DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modivcare Inc. (the "Company" or "Modivcare") (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Summary:
- Service revenue of $698.3 million, remaining consistent with the second quarter of 2023
- Net loss of $128.9 million or negative $9.07 per diluted common share
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $45.4 million, adjusted net loss(1) of $0.4 million and adjusted EPS(1) of negative $0.03 per diluted common share
- Cash used in operating activities during the quarter of $55.3 million and free cash flow(2) of negative $62.0 million
- Contract receivables, net of contract payables, of $79.0 million as of June 30, 2024
- Won $97.8 million of NEMT total contract value (TCV) during second quarter 2024 ($32.6 million annual contract value (ACV)), with implementation beginning in the third quarter of 2024
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure reconciliations and other related information about non-GAAP financial measures provided below.
(2) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by us as cash flow from operations less our capital expenditures during the period of $6.7 million that is included in our purchase of property and equipment line in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows provided below.
"Second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $45 million was driven by strong performance within our NEMT segment due to new business wins, upward repricing, and platform automation," stated L. Heath Sampson, President and CEO. "We lowered our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range, primarily due to our personal care services transformation, which provides a solid foundation for growth, but it has also increased our cost structure and moderated growth in the first half of 2024. As previously disclosed, while our NEMT shared risk contract structure protects our margins and cash flow, it has also lengthened settlement cycles, leading to increased working capital needs as Medicaid redetermination and healthcare utilization normalize. As such, net cash flow from operating activities was a use of $55 million in the second quarter, with expectations for working capital to normalize in the second half of 2024. I am proud of how our team has transformed this company, especially in NEMT, where we have developed the most scaled and innovative platform. Our personal care and remote patient monitoring segments have also made significant progress, further positioning us to leverage our extensive footprints with recurring revenue and growing markets."
Sampson continued, "Lastly, we successfully refinanced our 2025 senior unsecured notes with a new Term Loan B, removing a near-term overhang and tightening our capital structure. Our top priority is to de-lever our balance sheet while executing our transformation strategy, optimizing our business operations, and exploring other opportunities. We have built a company that provides multiple avenues to enhance shareholder value."
2024 Guidance
We maintained our revenue guidance range and lowered our adjusted EBITDA guidance range as follows ($ in millions):
Fiscal Year 2024
Updated
Previous
Revenue
Unchanged
$2,700 - $2,900
Adjusted EBITDA
$185 - $195
$190 - $210
Guidance excludes the effects of any future merger or acquisition activity and is based on the current operating environment.
Second Quarter 2024 Results
For the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported $698.3 million in revenue, which was consistent with the $699.1 million in revenue reported in the second quarter of 2023. NEMT segment revenue decreased by $6.3 million or 1.3%, PCS segment revenue grew by $6.3 million or 3.5%, and RPM segment revenue decreased by $0.2 million or 1.0%, as compared to the second quarter of 2023.
Our operating loss was $98.9 million, or 14.2% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to an operating loss of $175.8 million, or 25.1% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023. Net loss in the second quarter of 2024 was $128.9 million, or negative $9.07 per diluted common share, compared to net loss of $190.9 million, or negative $13.47 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2023. Both the operating loss and the net loss for the second quarters of 2023 and 2024 are primarily attributable to the non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $183.1 million and $105.3 million, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA was $45.4 million, or 6.5% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $52.4 million, or 7.5% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2023. The change in adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of a decrease in adjusted EBITDA at the PCS, RPM, and Corporate and Other segments that was greater than the increase in adjusted EBITDA at the NEMT segment. Accordingly, adjusted net loss in the second quarter of 2024 was $0.4 million, or negative $0.03 per diluted common share, compared to adjusted net income of $20.8 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023.
Cash used in operations during the quarter was $55.3 million as compared to $108.2 million of cash used in operations during the second quarter of 2023. Changes in operating assets and liabilities during the quarter include an increase in contract receivables of $11.6 million, net, and a decrease in contract payables of $41.5 million, net. Net cash used in investing activities during the quarter was $6.7 million, primarily due to capitalized investments in technology and purchases of monitoring devices. Net cash provided by financing activities during the quarter was $62.2 million, which resulted in a quarter ended balance on our revolving credit facility of $183.0 million.
