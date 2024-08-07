SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today reported third quarter fiscal 2024 results.
"Thanks to Ace, our long-awaited entry into headphones, we reported year over year revenue growth and delivered results that slightly exceeded our expectations in our third quarter," Sonos CEO Patrick Spence commented. "This was overshadowed by the problems that our customers and partners experienced as a result of the rollout of our new app, which in turn has required us to reduce our Fiscal 2024 guidance. We have a clear action plan to address the issues caused by our app as quickly as possible. While our app setback is regrettable, it is one chapter in our over twenty years of delighting customers. I speak for everyone at Sonos when I say that our #1 priority is to make this right and ensure that the next chapter is even better than the previous ones."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights (unaudited)
- Revenue of $397.1 million
- Gross margin of 48.3%
- GAAP net income of $3.7 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03
- Non-GAAP net income1 of $29.5 million, Non-GAAP diluted EPS1 of $0.23
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $48.9 million
Notes:
(1) Non-GAAP net income/Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) and Adjusted EBITDA exclude stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles, and restructuring and abandonment costs. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" and reconciliations to GAAP measures below.
Fiscal 2024 Outlook
The company will provide its Fiscal 2024 outlook on its third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call.
Supplemental Earnings Presentation
Following the earnings call, the company will post a supplemental earnings presentation regarding its third quarter fiscal 2024 results to the Earnings Reports section of its investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspxsection=earningsreports.
Conference Call, Webcast and Transcript
The company will host a webcast of its conference call and Q&A related to its third quarter fiscal 2024 results on August 7, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Sonos investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx.
The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 8641747. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (240) 789-2714 using the same conference ID.
An archived webcast of the conference call and a transcript of the company's prepared remarks and Q&A session will also be available at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspxsection=earningsreports following the call.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Revenue
$
397,146
$
373,356
$
1,262,676
$
1,350,108
Cost of revenue
205,505
201,594
676,320
761,672
Gross profit
191,641
171,762
586,356
588,436
Operating expenses
Research and development
74,223
77,758
233,780
235,484
Sales and marketing
71,643
66,600
217,428
208,917
General and administrative
33,186
48,665
113,825
136,219
Total operating expenses
179,052
193,023
565,033
580,620
Operating income (loss)
12,589
(21,261
)
21,323
7,816
Other income, net
Interest income
2,629
2,391
9,638
7,540
Interest expense
(106
)
(274
)
(333
)
(585
)
Other (loss) income, net
(2,464
)
1,424
4,507
22,169
Total other income, net
59
3,541
13,812
29,124
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
12,648
(17,720
)
35,135
36,940
Provision for income taxes
8,939
5,851
20,188
15,974
Net income (loss)
$
3,709
$
(23,571
)
$
14,947
$
20,966
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:
Basic and diluted
$
3,709
$
(23,571
)
$
14,947
$
20,966
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.03
$
(0.18
)
$
0.12
$
0.16
Diluted
$
0.03
$
(0.18
)
$
0.12
$
0.16
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
122,553,129
128,311,109
123,828,150
127,825,410
Diluted
127,245,459
128,311,109
127,886,368
132,851,379
Total comprehensive income (loss)
Net income (loss)
3,709
(23,571
)
14,947
20,966
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment
681
802
(267
)
(1,882
)
Net unrealized loss on marketable securities
(6
)
-
(32
)
-
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
4,384
$
(22,769
)
$
14,648
$
19,084
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands, except par values)
As of
June 29,
September 30,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
227,114
$
220,231
Marketable securities
49,515
-
Accounts receivable, net
131,581
67,583
Inventories
154,903
346,521
Prepaids and other current assets
41,343
25,296
Total current assets
604,456
659,631
Property and equipment, net
103,123
87,075
Operating lease right-of-use assets
53,030
48,918
Goodwill
80,980
80,420
Intangible assets, net
