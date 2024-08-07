SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today reported third quarter fiscal 2024 results.

"Thanks to Ace, our long-awaited entry into headphones, we reported year over year revenue growth and delivered results that slightly exceeded our expectations in our third quarter," Sonos CEO Patrick Spence commented. "This was overshadowed by the problems that our customers and partners experienced as a result of the rollout of our new app, which in turn has required us to reduce our Fiscal 2024 guidance. We have a clear action plan to address the issues caused by our app as quickly as possible. While our app setback is regrettable, it is one chapter in our over twenty years of delighting customers. I speak for everyone at Sonos when I say that our #1 priority is to make this right and ensure that the next chapter is even better than the previous ones."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Revenue of $397.1 million

Gross margin of 48.3%

GAAP net income of $3.7 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03

Non-GAAP net income 1 of $29.5 million, Non-GAAP diluted EPS 1 of $0.23

Notes:

(1) Non-GAAP net income/Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) and Adjusted EBITDA exclude stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles, and restructuring and abandonment costs. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" and reconciliations to GAAP measures below.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The company will provide its Fiscal 2024 outlook on its third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call.

Supplemental Earnings Presentation

Following the earnings call, the company will post a supplemental earnings presentation regarding its third quarter fiscal 2024 results to the Earnings Reports section of its investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspxsection=earningsreports.

Conference Call, Webcast and Transcript

The company will host a webcast of its conference call and Q&A related to its third quarter fiscal 2024 results on August 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Sonos investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 8641747. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (240) 789-2714 using the same conference ID.

An archived webcast of the conference call and a transcript of the company's prepared remarks and Q&A session will also be available at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspxsection=earningsreports following the call.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Revenue $ 397,146 $ 373,356 $ 1,262,676 $ 1,350,108 Cost of revenue 205,505 201,594 676,320 761,672 Gross profit 191,641 171,762 586,356 588,436 Operating expenses Research and development 74,223 77,758 233,780 235,484 Sales and marketing 71,643 66,600 217,428 208,917 General and administrative 33,186 48,665 113,825 136,219 Total operating expenses 179,052 193,023 565,033 580,620 Operating income (loss) 12,589 (21,261 ) 21,323 7,816 Other income, net Interest income 2,629 2,391 9,638 7,540 Interest expense (106 ) (274 ) (333 ) (585 ) Other (loss) income, net (2,464 ) 1,424 4,507 22,169 Total other income, net 59 3,541 13,812 29,124 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 12,648 (17,720 ) 35,135 36,940 Provision for income taxes 8,939 5,851 20,188 15,974 Net income (loss) $ 3,709 $ (23,571 ) $ 14,947 $ 20,966 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ 3,709 $ (23,571 ) $ 14,947 $ 20,966 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.16 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 122,553,129 128,311,109 123,828,150 127,825,410 Diluted 127,245,459 128,311,109 127,886,368 132,851,379 Total comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) 3,709 (23,571 ) 14,947 20,966 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 681 802 (267 ) (1,882 ) Net unrealized loss on marketable securities (6 ) - (32 ) - Comprehensive income (loss) $ 4,384 $ (22,769 ) $ 14,648 $ 19,084

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands, except par values) As of June 29,

2024 September 30,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,114 $ 220,231 Marketable securities 49,515 - Accounts receivable, net 131,581 67,583 Inventories 154,903 346,521 Prepaids and other current assets 41,343 25,296 Total current assets 604,456 659,631 Property and equipment, net 103,123 87,075 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,030 48,918 Goodwill 80,980 80,420 Intangible assets, net In-process research and development 70,706 69,791 Other intangible assets 15,748 20,218 Deferred tax assets 1,640 1,659 Other noncurrent assets 31,422 34,529 Total assets $ 961,105 $ 1,002,241 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 179,327 $ 187,981 Accrued expenses 88,958 89,717 Accrued compensation 33,059 22,079 Deferred revenue, current 20,796 20,188 Other current liabilities 44,741 34,253 Total current liabilities 366,881 354,218 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 53,050 54,956 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 62,190 60,650 Deferred tax liabilities 10,735 9,846 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,858 3,914 Total liabilities 496,714 483,584 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 126 130 Treasury stock (72,323 ) (72,586 ) Additional paid-in capital 538,172 607,345 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 2,159 (12,788 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,743 ) (3,444 ) Total stockholders' equity 464,391 518,657 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 961,105 $ 1,002,241

