DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR) ("Sitio", "STR" or the "Company") today announced operational and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, references to "we," "our," "us" or similar terms refer to Sitio and its subsidiaries.
SECOND QUARTER 2024 OPERATIONAL, FINANCIAL AND ACQUISITION HIGHLIGHTS
- Average daily production volume of 39,231 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") (50% oil), an all-time high, up 11% relative to 1Q 2024 average daily production volume of 35,349 Boe/d (52% oil) and up 3% relative to pro forma 1Q 2024 average daily production volume of 37,970 Boe/d (51% oil)(1)
- Return of capital of $0.71 per share of Class A Common Stock, comprised of a $0.30 per share cash dividend and $0.41 per share of stock repurchases; return of capital increase of $0.22 per share, or 45% relative to 1Q 2024 of $0.49 per share
- Repurchased an aggregate 2.6 million shares of Class A Common Stock and OpCo Units at an average price of $24.50 per share/unit, including 2.0 million shares/units from previously announced privately negotiated block trade
- In addition to the previously announced DJ Basin Acquisition(2), closed 6 acquisitions in 2Q 2024 for approximately $38.5 million, adding 2,110 NRAs (61% Permian Basin and 39% DJ Basin). The 6 2Q 2024 acquisitions are expected to contribute an estimated 200 Boe/d to full year 2024 production
- Including assets acquired in 2Q 2024, estimated 8.5 net wells turned-in-line ("TIL") during the quarter, of which approximately 80% were in the Permian Basin and 13% in the DJ Basin; estimated 8.0 net wells TIL on legacy Sitio and DJ Basin Acquisition assets
- Net income of $29.0 million, up 55% relative to 1Q 2024 net income of $18.7 million, primarily driven by $17.5 million higher oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues and $9.4 million lower commodity derivatives losses, partially offset by $15.4 million of increased depreciation, depletion and amortization, interest expense and income tax expense
- Adjusted EBITDA(3) of $151.6 million, up 12% relative to 1Q 2024 Adjusted EBITDA(3) of $135.1 million, primarily driven by higher average daily production volume and higher unhedged realized oil prices; up 6% relative to 1Q 2024 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $143.7 million(3)(4)
2Q 2024 AND PRO FORMA 1H 2024 RESULTS RELATIVE TO 2024 GUIDANCE
The table below shows second quarter 2024 and pro forma first half 2024 results relative to financial and operational guidance for 2024 that was issued on February 28, 2024.
2024 Guidance Metric
2Q 2024
1H 2024
Prior 2024 Full Year
Average daily production (Boe/d)
39,231
38,601
35,000 - 38,000
Oil %
50
%
50
%
49% - 51%
Cash G&A ($ in millions)
$
7.1
$
14.8
$31.5 - $33.5 (annual)
Production taxes (% of royalty revenue)
7.5
%
7.8
%
7.5% - 9.5%
Estimated cash taxes ($ in millions)(7)
$
0.9
$
9.3
$30.0 - $37.0 (annual)
Chris Conoscenti, Chief Executive Officer of Sitio, commented, "Our strong second quarter results are a reflection of flush production from recently completed wells on our legacy assets combined with production volumes contributed from our disciplined acquisition program. Our team continued to allocate capital towards acquisitions of high quality mineral rights with the greatest potential to generate attractive returns for our shareholders diversified across multiple basins and operators. In addition to our previously announced DJ Basin Acquisition, we closed on the acquisition of 2,110 NRAs in the Permian and DJ Basins from 6 separate transactions for approximately $38.5 million. Due to Sitio's 1H 2024 outperformance and the expected impacts from our newly acquired minerals, we are raising our full year 2024 production guidance range from 35,000 - 38,000 Boe/d to 36,000 - 38,000 Boe/d."
