GRANTS PASS, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS; "Dutch Bros" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick service beverage industry in the United States by location count, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Christine Barone, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dutch Bros, stated, "Our quarterly performance demonstrates the long runway ahead for Dutch Bros as we once again delivered strong top-line and profitability growth. Revenue rose 30%, including a 4.1% increase in system same-shop sales, and was underpinned by excellent margin flow through. With strong results 2024 to date despite the volatile consumer backdrop and expectations for a robust second half to the year, we are pleased to be raising our annual guidance."
Barone continued, "The traffic-driving initiatives that we began implementing in 2023 are continuing to drive our business momentum. Approximately 67% of all transactions during the second quarter came through Dutch Rewards members, as our enhanced app is enabling us to efficiently and effectively connect with our loyal customers. We are also seeing phenomenal traction driving awareness in new markets through paid advertising and plan to further invest in this opportunity."
Barone concluded, "We also continued with successful new shop openings and our mobile order roll-out. We added 36 shops in the second quarter, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of 30 or more new shop openings. As of June 30th, we had 38 shops in Arizona, California, and Texas with mobile order capabilities and have since expanded the rollout to approximately 200 shops as of the end of July. We are increasingly optimistic that we will have mobile order capabilities in a majority of our shops by year-end."
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Opened 36 new shops, 30 of which were company-operated, across 13 states.
- Total revenues grew 30.0% to $324.9 million as compared to $249.9 million in the same period of 2023.
- System same shop sales1 increased 4.1% relative to the same period in 2023, inclusive of the impact of our fortressing strategy, where some sales are being transferred from existing shops to new shops. Company-operated same shop sales increased 5.2%, relative to the same period of 2023.
- Company-operated shop revenues increased 33.6% to $295.3 million, as compared to $221.0 million in the same period of 2023.
- Company-operated shop gross profit was $70.0 million as compared to $52.1 million in the same period of 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, company-operated shop gross margin, which includes 150bps of pre-opening costs, was 23.7%, a year-over-year increase of 10bps.
- Company-operated shop contribution2, a non-GAAP financial measure, grew 36.1% to $91.1 million as compared to $66.9 million in the same period of 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, company-operated shop contribution margin, which includes 150bps of pre-opening costs, was 30.8%, a year-over-year increase of 50 bps.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $58.1 million (17.9% of revenue) as compared to $51.7 million (20.7% of revenue) in the same period of 2023.
- Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses2, a non-GAAP financial measure, were $47.6 million (14.6% of revenue) as compared to $38.9 million (15.6% of revenue) in the same period of 2023.
- Net income was $22.2 million as compared to $9.7 million in the same period of 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA2, a non-GAAP financial measure, grew 34.1% to $65.2 million as compared to $48.6 million in the same period of 2023.
- Adjusted net income2, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $31.2 million as compared to $20.9 million in the same period of 2023.
- Net income per share of Class A and Class D common stock - diluted was $0.12 as compared to $0.05 per share in the same period of 2023.
- Adjusted net income per fully exchanged share of diluted common stock2, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.19 as compared to $0.13 in the same period of 2023.
Revised 2024 Outlook
- Total revenues are now projected to be between $1.215 billion and $1.230 billion, up from the prior range of $1.20 billion and $1.215 billion.
- Same shop sales growth is expected to remain in the low single digits.
- Adjusted EBITDA3 is now estimated to be between $200 million and $210 million, up from the prior range of $195 million to $205 million and Adjusted SG&A3 is estimated to be between $190 million and $200 million, up from the prior range of $183 million and $189 million.
- Total system shop openings in 2024 are now expected to be at the lower end of the previously communicated range of 150 to 165.
- Capital Expenditures are estimated to be between $270 million to $290 million from the prior range of $280 million to $320 million.
_________________
1
Same shop sales is defined in the section "Select Financial Metrics".
2
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
3
We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted SG&A to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because we do not provide guidance for the various reconciling items. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.
About Dutch Bros Inc.
Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve-we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the "Dutch Luv" at 912 locations across 18 states as of June 30, 2024.