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 14,947 $ 20,966 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 64,961 59,549 Depreciation and amortization 35,154 35,054 Provision for inventory obsolescence 2,005 14,964 Restructuring and abandonment charges 266 5,125 Deferred income taxes 819 1,569 Other 2,973 4,270 Foreign currency transaction gains (2,750 ) (12,698 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (64,218 ) (13,934 ) Inventories 189,613 141,054 Other assets (15,285 ) 9,375 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (16,942 ) (204,012 ) Accrued compensation 10,251 20,640 Deferred revenue 1,685 (4,093 ) Other liabilities 4,161 382 Net cash provided by operating activities 227,640 78,211 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (68,676 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (39,477 ) (40,085 ) Maturities of marketable securities 20,000 - Net cash used in investing activities (88,153 ) (40,085 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments for repurchase of common stock (128,739 ) (45,063 ) Payments for repurchase of common stock related to shares withheld for tax in connection with vesting of restricted stock units (20,757 ) (23,914 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 16,312 20,042 Net cash used in financing activities (133,184 ) (48,935 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 580 4,240 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,883 (6,569 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 220,231 274,855 End of period $ 227,114 $ 268,286 Supplemental disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 195 $ 780 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 17,134 $ 5,217 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities $ 9,637 $ 10,599 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,910 $ 7,129 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 11,277 $ 31,547 Change in estimate of asset retirement obligations $ - $ 2,185

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Reconciliation of GAAP cost of revenue GAAP cost of revenue $ 205,505 $ 201,594 $ 676,320 $ 761,672 Stock-based compensation expense 655 450 1,995 1,601 Amortization of intangibles 973 973 2,918 3,131 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 203,877 $ 200,171 $ 671,407 $ 756,940 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 191,641 $ 171,762 $ 586,356 $ 588,436 Stock-based compensation expense 655 450 1,995 1,601 Amortization of intangibles 973 973 2,918 3,131 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 193,269 $ 173,185 $ 591,269 $ 593,168 GAAP gross margin 48.3 % 46.0 % 46.4 % 43.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 48.7 % 46.4 % 46.8 % 43.9 %

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Research and Development (GAAP) $ 74,223 $ 77,758 $ 233,780 $ 235,484 Stock-based compensation 9,735 8,637 29,133 27,353 Amortization of intangibles 496 496 1,488 1,487 Restructuring and abandonment costs 478 3,686 801 6,368 Research and Development (Non-GAAP) $ 63,514 $ 64,939 $ 202,358 $ 200,276 Sales and Marketing (GAAP) $ 71,643 $ 66,600 $ 217,428 $ 208,917 Stock-based compensation 4,510 3,590 13,297 12,178 Amortization of intangibles - - - - Restructuring and abandonment costs 185 4,422 297 5,455 Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP) $ 66,948 $ 58,588 $ 203,834 $ 191,284 General and Administrative (GAAP) 33,186 48,665 113,825 136,219 Stock-based compensation 7,030 5,652 20,536 18,417 Legal and transaction related costs 1,062 14,699 7,202 30,006 Amortization of intangibles 24 24 72 72 Restructuring and abandonment costs 630 2,220 768 3,352 Adjusted General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 24,440 $ 26,070 $ 85,247 $ 84,372 Total Operating Expenses (GAAP) $ 179,052 $ 193,023 $ 565,033 $ 580,620 Stock-based compensation 21,275 17,879 62,966 57,948 Legal and transaction related costs 1,062 14,699 7,202 30,006 Amortization of intangibles 520 520 1,560 1,559 Restructuring and abandonment costs 1,293 10,328 1,866 15,175 Adjusted Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 154,902 $ 149,597 $ 491,439 $ 475,932 Total Operating (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ 12,589 $ (21,261 ) $ 21,323 $ 7,816 Stock-based compensation 21,930 18,329 64,961 59,549 Legal and transaction related costs 1,062 14,699 7,202 30,006 Amortization of intangibles 1,493 1,493 4,478 4,690 Restructuring and abandonment costs 1,293 10,328 1,866 15,175 Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $ 38,367 $ 23,588 $ 99,830 $ 117,236 Depreciation 10,539 10,716 30,676 30,364 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 48,906 $ 34,304 $ 130,506 $ 147,600

