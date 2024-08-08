GoodWe has developed a new LVSMT-US inverter designed for small commercial and industrial (C&I) PV projects. From pv magazine USA Global solar inverter provider GoodWe has announced LVSMT-US, a new inverter product line for small C&I solar projects. The inverters are designed to be easily calibrated during commissioning to a range of sizes and voltage outputs, including 22/28kW 208V, 23/30kW at 220V, and 25/32kW at 240V. "The massive convenience that the voltage and capacity flexibility of this inverter offers is truly groundbreaking," said Michael Mendik, country manager for GoodWe USA and Canada. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...