(1)
Includes production from the DJ Basin Acquisition as if it was owned on January 1, 2024
(2)
The DJ Basin Acquisition is defined as the all-cash acquisition of approximately 13,000 NRAs in the DJ Basin from an undisclosed third party that closed on April 4, 2024
(3)
For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see "Non-GAAP financial measures"
(4)
Includes DJ Basin Acquisition EBITDA as if it was owned on January 1, 2024
(5)
Includes production from the DJ Basin Acquisition in 1Q 2024 as if it was owned on January 1, 2024
(6)
Prior 2024 full year guidance issued on February 28, 2024
(7)
Cash tax guidance range is based on expectations at strip pricing when guidance was issued; Estimated cash taxes for 1H 2024 Pro Forma Results represents the estimated cash taxes used in the calculation of Discretionary Cash Flow(3) and is not pro forma for the DJ Basin Acquisition for 1H 2024
UPDATED 2024 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL GUIDANCE
The table below includes Sitio's updated guidance for full year 2024 and includes impacts from the DJ Basin Acquisition as if the transaction had closed on January 1, 2024 for pro forma average daily production. Pro forma average daily production guidance includes an increase of 500 Boe/d at the midpoint, of which approximately 200 Boe/d is related to volumes from the 6 2Q 2024 previously unannounced acquisitions and the remainder is attributed to Sitio's legacy assets and the DJ Basin Acquisition. The midpoint of 2024 guidance for cash taxes decreased by $21.5 million based on latest estimates and includes an increase to our expected 2024 federal tax credit.
February 28, 2024
August 7, 2024
Full Year 2024 Guidance
Low
High
Low
High
Change at
Pro Forma Average Daily Production(1)
Pro forma average daily production (Boe/d)(1)
35,000
38,000
36,000
38,000
500
Pro forma average daily production (% oil)(1)
49
%
51
%
49
%
51
%
-
Expenses and Taxes
Cash G&A ($ in millions)
$
31.5
$
33.5
$
31.5
$
33.5
-
Production taxes (% of royalty revenue)
7.5
%
9.5
%
7.5
%
9.5
%
-
Cash taxes ($ in millions)(7)
$
30.0
$
37.0
$
9.0
$
15.0
$
(21.5
)
(1)
Includes production from the DJ Basin Acquisition as if it was owned on January 1, 2024
(7)
Cash tax guidance range is based on expectations at strip pricing when guidance was issued
OPERATOR ACTIVITY
The following table summarizes Sitio's net average daily production, net line-of-sight ("LOS") wells and net royalty acres by area. Pro forma NRAs assume that Sitio owned the DJ Basin Acquisition assets as of March 31, 2024.
Delaware
Midland
DJ
Eagle
Williston/Other
Total
Average Daily Production (Boe/d)
As reported
20,991
7,919
5,600
4,061
660
39,231
% Oil
51
%
57
%
36
%
56
%
56
%
50
%
Net LOS Wells
Net spuds
11.5
7.9
4.1
1.2
0.3
25.0
Net permits
10.6
3.5
3.0
1.7
0.3
19.1
Net LOS wells
22.1
11.4
7.1
2.9
0.6
44.1
Net Royalty Acres
As reported March 31, 2024
152,761
45,366
24,973
21,077
8,206
252,383
As reported June 30, 2024
153,871
45,517
38,680
21,077
8,206
267,351
Pro forma March 31, 2024(8)
152,761
45,366
38,042
21,077
8,206
265,452
As reported June 30, 2024
153,871
45,517
38,680
21,077
8,206
267,351
Pro forma NRA increase (decrease)
1,110
151
638
-
-
1,899
(8)
Includes NRAs from the DJ Basin Acquisition
(9)
Represents the difference from reported NRAs as of June 30, 2024 less pro forma NRAs as of March 31, 2024(8)
FINANCIAL UPDATE
Sitio's second quarter 2024 average unhedged realized prices including all expected quality, transportation and demand adjustments were $79.85 per barrel of oil, $1.01 per Mcf of natural gas and $20.32 per barrel of natural gas liquids, for a total price of $46.36 per barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe"). During the second quarter of 2024, the Company received $2.7 million in net cash settlements for commodity derivative contracts and as a result, average hedged realized prices were $80.21 per barrel of oil, $1.36 per Mcf of natural gas and $20.32 per barrel of natural gas liquids, for a total price of $47.13 per Boe. This represents a comparable $0.01 per Boe increase to hedged realized prices from the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $29.0 million, which is $10.3 million, or 55% higher than consolidated net income in the first quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by $17.5 million higher oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues and $9.4 million lower commodity derivatives losses, partially offset by $9.2 million of increased depreciation, depletion and amortization, $4.2 million of increased interest expense and $2.1 million of increased income tax expense. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $151.6 million, up 12% compared to first quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $135.1 million largely due to higher average daily production volume and higher unhedged realized oil prices.
