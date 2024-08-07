PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $177.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 29% over the second quarter of 2023

Reported 49,400 tests to clinical customers and 10,475 tests to biopharmaceutical customers in the second quarter of 2024, representing increases of 14% and 56%, respectively, over the second quarter of 2023

Raised 2024 annual guidance for revenue to a new range of $690 to $700 million, representing growth of 22% to 24%

Recent Operating Highlights

Received FDA approval for Shield as a first-line CRC screening option and initiated commercial launch of Shield IVD

Shield now meets the requirements for Medicare coverage for 45 million eligible individuals

Launched major upgrade of Guardant360 on Smart Liquid Biopsy platform, further extending best-in-class performance

Upgraded Guardant360 TissueNext to a 498 gene panel to identify more treatment options for patients with advanced cancer

Publication of COSMOS study data in Clinical Cancer Research further validates Reveal for MRD CRC surveillance testing in Stage II and III patients

"We had another strong quarter driven by solid volume growth, particularly for biopharma, and continued improvements to Guardant360 reimbursement," said Helmy Eltoukhy, co-founder and co-CEO. "We also reached major milestones across our oncology business with the upgrades of Guardant360 onto our Smart Liquid Biopsy platform, a revolutionary platform that combines genomics with epigenomics, and of Guardant360 TissueNext to identify more treatment options for patients with advanced cancer. Additionally, our COSMOS study was recently published in Clinical Cancer Research and submitted to MolDx for Medicare reimbursement of CRC surveillance. We look forward to continuing this momentum throughout the remainder of the year as we deliver on our mission of giving us all more time free from cancer."

"FDA approval of our Shield blood test for first-line colorectal cancer screening is a huge victory for Guardant and patients," said AmirAli Talasaz, co-founder and co-CEO. "Commercial launch of Shield and CMS coverage make our blood-based screening option accessible to more than 45 million Medicare beneficiaries. Shield offers a more pleasant way to stay up to date with colorectal cancer screening and detect the disease early, when it is more easily treated."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $177.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 29% increase from $137.2 million for the corresponding prior year period. Precision oncology revenue grew 33%, to $166.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, from $125.2 million for the corresponding prior year period, driven by an increase in clinical and biopharma testing volume, which grew 14% and 56%, respectively, over the prior year period. The increase in precision oncology revenue was also attributable to an increase in reimbursement for our tests, due to an increase in Medicare reimbursement for our Guardant360 LDT test to $5,000, effective January 1, 2024; and an increase in both Medicare Advantage and commercial payer reimbursement. Development services and other revenue was $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $11.9 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Gross profit, or total revenue less cost of precision oncology testing and cost of development services and other, was $104.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $21.5 million from $83.3 million for the corresponding prior year period. Gross margin, or gross profit divided by total revenue, was 59%, as compared to 61% for the corresponding prior year period. Precision oncology gross margin was 61% in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 61% in the prior year period. Development services and other gross margin was 37% in the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 62% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $106.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $21.5 million, from $85.4 million for the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 60% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 62% for the corresponding prior year period.

Non-GAAP gross profit excluding screening was $109.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $22.1 million, from $87.6 million for the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin excluding screening was 62% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 64% for the corresponding prior year period.

Operating expenses were $205.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $202.9 million for the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $178.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $180.5 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $102.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $72.8 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net loss per share was $0.84 for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $0.67 for the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year increase in net loss is primarily due to a $79.5 million increase in unrealized losses recorded for our equity security investment, partially offset by a $23.6 million impairment for our non-marketable equity security investments and other related assets recorded during the corresponding prior year period, a $19.0 million year over year improvement in loss from operations, and a $7.2 million increase in interest income.

Non-GAAP net loss was $58.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $88.7 million for the corresponding prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.48 for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $0.82 for the corresponding prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $61.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to a $85.2 million loss for the corresponding prior year period.

Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2024 was $(99.1) million, as compared to $(100.5) million for the corresponding prior year period. Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2024.