During the second quarter, a goodwill impairment of $105.3 million was recognized at our RPM segment, as the Company performed its annual goodwill impairment assessment and determined that based on its qualitative assessment for each reporting unit, factors existed which required the Company to perform a quantitative assessment to test its goodwill for impairment. These factors included a decline in the performance of our RPM segment primarily related to lower than expected membership and revenue.
About Modivcare
Modivcare Inc. ("Modivcare" or the "Company") is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH) by connecting members to essential care services. By doing so, Modivcare helps health plans manage risks, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes. Modivcare is a provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care services (PCS), and remote patient monitoring solutions (RPM). The company also holds a minority equity investment in CCHN Holdings (d/b/a Matrix Medical Network), an independent, at scale provider of comprehensive in-home health assessments in the U.S. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Adjustments
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the information contained herein may include presentations for the Company and its segments (as noted and applicable) of: (1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted G&A expense, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted EPS, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures considered by management to be performance measures; and (2) free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure considered by management to be a liquidity measure. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before: (1) interest expense, net; (2) provision (benefit) for income taxes; and (3) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before (as applicable): (1) restructuring and related costs; (2) transaction and integration costs; (3) settlement related costs; (4) stock-based compensation; (5) impairment of goodwill; and (6) equity in net (income) loss of investee, net of tax. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by service revenue, net. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is calculated as net income (loss) before (as applicable): (1) restructuring and related costs; (2) transaction and integration costs; (3) settlement related costs; (4) stock-based compensation; (5) impairment of goodwill; (6) equity in net (income) loss of investee, net of tax; (7) intangible asset amortization expense; and (8) the income tax impact of such adjustments. Adjusted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding as calculated for Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted G&A expense is calculated as G&A expense before (as applicable): (1) restructuring and related costs; (2) transaction and integration costs; (3) settlement related costs; and (4) stock-based compensation. Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operations less our applicable capital expenditures included in our purchase of property and equipment line in our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used herein to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures that are not included in the discussion above are included below. We do not provide guidance for net income (loss) in this presentation on a basis consistent with GAAP or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure (Adjusted EBITDA) to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (net income (loss)) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict items contained in the GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts. Our non-GAAP performance measures exclude expenses and amounts that are not driven by our core operating results and may be one time in nature. Excluding these expenses makes comparisons with prior periods as well as to other companies in our industry more meaningful. We believe such measures allow investors to gain a better understanding of the factors and trends affecting the ongoing operations of our business. We consider our core operations to be the ongoing activities to provide services from which we earn revenue, including direct operating costs and indirect costs to support these activities. As a result, our net income or loss in equity investee is excluded from these measures, as we do not have the ability to manage the venture, allocate resources within the venture, or directly control its operations or performance. Our free cash flow presentation (as applicable) reflects an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed together with our GAAP results, provides management, investors, and other users of our financial information with a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Our use of the term free cash flow is not intended to imply, and no inference should be made, however, that any reported amounts are free to be used without restriction for discretionary expenditures, as our use of these funds may be restricted by the terms of our outstanding indebtedness, including our credit facility, and otherwise earmarked for other non-discretionary expenditures.
Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We urge you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are frequently identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. The updated guidance discussed herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein, including but not limited to: government or private insurance program funding reductions or limitations; implementation of alternative payment models or the transition of Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries to Managed Care Organizations; our inability to control reimbursement rates received for our services; cost containment initiatives undertaken by private third-party payors and an inability to maintain or reduce our cost of services below rates set forth by our payors; inadequacies in, or security breaches of, our information technology systems, including those intended to protect our clients' confidential information; the effects of any public health emergency; changes in the funding, financial viability or our relationships with our payors; delays in collection, or non-collection, of our accounts receivable; any impairment of our goodwill and long-lived assets; any failure to maintain or to develop reliable, efficient and secure information technology systems; any inability to attract and retain qualified employees; any disruptions from acquisition or acquisition integration efforts; weakening of general economic conditions, including the impact of inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, labor shortages, higher labor costs and supply chain challenges; estimated income taxes being different from income taxes that we ultimately pay; pandemics and other infectious diseases; our contracts not surviving until the end of their stated terms, or not being renewed or extended; our failure to compete effectively in the marketplace; our not being awarded contracts through the government's requests for proposals process, or our awarded contracts not being profitable; any failure to satisfy our contractual obligations or to maintain existing pledged performance and payment bonds; any failure to estimate accurately the cost of performing our contracts; any misclassification of the drivers we engage as independent contractors rather than as employees; significant interruptions in our communication and data services; not successfully executing on our strategies in the face of our competition; any inability to maintain relationships with existing patient referral sources; certificates of need laws or other regulatory and licensure obligations that may adversely affect our personal care integration efforts and expansion into new markets; any failure to obtain the consent of the New York Department of Health to manage the day to day operations of our licensed in-home personal care services agency business; changes in the case-mix of our personal care patients, or changes in payor mix or payment methodologies; our loss of existing favorable managed care contracts; labor disputes or disruptions, in particular in New York; becoming subject to malpractice, professional negligence, medical liability or other similar claims; our operating in the competitive remote patient monitoring industry, and failing to develop and enhance related technology applications; any failure to innovate and provide services that are useful to customers and to achieve and maintain market acceptance; our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our minority investment in Matrix and any failure by Matrix to achieve positive financial position and results of operations; any legal challenges to the relationships or arrangements between our virtual clinical care management services and the unaffiliated physician-owned professional corporation through which such services are provided; any failure to comply with applicable data interoperability and information blocking rules; the lapse of temporary telehealth flexibilities currently permitted under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023; the cost of our compliance with laws; changes to the regulatory landscape applicable to our businesses; changes in budgetary priorities of the government entities or private insurance programs that fund our services; regulations relating to privacy and security of patient and service user information; actions for false claims or recoupment of funds; civil penalties or loss of business for failing to comply with bribery, corruption and other regulations governing business with public organizations; increasing scrutiny and changing expectations with respect to environmental, social and governance matters; changes to, or violations of, licensing regulations, including regulations governing surveys and audits; our contracts being subject to audit and modification by the payors with whom we contract; a loss of Medicaid coverage by a significant number of Medicaid beneficiaries following the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (2020); our existing debt agreements containing restrictions, financial covenants and cross-default provisions that limit our flexibility in operating our business; our substantial indebtedness and lease obligations and ability to generate or distribute sufficient cash to service our indebtedness; the expiration of our existing credit agreement or any loss of available financing alternatives; our ability to incur substantial additional indebtedness or to issue additional equity; the results of the remediation of our identified material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting; future sales of our common stock by existing stockholders; any stock price volatility; our dependence on our subsidiaries to fund our operations and expenses; securities analysts failing to publish research or publishing misleading or unfavorable research about us; and the effects of applicable anti-takeover provisions.
The Company has provided additional information about the foregoing and other risks facing our business in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could impact future performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth herein and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which you should read in their entirety before making an investment decision with respect to our securities. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Service revenue, net
$
698,299
$
699,107
$
1,382,750
$
1,361,413
Grant income
-
2,634
-
4,098
Operating expenses:
Service expense
588,100
589,255
1,171,666
1,139,521
General and administrative expense
76,065
79,240
153,242
158,953
Depreciation and amortization
27,752
25,909
54,855
51,602
Impairment of goodwill
105,302
183,100
105,302
183,100
Total operating expenses
797,219
877,504
1,485,065
1,533,176
Operating loss
(98,920
)
(175,763
)
(102,315
)
(167,665
)
Interest expense, net
19,950
16,967
38,636
32,925
Loss before income taxes and equity method investment
(118,870
)
(192,730
)
(140,951
)
(200,590
)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(9,558
)
830
(9,015
)
2,703
Equity in net income (loss) of investee, net of tax
(456
)
956
(1,218
)
2,981
Net loss
$
(128,884
)
$
(190,944
)
$
(151,184
)
$
(194,906
)
Loss per common share:
Basic
$
(9.07
)
$
(13.47
)
$
(10.64
)
$
(13.76
)
Diluted
$
(9.07
)
$
(13.47
)
$
(10.64
)
$
(13.76
)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
14,216,954
14,170,617
14,209,477
14,162,776
Diluted
14,216,954
14,170,617
14,209,477
14,162,776
Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,546
$
2,217
Accounts receivable, net
229,648
222,537
Contract receivables
159,345
143,960
Other current assets(1)
57,160
36,209
Total current assets
456,699
404,923
Property and equipment, net
84,949
85,629
Long-term contract receivables
6,512
-
Goodwill
680,252
785,554
Intangible assets, net
321,313
360,935
Equity investment
39,340
41,531
Operating lease right-of-use assets
38,656
39,776
Other long-term assets
48,421
48,927
Total assets
$
1,676,142
$
1,767,275
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
62,006
$
55,241
Accrued contract payables
86,894
117,488
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
120,469
127,901
Accrued transportation costs
107,773
97,245
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
8,474
8,727
Short-term borrowings
183,000
113,800
Total current liabilities
568,616
520,402
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs
986,057
983,757
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
33,105
33,784
Other long-term liabilities(2)
78,849
73,137
Total liabilities
1,666,627
1,611,080
Stockholders' equity
Stockholders' equity
9,515
156,195
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,676,142
$
1,767,275
(1)
Includes other receivables, prepaid expenses and other current assets and short-term restricted cash.
