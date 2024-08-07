LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) (the "Company," "Hudson Pacific," or "HPP"), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2024.

"With over 500,000 square feet of office leases signed in the second quarter, we have continued to build on our strong start to the year. While still challenging, our west coast office market conditions are gradually improving. We believe our solid leasing execution will continue as we move through the balance of the year given the second quarter was our highest activity since 2022, and our leasing pipeline remains healthy," stated Victor Coleman, Hudson Pacific's Chairman and CEO.

"In terms of our studios, after 18 months of strikes and negotiations, the recent ratification of the Teamsters' contract clears the way for increased production activity. However, industry dynamics are very fluid, and as a result, we still lack visibility in regard to timing and direction of our studio operations. Importantly, we do not require production to return to anywhere near prior peak levels for our studio business to start to contribute meaningful value, in part due to the streamlining of our model these past few years, but it will take time. Lastly, from a balance sheet perspective, ongoing deleveraging remains a top priority and we have no debt maturities until the end of 2025."

Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter 2023

Total revenue of $218.0 million compared to $245.2 million, primarily due to asset sales and two tenant move outs, one at 1455 Market and one at Sunset Las Palmas Studios, all partially offset by improved studio ancillary revenue

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $47.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $36.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, largely attributable to the items affecting revenue, and partially offset by reduced depreciation and interest expense

FFO, excluding specified items, of $24.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $34.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, mostly attributable to the items affecting revenue, along with less FFO allocable to non-controlling interests. Specified items consisted of transaction-related income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share; and a one-time derivative fair value adjustment of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Prior year specified items consisted of transaction-related income of $2.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share; prior-period property tax reimbursement of $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share; deferred tax asset write-off expense of $3.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share; and, gain on debt extinguishment (net of taxes) of $7.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

FFO of $23.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $42.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share

AFFO of $24.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $31.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, primarily attributable to the items affecting FFO, partially improved by reduced non-cash revenue adjustments and lower recurring capital expenditures

Same-store cash NOI of $105.2 million, compared to $119.3 million, mostly driven by the two tenant move outs at 1455 Market and Sunset Las Palmas Studios

Leasing

Executed 82 new and renewal leases totaling 539,531 square feet, with significant leases including: 157,000-square-foot new lease with the City and County of San Francisco at 1455 Market with a 21-year term 48,000-square-foot renewal lease with a financial services company at the Ferry Building with an approximately 6-year term

GAAP rents increased 2.6% and cash rents decreased 13.3% from prior levels, with the change in cash rents primarily resulting from the aforementioned new lease at 1455 Market. If excluded, GAAP and cash rents increased 8.0% and 0.9%, respectively

In-service office portfolio ended the quarter at 78.7% occupied and 80.0% leased, compared to 79.0% and 80.5%, respectively, in first quarter of this year, with the change primarily due to a single tenant known vacate at Concourse

On average over the trailing 12 months, the in-service studio portfolio was 76.1% leased, and the related 34 stages were 78.1% leased, compared to 76.9% and 79.4%, respectively, in the first quarter of this year, with the change due to the aforementioned tenant move out at Sunset Las Palmas

Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2024

$706.5 million of total liquidity comprised of $78.5 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $628.0 million of undrawn capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility

$13.4 million and $183.1 million, or $6.7 million and $46.8 million at HPP's share, of undrawn capacity under construction loans secured by Sunset Glenoaks Studios and Sunset Pier 94 Studios, respectively

HPP's share of net debt to HPP's share of undepreciated book value was 37.3% with 92.2% of debt fixed or capped and no maturities until November 2025

Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors declared and paid dividends on its common stock of $0.05 per share, and on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share

2024 Outlook

Hudson Pacific is providing an FFO outlook for the third quarter of $0.08 to $0.12 per diluted share and updating key assumptions related to its full-year FFO outlook (see table below). There are no specified items in connection with this outlook.

The IATSE and Teamsters unions ratified new contracts in mid-July and early August, respectively, which paves the way for production to normalize. The Company's outlook assumes lower studio NOI in the third quarter, as operating conditions are incrementally less favorable than the first half of the year and it will take time to greenlight and ready new productions. Accordingly, the Company has also adjusted its full-year same-store cash NOI growth assumptions due to slower than anticipated absorption within its same-store studio portfolio.

The Company believes that office occupancy at the end of the third quarter could be in line with that reported for the second quarter. However, the Company's third quarter FFO outlook assumes that office lease expirations in the second and third quarter result in lower average office occupancy and NOI for the third quarter compared to the second quarter. The Company's same-store office portfolio continues to perform in line with its previously provided full-year same-store cash NOI growth assumptions.

