Christine Barone, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dutch Bros, stated, "Our quarterly performance demonstrates the long runway ahead for Dutch Bros as we once again delivered strong top-line and profitability growth. Revenue rose 30%, including a 4.1% increase in system same-shop sales, and was underpinned by excellent margin flow through. With strong results 2024 to date despite the volatile consumer backdrop and expectations for a robust second half to the year, we are pleased to be raising our annual guidance."

Barone continued, "The traffic-driving initiatives that we began implementing in 2023 are continuing to drive our business momentum. Approximately 67% of all transactions during the second quarter came through Dutch Rewards members, as our enhanced app is enabling us to efficiently and effectively connect with our loyal customers. We are also seeing phenomenal traction driving awareness in new markets through paid advertising and plan to further invest in this opportunity."

Barone concluded, "We also continued with successful new shop openings and our mobile order roll-out. We added 36 shops in the second quarter, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of 30 or more new shop openings. As of June 30th, we had 38 shops in Arizona, California, and Texas with mobile order capabilities and have since expanded the rollout to approximately 200 shops as of the end of July. We are increasingly optimistic that we will have mobile order capabilities in a majority of our shops by year-end."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Opened 36 new shops, 30 of which were company-operated, across 13 states.

36 new shops, 30 of which were company-operated, across 13 states. Total revenues grew 30.0% to $324.9 million as compared to $249.9 million in the same period of 2023.

grew 30.0% to $324.9 million as compared to $249.9 million in the same period of 2023. System same shop sales 1 increased 4.1% relative to the same period in 2023, inclusive of the impact of our fortressing strategy, where some sales are being transferred from existing shops to new shops. Company-operated same shop sales increased 5.2%, relative to the same period of 2023.

increased 4.1% relative to the same period in 2023, inclusive of the impact of our fortressing strategy, where some sales are being transferred from existing shops to new shops. Company-operated same shop sales increased 5.2%, relative to the same period of 2023. Company-operated shop revenues increased 33.6% to $295.3 million, as compared to $221.0 million in the same period of 2023.

increased 33.6% to $295.3 million, as compared to $221.0 million in the same period of 2023. Company-operated shop gross profit was $70.0 million as compared to $52.1 million in the same period of 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, company-operated shop gross margin, which includes 150bps of pre-opening costs, was 23.7%, a year-over-year increase of 10bps.

was $70.0 million as compared to $52.1 million in the same period of 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, company-operated shop gross margin, which includes 150bps of pre-opening costs, was 23.7%, a year-over-year increase of 10bps. Company-operated shop contribution 2 , a non-GAAP financial measure, grew 36.1% to $91.1 million as compared to $66.9 million in the same period of 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, company-operated shop contribution margin, which includes 150bps of pre-opening costs, was 30.8%, a year-over-year increase of 50 bps.

, a non-GAAP financial measure, grew 36.1% to $91.1 million as compared to $66.9 million in the same period of 2023. In the second quarter of 2024, company-operated shop contribution margin, which includes 150bps of pre-opening costs, was 30.8%, a year-over-year increase of 50 bps. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $58.1 million (17.9% of revenue) as compared to $51.7 million (20.7% of revenue) in the same period of 2023.

were $58.1 million (17.9% of revenue) as compared to $51.7 million (20.7% of revenue) in the same period of 2023. Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses 2 , a non-GAAP financial measure, were $47.6 million (14.6% of revenue) as compared to $38.9 million (15.6% of revenue) in the same period of 2023.

, a non-GAAP financial measure, were $47.6 million (14.6% of revenue) as compared to $38.9 million (15.6% of revenue) in the same period of 2023. Net income was $22.2 million as compared to $9.7 million in the same period of 2023.

was $22.2 million as compared to $9.7 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA 2 , a non-GAAP financial measure, grew 34.1% to $65.2 million as compared to $48.6 million in the same period of 2023.

, a non-GAAP financial measure, grew 34.1% to $65.2 million as compared to $48.6 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income 2 , a non-GAAP financial measure, was $31.2 million as compared to $20.9 million in the same period of 2023.

, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $31.2 million as compared to $20.9 million in the same period of 2023. Net income per share of Class A and Class D common stock - diluted was $0.12 as compared to $0.05 per share in the same period of 2023.

was $0.12 as compared to $0.05 per share in the same period of 2023. Adjusted net income per fully exchanged share of diluted common stock2, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.19 as compared to $0.13 in the same period of 2023.

