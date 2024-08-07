MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenues of $265.4 million

Revenues from solar segment of $241.2 million

GAAP gross margin of negative 4.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin 1 of 0.2%, including 330 basis points of net IRA benefit

of 0.2%, including 330 basis points of net IRA benefit Gross margin from solar segment of 1.3%

GAAP operating loss of $160.2 million

Non-GAAP operating loss 1 of $114.3 million

of $114.3 million GAAP net loss of $130.8 million

Non-GAAP net loss 1 of $101.2 million

of $101.2 million GAAP net loss per share of $2.31

Non-GAAP net loss per share 1 of $1.79

of $1.79 873 Megawatts (AC) of inverters shipped

128 MWh of batteries for PV applications shipped

"We are encouraged by our second quarter top line results which saw sequential revenue growth of 30% and an 18% growth in sell through of our solar products by our distributor customers," said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge. "While we expect undershipping to continue in the third quarter, we believe the momentum in our underlying business and the actions we are taking to gain market share and address new growth segments will enable a return to higher revenue levels once inventories are cleared in the first half of 2025."

Second Quarter 2024 Summary

The Company reported revenues of $265.4 million, up 30% from $204.4 million in the prior quarter and down 73% from $991.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenues from the solar segment were $241.2 million, up 27% from $190.1 million in the prior quarter and down 75% from $947.4 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross margin was negative 4.1%, compared to negative 12.8% in the prior quarter and compared to 32.0% in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin1 was 0.2%, compared to non-GAAP gross margin of negative 6.5% in the prior quarter and compared to 32.7% in the same quarter last year.

Gross margin from the solar segment was 1.3%, compared to negative 3.5% in the prior quarter and compared to 34.7% in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating expenses were $149.2 million, up 1% from $147.5 million in the prior quarter and down 11% from $166.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $114.8 million, up 5% from $109.2 million in the prior quarter and down 14% from $133.3 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating loss was $160.2 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $173.7 million in the prior quarter and compared to GAAP operating income of $150.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating loss1 was $114.3 million, compared to Non-GAAP operating loss of $122.5 million in the prior quarter and compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $191.0 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net loss was $130.8 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $157.3 million in the prior quarter and compared to a GAAP net income of $119.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net loss1 was $101.2 million, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $108.6 million in the prior quarter and compared to a Non-GAAP net income of $157.4 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP net loss per share was $2.31, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $2.75 in the prior quarter and compared to a GAAP net diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $2.03 in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP net loss per share1 was $1.79, compared to a Non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.90 in the prior quarter and compared to a Non-GAAP net diluted EPS of $2.62 in the same quarter last year.

Cash used in operating activities was $44.8 million, compared with $217.0 million used in operating activities in the prior quarter and $88.7 million used in operating activities in the same quarter last year.

As of June 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposits and marketable securities totaled $165.3 million, net of debt, compared to $316.3 million as of March 31, 2024.

In the second quarter of 2024, the company repurchased 247,468 shares of our common stock under our previously announced share repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors at an average price of $68.70 per share, for a total consideration of approximately $17 million.

______________________________________________________________________

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Outlook for the Third Quarter 2024

The Company also provides guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024 as follows:

Revenues to be within the range of $260 million to $290 million

Non-GAAP gross margin* expected to be within the range of negative 3% to positive 1%, including approximately 560 basis points of net IRA manufacturing tax credit

Non-GAAP operating expenses* to be within the range of $111 million to $116 million

Revenues from the solar segment to be within the range of $245 million to $280 million

Gross margin from the solar segment expected to be within the range of 0% to 4% including approximately 590 basis points of net IRA manufacturing tax credit

*Non-GAAP gross margin and Non-GAAP operating expenses are non-GAAP financial measures, and these forward-looking measures have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Non-GAAP gross margin and Non-GAAP operating expenses are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-445-7795. For international callers, please dial +1 785-424-1699. The Conference ID is SEDG. To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will also be available in the Investors Relations section of the Company's website at: http://investors.solaredge.com

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding SolarEdge's results, SolarEdge has disclosed in this earnings release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per share. SolarEdge has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure below. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from GAAP in that they exclude stock-based compensation, amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and impairment charges, acquisition, disposition and other items, certain litigation and other contingencies, amortization of debt issuance cost, non-cash interest expense and non-cash revenue recognized from significant financing component, certain foreign currency exchange rates, gains and losses on investments, income and losses from equity method investments and discrete items that impacted our GAAP tax rate. Our non-GAAP financial measures also reflect the application of our non-GAAP tax rate.