To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!
Dutch Bros, our Windmill logo, Dutch Bros. Blue Rebel, and our other registered and common law trade names, trademarks and service marks are the property of Dutch Bros Inc. All other trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this Earnings Release are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this Earnings Release may be referred to without the ® and symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert their rights thereto.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains a number of "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information and expectations regarding Dutch Bros' leadership transitions, estimated capital expenditures, Dutch Bros' possible or assumed future results of operations, including guidance for 2024, new shop openings, business strategies, and potential growth opportunities. These statements are based on Dutch Bros' current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "should," "guidance," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Dutch Bros' control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those related to current expectations regarding Dutch Bros' leadership performance, the effectiveness of our marketing initiatives, general economic conditions, commodity inflation, increased labor costs, disruptions in our supply chain, ability to hire and retain employees, and other risks, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, and in our future reports to be filed with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Dutch Bros undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
DUTCH BROS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES
Company-operated shops
$
295,268
$
220,952
$
543,353
$
394,116
Franchising and other
29,650
28,927
56,664
53,030
Total revenues
324,918
249,879
600,017
447,146
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Cost of sales
234,637
178,636
437,887
330,159
Selling, general and administrative
58,097
51,662
104,330
97,638
Total costs and expenses
292,734
230,298
542,217
427,797
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
32,184
19,581
57,800
19,349
OTHER EXPENSE
Interest expense, net
(6,997
)
(9,058
)
(13,390
)
(16,944
)
Other income, net
829
1,039
6,593
2,346
Total other expense
(6,168
)
(8,019
)
(6,797
)
(14,598
)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
26,016
11,562
51,003
4,751
Income tax expense
3,860
1,851
12,632
4,431
NET INCOME
$
22,156
$
9,711
$
38,371
$
320
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
10,216
6,959
19,369
1,410
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DUTCH BROS INC.
$
11,940
$
2,752
$
19,002
$
(1,090
)
Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class D common stock:
Basic
$
0.12
$
0.05
$
0.21
$
(0.02
)
Diluted
$
0.12
$
0.05
$
0.20
$
(0.02
)
Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding:
Basic
101,965
56,734
92,647
56,699
Diluted
102,356
57,428
93,049
56,699
DUTCH BROS INC.
Segment Financials
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands; unaudited)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Company-operated shops
$
295,268
$
220,952
$
543,353
$
394,116
Franchising and other
29,650
28,927
56,664
53,030
Total revenues
324,918
249,879
600,017
447,146
Cost of Sales:
Company-operated shops
225,252
168,873
419,032
313,165
Franchising and other
9,385
9,763
18,855
16,994
Total cost of sales
234,637
178,636
437,887
330,159
Segment gross profit:
Company-operated shops
70,016
52,079
124,321
80,951
Franchising and other
20,265
19,164
37,809
36,036
Total gross profit
90,281
71,243
162,130
116,987
Depreciation and amortization:
Company-operated shops
21,038
14,799
40,732
27,800
Franchising and other
1,077
1,297
2,372
2,658
All other ¹
235
420
499
837
Total depreciation and amortization
22,350
16,516
43,603
31,295
Segment contribution:
Company-operated shops
91,054
66,878
165,053
108,751
Franchising and other
21,342
20,461
40,181
38,694
Total segment contribution
112,396
87,339
205,234
147,445
Selling, general and administrative
(58,097
)
(51,662
)
(104,330
)
(97,638
)
Interest expense, net
(6,997
)
(9,058
)
(13,390
)
(16,944
)
Other income, net
829
1,039
6,593
2,346
Income before income taxes
$
26,016
$
11,562
$
51,003
$
4,751
_________________
1
All other depreciation and amortization is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and is not part of the segment contribution calculations.
DUTCH BROS INC.
