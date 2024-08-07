ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY), a corporate payments company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Our results were slightly ahead of our expectations. Our most recent business trends, including same store sales, new sales and customer retention, all meaningfully improved in the second quarter, which bodes well for our 2024 exit," said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, Corpay, Inc. "Our Corporate Payments revenue continued to grow in the high teens and with the addition of Paymerang on July 1st and GPS Capital Markets expected in early 2025, that business is well on its way to becoming 40% of the company by the end of 2025."

Financial Results for Second Quarter of 2024:

GAAP Results

Revenues increased 3% to $975.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $948.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, which included $32 million of revenue from our sold Russia business.

Net income attributable to Corpay increased 5% to $251.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $239.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

increased 5% to $251.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $239.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net income per diluted share attributable to Corpay increased 10% to $3.52 in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $3.20 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Results1

EBITDA 1 increased 4% to $517.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $497.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 10% ex-Russia.

increased 4% to $517.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $497.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 10% ex-Russia. Adjusted net income attributable to Corpay 1 increased 3% to $325.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $314.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

increased 3% to $325.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $314.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Corpay1 increased 8% to $4.55 in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $4.19 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023, up 14% ex-Russia.

"Our Corporate Payments and Vehicle Payments segments delivered solid performance driven by implementations and ramping of new sales. Our U.S. local fleet and lodging businesses demonstrated progress in the second quarter with strong sales and improving same store sales," said Tom Panther, chief financial officer, Corpay, Inc. "Our EBITDA margin improved 60 bps, and we repurchased 2.2 million shares in the quarter. This brings our total repurchases to 3.3 million shares for the year."

Updated Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook:

"Our outlook for the remainder of the year includes $25-$35 million of Paymerang revenue, offset by slightly unfavorable foreign exchange rates and fuel prices compared with our May outlook, in addition to a slower lodging recovery. For the second half of 2024, we expect revenue growth acceleration as we exit the year, driven by sales, improving retention, flat same store sales and business initiatives," concluded Panther.

For fiscal year 2024, Corpay, Inc. updated financial guidance1 is as follows:

Total revenues between $3,975 million and $4,025 million;

Net income between $1,058 million and $1,088 million;

Net income per diluted share between $14.85 and $15.15;

Adjusted net income between $1,345 million and $1,375 million; and

Adjusted net income per diluted share between $18.85 and $19.15.

Corpay's guidance assumptions are as follows:

For the balance of the year:

Weighted average U.S. fuel prices equal to $3.55 per gallon;

Fuel price spreads flat with the 2023 average; and

Foreign exchange rates equal to the July 2024 monthly average.

For the full year:

Interest expense between $370 million and $390 million;

Approximately 72 million fully diluted shares outstanding;

A tax rate of approximately 24% to 25%; and

No impact related to material acquisitions not already closed.

Third Quarter of 2024 Outlook:

"Third quarter revenues are expected to be between $1,015 million and $1,035 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share between $4.90 and $5.00. Third quarter revenues and adjusted net income per diluted share growth, excluding the sale of our Russia business, is expected to be 7% and 13%, respectively at the mid-point," concluded Panther.

Conference Call:

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, which are used by the Company as supplemental measures to evaluate its overall operating performance. The Company's definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein may differ from similarly titled measures used by others, including within our industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives. See the appendix for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The Company refers to free cash flow, cash net income and adjusted net income attributable to Corpay interchangeably, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net income attributable to Corpay is calculated as net income attributable to Corpay, adjusted to eliminate (a) non-cash stock based compensation expense related to stock based compensation awards, (b) amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts, intangible assets, and amortization of the premium recognized on the purchase of receivables, (c) integration and deal related costs, and (d) other non-recurring items, including unusual credit losses, the impact of discrete tax items, the impact of business dispositions, impairment charges, asset write-offs, restructuring costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, and legal settlements and related legal fees. We adjust net income for the tax effect of adjustments using our effective income tax rate, exclusive of discrete tax items. We calculate adjusted net income attributable to Corpay and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Corpay to eliminate the effect of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted net income attributable to Corpay and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Corpay are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per diluted share or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash share based compensation expense from adjusted net income because non-cash equity grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time and share based compensation expense is not a key measure of our core operating performance. We also believe that amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of their acquired intangible assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired; therefore, we have excluded amortization expense from our adjusted net income. Integration and deal related costs represent business acquisition transaction costs, professional services fees, short-term retention bonuses and system migration costs, etc., that are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business. We also believe that certain expenses, discrete tax items, gains on business disposition, recoveries (e.g. legal settlements, write-off of customer receivable, etc.), gains and losses on investments, and impairment charges do not necessarily reflect how our investments and business are performing. We adjust net income for the tax effect of each of these adjustments items using the effective tax rate during the period, exclusive of discrete tax items.