SolarEdge's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, to calculate bonus payments and to evaluate SolarEdge's financial performance, the performance of its individual functional groups and the ability of operations to generate cash. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect SolarEdge's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in SolarEdge's business, as they exclude charges and gains that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating SolarEdge's operating results and future prospects from the same perspective as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods.

The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect SolarEdge's operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered measures of SolarEdge's liquidity. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review SolarEdge's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained in this press release contains may contain forward-looking statements that are based on our management's expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions in accordance with information currently available to our management. This press release contains certain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, future demands for solar energy solutions, business strategies, technology developments, new products and services, financing and investment plans; dividend policy; competitive position, industry and regulatory environment, general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog; installation rates; and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: future demand for renewable energy including solar energy solutions; our ability to forecast demand for our products accurately and to match production to such demand as well as our customers' ability to forecast demand based on inventory levels; macroeconomic conditions in our domestic and international markets, as well as inflation concerns, rising interest rates, and recessionary concerns; changes, elimination or expiration of government subsidies and economic incentives for on-grid solar energy applications; changes in the U.S. trade environment; federal, state, and local regulations governing the electric utility industry with respect to solar energy; changes in tax laws, tax treaties, and regulations or the interpretation of them, including the Inflation Reduction Act; the retail price of electricity derived from the utility grid or alternative energy sources; interest rates and supply of capital in the global financial markets in general and in the solar market specifically; competition, including introductions of power optimizer, inverter and solar photovoltaic system monitoring products by our competitors; developments in alternative technologies or improvements in distributed solar energy generation; historic cyclicality of the solar industry and periodic downturns; product quality or performance problems in our products; shortages, delays, price changes, or cessation of operations or production affecting our suppliers of key components; our dependence upon a small number of outside contract manufacturers and limited or single source suppliers; capacity constraints, delivery schedules, manufacturing yields, and costs of our contract manufacturers and availability of components; delays, disruptions, and quality control problems in manufacturing; existing and future responses to and effects of pandemics, epidemics, or other health crises; disruption in our global supply chain and rising prices of oil and raw materials as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; our customers' financial stability and our ability to retain customers; our ability to retain key personnel and attract additional qualified personnel; performance of distributors and large installers in selling our products; consolidation in the solar industry among our customers and distributors; our ability to manage effectively the growth of our organization and expansion into new markets and integration of acquired businesses; our ability to recognize expected benefits from restructuring plans; any unauthorized access to, disclosure, or theft of personal information or unauthorized access to our network or other similar cyber incidents; disruption to our business operations due to the evolving state of war in Israel and political conditions related to the Israeli government's plans to significantly reduce the Israeli Supreme Court's judicial oversight; our dependence on ocean transportation to timely deliver our products in a cost-effective manner; fluctuations in global currency exchange rates; the impact of evolving legal and regulatory requirements, including emerging environmental, social and governance requirements; changes to net metering policies or the reduction, elimination or expiration of government subsidies and economic incentives for on-grid solar energy applications; federal, state, and local regulations governing the electric utility industry with respect to solar energy; changes in tax laws, tax treaties, and regulations or the interpretation of them, including the Inflation Reduction Act; changes in the U.S. trade environment, including the imposition of import tariffs; business practices and regulatory compliance of our raw material suppliers; our ability to maintain our brand and to protect and defend our intellectual property; the impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; volatility of our stock price; our customers' financial stability, creditworthiness, and debt leverage ratio; our ability to retain key personnel and attract additional qualified personnel; our ability to effectively design, launch, market, and sell new generations of our products and services; our ability to retain, and events affecting, our major customers; our ability to service our debt; and the other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on February 26, 2024, and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Statements in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 265,405 $ 991,290 $ 469,804 $ 1,935,179 Cost of revenues 276,374 673,985 506,960 1,317,748 Gross profit (loss) (10,969 ) 317,305 (37,156 ) 617,431 Operating expenses: Research and development 69,276 86,526 144,627 166,399 Sales and marketing 39,978 44,222 78,889 85,188 General and administrative 39,008 36,199 69,873 72,766 Other operating expense (income), net 951 - 3,342 (1,434 ) Total operating expenses 149,213 166,947 296,731 322,919 Operating income (loss) (160,182 ) 150,358 (333,887 ) 294,512 Financial income (expense), net (865 ) 3,384 (7,929 ) 27,058 Other income (loss), net 18,551 - 18,551 (125 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (142,496 ) 153,742 (323,265 ) 321,445 Tax benefits (income taxes) 12,245 (34,232 ) 35,999 (63,557 ) Net loss from equity method investments (567 ) - (863 ) - Net income (loss) $ (130,818 ) $ 119,510 $ (288,129 ) $ 257,888