(2)
Includes other long-term liabilities and deferred tax liabilities.
Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(128,884
)
$
(190,944
)
$
(151,184
)
$
(194,906
)
Depreciation and amortization
27,752
25,909
54,855
51,602
Stock-based compensation
2,252
1,162
4,262
2,286
Equity in net (income) loss of investee
634
(1,327
)
1,690
(4,137
)
Deferred income taxes
9,365
(6,640
)
5,587
(10,264
)
Impairment of goodwill
105,302
183,100
105,302
183,100
Reduction of right-of-use asset
1,972
3,404
4,919
6,951
Other non-cash items(1)
1,451
1,298
2,858
2,576
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Contract receivables
(24,666
)
(21,738
)
(15,386
)
(48,631
)
Contract payables
(41,504
)
(78,526
)
(30,594
)
(85,193
)
Long-term contract receivables
13,086
4,324
(6,512
)
427
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities(2)
(22,046
)
(28,241
)
(21,523
)
(14,685
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(55,286
)
(108,219
)
(45,726
)
(110,874
)
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(6,697
)
(8,945
)
(14,553
)
(22,265
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(6,697
)
(8,945
)
(14,553
)
(22,265
)
Financing activities
Net proceeds from short-term borrowings
62,000
111,500
69,200
126,500
Payments of debt issuance costs
(107
)
(376
)
(863
)
(376
)
Restricted stock surrendered for employee tax payment
(92
)
(220
)
(156
)
(840
)
Other financing activities
398
346
398
346
Net cash provided by financing activities
62,199
111,250
68,579
125,630
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
216
(5,914
)
8,300
(7,509
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
10,866
13,380
2,782
14,975
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
11,082
$
7,466
$
11,082
$
7,466
(1)
|Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount.
(2)
Includes accounts receivable and other receivables, prepaid expenses and other current assets, accounts payable and accrued expenses, accrued transportation costs, other changes in operating assets and liabilities.
Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2024
NEMT
PCS
RPM
Corporate and Other
Total
Service revenue, net
$
490,677
$
186,610
$
19,025
$
1,987
$
698,299
Operating expenses:
Service expense
427,956
149,866
8,175
2,103
588,100
General and administrative expense
33,123
23,897
6,008
13,037
76,065
Depreciation and amortization
7,598
12,793
7,087
274
27,752
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
105,302
-
105,302
Total operating expenses
468,677
186,556
126,572
15,414
797,219
Operating income (loss)
22,000
54
(107,547
)
(13,427
)
(98,920
)
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
19,950
19,950
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity method investment
22,000
54
(107,547
)
(33,377
)
(118,870
)
Income tax benefit (provision)
(5,748
)
67
666
(4,543
)
(9,558
)
Equity in net income (loss) of investee, net of tax
146
-
-
(602
)
(456
)
Net income (loss)
16,398
121
(106,881
)
(38,522
)
(128,884
)
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
19,950
19,950
Income tax provision (benefit)
5,748
(67
)
(666
)
4,543
9,558
Depreciation and amortization
7,598
12,793
7,087
274
27,752
EBITDA
29,744
12,847
(100,460
)
(13,755
)
(71,624
)
Restructuring and related costs(1)
5,704
1,179
1,189
(91
)
7,981
Transaction and integration costs
-
431
100
29
560
Settlement related costs
-
805
-
-
805
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
1,969
1,969
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
105,302
-
105,302
Equity in net (income) loss of investee, net of tax
(146
)
-
-
602
456
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35,302
$
15,262
$
6,131
$
(11,246
)
$
45,449
(1)
Restructuring and related costs include professional fees for strategic initiatives, organizational consolidation costs, severance and other professional fees.
|Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
NEMT
PCS
RPM
Corporate and Other
Total
Service revenue, net
$
496,975
$
180,325
$
19,211
$
2,596
$
699,107
Grant income
-
2,634
-
-
2,634
Operating expenses:
Service expense
441,897
138,468
6,705
2,185
589,255
General and administrative expense
28,337
20,565
5,327
25,011
79,240
Depreciation and amortization
6,739
12,872
6,059
239
25,909
Impairment of goodwill
-
137,331
45,769
-
183,100
Total operating expenses
476,973
309,236
63,860
27,435
877,504
Operating income (loss)
20,002
(126,277
)
(44,649
)
(24,839
)
(175,763
)
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
16,967
16,967
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity method investment
20,002
(126,277
)
(44,649
)
(41,806
)
(192,730
)
Income tax benefit (provision)
(5,402
)
(3,095
)
(316
)
9,643
830
Equity in net income of investee, net of tax
189
-
-
767
956
Net income (loss)
14,789
(129,372
)
(44,965
)
(31,396
)
(190,944
)
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
16,967
16,967
Income tax provision (benefit)
5,402
3,095
316
(9,643
)
(830
)
Depreciation and amortization
6,739
12,872
6,059
239
25,909
EBITDA
26,930
(113,405
)
(38,590
)
(23,833
)
(148,898
)
Restructuring and related costs(1)
2,055
-
-
8,055
10,110
Transaction and integration costs(2)
-
173
16
665
854
Settlement related costs
-
-
-
7,209
7,209
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
947
947
Impairment of goodwill
-
137,331
45,769
-
183,100
Equity in net income of investee, net of tax
(189
)
-
-
(767
)
(956
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
28,796
$
24,099
$
7,195
$
(7,724
)
$
52,366
(1)
Restructuring and related costs include professional fees for strategic initiatives, organizational consolidation costs, severance and other professional fees.
(2)
|Transaction and integration costs consist of fees incurred related to Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 implementation and business integration efforts.
|Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
Six months ended June 30, 2024
NEMT
PCS
RPM
Corporate and Other
Total
Service revenue, net
$
969,983
$
370,178
$
39,127
$
3,462
$
1,382,750
Operating expenses:
Service expense
851,613
299,304
16,538
4,211
1,171,666
General and administrative expense
64,943
48,329
11,448
28,522
153,242
Depreciation and amortization
14,957
25,588
13,761
549
54,855
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
105,302
-
105,302
Total operating expenses
931,513
373,221
147,049
33,282
1,485,065
Operating income (loss)
38,470
(3,043
)
(107,922
)
(29,820
)
(102,315
)
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
38,636
38,636
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity method investment
38,470
(3,043
)
(107,922
)
(68,456
)
(140,951
)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(10,022
)
890
733
(616
)
(9,015
)
Equity in net income (loss) of investee, net of tax
118
-
-
(1,336
)
(1,218
)
Net income (loss)
28,566
(2,153
)
(107,189
)
(70,408
)
(151,184
)
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
38,636
38,636
Income tax provision (benefit)
10,022
(890
)
(733
)
616
9,015
Depreciation and amortization
14,957
25,588
13,761
549
54,855
EBITDA
53,545
22,545
(94,161
)
(30,607
)
(48,678
)
Restructuring and related costs(1)
8,943
1,306
1,199
1,638
13,086
Transaction and integration costs
52
1,877
100
74
2,103
Settlement related costs
-
805
-
-
805
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
3,750
3,750
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
105,302
-
105,302
Equity in net (income) loss of investee, net of tax
(118
)
-
-
1,336
1,218
Adjusted EBITDA
$
62,422
$
26,533
$
12,440
$
(23,809
)
$
77,586
(1)
Restructuring and related costs include professional fees for strategic initiatives, organizational consolidation costs, severance and other professional fees.
|Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Segment Information and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
Six months ended June 30, 2023
NEMT
PCS
RPM
Corporate and Other
Total
Service revenue, net
$
966,438
$
354,456
$
37,923
$
2,596
$
1,361,413
Grant income
-
4,098
-
-
4,098
Operating expenses:
Service expense
849,583
274,558
13,195
2,185
1,139,521
General and administrative expense
62,212
43,228
11,096
42,417
158,953
Depreciation and amortization
13,505
25,740
11,913
444
51,602
Impairment of goodwill
-
137,331
45,769
-
183,100
Total operating expenses
925,300
480,857
81,973
45,046
1,533,176
Operating income (loss)
41,138
(122,303
)
(44,050
)
(42,450
)
(167,665
)
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
32,925
32,925
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity method investment
41,138
(122,303
)
(44,050
)
(75,375
)
(200,590
)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(11,020
)
(4,244
)
(486
)
18,453
2,703
Equity in net income of investee, net of tax
842
-
-
2,139
2,981
Net income (loss)
30,960
(126,547
)
(44,536
)
(54,783
)
(194,906
)
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
32,925
32,925
Income tax provision (benefit)
11,020
4,244
486
(18,453
)
(2,703
)
Depreciation and amortization
13,505
25,740
11,913
444
51,602
EBITDA
55,485
(96,563
)
(32,137
)
(39,867
)
(113,082
)
Restructuring and related costs(1)
9,154
-
-
15,401
24,555
Transaction and integration costs(2)
-
450
48
1,229
1,727
Settlement related costs
275
-
-
7,209
7,484
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
1,795
1,795
Impairment of goodwill
-
137,331
45,769
-
183,100
Equity in net income of investee, net of tax
(842
)
-
-
(2,139
)
(2,981
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
64,072
$
41,218
$
13,680
$
(16,372
)
$
102,598
(1)
Restructuring and related costs include professional fees for strategic initiatives, organizational consolidation costs, severance and other professional fees.
(2)
|Transaction and integration costs consist of fees incurred related to Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 implementation and business integration efforts.
|Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(128,884
)
$
(190,944
)
$
(151,184
)
$
(194,906
)
Restructuring and related costs(1)
7,981
10,110
13,086
24,555
Transaction and integration costs(2)
560
854
2,103
1,727
Settlement related costs
805
7,209
805
7,484
Stock-based compensation
1,969
947
3,750
1,795
Impairment of goodwill
105,302
183,100
105,302
183,100
Equity in net (income) loss of investee, net of tax
456
(956
)
1,218
(2,981
)
Intangible asset amortization expense
19,765
19,808
39,544
39,709
Tax effected impact of adjustments
(8,328
)
(9,352
)
(15,901
)
(19,506
)
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
(374
)
$
20,776
$
(1,277
)
$
40,977
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.03
)
$
1.47
$
(0.09
)
$
2.89
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
14,216,954
14,173,854
14,209,477
14,178,375
(1)
Restructuring and related costs include professional fees for strategic initiatives, organizational consolidation costs, severance and other professional fees.
(2)
|Transaction and integration costs consist of fees incurred related to SOX implementation and business integration efforts.
|Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Key Statistical and Financial Data
(in thousands, except for statistical data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
% Change
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
% Change
March 31, 2024
QoQ % Change
NEMT Segment
Service revenue, net
$
490,677
$
496,975
(1.3
)%
$
969,983
$
966,438
0.4
%
$
479,306
2.4
%
Purchased services expense
372,579