Organic revenue growth is calculated as revenue growth in the current period adjusted for the impact of changes in the macroeconomic environment (to include fuel price, fuel price spreads and changes in foreign exchange rates) over revenue in the comparable prior period adjusted to include or remove the impact of acquisitions and/or divestitures and non-recurring items that have occurred subsequent to that period. We believe that organic revenue growth on a macro-neutral, one-time item, and consistent acquisition/divestiture/non-recurring item basis is useful to investors for understanding the performance of Corpay.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, interest expense, net, other expense (income), depreciation and amortization, loss on extinguishment of debt, investment loss/gain and other operating, net. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Corpay, adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Corpay, organic revenue growth and EBITDA:

as measurements of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; and

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

1 Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in Exhibit 1, 5 and 6 attached. Additional supplemental data is provided in Exhibits 2-4. A reconciliation of GAAP guidance to non-GAAP guidance is provided in Exhibit 7.

Corpay, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 %

Change 2024 2023 %

Change Revenues, net $ 975,710 $ 948,174 3 % $ 1,910,961 $ 1,849,507 3 % Expenses: Processing 209,199 205,265 2 % 416,610 410,232 2 % Selling 95,044 86,412 10 % 189,232 168,004 13 % General and administrative 153,777 159,356 (4 )% 305,039 314,040 (3 )% Depreciation and amortization 84,342 83,676 1 % 169,102 167,908 1 % Other operating, net 9 815 NM 301 1,478 NM Total operating expense 542,371 535,524 1 % 1,080,284 1,061,662 2 % Operating income 433,339 412,650 5 % 830,677 787,845 5 % Other expenses: Investment (gain) loss (36 ) 18 NM (203 ) (172 ) 18 % Other expense (income), net 4,496 (2,424 ) NM 7,623 (1,678 ) NM Interest expense, net 94,677 88,486 7 % 183,765 168,281 9 % Total other expense 99,137 86,080 15 % 191,185 166,431 15 % Income before income taxes 334,202 326,570 2 % 639,492 621,414 3 % Provision for income taxes 82,539 86,868 (5 )% 158,026 166,877 (5 )% Net income 251,663 239,702 5 % $ 481,466 $ 454,537 6 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 38 - NM 72 - NM Net income attributable to Corpay $ 251,625 $ 239,702 5 % $ 481,394 $ 454,537 6 % Basic earnings per share $ 3.59 $ 3.24 11 % $ 6.79 $ 6.17 10 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.52 $ 3.20 10 % $ 6.64 $ 6.08 9 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 70,107 73,887 70,934 73,705 Diluted shares 71,497 75,001 72,516 74,763

Corpay, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,357,567 $ 1,389,648 Restricted cash 2,189,729 1,751,887 Accounts and other receivables (less allowance) 2,412,011 2,161,586 Securitized accounts receivable - restricted for securitization investors 1,409,000 1,307,000 Assets held for sale 78,592 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 528,798 474,144 Total current assets 7,975,697 7,084,265 Property and equipment, net 357,759 343,154 Goodwill 5,545,966 5,644,958 Other intangibles, net 1,956,855 2,085,663 Investments 64,039 69,521 Other assets 296,219 248,691 Total assets $ 16,196,535 $ 15,476,252 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,902,909 $ 1,624,995 Accrued expenses 367,753 356,118 Customer deposits 2,763,554 2,397,279 Securitization facility 1,409,000 1,307,000 Current portion of notes payable and lines of credit 1,106,744 819,749 Liabilities held for sale 9,504 - Other current liabilities 283,083 320,612 Total current liabilities 7,842,547 6,825,753 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 4,817,634 4,596,156 Deferred income taxes 445,207 470,232 Other noncurrent liabilities 315,554 301,752 Total noncurrent liabilities 5,578,395 5,368,140 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 130 129 Additional paid-in capital 3,418,512 3,266,185 Retained earnings 8,674,053 8,192,659 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,498,985 ) (1,289,099 ) Treasury stock (7,843,005 ) (6,887,515 ) Total Corpay stockholders' equity 2,750,705 3,282,359 Noncontrolling interest 24,888 - Total equity 2,775,593 3,282,359 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,196,535 $ 15,476,252

