time non-recurring charges. Central now expects fiscal 2024 capital spending to be approximately $60 million.
CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts, unaudited)
June 29, 2024
June 24, 2023
September 30, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
570,398
$
333,139
$
488,730
Restricted cash
13,980
13,542
14,143
Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses and customer allowances of $24,838, $29,245 and $25,797)
507,524
492,850
332,890
Inventories, net
784,775
865,496
838,188
Prepaid expenses and other
33,493
36,655
33,172
Total current assets
1,910,170
1,741,682
1,707,123
Plant, property and equipment, net
384,373
392,332
391,768
Goodwill
546,436
546,436
546,436
Other intangible assets, net
472,854
512,175
497,228
Operating lease right-of-use assets
188,506
172,379
173,540
Other assets
105,539
54,943
62,553
Total
$
3,607,878
$
3,419,947
$
3,378,648
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
191,041
$
198,406
$
190,902
Accrued expenses
276,751
247,517
216,241
Current lease liabilities
53,363
50,209
50,597
Current portion of long-term debt
290
255
247
Total current liabilities
521,445
496,387
457,987
Long-term debt
1,189,366
1,187,498
1,187,956
Long-term lease liabilities
151,038
132,419
135,621
Deferred income taxes and other long-term obligations
150,249
156,537
144,271
Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 11,077,612, 11,098,584 and 11,077,612 shares outstanding at June 29, 2024, June 24, 2023 and September 30, 2023
111
111
111
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value: 54,719,533, 54,408,159 and 54,472,902 shares outstanding at June 29, 2024, June 24, 2023 and September 30, 2023
547
544
544
Class B stock, $0.01 par value: 1,602,374 shares outstanding at June 29, 2024, June 24, 2023 and September 30, 2023
16
16
16
Additional paid-in capital
595,646
588,597
594,282
Retained earnings
1,000,527
858,217
859,370
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,199
)
(1,955
)
(2,970
)
Total Central Garden & Pet Company shareholders' equity
1,593,648
1,445,530
1,451,353
Noncontrolling interest
2,132
1,576
1,460
Total equity
1,595,780
1,447,106
1,452,813
Total
$
3,607,878
$
3,419,947
$
3,378,648
CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29, 2024
June 24, 2023
June 29, 2024
June 24, 2023
Net sales
$
996,348
$
1,023,269
$
2,530,971
$
2,559,936
Cost of goods sold
679,290
705,217
1,756,188
1,810,547
Gross profit
317,058
318,052
774,783
749,389
Selling, general and administrative expenses
201,122
195,222
556,988
548,112
Operating income
115,936
122,830
217,795
201,277
Interest expense
(14,720
)
(14,542
)
(43,412
)
(43,887
)
Interest income
4,504
1,408
12,016
2,287
Other income
225
853
1,047
3,147
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
105,945
110,549
187,446
162,824
Income tax expense
25,468
27,000
43,733
39,446
Income including noncontrolling interest
80,477
83,549
143,713
123,378
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
753
423
1,572
570
Net income attributable to Central Garden & Pet Company
$
79,724
$
83,126
$
142,141
$
122,808
Net income per share attributable to Central Garden & Pet Company:
Basic
$
1.21
$
1.27
$
2.17
$
1.87
Diluted
$
1.19
$
1.25
$
2.13
$
1.84
Weighted average shares used in the computation of net income per share:
Basic
65,850
65,580
65,636
65,577
Diluted
66,945
66,725
66,848
66,832
CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands, unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
June 29, 2024
June 24, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
143,713
$
123,378
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
68,069
65,504
Amortization of deferred financing costs
2,013
2,023
Non-cash lease expense
39,183
38,180
Stock-based compensation
15,138
20,632
Deferred income taxes
3,622
9,125
Facility closures and business exit costs
16,385
13,923
Other operating activities
3,531
(450
)
Change in assets and liabilities (excluding businesses acquired):
Accounts receivable
(169,867
)
(115,358
)
Inventories
58,705
69,610
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(383
)
6,530
Accounts payable
(2,968
)
(12,248
)
Accrued expenses
51,213
44,221
Other long-term obligations
2,352
(55
)
Operating lease liabilities
(38,902
)
(37,449
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
191,804
227,566
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to plant, property and equipment
(33,096
)
(40,850
)
Payments to acquire companies, net of cash acquired
(59,818
)
-
Investments
(1,500
)
(500
)
Other investing activities
(175
)
(100
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(94,589
)
(41,450
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of long-term debt
(289
)
(223
)
Borrowings under revolving line of credit
-
48,000
Repayments under revolving line of credit
-
(48,000
)
Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered for tax withholding
(14,755
)
(33,409
)
Payment of contingent consideration liability
(63
)
(33
)
Distribution to noncontrolling interest
(900
)
-
Net cash used by financing activities
(16,007
)
(33,665
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
297
2,046
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
81,505
154,497
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
502,873
192,184
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
584,378
$
346,681
Supplemental information:
Cash paid for interest
$
48,853
$
49,419
Cash paid for income taxes
$
38,027
$
5,363
New operating lease right of use assets
$
56,849
$
25,424
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, to supplement the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income and diluted net income per share, non-GAAP operating income, adjusted EBITDA and organic net sales. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specific items (described below) in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance. Also, Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in their assessment of our ongoing operating performance and provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. While Management believes that non-GAAP measures are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace our GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined by us as income before income tax, net other expense, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense (or operating income plus depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense). Adjusted EBITDA further excludes one-time charges related to facility closures. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the cash flows and performance of our business and provides greater transparency into our results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to perform such evaluations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operations, income from operations or other income statement measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies, many of which present adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently and it may not be comparable.