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 259,498 $ 338,468 Marketable securities 430,333 521,570 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $27,626 and $16,400, respectively 295,590 622,425 Inventories, net 1,505,101 1,443,449 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 402,673 378,394 Total current assets 2,893,195 3,304,306 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 120,260 407,825 Deferred tax assets, net 131,748 80,912 Property, plant and equipment, net 595,623 614,579 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 53,510 64,167 Intangible assets, net 36,790 35,345 Goodwill 52,042 42,996 Other long-term assets 65,046 37,601 Total long-term assets 1,055,019 1,283,425 Total assets 3,948,214 4,587,731 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables, net 134,421 386,471 Employees and payroll accruals 67,810 76,966 Warranty obligations 169,214 183,047 Deferred revenues and customers advances 28,457 40,836 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 166,922 205,911 Total current liabilities 566,824 893,231 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 638,703 627,381 Warranty obligations 321,618 335,197 Deferred revenues 222,557 214,607 Finance lease liabilities 39,244 41,892 Operating lease liabilities 36,838 45,070 Other long-term liabilities 16,241 18,444 Total long-term liabilities 1,275,201 1,282,591 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock of $0.0001 par value - Authorized: 125,000,000 shares; issued: 57,705,386 shares at June 30, 2024 and 57,123,437 shares at December 31, 2023; outstanding: 56,952,022 shares at June 30, 2024 and 57,123,437 shares at December 31, 2023. 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 1,744,411 1,680,622 Treasury stock, at cost; 753,364 shares held (50,315 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (77,950 ) (46,885 ) Retained earnings 490,037 778,166 Total stockholders' equity 2,106,189 2,411,909 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,948,214 $ 4,587,731

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (288,129 ) $ 257,888 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,430 26,725 Stock-based compensation expenses 76,177 78,200 Deferred income taxes, net (50,843 ) (7,636 ) Gain from repurchasing of convertible notes (15,455 ) - Loss (gain) from exchange rate fluctuations 10,499 (23,214 ) Other items 3,340 4,783 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 317,574 (235,086 ) Inventories, net (58,764 ) (246,193 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,486 (33,285 ) Right-of-use assets 11,392 8,004 Trade payables, net (245,612 ) (22,304 ) Warranty obligations (27,178 ) 103,524 Deferred revenues and customers advances (4,028 ) 17,222 Operating lease liabilities (11,042 ) (7,928 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities, net (12,638 ) (1,488 ) Net cash used in operating activities (261,791 ) (80,788 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities (155,334 ) (124,138 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities 480,727 84,006 Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale marketable securities 51,918 2,807 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (48,535 ) (84,075 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (11,662 ) (16,653 ) Purchase of intangible assets (10,000 ) (10,000 ) Disbursements for loans receivables (37,500 ) - Investment in privately-held companies (25,650 ) (6,750 ) Other investing activities (740 ) 10,349 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 243,224 (144,454 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (50,015 ) - Partial repurchase of Notes 2025 (267,900 ) - Proceeds from issuance of Notes 2029, net of issuance costs 293,625 - Capped call transactions related to Notes 2029 (25,230 ) - Tax withholding in connection with stock-based awards, net 75 (8,811 ) Other financing activities (1,239 ) (1,330 ) Net cash used in financing activities (50,684 ) (10,141 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (9,719 ) 10,015 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (78,970 ) (225,368 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 338,468 783,112 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 259,498 $ 557,744