In-process research and development
70,706
69,791
Other intangible assets
15,748
20,218
Deferred tax assets
1,640
1,659
Other noncurrent assets
31,422
34,529
Total assets
$
961,105
$
1,002,241
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
179,327
$
187,981
Accrued expenses
88,958
89,717
Accrued compensation
33,059
22,079
Deferred revenue, current
20,796
20,188
Other current liabilities
44,741
34,253
Total current liabilities
366,881
354,218
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
53,050
54,956
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
62,190
60,650
Deferred tax liabilities
10,735
9,846
Other noncurrent liabilities
3,858
3,914
Total liabilities
496,714
483,584
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value
126
130
Treasury stock
(72,323
)
(72,586
)
Additional paid-in capital
538,172
607,345
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
2,159
(12,788
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,743
)
(3,444
)
Total stockholders' equity
464,391
518,657
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
961,105
$
1,002,241
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
14,947
$
20,966
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense
64,961
59,549
Depreciation and amortization
35,154
35,054
Provision for inventory obsolescence
2,005
14,964
Restructuring and abandonment charges
266
5,125
Deferred income taxes
819
1,569
Other
2,973
4,270
Foreign currency transaction gains
(2,750
)
(12,698
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(64,218
)
(13,934
)
Inventories
189,613
141,054
Other assets
(15,285
)
9,375
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(16,942
)
(204,012
)
Accrued compensation
10,251
20,640
Deferred revenue
1,685
(4,093
)
Other liabilities
4,161
382
Net cash provided by operating activities
227,640
78,211
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(68,676
)
-
Purchases of property and equipment
(39,477
)
(40,085
)
Maturities of marketable securities
20,000
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(88,153
)
(40,085
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments for repurchase of common stock
(128,739
)
(45,063
)
Payments for repurchase of common stock related to shares withheld for tax in connection with vesting of restricted stock units
(20,757
)
(23,914
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
16,312
20,042
Net cash used in financing activities
(133,184
)
(48,935
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
580
4,240
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
6,883
(6,569
)
Cash and cash equivalents
Beginning of period
220,231
274,855
End of period
$
227,114
$
268,286
Supplemental disclosure
Cash paid for interest
$
195
$
780
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds
$
17,134
$
5,217
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities
$
9,637
$
10,599
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
9,910
$
7,129
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
$
11,277
$
31,547
Change in estimate of asset retirement obligations
$
-
$
2,185
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Reconciliation of GAAP cost of revenue
GAAP cost of revenue
$
205,505
$
201,594
$
676,320
$
761,672
Stock-based compensation expense
655
450
1,995
1,601
Amortization of intangibles
973
973
2,918
3,131
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
203,877
$
200,171
$
671,407
$
756,940
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit
GAAP gross profit
$
191,641
$
171,762
$
586,356
$
588,436
Stock-based compensation expense
655
450
1,995
1,601
Amortization of intangibles
973
973
2,918
3,131
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
193,269
$
173,185
$
591,269
$
593,168
GAAP gross margin
48.3
%
46.0
%
46.4
%
43.6
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
48.7
%
46.4
%
46.8
%
43.9
%
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Research and Development (GAAP)
$
74,223
$
77,758
$
233,780
$
235,484
Stock-based compensation
9,735
8,637
29,133
27,353
Amortization of intangibles
496
496
1,488
1,487
Restructuring and abandonment costs
478
3,686
801
6,368
Research and Development (Non-GAAP)
$
63,514
$
64,939
$
202,358
$
200,276
Sales and Marketing (GAAP)
$
71,643
$
66,600
$
217,428
$
208,917
Stock-based compensation
4,510
3,590
13,297
12,178
Amortization of intangibles
-
-
-
-
Restructuring and abandonment costs
185
4,422
297
5,455
Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP)
$
66,948
$
58,588
$
203,834
$
191,284
General and Administrative (GAAP)
33,186
48,665
113,825
136,219
Stock-based compensation
7,030
5,652
20,536
18,417
Legal and transaction related costs
1,062
14,699
7,202
30,006
Amortization of intangibles
24
24
72
72
Restructuring and abandonment costs
630
2,220
768
3,352
Adjusted General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)