377,192
(1.2
)%
735,479
721,612
1.9
%
362,900
2.7
%
Payroll and other expense
55,377
64,705
(14.4
)%
116,134
127,971
(9.2
)%
60,757
(8.9
)%
Service expense
$
427,956
$
441,897
(3.2
)%
$
851,613
$
849,583
0.2
%
$
423,657
1.0
%
Gross profit
$
62,721
$
55,078
13.9
%
$
118,370
$
116,855
1.3
%
$
55,649
12.7
%
Gross margin
12.8
%
11.1
%
12.2
%
12.1
%
11.6
%
G&A expense
$
33,123
$
28,337
16.9
%
$
64,943
$
62,212
4.4
%
$
31,820
4.1
%
G&A expense adjustments:
Restructuring and related costs
5,704
2,055
177.6
%
8,943
9,154
(2.3
)%
3,239
76.1
%
Transaction and integration costs
-
-
N/M
52
-
N/M
52
(100.0
)%
Settlement related costs
-
-
N/M
-
275
(100.0
)%
-
N/M
Adjusted G&A expense
$
27,419
$
26,282
4.3
%
$
55,948
$
52,783
6.0
%
$
28,529
(3.9
)%
Adjusted G&A expense % of revenue
5.6
%
5.3
%
5.8
%
5.5
%
6.0
%
Net income
$
16,398
$
14,789
10.9
%
$
28,566
$
30,960
(7.7
)%
$
12,168
34.8
%
Net income margin
3.3
%
3.0
%
2.9
%
3.2
%
2.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
35,302
$
28,796
22.6
%
$
62,422
$
64,072
(2.6
)%
$
27,120
30.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7.2
%
5.8
%
6.4
%
6.6
%
5.7
%
Total paid trips (thousands)
9,031
8,735
3.4
%
17,839
16,937
5.3
%
8,808
2.5
%
Average monthly members (thousands)
29,703
34,312
(13.4
)%
29,387
34,008
(13.6
)%
29,071
2.2
%
Revenue per member per month
$
5.51
$
4.83
14.1
%
$
5.50
$
4.74
16.0
%
$
5.50
0.2
%
Revenue per trip
$
54.33
$
56.89
(4.5
)%
$
54.37
$
57.06
(4.7
)%
$
54.42
(0.2
)%
Monthly utilization
10.1
%
8.5
%
10.1
%
8.3
%
10.1
%
Purchased services per trip
$
41.26
$
43.18
(4.4
)%
$
41.23
$
42.61
(3.2
)%
$
41.20
0.1
%
Payroll and other per trip
$
6.13
$
7.41
(17.3
)%
$
6.51
$
7.56
(13.9
)%
$
6.90
(11.2
)%
Total service expense per trip
$
47.39
$
50.59
(6.3
)%
$
47.74
$
50.17
(4.8
)%
$
48.10
(1.5
)%
N/M - Not Meaningful. Certain figures in the tables above do not provide meaningful percentage comparison, thus, the percentage has been removed.
Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Key Statistical and Financial Data
(in thousands, except for statistical data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
% Change
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
% Change
March 31, 2024
QoQ % Change
PCS Segment
Service revenue, net
$
186,610
$
180,325
3.5
%
$
370,178
$
354,456
4.4
%
$
183,568
1.7
%
Service expense
149,866
138,468
8.2
%
299,304
274,558
9.0
%
149,438
0.3
%
Gross profit
$
36,744
$
41,857
(12.2
)%
$
70,874
$
79,898
(11.3
)%
$
34,130
7.7
%
Gross margin
19.7
%
23.2
%
19.1
%
22.5
%
18.6
%
G&A expense
$
23,897
$
20,565
16.2
%
$
48,329
$
43,228
11.8
%
$
24,432
(2.2
)%
G&A expense adjustments
Restructuring and related costs
1,179
-
N/M
1,306
-
N/M
127
828.3
%
Transaction and integration costs
431
173
149.1
%
1,877
450
317.1
%
1,446
(70.2
)%
Settlement related costs
805
-
N/M
805
-
N/M
-
N/M
Adjusted G&A expense
$
21,482
$
20,392
5.3
%
$
44,341
$
42,778
3.7
%
$
22,859
(6.0
)%
Adjusted G&A expense % of revenue
11.5
%
11.3
%
12.0
%
12.1
%
12.5
%
Net income (loss)
$
121
$
(129,372
)
(100.1
)%
$
(2,153
)
$
(126,547
)
(98.3
)%
$
(2,274
)
(105.3
)%
Net income (loss) margin
0.1
%
(71.7
)%
(0.6
)%
(35.7
)%
(1.2
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
15,262
$
24,099
(36.7
)%
$
26,533
$
41,218
(35.6
)%
$
11,271
35.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
8.2
%
13.4
%
7.2
%
11.6
%
6.1
%
Total hours (thousands)
7,048
6,933
1.7
%
14,013
13,757
1.9
%
6,965
1.2
%
Revenue per hour
$
26.48
$
26.01
1.8
%
$
26.42
$
25.77
2.5
%
$
26.36
0.5
%
Service expense per hour
$
21.26
$
19.97
6.5
%
$
21.36
$
19.96
7.0
%
$
21.46
(0.9
)%
N/M - Not Meaningful. Certain figures in the tables above do not provide meaningful percentage comparison, thus, the percentage has been removed.
Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Key Statistical and Financial Data
(in thousands, except for statistical data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
% Change
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
% Change
March 31, 2024
QoQ % Change
RPM Segment
Service revenue, net
$
19,025
$
19,211
(1.0
)%
$
39,127
$
37,923
3.2
%
$
20,102
(5.4
)%
Service expense
8,175
6,705
21.9
%
16,538
13,195
25.3
%
8,363
(2.2
)%
Gross profit
$
10,850
$
12,506
(13.2
)%
$
22,589
$
24,728
(8.7
)%
$
11,739
(7.6
)%
Gross margin
57.0
%
65.1
%
57.7
%
65.2
%
58.4
%
G&A expense
$
6,008
$
5,327
12.8
%
$
11,448
$
11,096
3.2
%
$
5,440
10.4
%
G&A expense adjustments
Restructuring and related costs
1,189
-
N/M
1,199
-
N/M
10
N/M
Transaction and integration costs
100
16
525.0
%
100
48
108.3
%
-
N/M
Adjusted G&A expense
$
4,719
$
5,311
(11.1
)%
$
10,149
$
11,048
(8.1
)%
$
5,430
(13.1
)%
Adjusted G&A expense % of revenue
24.8
%
27.6
%
25.9
%
29.1
%
27.0
%
Net loss
$
(106,881
)
$
(44,965
)
137.7
%
$
(107,189
)
$
(44,536
)
140.7
%
$
(308
)
N/M
Net loss margin
(561.8
)%
(234.1
)%
(274.0
)%
(117.4
)%
(1.5
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
6,131
$
7,195
(14.8
)%
$
12,440
$
13,680
(9.1
)%
$
6,309
(2.8
)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
32.2
%
37.5
%
31.8
%
36.1
%
31.4
%
Average monthly members (thousands)
246
240
2.5
%
248
237
4.6
%
249
(1.2
)%
Revenue per member per month
$
25.78
$
26.68
(3.4
)%
$
26.30
$
26.67
(1.4
)%
$
26.91
(4.2
)%
Service expense per member per month
$
11.08
$
9.31
19.0
%
$
11.11
$
9.28
19.7
%
$
11.20
(1.1
)%
N/M - Not Meaningful. Certain figures in the tables above do not provide meaningful percentage comparison, thus, the percentage has been removed.
Modivcare Inc.
Unaudited Key Statistical and Financial Data
(in thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
% Change
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
% Change
March 31, 2024
QoQ % Change
Corporate and Other Segment
G&A expense
$
13,037
$
25,011
(47.9
)%
$
28,522
$
42,417
(32.8
)%
$
15,485
(15.8
)%
G&A expense adjustments
Restructuring and related costs
(91
)
8,055
(101.1
)%
1,638
15,401
(89.4
)%
1,729
(105.3
)%
Transaction and integration costs
29
665
(95.6
)%
74
1,229
(94.0
)%
45
(35.6
)%
Settlement related costs
-
7,209
(100.0
)%
-
7,209
(100.0
)%
-
-
%
Stock-based compensation
1,969
947
107.9
%
3,750
1,795
108.9
%
1,781
10.6
%
Adjusted G&A expense
$
11,130
$
8,135
36.8
%
$
23,060
$
16,783
37.4
%
$
11,930
(6.7
)%
Adjusted G&A expense % of consolidated revenue
1.6
%
1.2
%
1.7
%
1.2
%
1.7
%
Three months ended
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
% Change
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
% Change
March 31, 2024
QoQ % Change
Consolidated Modivcare Inc.
G&A expense
$
76,065
$
79,240
(4.0
)%
$
153,242
$
158,953
(3.6
)%
$
77,177
(1.4
)%
G&A expense adjustments
Restructuring and related costs
7,981
10,110
(21.1
)%
13,086
24,555
(46.7
)%
5,105
56.3
%
Transaction and integration costs
560
854
(34.4
)%
2,103
1,727
21.8
%
1,543
(63.7
)%
Settlement related costs
805
7,209
(88.8
)%
805
7,484
(89.2
)%
-
N/M
Stock-based compensation
1,969
947
107.9
%
3,750
1,795
108.9
%
1,781
10.6
%
Adjusted G&A expense
$
64,750
$
60,120
7.7
%
$
133,498
$
123,392
8.2
%
$
68,748
(5.8
)%
Adjusted G&A expense % of consolidated revenue
9.3
%
8.6
%
9.7
%
9.1
%
10.0
%
N/M - Not Meaningful. Certain figures in the tables above do not provide meaningful percentage comparison, thus, the percentage has been removed.