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, dollars in thousands except percentages) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 (In thousands, except percentages) Net income (loss) $ 3,709 $ (23,571 ) $ 14,947 $ 20,966 Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 12,032 12,209 35,154 35,054 Stock-based compensation expense 21,930 18,329 64,961 59,549 Interest income (2,629 ) (2,391 ) (9,638 ) (7,540 ) Interest expense 106 274 333 585 Other expense (income), net 2,464 (1,424 ) (4,507 ) (22,169 ) Provision for income taxes 8,939 5,851 20,188 15,974 Legal and transaction related costs (1) 1,062 14,699 7,202 30,006 Restructuring and abandonment costs (2) 1,293 10,328 1,866 15,175 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,906 $ 34,304 $ 130,506 $ 147,600 Revenue $ 397,146 $ 373,356 $ 1,262,676 $ 1,350,108 Net income (loss) margin 0.9 % (6.3 )% 1.2 % 1.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.3 % 9.2 % 10.3 % 10.9 % (1) Legal and transaction-related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property ("IP") litigation against Alphabet and Google, as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance. (2) Restructuring and abandonment costs for the three and nine months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, are primarily related to our restructuring plan initiated on June 14, 2023, and also costs incurred in March 2023 related to the abandonment of portions of our office spaces.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,709 $ (23,571 ) $ 14,947 $ 20,966 Stock-based compensation expense 21,930 18,329 64,961 59,549 Legal and transaction related costs 1,062 14,699 7,202 30,006 Amortization of intangibles 1,493 1,493 4,478 4,690 Restructuring and abandonment costs 1,293 10,328 1,866 15,175 Non-GAAP net income $ 29,487 $ 21,278 $ 93,454 $ 130,386 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.16 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) per share 0.20 0.34 0.61 0.82 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.73 $ 0.98 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, diluted 127,245,459 128,311,109 127,886,368 132,851,379 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation, diluted 127,245,459 132,885,945 127,886,368 132,851,379

Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 63,483 $ 8,887 $ 227,640 $ 78,211 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (23,214 ) (16,682 ) (39,477 ) (40,085 ) Free cash flow $ 40,269 $ (7,795 ) $ 188,163 $ 38,126

Revenue by Product Category (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 (In thousands) Sonos speakers $ 301,105 $ 289,740 $ 991,378 $ 1,070,117 Sonos system products 75,186 64,224 209,013 222,748 Partner products and other revenue 20,855 19,392 62,285 57,243 Total revenue $ 397,146 $ 373,356 $ 1,262,676 $ 1,350,108

Revenue by Geographical Region (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Americas $ 264,611 $ 251,616 $ 827,238 $ 844,714 Europe, Middle East and Africa 110,902 105,312 372,074 434,806 Asia Pacific 21,633 16,428 63,364 70,588 Total revenue $ 397,146 $ 373,356 $ 1,262,676 $ 1,350,108

Stock-based Compensation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 (In thousands) Cost of revenue $ 655 $ 450 $ 1,995 $ 1,601 Research and development 9,735 8,637 29,133 27,353 Sales and marketing 4,510 3,590 13,297 12,178 General and administrative 7,030 5,652 20,536 18,417 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 21,930 $ 18,329 $ 64,961 $ 59,549

Amortization of Intangibles (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 June 29,

2024 July 1,

2023 Cost of revenue $ 973 $ 973 $ 2,918 $ 3,131 Research and development 496 496 1,488 1,487 Sales and marketing - - - - General and administrative 24 24 72 72 Total amortization of intangibles $ 1,493 $ 1,493 $ 4,478 $ 4,690

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, non-GAAP gross margin, net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles, and restructuring and abandonment costs and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses and other items that we exclude in these non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial equivalents provided in the financial statement tables above. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, other income, income taxes, restructuring and abandonment costs, legal and transaction related fees and other items that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define free cash flow as net cash from operations less purchases of property and equipment. We define non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin, excluding stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs as net income (loss) less stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs. We calculate non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs as net income (loss) less stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs divided by our number of shares at fiscal year end. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because we cannot do so without unreasonable effort due to unavailability of information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, we do so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for items such as stock-based compensation, which is inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. Stock-based compensation expense is difficult to estimate because it depends on our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. In addition, for purposes of setting annual guidance, it would be difficult to quantify stock-based compensation expense for the year with reasonable accuracy in the current quarter. As a result, we do not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about our outlook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our outlook for the fiscal year ending September 28, 2024, our long-term outlook, financial, growth and business strategies and opportunities, growth targets, our product cycle and roadmap, our new Sonos app and our action plan to address issues caused by our new app, profitability and gross margins, and other factors affecting variability in our financial results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: our ability to accurately forecast product demand and effectively forecast and manage owned and channel inventory levels; our ability to introduce software updates to fix bugs, improve the customer experience and add back certain features to our new app on a timely basis and otherwise deliver on our action plan to address issues caused by our new app; our ability to maintain, enhance and protect our brand image; the impact of global economic, market and political events, including continued inflationary pressures, high interest rates and, in certain markets, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in consumer income and overall consumer spending as a result of economic or political uncertainty or conditions; changes in consumer spending patterns; our ability to successfully introduce new products and services and maintain or expand the success of our existing products; the success of our efforts to expand our direct-to-consumer channel; the success of our financial, growth and business strategies; our ability to compete in the market and maintain or expand market share; our ability to meet product demand and manage any product availability delays; supply chain challenges, including shipping and logistics challenges and component supply-related challenges; our ability to protect our brand and intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 30, 2024 and our other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from our investor relations department. All forward-looking statements herein reflect our opinions only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update forward-looking statements herein in light of new information or future events. Sonos and Sonos product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonos, Inc. All other product names and services may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos' innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