As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $1,060.0 million principal value of total debt outstanding (comprised of a $460.0 million drawn on Sitio's revolving credit facility and $600.0 million of senior unsecured notes) and liquidity of $406.3 million, including $16.3 million of cash and $390.0 million of remaining availability under its $850.0 million credit facility.
Sitio did not add to or extinguish any of its commodity swaps or collars during the second quarter of 2024. A summary of the Company's existing commodity derivative contracts as of June 30, 2024 is included in the table below.
Oil (NYMEX WTI)
2024
1H25
Swaps
Bbl per day
3,300
1,100
Average price ($/Bbl)
$
82.66
$
74.65
Collars
Bbl per day
-
2,000
Average call ($/Bbl)
-
$
93.20
Average put ($/Bbl)
-
$
60.00
Gas (NYMEX Henry Hub)
2024
1H25
Swaps
MMBtu per day
500
-
Average price ($/MMBtu)
$
3.41
-
Collars
MMBtu per day
11,400
11,600
Average call ($/MMBtu)
$
7.24
$
10.34
Average put ($/MMBtu)
$
4.00
$
3.31
RETURN OF CAPITAL
The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock with respect to the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on August 30, 2024 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2024. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased an aggregate 2,582,067 shares of Class A Common Stock and OpCo Units (associated Class C Common Stock was retired) at an average price of $24.50 per share/unit, representing 49% of second quarter 2024 Discretionary Cash Flow ("DCF"), or $0.41 per share. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased a total of 3.1 million shares/units, representing approximately 2% of shares outstanding prior to the Board's authorization of Sitio's $200 million share repurchase program. In total, Sitio's return of capital for the second quarter of 2024 is $0.71 per share and equates to a payout ratio of 85% of DCF.
SECOND QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Sitio will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, August 8, 2024 to discuss its second quarter 2024 operating and financial results. Participants can access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 in the United States, or 1-404-975-4839 in other locations, with access code 292624, or by webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/523440225. Participants may also pre-register for the event via the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login'show=e84b684b&confId=67439. The conference call, live webcast, and replay can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Sitio's website at www.sitio.com.
UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
Members of Sitio's management team will be attending the Barclays 38th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference from September 3-5, 2024, Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference from December 2-3, 2024, Capital One Annual Energy Conference on December 10, 2024 and Mizuho Power, Energy & Infrastructure Conference from December 9-10, 2024. Any presentation materials associated with these events will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Sitio's website at www.sitio.com.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Production Data
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Production Data:
Crude oil (MBbls)
1,797
1,580
3,459
3,169
Natural gas (MMcf)
5,892
5,575
10,908
11,010
NGLs (MBbls)
791
647
1,510
1,252
Total (MBoe)(6:1)
3,570
3,156
6,787
6,256
Average daily production (Boe/d)(6:1)
39,231
34,681
37,290
34,561
Average Realized Prices:
Crude oil (per Bbl)
$
79.85
$
70.90
$
78.29
$
72.50
Natural gas (per Mcf)
$
1.01
$
1.53
$
1.08
$
2.10
NGLs (per Bbl)
$
20.32
$
18.63
$
20.51
$
20.14
Combined (per Boe)
$
46.36
$
42.01
$
46.19
$
44.46
Average Realized Prices After Effects of Derivative Settlements:
Crude oil (per Bbl)
$
80.21
$
74.40
$
78.96
$
75.78
Natural gas (per Mcf)
$
1.36
$
1.92
$
1.44
$
2.40
NGLs (per Bbl)
$
20.32
$
18.63
$
20.51
$
20.14
Combined (per Boe)
$
47.13
$
44.45
$
47.12
$
46.64
Selected Expense Metrics
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
Severance and ad valorem taxes
7.5
%
7.8
%
Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/Boe)
$
23.95
$
23.52
General and administrative ($/Boe)
$
3.77
$
4.46
Cash G&A ($/Boe)
$
1.98
$
2.12
Interest expense, net ($/Boe)
$
6.36
$
7.34
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except par and share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
.