Company-Operated Shop Results
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands; unaudited)
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
Company-operated shops revenue
295,268
100.0
220,952
100.0
543,353
100.0
394,116
100.0
Beverage, food and packaging costs
75,147
25.5
59,433
26.8
138,863
25.5
108,385
27.6
Labor costs
80,236
27.2
58,735
26.6
145,663
26.8
107,284
27.2
Occupancy and other costs
44,277
15.0
32,642
14.8
85,773
15.8
63,201
16.0
Pre-opening costs
4,554
1.5
3,264
1.5
8,001
1.5
6,495
1.6
Depreciation and amortization
21,038
7.1
14,799
6.7
40,732
7.5
27,800
7.1
Company-operated shop costs and expenses
225,252
76.3
168,873
76.4
419,032
77.1
313,165
79.5
Company-operated shops gross profit
70,016
23.7
52,079
23.6
124,321
22.9
80,951
20.5
Company-operated shops contribution 1
91,054
30.8
66,878
30.3
165,053
30.4
108,751
27.6
_________________
1
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
DUTCH BROS INC.
Summary Cash Flows Data
Six Months Ended
(in thousands; unaudited)
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
100,729
$
45,843
Net cash used in investing activities
(113,240
)
(102,058
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
139,888
59,754
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
$
127,377
$
3,539
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
133,545
20,178
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
260,922
$
23,717
DUTCH BROS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands; unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
260,922
$
133,545
Accounts receivable, net
12,338
9,124
Inventories, net
46,651
46,953
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
14,700
15,637
Total current assets
334,611
205,259
Property and equipment, net
627,500
542,440
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
380,999
382,734
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
282,838
199,673
Intangibles, net
3,963
5,415
Goodwill
21,629
21,629
Deferred income tax assets, net
721,691
402,995
Other long-term assets
4,055
3,865
Total assets
$
2,377,286
$
1,764,010
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
36,092
$
29,957
Accrued compensation and benefits
31,842
31,405
Other accrued liabilities
19,293
15,770
Other current liabilities
5,873
6,423
Deferred revenue
31,405
30,349
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
11,927
9,482
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,483
10,239
Current portion of long-term debt
14,182
4,491
Total current liabilities
153,097
138,116
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
7,115
6,676
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
370,412
367,775
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
282,873
191,419
Long-term debt, net of current portion
228,966
93,175
Tax receivable agreements liability
605,003
290,920
Other long-term liabilities
8
8
Total liabilities
1,647,474
1,088,089
Equity:
Common stock
1
2
Additional paid in capital
504,657
379,391
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,072
544
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
3,410
(15,592
)
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Dutch Bros Inc.
509,140
364,345
Non-controlling interests
220,672
311,576
Total equity
729,812
675,921
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,377,286
$
1,764,010
DUTCH BROS INC.
Select Financial Metrics
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except number of shops data; unaudited)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Shop count, beginning of period
Company-operated
582
438
542
396
Franchised
294
278
289
275
876
716
831
671
Company-operated new openings
30
35
70
77
Franchised new openings
6
3
11
6
Shop count, end of period
Company-operated
612
473
612
473
Franchised
300
281
300
281
Total shop count
912
754
912
754
Systemwide AUV 1
N/A
N/A
$
2,005
$
1,928
Company-operated shops AUV 1
N/A
N/A
$
1,923
$
1,880
Systemwide same shop sales 2, 3
4.1
%
3.8
%
6.8
%
1.1
%
Company-operated same shop sales 2
5.2
%
1.6
%
7.8
%
(0.8
)%
Systemwide sales 3
$
466,432
$
375,216
$
863,985
$
677,998
Company-operated operating weeks 4
7,709
5,854
14,983
11,176
Franchising and other operating weeks 4
3,842
3,632
7,621
7,178
Dutch Rewards transactions as a percentage of total transactions 5
66.7
%
64.6
%
66.6
%
64.8
%
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands; unaudited)
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
Company-operated shop revenues
295,268
100.0
220,952
100.0
543,353
100.0
394,116
100.0
Company-operated gross profit
70,016
23.7
52,079
23.6
124,321
22.9
80,951
20.5
Company-operated shop contribution 6
91,054
30.8
66,878
30.3
165,053
30.4
108,751
27.6
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
58,097
17.9
51,662
20.7
104,330
17.4
97,638
21.8
Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses 6
47,584
14.6
38,918
15.6
88,053
14.7
75,157
16.8
Net income
22,156
6.8
9,711
3.9
38,371
6.4
320
0.1
Adjusted EBITDA 6
65,159
20.1
48,599
19.4
117,699
19.6
72,479
16.2
___________
1
AUVs are determined based on the net sales for any trailing twelve-month period for systemwide and company-operated shops that have been open a minimum of 15 months. AUVs are calculated by dividing the systemwide and company-operated shop net sales by the total number of systemwide and company-operated shops, respectively. Management uses this metric as an indicator of shop growth and future expectations of mature locations.