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three months ended Year ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Gross profit (loss) (GAAP) $ (10,969 ) $ (26,187 ) $ (56,425 ) $ 142,817 $ 317,305 $ 703,823 $ 844,648 $ 629,318 Revenues from finance component (246 ) (234 ) (230 ) (215 ) (202 ) (834 ) (614 ) (418 ) Discontinued operation (757 ) (434 ) 36,648 ---- ---- 36,648 4,314 ---- Stock-based compensation 6,218 5,968 5,468 5,882 5,923 23,200 21,818 18,743 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories 362 197 343 441 316 1,100 ---- ---- Amortization and depreciation of acquired asset 1,343 1,551 1,555 2,096 872 6,038 7,429 9,326 Restructuring charges 4,519 5,822 23,154 ---- ---- 23,154 ---- ---- Gross profit (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 470 $ (13,317 ) $ 10,513 $ 151,021 $ 324,214 $ 793,129 $ 877,595 $ 656,969 Gross margin (loss) (GAAP) (4.1 )% (12.8 )% (17.9 )% 19.7 % 32.0 % 23.6 % 27.2 % 32.0 % Revenues from finance component 0.0 (0.1 ) (0.1 ) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Discontinued operation (0.3 ) (0.2 ) 11.6 ---- ---- 1.2 0.1 ---- Stock-based compensation 2.3 2.9 1.8 0.8 0.6 0.9 0.7 1.0 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 ---- ---- Amortization and depreciation of acquired asset 0.5 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.5 Restructuring charges 1.7 2.8 7.3 ---- ---- 0.8 ---- ---- Gross margin (loss) (Non-GAAP) 0.2 % (6.5 )% 3.3 % 20.8 % 32.7 % 26.7 % 28.2 % 33.5 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 149,213 $ 147,518 $ 181,156 $ 159,543 $ 166,947 $ 663,618 $ 678,528 $ 422,179 Stock-based compensation - R&D (17,639 ) (17,139 ) (15,982 ) (16,481 ) (17,272 ) (66,944 ) (63,211 ) (45,424 ) Stock-based compensation - S&M (8,149 ) (7,911 ) (7,347 ) (7,739 ) (7,822 ) (30,987 ) (31,017 ) (22,834 ) Stock-based compensation - G&A (6,565 ) (6,588 ) (6,133 ) (6,713 ) (7,948 ) (28,814 ) (29,493 ) (15,592 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - R&D (271 ) (270 ) (58 ) (329 ) (289 ) (989 ) (1,206 ) (530 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - S&M (467 ) (124 ) (190 ) (321 ) (235 ) (927 ) (822 ) (927 ) Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - G&A (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) (4 ) 17 (15 ) (21 ) (29 ) Discontinued operation ---- 47 (388 ) ---- ---- (388 ) ---- ---- Restructuring charges (366 ) (3,943 ) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Assets impairment ---- (1,732 ) (30,790 ) ---- ---- (30,790 ) (119,141 ) (2,209 ) Gain (loss) from assets sales and disposal (951 ) (1,058 ) (172 ) ---- ---- 1,262 2,603 976 Certain litigation and other contingencies ---- 399 (1,786 ) ---- ---- (1,786 ) ---- ---- Acquisition costs ---- (9 ) ---- ---- (135 ) (135 ) (350 ) ---- Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 114,803 $ 109,188 $ 118,308 $ 127,956 $ 133,263 $ 503,105 $ 435,870 $ 335,610