2024 Guidance

Guardant Health now expects full year 2024 revenue excluding screening to be in the range of $690 to $700 million, representing growth of 22% to 24% compared to full year 2023. This compares to the prior range of $675 to $685 million, representing growth of 20% to 21%. Guardant Health continues to expect full year 2024 non-GAAP gross margin excluding screening to be in the range of 61% to 63% and total non-GAAP operating expenses to be in the range of $720 to $730 million, representing a flat to 1% decrease compared to 2023. Guardant Health continues to expect free cash flow to be in the range of $(275) to $(285) million in 2024, representing an improvement of $60 million to $70 million compared to 2023.

Webcast Information

Guardant Health will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Non-GAAP Measures

Guardant Health has presented in this release certain financial information in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and also on a non-GAAP basis, including non-GAAP cost of precision oncology testing, non-GAAP cost of development services and other, non-GAAP cost of screening, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit excluding cost of screening, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow.

We define our non-GAAP measures as the applicable GAAP measure adjusted for the impacts of stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax payments, contingent consideration, amortization of intangible assets, fair value adjustments on marketable equity securities, impairment of non-marketable equity securities and other related assets, and other non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss adjusted for interest income; interest expense; other income (expense), net; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments; contingent consideration; and other non-recurring items. Free cash flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities in the period less purchase of property and equipment in the period.

We believe that the exclusion of certain income and expenses in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures can provide a useful measure for investors when comparing our period-to-period core operating results, and when comparing those same results to that published by our peers. We exclude certain items because we believe that these income and expenses do not reflect expected future operating performance. Additionally, certain items are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate ongoing operations, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and to manage our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitute for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations inherent in non-GAAP financial measures because they exclude charges and credits that are required to be included in a GAAP presentation, and do not present the full measure of our recorded costs against its revenue. In addition, our definition of the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements relating to Guardant Health's future results, regulatory approval for products or regarding the potential benefits and advantages of Guardant Health's platforms, assays and tests, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Guardant Health's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and any current and periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Guardant Health, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Precision oncology testing $ 166,518 $ 125,244 $ 322,747 $ 238,637 Development services and other 10,717 11,906 22,979 27,227 Total revenue 177,235 137,150 345,726 265,864 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of precision oncology testing 65,715 49,357 125,021 94,463 Cost of development services and other 6,706 4,491 12,696 12,458 Research and development expense 83,102 90,359 166,904 183,487 Sales and marketing expense 81,867 71,043 162,292 147,166 General and administrative expense 40,463 41,516 79,114 81,961 Total costs and operating expenses 277,853 256,766 546,027 519,535 Loss from operations (100,618 ) (119,616 ) (200,301 ) (253,671 ) Interest income 13,913 6,727 28,781 9,787 Interest expense (645 ) (645 ) (1,290 ) (1,289 ) Other income (expense), net (15,145 ) 41,259 (44,265 ) 39,605 Loss before provision for income taxes (102,495 ) (72,275 ) (217,075 ) (205,568 ) Provision for income taxes 133 496 538 736 Net loss $ (102,628 ) $ (72,771 ) $ (217,613 ) $ (206,304 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.84 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (1.78 ) $ (1.95 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 122,447 108,808 122,080 105,752

Guardant Health, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,035,239 $ 1,133,537 Short-term marketable debt securities - 35,097 Accounts receivable, net 100,519 88,783 Inventory, net 66,984 61,948 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 87,232 27,741 Total current assets 1,289,974 1,347,106 Property and equipment, net 132,317 145,096 Right-of-use assets, net 146,111 157,616 Intangible assets, net 7,742 8,979 Goodwill 3,290 3,290 Other assets, net 29,906 124,334 Total Assets $ 1,609,340 $ 1,786,421 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,447 $ 51,741 Accrued compensation 59,067 72,736 Accrued expenses 70,680 63,475 Deferred revenue 29,375 17,965 Total current liabilities 201,569 205,917 Convertible senior notes, net 1,141,256 1,139,966 Long-term operating lease liabilities 172,194 185,848 Other long-term liabilities 95,934 96,006 Total Liabilities 1,610,953 1,627,737 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value of $0.00001 per share; 350,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 122,969,580 and 121,629,861 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,363,501 2,304,220 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,640 ) (3,675 ) Accumulated deficit (2,359,475 ) (2,141,862 ) Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (1,613 ) 158,684 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity $ 1,609,340 $ 1,786,421