Corpay, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 481,466 $ 454,537 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 58,443 53,739 Stock-based compensation 52,087 60,844 Provision for credit losses on accounts and other receivables 53,485 74,418 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 4,080 3,574 Amortization of intangible assets and premium on receivables 110,659 114,169 Deferred income taxes (9,675 ) (11,799 ) Investment gain (203 ) (172 ) Other non-cash operating expense, net 301 1,478 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions/disposition) 140,462 348,172 Net cash provided by operating activities 891,105 1,098,960 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (59,871 ) (126,694 ) Purchases of property and equipment (85,289 ) (78,922 ) Other (1,453 ) 4,401 Net cash used in investing activities (146,613 ) (201,215 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock 100,241 66,148 Repurchase of common stock (947,074 ) (11,973 ) Borrowings on securitization facility, net 102,000 (39,000 ) Deferred financing costs (3,176 ) - Proceeds from notes payable 325,000 - Principal payments on notes payable (51,063 ) (47,000 ) Borrowings from revolver 4,153,000 4,351,000 Payments on revolver (3,811,000 ) (4,817,000 ) (Payments) borrowings on swing line of credit, net (109,247 ) 255,750 Other 2,081 264 Net cash used in financing activities (239,238 ) (241,811 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash (99,493 ) 38,401 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 405,761 694,335 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 3,141,535 2,289,180 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 3,547,296 $ 2,983,515 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net $ 237,912 $ 215,850 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 185,333 $ 238,769

Exhibit 1 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles net income attributable to Corpay to adjusted net income attributable to Corpay and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Corpay:* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Corpay $ 251,625 $ 239,702 $ 481,394 $ 454,537 Stock based compensation 27,108 34,748 52,087 60,844 Amortization1 56,881 57,704 114,739 117,743 Integration and deal related costs 7,128 9,580 11,363 15,465 Restructuring and related costs2 1,872 960 6,254 1,579 Other2,3 4,433 (1,415 ) 8,045 (392 ) Total pre-tax adjustments 97,422 101,577 192,488 195,239 Income taxes4 (24,064 ) (27,020 ) (47,579 ) (52,436 ) Adjusted net income $ 324,983 $ 314,259 $ 626,303 $ 597,340 Adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Corpay $ 4.55 $ 4.19 $ 8.64 $ 7.99 Diluted shares 71,497 75,001 72,516 74,763