Revised 2024 Outlook

Total revenues are now projected to be between $1.215 billion and $1.230 billion, up from the prior range of $1.20 billion and $1.215 billion.

are now projected to be between $1.215 billion and $1.230 billion, up from the prior range of $1.20 billion and $1.215 billion. Same shop sales growth is expected to remain in the low single digits.

growth is expected to remain in the low single digits. Adjusted EBITDA 3 is now estimated to be between $200 million and $210 million, up from the prior range of $195 million to $205 million and Adjusted SG&A 3 is estimated to be between $190 million and $200 million, up from the prior range of $183 million and $189 million.

is now estimated to be between $200 million and $210 million, up from the prior range of $195 million to $205 million and Adjusted SG&A is estimated to be between $190 million and $200 million, up from the prior range of $183 million and $189 million. Total system shop openings in 2024 are now expected to be at the lower end of the previously communicated range of 150 to 165.

in 2024 are now expected to be at the lower end of the previously communicated range of 150 to 165. Capital Expenditures are estimated to be between $270 million to $290 million from the prior range of $280 million to $320 million.

_________________ 1 Same shop sales is defined in the section "Select Financial Metrics". 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". 3 We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted SG&A to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because we do not provide guidance for the various reconciling items. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve-we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the "Dutch Luv" at 912 locations across 18 states as of June 30, 2024.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com, follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

Dutch Bros, our Windmill logo, Dutch Bros. Blue Rebel, and our other registered and common law trade names, trademarks and service marks are the property of Dutch Bros Inc. All other trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this Earnings Release are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this Earnings Release may be referred to without the ® and symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert their rights thereto.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains a number of "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information and expectations regarding Dutch Bros' leadership transitions, estimated capital expenditures, Dutch Bros' possible or assumed future results of operations, including guidance for 2024, new shop openings, business strategies, and potential growth opportunities. These statements are based on Dutch Bros' current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "should," "guidance," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Dutch Bros' control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those related to current expectations regarding Dutch Bros' leadership performance, the effectiveness of our marketing initiatives, general economic conditions, commodity inflation, increased labor costs, disruptions in our supply chain, ability to hire and retain employees, and other risks, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, and in our future reports to be filed with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Dutch Bros undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

DUTCH BROS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES Company-operated shops $ 295,268 $ 220,952 $ 543,353 $ 394,116 Franchising and other 29,650 28,927 56,664 53,030 Total revenues 324,918 249,879 600,017 447,146 COSTS AND EXPENSES Cost of sales 234,637 178,636 437,887 330,159 Selling, general and administrative 58,097 51,662 104,330 97,638 Total costs and expenses 292,734 230,298 542,217 427,797 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 32,184 19,581 57,800 19,349 OTHER EXPENSE Interest expense, net (6,997 ) (9,058 ) (13,390 ) (16,944 ) Other income, net 829 1,039 6,593 2,346 Total other expense (6,168 ) (8,019 ) (6,797 ) (14,598 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 26,016 11,562 51,003 4,751 Income tax expense 3,860 1,851 12,632 4,431 NET INCOME $ 22,156 $ 9,711 $ 38,371 $ 320 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 10,216 6,959 19,369 1,410 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO DUTCH BROS INC. $ 11,940 $ 2,752 $ 19,002 $ (1,090 ) Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class D common stock: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.21 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding: Basic 101,965 56,734 92,647 56,699 Diluted 102,356 57,428 93,049 56,699