The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables below.
Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:
- Facility closures and business exit: we have excluded the charges related to our decision to exit the pottery business and the closure of distribution and manufacturing facilities as they represent infrequent transactions that impact the comparability between operating periods. They exclude the impact of the expenditures related to the Cost and Simplicity program we have embarked on to improve our future operations. We believe these exclusions supplement the GAAP information with a measure that may be useful to investors in assessing the sustainability of our operating performance.
From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful supplemental information to investors and management.
- During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, we recognized incremental expense of $11.1 million in the consolidated statement of operations, from the decision to exit the pottery business, the closure of a live goods distribution facility in Delaware and the relocation of our grass seed research facility.
- During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we recognized incremental expense of $5.3 million in the consolidated statement of operations, from the closure of a manufacturing facility in Chico, California and the consolidation of our Southeast distribution network.
- During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, we recognized incremental expense of $13.9 million in the consolidated statement of operations, from the closure of a leased manufacturing and distribution pet bedding facility in Athens, Texas.
Net Income and Diluted Net Income Per Share Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP
GAAP to Non-GAAP
June 29, 2024
June 24, 2023
June 29, 2024
June 24, 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP net income attributable to Central Garden & Pet Company
$
79,724
$
83,126
$
142,141
$
122,808
Facility closures & business exit
(1)
11,115
(3)
13,921
(1) (2)
16,385
(3)
13,921
Tax effect of facility closures & business exit
(2,590
)
(3,373
)
(3,823
)
(3,373
)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Central Garden & Pet Company
$
88,249
$
93,674
$
154,703
$
133,356
GAAP diluted net income per share
$
1.19
$
1.25
$
2.13
$
1.84
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
$
1.32
$
1.40
$
2.31
$
2.00
Shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share calculation
66,945
66,725
66,848
66,832
Operating Income Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 29, 2024
Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024
GAAP
Facility Closure
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Facility Closure
Non-GAAP
(in thousands)
Net sales
$
996,348
$
-
$
996,348
$
2,530,971
$
-
$
2,530,971
Cost of goods sold and occupancy
679,290
8,613
670,677
1,756,188
11,140
1,745,048
Gross profit
$
317,058
$
(8,613
)
$
325,671
$
774,783
$
(11,140
)
$
785,923
Selling, general and administrative expenses
201,122
2,502
198,620
556,988
5,245
551,743
Income from operations
$
115,936
$
(11,115
)
$
127,051
$
217,795
$
(16,385
)
$
234,180
Operating Income Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 24, 2023
Nine Months Ended June 24, 2023
GAAP
Facility
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Facility
Non-GAAP
(in thousands)
Net sales
$
1,023,269
$
-
$
1,023,269
$
2,559,936
$
-
$
2,559,936
Cost of goods sold and occupancy
705,217
8,010
697,207
1,810,547
8,010
1,802,537
Gross profit
$
318,052
$
(8,010
)
$
326,062
$
749,389
$
(8,010
)
$
757,399
Selling, general and administrative expenses
195,222
5,911
189,311
548,112
5,911
542,201
Income from operations
$
122,830
$
(13,921
)
$
136,751
$
201,277
$
(13,921
)
$
215,198
Pet Segment Operating Income Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
June 29, 2024
June 24, 2023
June 29, 2024
June 24, 2023
(in thousands)
GAAP operating income
$
83,068
$
59,969
$
189,115
$
154,779
Facility closure
(3)
-
13,921
-
13,921
Non-GAAP operating income
$
83,068
$
73,890
$
189,115
$
168,700
GAAP operating margin
16.4
%
11.9
%
13.5
%
11.1
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
16.4
%
14.7
%
13.5
%
12.1
%
Garden Segment Operating Income Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
June 29, 2024
June 24, 2023
June 29, 2024
June 24, 2023
(in thousands)
GAAP operating income
$
62,519