$
24,440
$
26,070
$
85,247
$
84,372
Total Operating Expenses (GAAP)
$
179,052
$
193,023
$
565,033
$
580,620
Stock-based compensation
21,275
17,879
62,966
57,948
Legal and transaction related costs
1,062
14,699
7,202
30,006
Amortization of intangibles
520
520
1,560
1,559
Restructuring and abandonment costs
1,293
10,328
1,866
15,175
Adjusted Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)
$
154,902
$
149,597
$
491,439
$
475,932
Total Operating (Loss) Income (GAAP)
$
12,589
$
(21,261
)
$
21,323
$
7,816
Stock-based compensation
21,930
18,329
64,961
59,549
Legal and transaction related costs
1,062
14,699
7,202
30,006
Amortization of intangibles
1,493
1,493
4,478
4,690
Restructuring and abandonment costs
1,293
10,328
1,866
15,175
Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP)
$
38,367
$
23,588
$
99,830
$
117,236
Depreciation
10,539
10,716
30,676
30,364
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
48,906
$
34,304
$
130,506
$
147,600
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except percentages)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
(In thousands, except percentages)
Net income (loss)
$
3,709
$
(23,571
)
$
14,947
$
20,966
Add (deduct):
Depreciation and amortization
12,032
12,209
35,154
35,054
Stock-based compensation expense
21,930
18,329
64,961
59,549
Interest income
(2,629
)
(2,391
)
(9,638
)
(7,540
)
Interest expense
106
274
333
585
Other expense (income), net
2,464
(1,424
)
(4,507
)
(22,169
)
Provision for income taxes
8,939
5,851
20,188
15,974
Legal and transaction related costs (1)
1,062
14,699
7,202
30,006
Restructuring and abandonment costs (2)
1,293
10,328
1,866
15,175
Adjusted EBITDA
$
48,906
$
34,304
$
130,506
$
147,600
Revenue
$
397,146
$
373,356
$
1,262,676
$
1,350,108
Net income (loss) margin
0.9
%
(6.3
)%
1.2
%
1.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
12.3
%
9.2
%
10.3
%
10.9
%
(1) Legal and transaction-related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property ("IP") litigation against Alphabet and Google, as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance.
(2) Restructuring and abandonment costs for the three and nine months ended June 29, 2024, and July 1, 2023, are primarily related to our restructuring plan initiated on June 14, 2023, and also costs incurred in March 2023 related to the abandonment of portions of our office spaces.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss)
GAAP net income (loss)
$
3,709
$
(23,571
)
$
14,947
$
20,966
Stock-based compensation expense
21,930
18,329
64,961
59,549
Legal and transaction related costs
1,062
14,699
7,202
30,006
Amortization of intangibles
1,493
1,493
4,478
4,690
Restructuring and abandonment costs
1,293
10,328
1,866
15,175
Non-GAAP net income
$
29,487
$
21,278
$
93,454
$
130,386
Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share
GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.03
$
(0.18
)
$
0.12
$
0.16
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) per share
0.20
0.34
0.61
0.82
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
$
0.23
$
0.16
$
0.73
$
0.98
Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, diluted
127,245,459
128,311,109
127,886,368
132,851,379
Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation, diluted
127,245,459
132,885,945
127,886,368
132,851,379
Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
63,483
$
8,887
$
227,640
$
78,211
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(23,214
)
(16,682
)
(39,477
)
(40,085
)
Free cash flow
$
40,269
$
(7,795
)
$
188,163
$
38,126
Revenue by Product Category
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
(In thousands)
Sonos speakers
$
301,105
$
289,740
$
991,378
$
1,070,117
Sonos system products
75,186
64,224
209,013
222,748
Partner products and other revenue
20,855
19,392
62,285
57,243
Total revenue
$
397,146
$
373,356
$
1,262,676
$
1,350,108
Revenue by Geographical Region
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Americas
$
264,611
$
251,616
$
827,238
$
844,714
Europe, Middle East and Africa
110,902
105,312
372,074
434,806
Asia Pacific
21,633
16,428
63,364
70,588
Total revenue
$
397,146
$
373,356
$
1,262,676
$
1,350,108
Stock-based Compensation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
(In thousands)
Cost of revenue
$
655
$
450
$
1,995
$
1,601
Research and development
9,735
8,637
29,133
27,353
Sales and marketing
4,510
3,590
13,297
12,178
General and administrative
7,030
5,652
20,536
18,417
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
21,930
$
18,329
$
64,961
$
59,549
Amortization of Intangibles
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
Cost of revenue
$
973
$
973
$
2,918
$
3,131
Research and development
496
496
1,488
1,487
Sales and marketing
-
-
-
-
General and administrative
24
24
72
72
Total amortization of intangibles
$
1,493
$
1,493
$
4,478
$
4,690