DUTCH BROS INC. Segment Financials Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands; unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Company-operated shops $ 295,268 $ 220,952 $ 543,353 $ 394,116 Franchising and other 29,650 28,927 56,664 53,030 Total revenues 324,918 249,879 600,017 447,146 Cost of Sales: Company-operated shops 225,252 168,873 419,032 313,165 Franchising and other 9,385 9,763 18,855 16,994 Total cost of sales 234,637 178,636 437,887 330,159 Segment gross profit: Company-operated shops 70,016 52,079 124,321 80,951 Franchising and other 20,265 19,164 37,809 36,036 Total gross profit 90,281 71,243 162,130 116,987 Depreciation and amortization: Company-operated shops 21,038 14,799 40,732 27,800 Franchising and other 1,077 1,297 2,372 2,658 All other ¹ 235 420 499 837 Total depreciation and amortization 22,350 16,516 43,603 31,295 Segment contribution: Company-operated shops 91,054 66,878 165,053 108,751 Franchising and other 21,342 20,461 40,181 38,694 Total segment contribution 112,396 87,339 205,234 147,445 Selling, general and administrative (58,097 ) (51,662 ) (104,330 ) (97,638 ) Interest expense, net (6,997 ) (9,058 ) (13,390 ) (16,944 ) Other income, net 829 1,039 6,593 2,346 Income before income taxes $ 26,016 $ 11,562 $ 51,003 $ 4,751

_________________ 1 All other depreciation and amortization is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and is not part of the segment contribution calculations.

DUTCH BROS INC. Company-Operated Shop Results Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands; unaudited) $ % $ % $ % $ % Company-operated shops revenue 295,268 100.0 220,952 100.0 543,353 100.0 394,116 100.0 Beverage, food and packaging costs 75,147 25.5 59,433 26.8 138,863 25.5 108,385 27.6 Labor costs 80,236 27.2 58,735 26.6 145,663 26.8 107,284 27.2 Occupancy and other costs 44,277 15.0 32,642 14.8 85,773 15.8 63,201 16.0 Pre-opening costs 4,554 1.5 3,264 1.5 8,001 1.5 6,495 1.6 Depreciation and amortization 21,038 7.1 14,799 6.7 40,732 7.5 27,800 7.1 Company-operated shop costs and expenses 225,252 76.3 168,873 76.4 419,032 77.1 313,165 79.5 Company-operated shops gross profit 70,016 23.7 52,079 23.6 124,321 22.9 80,951 20.5 Company-operated shops contribution 1 91,054 30.8 66,878 30.3 165,053 30.4 108,751 27.6

_________________ 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

DUTCH BROS INC. Summary Cash Flows Data Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands; unaudited) 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 100,729 $ 45,843 Net cash used in investing activities (113,240 ) (102,058 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 139,888 59,754 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 127,377 $ 3,539 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 133,545 20,178 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 260,922 $ 23,717

DUTCH BROS INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands; unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 260,922 $ 133,545 Accounts receivable, net 12,338 9,124 Inventories, net 46,651 46,953 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,700 15,637 Total current assets 334,611 205,259 Property and equipment, net 627,500 542,440 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 380,999 382,734 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 282,838 199,673 Intangibles, net 3,963 5,415 Goodwill 21,629 21,629 Deferred income tax assets, net 721,691 402,995 Other long-term assets 4,055 3,865 Total assets $ 2,377,286 $ 1,764,010 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,092 $ 29,957 Accrued compensation and benefits 31,842 31,405 Other accrued liabilities 19,293 15,770 Other current liabilities 5,873 6,423 Deferred revenue 31,405 30,349 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 11,927 9,482 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,483 10,239 Current portion of long-term debt 14,182 4,491 Total current liabilities 153,097 138,116 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 7,115 6,676 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 370,412 367,775 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 282,873 191,419 Long-term debt, net of current portion 228,966 93,175 Tax receivable agreements liability 605,003 290,920 Other long-term liabilities 8 8 Total liabilities 1,647,474 1,088,089 Equity: Common stock 1 2 Additional paid in capital 504,657 379,391 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,072 544 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 3,410 (15,592 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Dutch Bros Inc. 509,140 364,345 Non-controlling interests 220,672 311,576 Total equity 729,812 675,921 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,377,286 $ 1,764,010

DUTCH BROS INC. Select Financial Metrics Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except number of shops data; unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Shop count, beginning of period Company-operated 582 438 542 396 Franchised 294 278 289 275 876 716 831 671 Company-operated new openings 30 35 70 77 Franchised new openings 6 3 11 6 Shop count, end of period Company-operated 612 473 612 473 Franchised 300 281 300 281 Total shop count 912 754 912 754 Systemwide AUV 1 N/A N/A $ 2,005 $ 1,928 Company-operated shops AUV 1 N/A N/A $ 1,923 $ 1,880 Systemwide same shop sales 2, 3 4.1 % 3.8 % 6.8 % 1.1 % Company-operated same shop sales 2 5.2 % 1.6 % 7.8 % (0.8 )% Systemwide sales 3 $ 466,432 $ 375,216 $ 863,985 $ 677,998 Company-operated operating weeks 4 7,709 5,854 14,983 11,176 Franchising and other operating weeks 4 3,842 3,632 7,621 7,178 Dutch Rewards transactions as a percentage of total transactions 5 66.7 % 64.6 % 66.6 % 64.8 %