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three months ended Year ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ (160,182 ) $ (173,705 ) $ (237,581 ) $ (16,726 ) $ 150,358 $ 40,205 $ 166,120 $ 207,139 Revenues from finance component (246 ) (234 ) (230 ) (215 ) (202 ) (834 ) (614 ) (418 ) Discontinued operation (757 ) (481 ) 37,036 ---- ---- 37,036 4,314 ---- Stock-based compensation 38,571 37,606 34,930 36,815 38,965 149,945 145,539 102,593 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories 362 197 343 441 316 1,100 ---- ---- Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,083 1,947 1,805 2,750 1,379 7,969 9,478 10,812 Restructuring charges 4,885 9,765 23,154 ---- ---- 23,154 ---- ---- Assets impairment ---- 1,732 30,790 ---- ---- 30,790 119,141 2,209 Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal 951 1,058 172 ---- ---- (1,262 ) (2,603 ) (976 ) Certain litigation and other contingencies ---- (399 ) 1,786 ---- ---- 1,786 ---- ---- Acquisition costs ---- 9 ---- ---- 135 135 350 ---- Operating income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ (114,333 ) $ (122,505 ) $ (107,795 ) $ 23,065 $ 190,951 $ 290,024 $ 441,725 $ 321,359 Financial income (expense), net (GAAP) $ (865 ) $ (7,064 ) $ 22,055 $ (7,901 ) $ 3,384 $ 41,212 $ 3,750 $ (19,915 ) Non cash interest expense 3,636 3,536 3,422 3,284 3,105 12,703 9,954 8,674 Unrealized losses (gains) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- 119 (541 ) Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (1,523 ) (1,276 ) 4,359 (2,788 ) (2,107 ) (3,055 ) (11,187 ) 2,007 Financial income (expense), net (Non-GAAP) $ 1,248 $ (4,804 ) $ 29,836 $ (7,405 ) $ 4,382 $ 50,860 $ 2,636 $ (9,775 ) Other income (loss) (GAAP) $ 18,551 ---- $ 291 $ (484 ) ---- $ (318 ) $ 7,285 ---- Loss (gain) from sale of equity and debt investments (1,970 ) ---- (291 ) 484 ---- 193 (8,008 ) ---- Loss (gain) from business combination (1,125 ) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Gain from the repurchase of convertible notes $ (15,456 ) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Other loss (Non-GAAP) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- $ (125 ) $ (723 ) ---- Tax benefits (income taxes) (GAAP) $ 12,245 $ 23,754 $ 53,202 $ (36,065 ) $ (34,232 ) $ (46,420 ) $ (83,376 ) $ (18,054 ) Uncertain tax positions ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- (9,007 ) Income tax adjustment (357 ) (5,062 ) (27,699 ) (10,561 ) (3,735 ) (45,896 ) (9,067 ) (11,639 ) Tax benefits (income taxes) (Non-GAAP) $ 11,888 $ 18,692 $ 25,503 $ (46,626 ) $ (37,967 ) $ (92,316 ) $ (92,443 ) $ (38,700 ) Equity method investments loss (GAAP) $ (567 ) $ (296 ) $ (350 ) ---- ---- $ (350 ) ---- ---- Loss from equity method investments 567 296 350 ---- ---- 350 ---- ---- Equity method investments loss (Non-GAAP) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ----

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three months ended Year ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (130,818 ) $ (157,311 ) $ (162,383 ) $ (61,176 ) $ 119,510 $ 34,329 $ 93,779 $ 169,170 Revenues from finance component (246 ) (234 ) (230 ) (215 ) (202 ) (834 ) (614 ) (418 ) Discontinued operation (757 ) (481 ) 37,036 ---- ---- 37,036 4,314 ---- Stock-based compensation 38,571 37,606 34,930 36,815 38,965 149,945 145,539 102,593 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories 362 197 343 441 316 1,100 ---- ---- Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 2,083 1,947 1,805 2,750 1,379 7,969 9,478 10,812 Restructuring charges 4,885 9,765 23,154 ---- ---- 23,154 ---- ---- Assets impairment ---- 1,732 30,790 ---- ---- 30,790 119,141 2,209 Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal 951 1,058 172 ---- ---- (1,262 ) (2,603 ) (976 ) Certain litigation and other contingencies ---- (399 ) 1,786 ---- ---- 1,786 ---- ---- Acquisition costs ---- 9 ---- ---- 135 135 350 ---- Non cash interest expense 3,636 3,536 3,422 3,284 3,105 12,703 9,954 8,674 Unrealized losses (gains) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- 119 (541 ) Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (1,523 ) (1,276 ) 4,359 (2,788 ) (2,107 ) (3,055 ) (11,187 ) 2,007 Loss (gain) from sale of equity and debt investments (1,970 ) ---- (291 ) 484 ---- 193 (8,008 ) ---- Loss (gain) from business combination (1,125 ) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Gain from the repurchase of convertible notes (15,456 ) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Uncertain tax positions ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- (9,007 ) Income tax adjustment (357 ) (5,062 ) (27,699 ) (10,561 ) (3,735 ) (45,896 ) (9,067 ) (11,639 ) equity method adjustments 567 296 350 ---- ---- 350 ---- ---- Net income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ (101,197 ) $ (108,617 ) $ (52,456 ) $ (30,966 ) $ 157,366 $ 248,443 $ 351,195 $ 272,884

