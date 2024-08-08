Multi-award recognition marks a five-quarter streak as the premier Identity Verification provider

Onfido, an Entrust company and a global leader in identity verification, today announced it has achieved recognition in 62 of G2's Summer 2024 Market Reports, earning 13 leader badges in categories including identity verification, fraud detection and anti-money laundering. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter Onfido has been rated #1 in the identity verification category grid.

Additionally, Onfido features in three new major Grid reports from G2 for Web Security, Governance, Risk Compliance, and E-Commerce debuting as leaders in these categories.

Onfido was awarded leader badges in the following reports (registration required):

Grid® Report for Identity Verification Grid® Report for Anti Money Laundering Grid® Report for Biometric Authentication Grid® Report for Web Security Grid® Report for Governance, Risk Compliance Grid® Report for E-Commerce Europe Regional Grid® Report for Fraud Detection EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Fraud Detection EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Biometric Authentication Europe Regional Grid® Report for Biometric Authentication Europe Regional Grid® Report for Identity Verification EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Identity Verification Mid-Market Grid® Report for Anti Money Laundering

G2 is a prominent platform for business software reviews, basing its reports on genuine customer feedback and expert analysis. This recognition is a testament to Onfido's excellence and reliability.

"With over 150,000 software products and services on G2, only the top performers make it to the leader status each quarter," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. Onfido's Real Identity Platform is at the core of its success. By seamlessly integrating document and biometric verification, data verification, and fraud signals, Onfido provides local and global organizations with automated identity verification solutions, with high assurance and seamless end-user experience.

Testimonials from G2 reviewers:

"Onfido allows us to legally remain compliant in our business and focus on generating more client leads as well as maintain our client database as we are not having to dedicate as much resources and time to try and decipher whether a client is who they say they are and whether it would be a risk doing business with them." Verified User in Financial Services

"Onfido is allowing our business to onboard customers at any time of day or night with great ease. It also gives us peace of mind knowing that it's a reputable and reliable software and service." Verified User in Financial Services

"The software allows us to onboard new patients without us having to manually go through people's identity documentation." Verified User in Hospital Health Care

"The recognition from G2 reflects direct customer endorsements of our leading identity verification technology," said Nello Franco, Chief Customer Officer at Onfido. "Our solutions help businesses increase user acquisition, cybersecurity, regulatory navigation, and operational efficiency on a global scale. Achieving high rankings demonstrates our commitment to addressing our customers' biggest challenges against a backdrop of an evolving fraud and regulatory landscape."

Since Entrust completed its acquisition of Onfido earlier this year, the integration of strengths has delivered more robust solutions across the portfolio. Combined capabilities, including biometrics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and no-code orchestration, create secure digital-first experiences for customers, citizens, and workforces while helping to ensure compliance with global regulations and reducing fraud.

Learn more about these award-winning solutions: www.onfido.com/solutions/

About Onfido

Onfido, an Entrust company, makes digital identity simple. Onfido helps to build trust between businesses and their customers at onboarding with AI-powered, digital identity verification solutions. Its Real Identity Platform empowers businesses to tailor verification methods to individual user and market needs in a no-code, orchestration layer. Onfido provides advanced identity verification, trusted data sources, passive fraud signals, and compliance solutions to help businesses meet their risk, friction, and regulatory requirements. As a global business, Onfido helps millions of people access services every day from billion-dollar institutions to hyper-growth start-ups. Learn more at www.onfido.com.

About Entrust

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling strong identities, secure payments, and protected data. We offer an unmatched breadth of solutions that are critical to the future of secure enterprises, governments, the people they serve, and the data and transactions associated with them. With our experts serving customers in more than 150 countries and a network of global partners, it's no wonder the world's most trusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest software marketplace, trusted by over 60 million users annually. Through authentic peer reviews, G2 helps users make informed software decisions, with thousands of companies partnering with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business.