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands; unaudited) $ % $ % $ % $ % Company-operated shop revenues 295,268 100.0 220,952 100.0 543,353 100.0 394,116 100.0 Company-operated gross profit 70,016 23.7 52,079 23.6 124,321 22.9 80,951 20.5 Company-operated shop contribution 6 91,054 30.8 66,878 30.3 165,053 30.4 108,751 27.6 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 58,097 17.9 51,662 20.7 104,330 17.4 97,638 21.8 Adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses 6 47,584 14.6 38,918 15.6 88,053 14.7 75,157 16.8 Net income 22,156 6.8 9,711 3.9 38,371 6.4 320 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA 6 65,159 20.1 48,599 19.4 117,699 19.6 72,479 16.2

___________ 1 AUVs are determined based on the net sales for any trailing twelve-month period for systemwide and company-operated shops that have been open a minimum of 15 months. AUVs are calculated by dividing the systemwide and company-operated shop net sales by the total number of systemwide and company-operated shops, respectively. Management uses this metric as an indicator of shop growth and future expectations of mature locations. 2 Same shop sales reflects the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable shop base, which we define as shops open for 15 complete months or longer as of the first day of the reporting period. Management uses this metric as an indicator of shop growth and future expansion strategy. The number of shops included in the systemwide and company-operated comparable bases for the respective periods are presented in the following table.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Systemwide shop base 671 538 641 503 Company-operated shop base 396 276 370 246

3 Systemwide sales and systemwide same shop sales are operating measures that include sales at company-operated shops and sales at franchised shops during the comparable periods presented. Franchise sales represent sales at all franchise shops and are revenues to our franchisees. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales. As these metrics include sales reported to us by our non-consolidated franchise partners, these metrics should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results as reported under GAAP. Management uses these metrics as indicators of our system's overall financial health, growth and future expansion prospects. 4 Company-operated and franchise shops operating weeks are calculated based on the number operating days for the shop base and dividing by 7. Our shop base is defined as shops opened as of the end date of the periods presented. The operating weeks calculations reflect re-acquired franchises through 2022. Management uses these metrics as indicators of our system's overall financial health, growth and future expansion prospects. 5 Dutch Rewards is our digitally-based rewards program available exclusively through the Dutch Rewards app. Management uses this metric as an indicator of customer loyalty adoption of our Dutch Rewards app and future promotional plans. 6 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance, enable comparison of financial trends and results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business and measuring our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on one or more of the following items, as well as the related income tax effects where applicable. Income tax effects have been calculated based on the combined total non-GAAP adjustments using our total effective tax rate. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Company-operated shop contribution (in dollars and as a percentage of revenue)

Definition and/or calculation

Company-operated segment gross profit, before company-operated shop depreciation and amortization. Company-operated shop contribution in dollars (as defined), taken as a percentage of company-operated shop revenue.

Usefulness to management and investors

This non-GAAP measure is used by our management in making performance decisions without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization charges. This is a standard metric used across our industry by investors.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (in dollars and as a percentage of revenue)

EBITDA - definition and/or calculation

Net income before interest expense (net of interest income), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA - definition and/or calculation

Defined as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding equity-based compensation, expenses associated with equity offerings, executive transitions, (gain) loss on the remeasurement of the liability related to the TRAs, legal proceedings, sale of aircraft, and organization realignment and restructuring costs.

Adjusted EBITDA in dollars (as defined), taken as a percentage of total revenue.

Usefulness to management and investors

These non-GAAP measures are supplemental operating performance measures we believe facilitate comparisons to historical performance and competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP measures presented provide investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted selling, general, and administrative (in dollars and as a percentage of revenue)

Definition and/or calculation

Selling, general, and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation expense, expenses associated with equity offerings, executive transitions, legal proceedings, and organization realignment and restructuring costs.