This outlook reflects management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions with respect to rental rates, occupancy levels and the earnings impact of events referenced in this press release and in earlier announcements. It otherwise excludes any impact from new acquisitions, dispositions, debt financings, amendments or repayments, recapitalizations, capital markets activity or similar matters. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these estimates.

Below are some of the assumptions the Company used in providing this outlook:

Unaudited, in thousands, except share data Full Year 2024 Assumptions Metric Low High Growth in same-store property cash NOI(1)(2) (12.50)% (13.50)% GAAP non-cash revenue (straight-line rent and above/below-market rents)(3) $- $(5,000) GAAP non-cash expense (straight-line rent expense and above/below-market ground rent) $(6,500) $(8,500) General and administrative expenses(4) $(78,000) $(84,000) Interest expense(5) $(173,000) $(183,000) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization $(32,000) $(34,000) FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures $500 $2,500 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests $(18,000) $(22,000) FFO attributable to preferred units/shares $(21,000) $(21,000) Weighted average common stock/units outstanding-diluted(6) 145,000,000 146,000,000

(1) Same-store for the full year 2024 is defined as the 41 office properties and three studio properties, as applicable, owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2023, and anticipated to still be owned and included in the stabilized portfolio through December 31, 2024. (2) Please see non-GAAP information below for definition of cash NOI. (3) Includes non-cash straight-line rent associated with the studio and office properties. (4) Includes non-cash compensation expense, which the Company estimates at $26,000 in 2024. (5) Includes non-cash interest expense, which the Company estimates at $4,000 in 2024. (6) Diluted shares represent ownership in the Company through shares of common stock, OP Units and other convertible or exchangeable instruments. The weighted average fully diluted common stock/units outstanding for 2024 includes an estimate for the dilution impact of stock grants to the Company's executives under its long-term incentive programs. This estimate is based on the projected award potential of such programs as of the end of the most recently completed quarter, as calculated in accordance with the ASC 260, Earnings Per Share.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis, where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amount of various items that would impact net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, which is the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. This includes, for example, acquisition costs and other non-core items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

(FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW)

Consolidated Balance Sheets In thousands, except share data 6/30/24 12/31/23 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investment in real estate, at cost $ 8,394,504 $ 8,212,896 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,776,693 ) (1,728,437 ) Investment in real estate, net 6,617,811 6,484,459 Non-real estate property, plant and equipment, net 120,761 118,783 Cash and cash equivalents 78,458 100,391 Restricted cash 21,482 18,765 Accounts receivable, net 18,251 24,609 Straight-line rent receivables, net 217,543 220,787 Deferred leasing costs and intangible assets, net 329,310 326,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets 363,843 376,306 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 109,049 94,145 Investment in unconsolidated real estate entities 212,130 252,711 Goodwill 264,144 264,144 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,352,782 $ 8,282,050 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Unsecured and secured debt, net $ 4,114,125 $ 3,945,314 Joint venture partner debt 66,136 66,136 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 228,036 203,736 Operating lease liabilities 378,785 389,210 Intangible liabilities, net 24,997 27,751 Security deposits, prepaid rent and other 83,940 88,734 Total liabilities 4,896,019 4,720,881 Redeemable preferred units of the operating partnership 9,815 9,815 Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 51,140 57,182 Equity HPP stockholders' equity: 4.750% Series C cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 per share liquidation preference, 18,400,000 authorized; 17,000,000 shares outstanding at 06/30/24 and 12/31/23 425,000 425,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 481,600,000 authorized, 141,232,361 shares and 141,034,806 shares outstanding at 06/30/24 and 12/31/23, respectively 1,403 1,403 Additional paid-in capital 2,700,907 2,651,798 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,824 (187 ) Total HPP stockholders' equity 3,130,134 3,078,014 Non-controlling interest-members in consolidated real estate entities 176,346 335,439 Non-controlling interest-units in the operating partnership 89,328 80,719 Total equity 3,395,808 3,494,172 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 8,352,782 $ 8,282,050

Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES Office Rental revenues $ 172,596 $ 203,486 $ 344,023 $ 406,143 Service and other revenues 3,443 3,805 7,091 7,781 Total office revenues 176,039 207,291 351,114 413,924 Studio Rental revenues 14,441 16,374 28,041 32,627 Service and other revenues 27,520 21,503 52,868 50,880 Total studio revenues 41,961 37,877 80,909 83,507 Total revenues 218,000 245,168 432,023 497,431 OPERATING EXPENSES Office operating expenses 75,304 76,767 148,251 150,821 Studio operating expenses 37,952 34,679 75,061 71,923 General and administrative 20,705 18,941 40,415 37,665 Depreciation and amortization 86,798 98,935 178,652 196,074 Total operating expenses 220,759 229,322 442,379 456,483 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Loss from unconsolidated real estate entities (2,481 ) (715 ) (3,224 ) (1,460 ) Fee income 1,371 2,284 2,496 4,686 Interest expense (44,159 ) (54,648 ) (88,248 ) (108,455 ) Interest income 579 236 1,433 607 Management services reimbursement income-unconsolidated real estate entities 1,042 1,059 2,198 2,123 Management services expense-unconsolidated real estate entities (1,042 ) (1,059 ) (2,198 ) (2,123 ) Transaction-related expenses 113 2,530 (2,037 ) 1,344 Unrealized loss on non-real estate investments (1,045 ) (843 ) (1,943 ) (4 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - 10,000 - 10,000 Gain on sale of real estate - - - 7,046 Other income 1,334 138 1,477 135 Total other expenses (44,288 ) (41,018 ) (90,046 ) (86,101 ) Loss before income tax provision (47,047 ) (25,172 ) (100,402 ) (45,153 ) Income tax provision (510 ) (6,302 ) (510 ) (1,140 ) Net loss (47,557 ) (31,474 ) (100,912 ) (46,293 ) Net income attributable to Series A preferred units (153 ) (153 ) (306 ) (306 ) Net income attributable to Series C preferred shares (5,047 ) (5,047 ) (10,094 ) (10,094 ) Net income attributable to participating securities (207 ) (297 ) (409 ) (850 ) Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 3,751 (346 ) 7,920 (1,377 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated real estate entities 961 508 2,118 1,402 Net loss attributable to common units in the operating partnership 1,225 646 2,454 928 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (47,027 ) $ (36,163 ) $ (99,229 ) $ (56,590 ) BASIC AND DILUTED PER SHARE AMOUNTS Net loss attributable to common stockholders-basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (0.40 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders-diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.70 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-basic 141,181 140,910 141,152 140,967 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted 141,181 140,910 141,152 140,967

Funds from Operations(1) Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO")(1): Net loss $ (47,557 ) $ (31,474 ) $ (100,912 ) $ (46,293 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization-consolidated 86,798 98,935 178,652 196,074 Depreciation and amortization-non-real estate assets (8,211 ) (8,832 ) (16,192 ) (17,224 ) Depreciation and amortization-HPP's share from unconsolidated real estate entities(2) 2,006 1,195 3,157 2,458 Gain on sale of real estate - - - (7,046 ) Unrealized loss on non-real estate investments 1,045 843 1,943 4 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests (5,576 ) (13,239 ) (10,996 ) (26,862 ) FFO attributable to preferred shares and units (5,200 ) (5,200 ) (10,400 ) (10,400 ) FFO to common stock/unit holders 23,305 42,228 45,252 90,711 Specified items impacting FFO: Transaction-related expenses (113 ) (2,530 ) 2,037 (1,344 ) One-time derivative fair value adjustment 1,310 - 1,310 - Prior period net property tax adjustment-Company's share - (1,469 ) - (1,469 ) Deferred tax asset valuation allowance - 3,516 - 3,516 One-time gain on debt extinguishment - (10,000 ) - (10,000 ) One-time tax impact of gain on debt extinguishment - 2,751 - 2,751 FFO (excluding specified items) to common stock/unit holders $ 24,502 $ 34,496 $ 48,599 $ 84,165 Weighted average common stock/units outstanding-diluted 145,657 143,428 145,647 143,379 FFO per common stock/unit-diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.63 FFO (excluding specified items) per common stock/unit-diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.24 $ 0.33 $ 0.59

(1) We calculate Funds from Operations ("FFO") in accordance with the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), excluding gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus the HPP's share of real estate-related depreciation and amortization, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets. The calculation of FFO includes the HPP's share of amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure we believe is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of our activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, we believe that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of our performance relative to our competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. We use FFO per share to calculate annual cash bonuses for certain employees. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of our operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact our results from operations. (2) HPP's share is a Non-GAAP financial measure calculated as the measure on a consolidated basis, in accordance with GAAP, plus our Operating Partnership's share of the measure from our unconsolidated joint ventures (calculated based upon the Operating Partnership's percentage ownership interest), minus our partners' share of the measure from our consolidated joint ventures (calculated based upon the partners' percentage ownership interests). We believe that presenting HPP's share of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and/or results of operations because we have several significant joint ventures, and in some cases, we exercise significant influence over, but do not control, the joint venture. In such instances, GAAP requires us to account for the joint venture entity using the equity method of accounting, which we do not consolidate for financial reporting purposes. In other cases, GAAP requires us to consolidate the venture even though our partner(s) own(s) a significant percentage interest.