1 Includes consolidated amortization related to intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and debt discounts. 2 Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation. 3 Includes losses and gains on foreign currency transactions, legal expenses, and removes the amortization attributable to the Company's noncontrolling interest. 4 Represents provision for income taxes of pre-tax adjustments. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 2 Key Performance Indicators, by Segment and Revenue Per Performance Metric on a GAAP Basis and Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted (In millions except revenues, net per key performance metric) (Unaudited) The following table presents revenue and revenue per key performance metric by segment.* As Reported Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted2 Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change % Change 2024 2023 Change % Change VEHICLE PAYMENTS - Revenues, net $ 510.3 $ 509.6 $ 0.7 - % $ 518.3 $ 492.0 $ 26.3 5 % - Transactions 207.3 153.9 53.4 35 % 207.3 193.7 13.6 7 % - Revenues, net per transaction $ 2.46 $ 3.31 $ (0.85 ) (26 )% $ 2.50 $ 2.54 $ (0.04 ) (2 )% - Tag transactions3 21.4 19.7 1.7 9 % 21.4 19.7 1.7 9 % - Parking transactions 63.0 - 63.0 NM 63.0 56.8 6.2 11 % - Fleet transactions 112.9 128.4 (15.6 ) (12 )% 112.9 111.4 1.4 1 % - Other transactions 10.0 5.7 4.3 75 % 10.0 5.7 4.3 75 % CORPORATE PAYMENTS - Revenues, net $ 288.5 $ 246.0 $ 42.5 17 % $ 289.6 $ 246.0 $ 43.6 18 % - Spend volume $ 42,879 $ 36,033 $ 6,845 19 % $ 42,879 $ 36,033 $ 6,845 19 % - Revenues, net per spend $ 0.67 % 0.68 % (0.01 )% (1 )% 0.68 % 0.68 % - % - % LODGING PAYMENTS - Revenues, net $ 122.4 $ 136.6 $ (14.2 ) (10 )% $ 122.5 $ 136.6 $ (14.1 ) (10 )% - Room nights 8.7 9.3 (0.6 ) (6 )% 8.7 9.3 (0.6 ) (6 )% - Revenues, net per room night $ 13.99 $ 14.65 $ (0.66 ) (5 )% $ 14.00 $ 14.65 $ (0.65 ) (4 )% OTHER1 - Revenues, net $ 54.6 $ 56.0 $ (1.4 ) (2 )% $ 54.7 $ 56.0 $ (1.3 ) (2 )% - Transactions 349.3 296.5 52.8 18 % 349.3 296.5 52.8 18 % - Revenues, net per transaction $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ (0.03 ) (17 )% $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ (0.03 ) (17 )% CORPAY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES - Revenues, net $ 975.7 $ 948.2 $ 27.5 3 % $ 985.1 $ 930.6 $ 54.5 6 %

1 Other includes Gift and Payroll Card operating segments. 2 See Exhibit 5 for a reconciliation of Pro forma and Macro Adjusted revenue by segment and metrics, non-GAAP measures, to the GAAP equivalent. 3 Represents total tag subscription transactions in the quarter. Average monthly tag subscriptions for the second quarter of 2024 is 7.1 million. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. NM = Not Meaningful

Exhibit 3 Revenues by Geography and Segment (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenues, net by Geography* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 % 2023 % 2024 % 2023 % US $ 529 54 % $ 535 56 % $ 1,033 54 % $ 1,048 57 % Brazil 149 15 % 126 13 % 298 16 % 248 13 % UK 124 13 % 111 12 % 246 13 % 219 12 % Other 174 18 % 176 19 % 334 17 % 334 18 % Consolidated Revenues, net $ 976 100 % $ 948 100 % $ 1,911 100 % $ 1,850 100 %

*Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Revenues, net by Segment* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 % 2023 % 2024 % 2023 % Vehicle Payments $ 510 52 % $ 510 54 % $ 1,004 53 % $ 1,005 54 % Corporate Payments 288 30 % 246 26 % 554 29 % 472 26 % Lodging Payments 122 13 % 137 14 % 234 12 % 259 14 % Other 55 6 % 56 6 % 119 6 % 113 6 % Consolidated Revenues, net $ 976 100 % $ 948 100 % $ 1,911 100 % $ 1,850 100 %

*Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 4 Segment Results* (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 20241 20232 %

Change 20241 2023 %

Change Revenues, net: Vehicle Payments $ 510,278 $ 509,630 - % $ 1,004,339 $ 1,005,120 - % Corporate Payments 288,479 246,012 17 % 553,875 472,184 17 % Lodging Payments 122,377 136,564 (10 )% 233,672 258,898 (10 )% Other3 54,576 55,968 (2 )% 119,075 113,305 5 % $ 975,710 $ 948,174 3 % $ 1,910,961 $ 1,849,507 3 % Operating income: Vehicle Payments $ 242,025 $ 232,506 4 % $ 467,720 $ 455,986 3 % Corporate Payments 120,556 95,708 26 % 225,267 176,090 28 % Lodging Payments 56,391 68,246 (17 )% 103,668 122,809 (16 )% Other3 14,367 16,190 (11 )% 34,022 32,960 3 % $ 433,339 $ 412,650 5 % $ 830,677 $ 787,845 5 % Depreciation and amortization: Vehicle Payments $ 49,765 $ 51,926 (4 )% $ 100,087 $ 102,276 (2 )% Corporate Payments 20,698 17,779 16 % 41,501 37,939 9 % Lodging Payments 11,965 11,661 3 % 23,595 23,059 2 % Other3 1,914 2,310 (17 )% 3,919 4,634 (15 )% $ 84,342 $ 83,676 1 % $ 169,102 $ 167,908 1 % Capital expenditures: Vehicle Payments $ 30,254 $ 29,014 4 % $ 58,448 $ 53,986 8 % Corporate Payments 7,581 7,832 (3 )% 14,857 14,676 1 % Lodging Payments 4,589 3,496 31 % 9,415 6,873 37 % Other3 1,673 1,842 (9 )% 2,569 3,388 (24 )% $ 44,097 $ 42,184 5 % $ 85,289 $ 78,923 8 %