Adjusted selling, general, and administrative in dollars (as defined), taken as a percentage of total revenue.

Usefulness to management and investors

This non-GAAP measure is used as a supplemental measure of operating performance that we believe is useful to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to our competitors. We believe the non-GAAP measure presented provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted net income

Definition and/or calculation

Net income, excluding equity-based compensation expense, expenses associated with equity offerings, executive transitions, (gain) loss on the remeasurement of the liability related to the TRAs, legal proceedings, sale of aircraft, organization realignment and restructuring costs, and income tax effects of items excluded from net income.

Usefulness to management and investors

This non-GAAP measure is used as a supplemental measure of operating performance that we believe is useful to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to our competitors. We believe this measure facilitates a better comparison with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period.

Adjusted fully exchanged weighted-average shares of diluted common stock outstanding

Definition and/or calculation

Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding - basic with addition of dilutive impacts of restricted stock awards and units, as well as the assumed exchange of the weighted-average shares of Class B and Class C common stock.

Usefulness to management and investors

This non-GAAP measure is used as a supplemental measure of operating performance that we believe is useful to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to our competitors. By adding in the assumed full exchange of all of our outstanding Class B and Class C common stock, we believe this measure facilitates a better comparison with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period.

Adjusted net income per fully exchanged share of diluted common stock

Definition and/or calculation

Net income per share of Class A and Class D common stock - diluted, excluding per share impacts of equity-based compensation expense, expenses associated with equity offerings, executives transition costs, (gain) loss on the remeasurement of the liability related to the TRAs, legal proceedings, sale of aircraft, organization realignment and restructuring costs, income tax effects of items excluded from net income, and removal of per share impacts of controlling and non-controlling interests.

Usefulness to management and investors

This non-GAAP measure is used as a supplemental measure of operating performance that we believe is useful to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to our competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all of our outstanding Class B and Class C common stock and related net income adjustments, we believe this measure facilitates a better comparison with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period.

Non-GAAP adjustments

Below are the definitions of the non-GAAP adjustments that are used in the calculation of our non-GAAP measures, as described above.

Equity-based compensation

Non-cash expenses related to the grant and vesting of stock awards, including restricted stock awards and restricted stock units in Dutch Bros Inc. to certain eligible employees.

Expenses associated with equity offerings

Costs incurred as a result of our equity offerings, including secondary offerings by TSG Consumer Partners, L.P. and certain of its affiliates. These costs include, but are not limited to, legal fees, consulting fees, tax fees, and accounting fees.

Executive transitions

Employee severance and related benefit costs, as well as sign-on bonus(es) for several executive level transitions occurring in 2022 and 2023, and amortized through the first quarter of 2024.

TRAs remeasurements

(Gain) loss impacts related to adjustments of our TRAs liabilities.

Legal proceedings

Loss accrual related to certain legal disputes.

Sale of aircraft

Gain impact related to the sale of the Company airplane to our Co-Founder.

Organization realignment and restructuring

Fees and costs, including consulting, employee-related and other costs, in connection with our comprehensive initiative to develop and implement a long-term strategy involving changes to our organizational structure to support our growth, and the resulting realignment activities that have occurred in 2023 and 2024, and are expected to continue for at least the next year. Given this strategic initiative's magnitude and scope, the Company does not expect such costs will recur in the foreseeable future. The Company does not consider such costs reflective of the ongoing costs necessary to operate its business.

Dilutive effects of restricted stock awards and units

Addition of incremental shares of restricted stock awards and units calculated under the treasury stock method, when they are dilutive for the calculation of weighted-average shares on a non-GAAP basis.

Assumed exchange of weighted-average Class B and Class C shares of common stock

Weighted-average shares of Class B and Class C common stock that are assumed to be exchanged for Class A common stock.

Removal of per share impacts of controlling and non-controlling interests

Removal of the net income allocated to controlling and non-controlling interests to align the numerator of the net income per share to the denominator, which assumes the full exchange of shares of Class B and Class C common stock.