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,348
$
15,195
Accrued revenue and accounts receivable
129,454
107,347
Prepaid assets
1,839
12,362
Derivative asset
5,547
19,080
Total current assets
153,188
153,984
Property and equipment
Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method:
Unproved properties
2,579,583
2,698,991
Proved properties
2,674,068
2,377,196
Other property and equipment
3,601
3,711
Accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization, and impairment
(660,139
)
(498,531
)
Total property and equipment, net
4,597,113
4,581,367
Long-term assets
Deferred financing costs
9,689
11,205
Long-term derivative asset
-
3,440
Operating lease right-of-use asset
5,240
5,970
Other long-term assets
2,781
2,835
Total long-term assets
17,710
23,450
TOTAL ASSETS
$
4,768,011
$
4,758,801
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
27,081
$
30,050
Operating lease liability
1,596
1,725
Total current liabilities
28,677
31,775
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
1,049,338
865,338
Deferred tax liability
252,450
259,870
Non-current operating lease liability
4,804
5,394
Other long-term liabilities
1,150
1,150
Total long-term liabilities
1,307,742
1,131,752
Total liabilities
1,336,419
1,163,527
Equity
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 240,000,000 shares authorized; 82,825,703 and 82,451,397 shares issued and 80,595,566 and 82,451,397 outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
8
8
Class C Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 120,000,000 shares authorized; 73,771,109 and 74,965,217 shares issued and 73,718,361 and 74,939,080 outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
7
8
Additional paid-in capital
1,737,960
1,796,147
Accumulated deficit
(166,416
)
(187,738
)
Class A Treasury Shares, 2,230,137 and 0 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
(54,583
)
-
Class C Treasury Shares, 52,748 and 26,137 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
(1,265
)
(677
)
Noncontrolling interest
1,915,881
1,987,526
Total equity
3,431,592
3,595,274
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
4,768,011
$
4,758,801
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues
$
165,516
$
132,567
$
313,487
$
278,121
Lease bonus and other income
3,032
3,899
6,452
9,171
Total revenues
168,548
136,466
319,939
287,292
Operating expenses:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
85,485
74,239
161,803
142,002
General and administrative
13,456
14,066
26,467
25,742
Severance and ad valorem taxes
12,433
10,344
24,459
20,803
Impairment of oil and gas properties
-
25,617
-
25,617
Total operating expenses
111,374
124,266
212,729
214,164
Net income from operations
57,174
12,200
107,210
73,128
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(22,688
)
(23,159
)
(41,198
)
(45,362
)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
584
-
2,942
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(783
)
Commodity derivatives gains (losses)
(607
)
6,112
(10,657
)
20,875
Interest rate derivative gains
-
607
-
447
Net income (loss) before taxes
33,879
(3,656
)
55,355
51,247
Income tax (expense) benefit
(4,838
)
683
(7,622
)
(6,501
)
Net income (loss)
29,041
(2,973
)
47,733
44,746
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(16,187
)
2,177
(26,411
)
(22,889
)
Net income (loss) attributable to Class A stockholders
$
12,854
$
(796
)
$
21,322
$
21,857
Net income (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock
Basic
$
0.16
$
(0.01
)
$
0.25
$
0.26
Diluted
$
0.15
$
(0.01
)
$
0.25
$
0.26
Weighted average Class A Common Stock outstanding
Basic
80,751
81,044
81,578
80,614
Diluted
80,879
81,044
81,761
80,614
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
47,733
$
44,746
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
161,803
142,002
Amortization of deferred financing costs and long-term debt discount
2,603
2,793
Share-based compensation
11,307
10,106
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
(2,942
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
783
Impairment of oil and gas properties
-
25,617
Commodity derivatives (gains) losses
10,657
(20,875
)
Net cash received for commodity derivatives settlements
6,316
13,659
Interest rate derivative gains
-
(447
)
Net cash paid for interest rate derivative settlements
-
93
Deferred tax benefit
(7,494
)
(7,421
)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accrued revenue and accounts receivable
(22,107
)
23,900
Prepaid assets
10,547
7,187
Other long-term assets
667
1,622
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(3,487
)
(7,654
)
Operating lease liabilities and other long-term liabilities
(493
)
(492
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
218,052
232,677
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of oil and gas properties, net of post-close adjustments
(177,424
)
5,689
Deposits for property acquisitions
-
(17,947
)
Other, net
(237
)
(19
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(177,661
)
(12,277
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on credit facilities
279,000
619,500
Repayments on credit facilities
(96,000
)
(643,500
)
Repayments on 2026 Senior Notes
-
(22,500
)
Debt issuance costs
(126
)
(8,196
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(68,402
)
(91,162
)
Dividends paid to Class A stockholders
(75,016
)
(88,850