1 Results from Zapay acquired in the first quarter of 2024 are reported in the Vehicle Payments segment from the date of acquisition. 2 The results of our Russian business disposed of in August 2023 are included in our Vehicle Payments segment for all periods prior to disposition. 3 Other includes Gift and Payroll Card operating segments. *Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue and Key Performance Metric by Segment to GAAP (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenues, net Key Performance Metric Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2024* 2023* 2024* 2023* VEHICLE PAYMENTS - TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 518.3 $ 492.0 207.3 193.7 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - 17.6 - (39.8 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread (0.1 ) - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (7.9 ) - - - As reported $ 510.3 $ 509.6 207.3 153.9 CORPORATE PAYMENTS - SPEND Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 289.6 $ 246.0 $ 42,879 $ 36,033 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (1.2 ) - - - As reported $ 288.5 $ 246.0 $ 42,879 $ 36,033 LODGING PAYMENTS - ROOM NIGHTS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 122.5 $ 136.6 8.7 9.3 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (0.1 ) - - - As reported $ 122.4 $ 136.6 8.7 9.3 OTHER1- TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 54.7 $ 56.0 349.3 296.5 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (0.1 ) - - - As reported $ 54.6 $ 56.0 349.3 296.5 CORPAY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 985.1 $ 930.6 Intentionally Left Blank Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - 17.6 Impact of fuel prices/spread (0.1 ) - Impact of foreign exchange rates2 (9.3 ) - As reported $ 975.7 $ 948.2 1 Other includes Gift and Payroll Card operating segments. 2 Revenues reflect an estimated $9 million negative impact from movements in foreign exchange rates. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 6 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP EBITDA MEASURES (In millions) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles EBITDA and EBITDA margin to net income from operations.* Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income from operations $ 251.7 $ 239.7 $ 481.5 $ 454.5 Provision for income taxes 82.5 86.9 158.0 166.9 Interest expense, net 94.7 88.5 183.8 168.3 Other expense (income), net 4.5 (2.4 ) 7.6 (1.7 ) Investment gain - - (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Depreciation and amortization 84.3 83.7 169.1 167.9 Other operating, net - 0.8 0.3 1.5 EBITDA $ 517.7 $ 497.1 $ 1,000.1 $ 957.2 Revenues, net $ 975.7 $ 948.2 $ 1,911.0 $ 1,849.5 EBITDA margin 53.1 % 52.4 % 52.3 % 51.8 % * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 7 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles third quarter 2024 and full year 2024 financial guidance for net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, at both ends of the range: 2024 GUIDANCE Low* High* Net income $ 1,058 $ 1,088 Net income per diluted share $ 14.85 $ 15.15 Stock based compensation 107 107 Amortization 233 233 Other 38 38 Total pre-tax adjustments 378 378 Income taxes (91 ) (91 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,345 $ 1,375 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 18.85 $ 19.15 Diluted shares 72 72 Q3 2024 GUIDANCE Low* High* Net income $ 273 $ 283 Net income per diluted share $ 3.88 $ 3.98 Stock based compensation 28 28 Amortization 59 59 Other 7 7 Total pre-tax adjustments 94 94 Income taxes (22 ) (22 ) Adjusted net income $ 345 $ 355 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 4.90 $ 5.00 Diluted shares 71 71 * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