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three months ended Year ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ (2.31 ) $ (2.75 ) $ (2.85 ) $ (1.08 ) $ 2.12 $ 0.61 $ 1.70 $ 3.24 Revenues from finance component 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Discontinued operation (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.65 ---- ---- 0.66 0.08 ---- Stock-based compensation 0.69 0.66 0.62 0.65 0.70 2.65 2.64 1.97 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 ---- ---- Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.03 0.14 0.17 0.21 Restructuring charges 0.08 0.17 0.40 ---- ---- 0.41 ---- ---- Assets impairment ---- 0.03 0.54 ---- ---- 0.54 2.17 0.05 Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal 0.02 0.02 0.01 ---- ---- (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.03 ) Certain litigation and other contingencies ---- (0.01 ) 0.03 ---- ---- 0.03 ---- ---- Acquisition costs ---- 0.00 ---- ---- 0.00 0.00 0.01 ---- Non cash interest expense 0.07 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.05 0.23 0.18 0.16 Unrealized losses (gains) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- 0.00 (0.01 ) Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (0.03 ) (0.02 ) 0.07 (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.06 ) (0.21 ) 0.04 Loss (gain) from sale of equity and debt investments (0.04 ) ---- 0.00 0.01 ---- 0.01 (0.14 ) ---- Loss (gain) from business combination (0.02 ) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Gain from the repurchase of convertible notes (0.27 ) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Uncertain tax positions ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- (0.17 ) Income tax adjustment (0.01 ) (0.09 ) (0.49 ) (0.19 ) (0.07 ) (0.81 ) (0.16 ) (0.22 ) Equity method adjustments 0.01 0.01 0.01 ---- ---- 0.00 ---- ---- Net basic earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ (1.79 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 2.79 $ 4.39 $ 6.38 $ 5.23

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three months ended Year ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ (2.31 ) $ (2.75 ) $ (2.85 ) $ (1.08 ) $ 2.03 $ 0.60 $ 1.65 $ 3.06 Revenues from finance component 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Discontinued operation (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.65 ---- ---- 0.64 0.08 ---- Stock-based compensation 0.69 0.66 0.62 0.65 0.62 2.57 2.43 1.77 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 ---- ---- Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.03 0.14 0.16 0.19 Restructuring charges 0.08 0.17 0.40 ---- ---- 0.40 ---- ---- Assets impairment ---- 0.03 0.54 ---- ---- 0.53 2.02 0.04 Loss (gain) from assets sales and disposal 0.02 0.02 0.01 ---- ---- (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.02 ) Certain litigation and other contingencies ---- (0.01 ) 0.03 ---- ---- (0.16 ) ---- ---- Acquisition costs ---- 0.00 ---- ---- 0.00 0.01 0.00 ---- Non cash interest expense 0.07 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.04 0.21 0.13 0.12 Unrealized losses (gains) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- 0.00 (0.01 ) Currency fluctuation related to lease standard (0.03 ) (0.02 ) 0.07 (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) (0.19 ) 0.03 Loss (gain) from sale of equity and debt investments (0.04 ) ---- 0.00 0.01 ---- 0.00 (0.13 ) ---- Loss (gain) from business combination (0.02 ) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Gain from the repurchase of convertible notes (0.27 ) ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- Uncertain tax positions ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- (0.16 ) Income tax adjustment (0.01 ) (0.09 ) (0.49 ) (0.19 ) (0.06 ) (0.76 ) (0.15 ) (0.20 ) Equity method adjustments 0.01 0.01 0.01 ---- ---- 0.00 ---- ---- Net diluted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ (1.79 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 2.62 $ 4.12 $ 5.95 $ 4.81 Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) 56,687,006 57,140,126 56,916,831 56,671,504 59,183,666 57,237,518 55,087,770 55,971,030 Stock-based compensation ---- ---- ---- ---- 986,527 725,859 963,373 773,636 Notes due 2025 ---- ---- ---- ---- ---- 2,276,818 ---- ---- Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) 56,687,006 57,140,126 56,916,831 56,671,504 60,170,193 60,240,195 56,051,143 56,744,666

Contacts

Investor Contacts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

JB Lowe, Head of Investor Relations

investors@solaredge.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

Erica Mannion or Michael Funari

investors@solaredge.com