)
Dividend equivalent rights paid
(707
)
(783
)
Repurchases of Class A Common Stock
(54,075
)
-
Repurchases of Sitio OpCo Partnership Units (including associated Class C Common Shares)
(22,142
)
-
Cash paid for taxes related to net settlement of share-based compensation awards
(1,770
)
(3,379
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(39,238
)
(238,870
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
1,153
(18,470
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
15,195
18,818
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
16,348
$
348
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:
Oil and gas properties acquired through issuance of Class C Common Stock and Sitio OpCo Partnership Units:
$
-
$
66,526
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes:
$
2,769
$
8,811
Cash paid for interest expense:
41,230
43,555
Non-GAAP financial measures
Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Discretionary Cash Flow, and Cash G&A are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by our management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets and their ability to sustain dividends over the long term without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Sitio believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to Sitio's management and external users because they allow for a comparison of operating performance on a consistent basis across periods.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus (a) interest expense, (b) provisions for taxes, (c) depreciation, depletion and amortization, (d) non-cash share-based compensation expense, (e) impairment of oil and natural gas properties, (f) gains or losses on unsettled derivative instruments, (g) change in fair value of the warrant liability, (h) loss on debt extinguishment, (i) merger-related transaction costs and (j) write off of financing costs.
We define Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as Adjusted EBITDA plus DJ Basin Acquisition EBITDA from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024 that is not included in Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2024. A reconciliation of Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months ended March 31, 2024 is available in Exhibit 99.1 of Sitio's Form 8-K filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024.
We define Discretionary Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA, less cash and accrued interest expense and estimated cash taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
We define Discretionary Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA, less cash interest and cash taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
We define Cash G&A as general and administrative expense less (a) non-cash share-based compensation expense, (b) merger-related transaction costs and (c) rental income.
These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Discretionary Cash Flow, and Cash G&A may differ from computations of similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the period indicated (in thousands).
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
29,041
$
(2,973
)
Interest expense, net
22,688
23,159
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,838
(683
)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
85,485
74,239
Impairment of oil and gas properties
-
25,617
EBITDA
$
142,052
$
119,359
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
6,203
5,422
Losses on unsettled derivative instruments
3,329
1,140
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
(584
)
Merger-related transaction costs
24
1,814
Adjusted EBITDA
$
151,608
$
127,151
The following table presents a reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the period indicated (in thousands).
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
Cash flow from operations
$
97,312
$
103,852
Interest expense, net
22,688
23,159
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,838
(683
)
Deferred tax benefit
3,256
10,172
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
24,799
(9,715
)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and long-term debt discount
(1,309
)
(1,448
)
Merger-related transaction costs
24
1,814
Adjusted EBITDA
$
151,608
$
127,151
Less:
Cash and accrued interest expense
21,385
24,040
Estimated cash taxes
875
8,261
Discretionary Cash Flow
$
129,348
$
94,850
The following table presents a reconciliation of Cash G&A to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the period indicated (in thousands).
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
General and administrative expense
$
13,456
$
14,066
Less:
Non-cash share-based compensation expense
6,203
5,422
Merger-related transaction costs
24
1,814
Rental income
171
135
Cash G&A
$
7,058
$
6,695
About Sitio Royalties Corp.
Sitio is a shareholder returns-driven company focused on large-scale consolidation of high-quality oil & gas mineral and royalty interests across premium basins, with a diversified set of top-tier operators. With a clear objective of generating cash flow from operations that can be returned to stockholders and reinvested, Sitio has accumulated over 265,000 NRAs through the consummation of over 200 acquisitions to date. More information about Sitio is available at www.sitio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