Supplemental Reconciliations of GAAP Actuals to Non-GAAP Actuals

Following are the reconciliations of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the reconciliations from U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release for a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands; unaudited) $ % $ % $ % $ % Company-operated shop gross profit 70,016 23.7 52,079 23.6 124,321 22.9 80,951 20.5 Depreciation and amortization 21,038 7.1 14,799 6.7 40,732 7.5 27,800 7.1 Company-operated shop contribution 91,054 30.8 66,878 30.3 165,053 30.4 108,751 27.6

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands; unaudited) $ % $ % $ % $ % Net income 22,156 6.8 9,711 3.9 38,371 6.4 320 0.1 Depreciation and amortization 22,350 6.9 16,516 6.7 43,603 7.3 31,295 7.0 Interest expense, net 6,997 2.2 9,058 3.6 13,390 2.2 16,944 3.8 Income tax expense 3,860 1.1 1,851 0.7 12,632 2.1 4,431 1.0 EBITDA 55,363 17.0 37,136 14.9 107,996 18.0 52,990 11.9 Equity-based compensation 3,326 1.0 10,149 4.1 5,259 0.9 19,319 4.3 Expenses associated with equity offerings 528 0.2 - - 1,489 0.2 - - Executive transitions - - 225 0.1 75 - 375 0.1 TRAs remeasurements - - (861 ) (0.5 ) (5,687 ) (0.9 ) (2,155 ) (0.5 ) Legal proceedings - - 1,950 0.8 - - 1,950 0.4 Sale of aircraft (752 ) (0.2 ) - - (752 ) (0.1 ) - - Organization realignment and restructuring: Employee-related costs 6,664 2.1 - - 9,289 1.5 - - Other costs 30 - - - 30 - - - Total organization realignment and restructuring 6,694 2.1 - - 9,319 1.5 - - Adjusted EBITDA 65,159 20.1 48,599 19.4 117,699 19.6 72,479 16.2

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands; unaudited) $ % $ % $ % $ % Selling, general, and administrative 58,097 17.9 51,662 20.7 104,330 17.4 97,638 21.8 Depreciation and amortization (235 ) (0.1 ) (420 ) (0.1 ) (499 ) (0.1 ) (837 ) (0.2 ) Equity-based compensation (3,056 ) (0.9 ) (10,149 ) (4.1 ) (4,895 ) (0.9 ) (19,319 ) (4.3 ) Expenses associated with equity offerings (528 ) (0.2 ) - - (1,489 ) (0.2 ) - - Executive transitions - - (225 ) (0.1 ) (75 ) - (375 ) (0.1 ) Legal proceedings - - (1,950 ) (0.8 ) - - (1,950 ) (0.4 ) Organization realignment and restructuring: Employee-related costs (6,664 ) (2.1 ) - - (9,289 ) (1.5 ) - - Other costs (30 ) - - - (30 ) - - - Total organization realignment and restructuring (6,694 ) (2.1 ) - - (9,319 ) (1.5 ) - - Adjusted selling, general, and administrative 47,584 14.6 38,918 15.6 88,053 14.7 75,157 16.8

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands; unaudited) 2024 2023 Net income $ 22,156 $ 9,711 Equity-based compensation 3,326 10,149 Expenses associated with equity offerings 528 - Executive transitions - 225 TRAs remeasurements - (861 ) Legal proceedings - 1,950 Sale of aircraft (752 ) - Organization realignment and restructuring: Employee-related costs 6,664 - Other costs 30 - Subtotal: Organization realignment and restructuring 6,694 - Income tax effects (770 ) (284 ) Adjusted net income $ 31,182 $ 20,890

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) 2024 2023 Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding - basic 101,965 56,734 Dilutive effects of restricted stock awards and units 391 694 Weighted-average shares of Class A and Class D common stock outstanding - diluted 102,356 57,428 Assumed exchange of weighted-average Class B and Class C shares of common stock 63,828 105,756 Adjusted fully exchanged weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 166,184 163,184 Net income per share of Class A and Class D common stock - diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.05 Controlling and non-controlling interest adjustments 0.01 0.02 Equity-based compensation 0.02 0.06 Expenses associated with equity offerings - - Executive transitions - - TRAs remeasurements - (0.01 ) Legal proceedings - 0.01 Sale of aircraft - - Organization realignment and restructuring: Employee-related costs 0.04 - Other costs - - Subtotal: Organization realignment and restructuring 0.04 - Income tax effects - - Adjusted net income per fully exchanged share of diluted common stock $ 0.19 $ 0.13