Guardant Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP cost of precision oncology testing $ 65,715 $ 49,357 $ 125,021 $ 94,463 Amortization of intangible assets (150 ) (149 ) (299 ) (297 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (1,309 ) (1,225 ) (2,587 ) (2,443 ) Non-GAAP cost of precision oncology testing $ 64,256 $ 47,983 $ 122,135 $ 91,723 GAAP cost of development services and other $ 6,706 $ 4,491 $ 12,696 $ 12,458 Amortization of intangible assets (67 ) (201 ) (267 ) (402 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (498 ) (478 ) (997 ) (954 ) Non-GAAP cost of development services and other $ 6,141 $ 3,812 $ 11,432 $ 11,102 GAAP gross profit $ 104,814 $ 83,302 $ 208,009 $ 158,943 Amortization of intangible assets 217 350 566 699 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 1,807 1,703 3,584 3,397 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 106,838 $ 85,355 $ 212,159 $ 163,039 GAAP cost of screening $ 3,459 $ 2,966 $ 6,788 $ 7,031 Amortization of intangible assets (67 ) (201 ) (267 ) (402 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (498 ) (478 ) (997 ) (954 ) Non-GAAP cost of screening $ 2,894 $ 2,287 $ 5,524 $ 5,675 Non-GAAP gross profit excluding cost of screening $ 109,732 $ 87,642 $ 217,683 $ 168,714 GAAP research and development expense $ 83,102 $ 90,359 $ 166,904 $ 183,487 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (10,001 ) (8,518 ) (20,065 ) (17,266 ) Contingent consideration (110 ) (531 ) (485 ) (1,101 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 72,991 $ 81,310 $ 146,354 $ 165,120 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 81,867 $ 71,043 $ 162,292 $ 147,166 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (7,258 ) (5,977 ) (14,587 ) (13,520 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 74,609 $ 65,066 $ 147,705 $ 133,646 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 40,463 $ 41,516 $ 79,114 $ 81,961 Amortization of intangible assets (335 ) (336 ) (671 ) (667 ) Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments (8,659 ) (6,755 ) (16,823 ) (11,223 ) Contingent consideration (300 ) (310 ) (420 ) (10 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 31,169 $ 34,115 $ 61,200 $ 70,061 GAAP loss from operations $ (100,618 ) $ (119,616 ) $ (200,301 ) $ (253,671 ) Amortization of intangible assets 552 686 1,237 1,366 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 27,725 22,953 55,059 45,406 Contingent consideration 410 841 905 1,111 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (71,931 ) $ (95,136 ) $ (143,100 ) $ (205,788 ) GAAP net loss $ (102,628 ) $ (72,771 ) $ (217,613 ) $ (206,304 ) Amortization of intangible assets 552 686 1,237 1,366 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 27,725 22,953 55,059 45,406 Contingent consideration 410 841 905 1,111 Unrealized losses (gains) on marketable equity securities 15,485 (63,997 ) 45,539 (67,879 ) Impairment of non-marketable equity securities and other related assets - 23,569 - 29,054 Non-GAAP net loss $ (58,456 ) $ (88,719 ) $ (114,873 ) $ (197,246 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.84 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (1.78 ) $ (1.95 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (1.87 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 122,447 108,808 122,080 105,752

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (102,628 ) $ (72,771 ) $ (217,613 ) $ (206,304 ) Interest income (13,913 ) (6,727 ) (28,781 ) (9,787 ) Interest expense 645 645 1,290 1,289 Other expense (income), net 15,145 (41,259 ) 44,265 (39,605 ) Provision for income taxes 133 496 538 736 Depreciation and amortization 10,623 10,631 21,335 20,976 Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll tax payments 27,725 22,953 55,059 45,406 Contingent consideration 410 841 905 1,111 Adjusted EBITDA $ (61,860 ) $ (85,191 ) $ (123,002 ) $ (186,178 )

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (94,002 ) $ (94,015 ) $ (124,286 ) $ (168,456 ) Purchase of property and equipment (5,077 ) (6,513 ) (12,011 ) (14,037 ) Free cash flow $ (99,079 ) $ (100,528 ) $ (136,297 ) $ (182,493 )

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Zarak Khurshid

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Melissa Marasco

press@guardanthealth.com

+1 650-647-3711