$
88,088
$
110,699
$
126,887
Facility closure & business exit
(1)
11,115
-
(1) (2)
16,385
-
Non-GAAP operating income
$
73,634
$
88,088
$
127,084
$
126,887
GAAP operating margin
12.8
%
16.9
%
9.8
%
10.9
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
15.1
%
16.9
%
11.2
%
10.9
%
Organic Net Sales Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 29, 2024
Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024
Net sales
Effect of
Net sales
Net sales
Effect of
Net sales
(in millions)
Q3 FY 24
$
996.3
$
15.8
$
980.5
$
2,531.0
$
48.4
$
2,482.6
Q3 FY 23
1,023.3
13.0
1,010.3
2,559.9
44.4
2,515.5
$ decrease
$
(27.0
)
$
(29.8
)
$
(28.9
)
$
(32.9
)
% decrease
(2.6
)%
(2.9
)%
(1.1
)%
(1.3
)%
Organic Pet Segment Net Sales Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 29, 2024
Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024
Net sales
Effect of
Net sales
Net sales
Effect of
Net sales
(in millions)
Q3 FY 24
$
508.0
$
15.8
$
492.2
$
1,397.5
$
48.4
$
1,349.1
Q3 FY 23
503.3
-
503.3
1,394.3
-
1,394.3
$ increase (decrease)
$
4.7
$
(11.1
)
$
3.2
$
(45.2
)
% increase (decrease)
0.9
%
(2.2
)%
0.2
%
(3.2
)%
Organic Garden Segment Net Sales Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 29, 2024
Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024
Net sales
Effect of
Net sales
Net sales
Effect of
Net sales
(in millions)
Q3 FY 24
$
488.3
$
-
$
488.3
$
1,133.5
$
-
$
1,133.5
Q3 FY 23
520.0
13.0
507.0
1,165.6
44.4
1,121.2
$ increase (decrease)
$
(31.7
)
$
(18.7
)
$
(32.1
)
$
12.3
% increase (decrease)
(6.1
)%
(3.7
)%
(2.8
)%
1.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 29, 2024
Pet
Garden
Corporate
Total
(in thousands)
Net income attributable to Central Garden & Pet Company
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
79,724
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
10,216
Other income
-
-
-
(225
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
25,468
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
753
Income (loss) from operations
$
83,068
$
62,519
$
(29,651
)
$
115,936
Depreciation & amortization
10,979
11,008
725
22,712
Noncash stock-based compensation
-
-
6,211
6,211
Facility closures & business exit
(1)
-
11,115
-
11,115
Adjusted EBITDA
$
94,047
$
84,642
$
(22,715
)
$
155,974
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Three Months Ended June 24, 2023
Pet
Garden
Corporate
Total
(in thousands)
Net income attributable to Central Garden & Pet Company
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
83,126
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
13,134
Other income
-
-
-
(853
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
27,000
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
423
Income (loss) from operations
$
59,969
$
88,088
$
(25,227
)
$
122,830
Depreciation & amortization
10,060
10,823
818
21,701
Noncash stock-based compensation
-
-
7,305
7,305
Facility closure
(3)
13,921
-
-
13,921
Adjusted EBITDA
$
83,950
$
98,911
$
(17,104
)
$
165,757
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024
Pet
Garden
Corporate
Total
(in thousands)
Net income attributable to Central Garden & Pet Company
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
142,141
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
31,396
Other income
-
-
-
(1,047
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
43,733
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
1,572
Income (loss) from operations
$
189,115
$
110,699
$
(82,019
)
$
217,795
Depreciation & amortization
32,901
33,028
2,140
68,069
Noncash stock-based compensation
-
-
15,138
15,138
Facility closures & business exit
(1) (2)
-
16,385
-
16,385
Adjusted EBITDA
$
222,016
$
160,112
$
(64,741
)
$
317,387
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Nine Months Ended June 24, 2023
Pet
Garden
Corporate
Total
(in thousands)
Net income attributable to Central Garden & Pet Company
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
122,808
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
41,600
Other income
-
-
-
(3,147
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
39,446
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
570
Income (loss) from operations
$
154,779
$
126,887
$
(80,389
)
$
201,277
Depreciation & amortization
30,647
32,483
2,374
65,504
Noncash stock-based compensation
-
-
20,632
20,632
Facility closure
(3)
13,921
-
-
13,921
Adjusted EBITDA
$
199,347
$
159,370
$
(57,383
)
$
301,334