Adjusted Funds from Operations(1) Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 FFO (excluding specified items) $ 24,502 $ 34,496 $ 48,599 $ 84,165 Adjustments: GAAP non-cash revenue (straight-line rent and above/below-market rents) (118 ) (2,660 ) 1,900 (11,796 ) GAAP non-cash expense (straight-line rent expense and above/below-market ground rent) 1,638 1,814 3,304 3,637 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 8,211 8,832 16,192 17,224 Non-cash interest expense 1,764 5,025 3,610 9,701 Non-cash compensation expense 6,889 6,229 13,421 11,385 Recurring capital expenditures, tenant improvements and lease commissions (18,645 ) (22,599 ) (34,388 ) (48,124 ) AFFO $ 24,241 $ 31,137 $ 52,638 $ 66,192

(1) Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure we believe is a useful supplemental measure of our performance. We compute AFFO by adding to FFO (excluding specified items) HPP's share of non-cash compensation expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, and subtracting recurring capital expenditures related to HPP's share of tenant improvements and leasing commissions (excluding pre-existing obligations on contributed or acquired properties funded with amounts received in settlement of prorations), and eliminating the net effect of HPP's share of straight-line rents, amortization of lease buy-out costs, amortization of above- and below-market lease intangible assets and liabilities, amortization of above- and below-market ground lease intangible assets and liabilities and amortization of loan discounts/premiums. AFFO is not intended to represent cash flow for the period. We believe that AFFO provides useful information to the investment community about our financial position as compared to other REITs since AFFO is a widely reported measure used by other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs.

Net Operating Income(1) Unaudited, in thousands Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NET OPERATING INCOME ("NOI"): Net loss $ (47,557 ) $ (31,474 ) Adjustments: Loss from unconsolidated real estate entities 2,481 715 Fee income (1,371 ) (2,284 ) Interest expense 44,159 54,648 Interest income (579 ) (236 ) Management services reimbursement income-unconsolidated real estate entities (1,042 ) (1,059 ) Management services expense-unconsolidated real estate entities 1,042 1,059 Transaction-related expenses (113 ) (2,530 ) Unrealized loss on non-real estate investments 1,045 843 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (10,000 ) Other income (1,334 ) (138 ) Income tax provision 510 6,302 General and administrative 20,705 18,941 Depreciation and amortization 86,798 98,935 NOI $ 104,744 $ 133,722 NOI Detail Same-store office cash revenues 166,181 178,783 Straight-line rent (1,887 ) (727 ) Amortization of above/below-market leases, net 1,262 1,589 Amortization of lease incentive costs (350 ) (262 ) Same-store office revenues 165,206 179,383 Same-store studios cash revenues 20,186 17,153 Straight-line rent 109 417 Amortization of lease incentive costs (9 ) (9 ) Same-store studio revenues 20,286 17,561 Same-store revenues 185,492 196,944 Same-store office cash expenses 68,608 67,252 Straight-line rent 317 399 Non-cash compensation expense 15 35 Amortization of above/below-market ground leases, net 650 676 Same-store office expenses 69,590 68,362 Same-store studio cash expenses 12,540 9,396 Non-cash compensation expense 40 113 Same-store studio expenses 12,580 9,509 Same-store expenses 82,170 77,871 Same-store NOI 103,322 119,073 Non-same-store NOI 1,422 14,649 NOI $ 104,744 $ 133,722

(1) We evaluate performance based upon property Net Operating Income ("NOI") from continuing operations. NOI is not a measure of operating results or cash flows from operating activities or cash flows as measured by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to income from continuing operations, as an indication of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity, or our ability to make distributions. All companies may not calculate NOI in the same manner. We consider NOI to be a useful performance measure to investors and management because when compared across periods, NOI reflects the revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating our properties and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from income from continuing operations. We calculate NOI as net income (loss) excluding corporate general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, impairments, gains/losses on sales of real estate, interest expense, transaction-related expenses and other non-operating items. We define NOI as operating revenues (rental revenues, other property-related revenue, tenant recoveries and other operating revenues), less property-level operating expenses (external management fees, if any, and property-level general and administrative expenses). NOI on a cash basis is NOI adjusted to exclude the effect of straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments required by GAAP. We believe that NOI on a cash basis is helpful to investors as an additional measure of operating performance because it eliminates straight-line rent and other non-cash adjustments to revenue and expenses.