2
Same shop sales reflects the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable shop base, which we define as shops open for 15 complete months or longer as of the first day of the reporting period. Management uses this metric as an indicator of shop growth and future expansion strategy. The number of shops included in the systemwide and company-operated comparable bases for the respective periods are presented in the following table.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Systemwide shop base
671
538
641
503
Company-operated shop base
396
276
370
246
3
Systemwide sales and systemwide same shop sales are operating measures that include sales at company-operated shops and sales at franchised shops during the comparable periods presented. Franchise sales represent sales at all franchise shops and are revenues to our franchisees. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales. As these metrics include sales reported to us by our non-consolidated franchise partners, these metrics should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results as reported under GAAP. Management uses these metrics as indicators of our system's overall financial health, growth and future expansion prospects.
4
Company-operated and franchise shops operating weeks are calculated based on the number operating days for the shop base and dividing by 7. Our shop base is defined as shops opened as of the end date of the periods presented. The operating weeks calculations reflect re-acquired franchises through 2022. Management uses these metrics as indicators of our system's overall financial health, growth and future expansion prospects.
5
Dutch Rewards is our digitally-based rewards program available exclusively through the Dutch Rewards app. Management uses this metric as an indicator of customer loyalty adoption of our Dutch Rewards app and future promotional plans.
6
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance, enable comparison of financial trends and results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business and measuring our performance.
Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on one or more of the following items, as well as the related income tax effects where applicable. Income tax effects have been calculated based on the combined total non-GAAP adjustments using our total effective tax rate. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.
Company-operated shop contribution (in dollars and as a percentage of revenue)
Definition and/or calculation
Company-operated segment gross profit, before company-operated shop depreciation and amortization. Company-operated shop contribution in dollars (as defined), taken as a percentage of company-operated shop revenue.
Usefulness to management and investors
This non-GAAP measure is used by our management in making performance decisions without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization charges. This is a standard metric used across our industry by investors.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (in dollars and as a percentage of revenue)
EBITDA - definition and/or calculation
Net income before interest expense (net of interest income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.
Adjusted EBITDA - definition and/or calculation
Defined as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding equity-based compensation, expenses associated with equity offerings, executive transitions, (gain) loss on the remeasurement of the liability related to the TRAs, legal proceedings, sale of aircraft, and organization realignment and restructuring costs.
Adjusted EBITDA in dollars (as defined), taken as a percentage of total revenue.
Usefulness to management and investors
These non-GAAP measures are supplemental operating performance measures we believe facilitate comparisons to historical performance and competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP measures presented provide investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.
Adjusted selling, general, and administrative (in dollars and as a percentage of revenue)
Definition and/or calculation
Selling, general, and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation expense, expenses associated with equity offerings, executive transitions, legal proceedings, and organization realignment and restructuring costs.
Adjusted selling, general, and administrative in dollars (as defined), taken as a percentage of total revenue.
Usefulness to management and investors
This non-GAAP measure is used as a supplemental measure of operating performance that we believe is useful to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to our competitors. We believe the non-GAAP measure presented provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.
Adjusted net income
Definition and/or calculation
Net income, excluding equity-based compensation expense, expenses associated with equity offerings, executive transitions, (gain) loss on the remeasurement of the liability related to the TRAs, legal proceedings, sale of aircraft, organization realignment and restructuring costs, and income tax effects of items excluded from net income.
Usefulness to management and investors
This non-GAAP measure is used as a supplemental measure of operating performance that we believe is useful to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to our competitors. We believe this measure facilitates a better comparison with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period.
Adjusted fully exchanged weighted-average shares of diluted common stock outstanding
Definition and/or calculation
Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding - basic with addition of dilutive impacts of restricted stock awards and units, as well as the assumed exchange of the weighted-average shares of Class B and Class C common stock.
Usefulness to management and investors
This non-GAAP measure is used as a supplemental measure of operating performance that we believe is useful to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to our competitors. By adding in the assumed full exchange of all of our outstanding Class B and Class C common stock, we believe this measure facilitates a better comparison with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period.
Adjusted net income per fully exchanged share of diluted common stock
Definition and/or calculation
Net income per share of Class A and Class D common stock - diluted, excluding per share impacts of equity-based compensation expense, expenses associated with equity offerings, executives transition costs, (gain) loss on the remeasurement of the liability related to the TRAs, legal proceedings, sale of aircraft, organization realignment and restructuring costs, income tax effects of items excluded from net income, and removal of per share impacts of controlling and non-controlling interests.
Usefulness to management and investors
This non-GAAP measure is used as a supplemental measure of operating performance that we believe is useful to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to our competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all of our outstanding Class B and Class C common stock and related net income adjustments, we believe this measure facilitates a better comparison with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period.
Non-GAAP adjustments
Below are the definitions of the non-GAAP adjustments that are used in the calculation of our non-GAAP measures, as described above.
Equity-based compensation
Non-cash expenses related to the grant and vesting of stock awards, including restricted stock awards and restricted stock units in Dutch Bros Inc. to certain eligible employees.
Expenses associated with equity offerings
Costs incurred as a result of our equity offerings, including secondary offerings by TSG Consumer Partners, L.P. and certain of its affiliates. These costs include, but are not limited to, legal fees, consulting fees, tax fees, and accounting fees.
Executive transitions
Employee severance and related benefit costs, as well as sign-on bonus(es) for several executive level transitions occurring in 2022 and 2023, and amortized through the first quarter of 2024.
TRAs remeasurements
(Gain) loss impacts related to adjustments of our TRAs liabilities.
Legal proceedings
Loss accrual related to certain legal disputes.
Sale of aircraft
Gain impact related to the sale of the Company airplane to our Co-Founder.
Organization realignment and restructuring
Fees and costs, including consulting, employee-related and other costs, in connection with our comprehensive initiative to develop and implement a long-term strategy involving changes to our organizational structure to support our growth, and the resulting realignment activities that have occurred in 2023 and 2024, and are expected to continue for at least the next year. Given this strategic initiative's magnitude and scope, the Company does not expect such costs will recur in the foreseeable future. The Company does not consider such costs reflective of the ongoing costs necessary to operate its business.
Dilutive effects of restricted stock awards and units
Addition of incremental shares of restricted stock awards and units calculated under the treasury stock method, when they are dilutive for the calculation of weighted-average shares on a non-GAAP basis.
Assumed exchange of weighted-average Class B and Class C shares of common stock
Weighted-average shares of Class B and Class C common stock that are assumed to be exchanged for Class A common stock.
Removal of per share impacts of controlling and non-controlling interests
Removal of the net income allocated to controlling and non-controlling interests to align the numerator of the net income per share to the denominator, which assumes the full exchange of shares of Class B and Class C common stock.
Supplemental Reconciliations of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals
Following are the reconciliations of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the reconciliations from U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release for a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands; unaudited)
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
Company-operated shop gross profit
70,016
23.7
52,079
23.6
124,321
22.9
80,951
20.5
Depreciation and amortization
21,038
7.1
14,799
6.7
40,732
7.5
27,800
7.1
Company-operated shop contribution
91,054
30.8
66,878
30.3
165,053
30.4
108,751
27.6
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands; unaudited)
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
Net income
22,156
6.8
9,711
3.9
38,371
6.4
320
0.1
Depreciation and amortization
22,350
6.9
16,516
6.7
43,603
7.3
31,295
7.0
Interest expense, net
6,997
2.2
9,058
3.6
13,390
2.2
16,944
3.8
Income tax expense
3,860
1.1
1,851
0.7
12,632
2.1
4,431
1.0
EBITDA
55,363
17.0
37,136
14.9
107,996
18.0
52,990
11.9
Equity-based compensation
3,326
1.0
10,149
4.1
5,259
0.9
19,319
4.3
Expenses associated with equity offerings
528
0.2
-
-
1,489
0.2
-
-
Executive transitions
-
-
225
0.1
75
-
375
0.1
TRAs remeasurements
-
-
(861
)
(0.5
)
(5,687
)
(0.9
)
(2,155
)
(0.5
)
Legal proceedings
-
-
1,950
0.8
-
-
1,950
0.4
Sale of aircraft
(752
)
(0.2
)
-
-
(752
)
(0.1
)
-
-
Organization realignment and restructuring:
Employee-related costs
6,664
2.1
-
-
9,289
1.5
-
-
Other costs
30
-
-
-
30
-
-
-
Total organization realignment and restructuring
6,694
2.1
-
-
9,319
1.5
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
65,159
20.1
48,599
19.4
117,699
19.6
72,479
16.2
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands; unaudited)
$
%
$
%
$
%
$
%
Selling, general, and administrative
58,097
17.9
51,662
20.7
104,330
17.4
97,638
21.8
Depreciation and amortization
(235
)
(0.1
)
(420
)
(0.1
)
(499
)
(0.1
)
(837
)
(0.2
)
Equity-based compensation
(3,056
)
(0.9
)
(10,149
)
(4.1
)
(4,895
)
(0.9
)
(19,319
)
(4.3
)
Expenses associated with equity offerings
(528
)
(0.2
)
-
-
(1,489
)
(0.2
)
-
-
Executive transitions
-
-
(225
)
(0.1
)
(75
)
-
(375
)
(0.1
)
Legal proceedings
-
-
(1,950
)
(0.8
)
-
-
(1,950
)
(0.4
)
Organization realignment and restructuring:
Employee-related costs
(6,664
)
(2.1
)
-
-
(9,289
)
(1.5
)
-
-
Other costs
(30
)
-
-
-
(30
)
-
-
-
Total organization realignment and restructuring
(6,694
)
(2.1
)
-
-
(9,319
)
(1.5
)
-
-
Adjusted selling, general, and administrative
47,584
14.6
38,918
15.6
88,053
14.7
75,157
16.8
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands; unaudited)
2024
2023
Net income
$
22,156
$
9,711
Equity-based compensation
3,326
10,149
Expenses associated with equity offerings
528
-
Executive transitions
-
225
TRAs remeasurements
-
(861
)
Legal proceedings
-
1,950
Sale of aircraft
(752
)
-
Organization realignment and restructuring:
Employee-related costs
6,664
-
Other costs
30
-
Subtotal: Organization realignment and restructuring
6,694
-
Income tax effects
(770
)
(284
)
Adjusted net income
$
31,182
$
20,890
Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
2024
2023
Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding - basic
101,965
56,734
Dilutive effects of restricted stock awards and units
391
694
Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding - diluted
102,356
57,428
Assumed exchange of weighted-average Class B and Class C shares of common stock
63,828
105,756
Adjusted fully exchanged weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted
166,184
163,184
Net income per share of Class A and Class D common stock - diluted
$
0.12
$
0.05
Controlling and non-controlling interest adjustments
0.01
0.02
Equity-based compensation
0.02
0.06
Expenses associated with equity offerings
-
-
Executive transitions
-
-
TRAs remeasurements
-
(0.01
)
Legal proceedings
-
0.01
Sale of aircraft
-
-
Organization realignment and restructuring:
Employee-related costs
0.04
-
Other costs
-
-
Subtotal: Organization realignment and restructuring
0.04
-
Income tax effects
-
-
Adjusted net income per fully exchanged share of diluted common stock
$
0.19
$
0.13
