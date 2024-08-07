DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) ("Energy Transfer" or the "Partnership") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Energy Transfer reported net income attributable to partners for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $1.31 billion. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income per common unit (basic) was $0.35.
Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.76 billion compared to $3.12 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the current quarter includes more than $80 million of transaction-related expenses incurred by the Partnership and Sunoco LP.
Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $2.04 billion compared to $1.55 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $485 million.
Growth capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2024 were $549 million, while maintenance capital expenditures were $223 million.
Operational Highlights
- With the addition of new organic growth projects and acquisitions, volumes on Energy Transfer's assets continued to increase during the second quarter of 2024.
- Crude oil transportation volumes were up 23%, setting a new Partnership record.
- Crude oil exports were up 11%.
- NGL fractionation volumes were up 11%.
- NGL exports were up approximately 3%, setting a new Partnership record.
- NGL transportation volumes were up 4%, setting a new Partnership record.
- NGL and refined products terminal volumes were up 4%, setting a new Partnership record.
- Refined products transportation volumes were up 9%.
- In June 2024, Energy Transfer began the relocation of a currently idle 200 MMcf/d cryogenic processing plant to the Delaware Basin. The Badger plant is expected to be in service in mid-2025.
- In July 2024, Energy Transfer placed a previously idle two million barrel butane well back into service at Mont Belvieu. This brings Energy Transfer's total NGL storage capacity at Mont Belvieu to approximately 62 million barrels.
Strategic Highlights
- In July 2024, Energy Transfer completed the acquisition of WTG Midstream Holdings LLC ("WTG Midstream"). The acquired assets add approximately 6,000 miles of complementary gas gathering pipelines that extend Energy Transfer's network in the Midland Basin. Also, as part of the transaction, the Partnership added eight gas processing plants with a total capacity of approximately 1.3 Bcf/d, and two additional processing plants under construction. Since closing the transaction, one of these 200 MMcf/d processing plants was placed into service.
- In July 2024, Energy Transfer and Sunoco LP announced the formation of a joint venture combining their respective crude oil and produced water gathering assets in the Permian Basin. Energy Transfer will serve as the operator of the joint venture and contribute its Permian crude oil and produced water gathering assets and operations to the joint venture.
- Energy Transfer recently approved the construction of its ninth fractionator at Mont Belvieu. Frac IX will have capacity of 165,000 Bbls/d and is expected to be in service in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Financial Highlights
- Energy Transfer now expects its full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA to range between $15.3 billion and $15.5 billion, compared to the previous range of between $15.0 billion and $15.3 billion. Energy Transfer's updated Adjusted EBITDA estimate includes the impact of the WTG Midstream acquisition, which closed on July 15, 2024, and outperformance in the base business, even with over $100 million of transaction costs also included within the full-year guidance. With the addition of new growth projects, Energy Transfer now expects its 2024 growth capital expenditures to be approximately $3.1 billion, primarily due to the addition of growth capital related to WTG Midstream and quicker returning projects in our crude oil transportation and services segment related to the recent Crestwood acquisition.
- During the second quarter of 2024, Energy Transfer redeemed all of its outstanding Series A and Series E preferred units.
- In June 2024, Energy Transfer's senior unsecured debt rating was upgraded by Moody's Ratings to Baa2. This follows upgrades by Fitch and S&P to BBB in February 2024 and August 2023, respectively.
- In June 2024, the Partnership issued $1.00 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.25% Senior Notes due 2029, $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.60% Senior Notes due 2034, $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.05% Senior Notes due 2054 and $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.125% Fixed-to-Fixed Reset Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2054.
- In July 2024, Energy Transfer announced a cash distribution of $0.32 per common unit ($1.28 annualized) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is an increase of 3.2% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
- As of June 30, 2024, the Partnership's revolving credit facility had no outstanding borrowings.
Energy Transfer benefits from a portfolio of assets with exceptional product and geographic diversity. The Partnership's multiple segments generate high-quality, balanced earnings with no single segment contributing more than one-third of the Partnership's consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The vast majority of the Partnership's segment margins are fee-based and therefore have limited commodity price sensitivity.
ENERGY TRANSFER LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
June 30,
2024
December 31,
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
$
13,406
$
12,433
Property, plant and equipment, net
91,888
85,351
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
3,236
3,097
Non-current derivative assets
1
-
Lease right-of-use assets, net
854
826
Other non-current assets, net
1,842
1,733
Intangible assets, net
6,202
6,239
Goodwill
3,910
4,019
Total assets
$
121,339
$
113,698
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
$
11,709
$
11,277
Long-term debt, less current maturities
57,359
51,380
Non-current derivative liabilities
-
4
Non-current operating lease liabilities
750
778
Deferred income taxes
4,001
3,931
Other non-current liabilities
1,631
1,611
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
417
778
Equity:
Limited Partners:
Preferred Unitholders
3,852
6,459
Common Unitholders
30,414
30,197
General Partner
(2
)
(2
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
48
28
Total partners' capital
34,312
36,682
Noncontrolling interests
11,160
7,257
Total equity
45,472
43,939
Total liabilities and equity
$
121,339
$
113,698
ENERGY TRANSFER LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES
$
20,729
$
18,320
$
42,358
$
37,315
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Cost of products sold
15,609
14,092
32,206
28,702
Operating expenses
1,227
1,094
2,365
2,119
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,213
1,061
2,467
2,120
Selling, general and administrative
332
228
592
466
Impairment losses
50
10
50
11
Total costs and expenses
18,431
16,485
37,680
33,418
OPERATING INCOME
2,298
1,835
4,678
3,897
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest expense, net of interest capitalized
(762
)
(641
)
(1,490
)
(1,260
)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
85
95
183
183
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(6
)
-
(11
)
-
Gain on interest rate derivatives
3
35
12
15
Gain on sale of Sunoco LP West Texas assets
598
-
598
-
Other, net
3
17
30
24
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
2,219
1,341
4,000
2,859
Income tax expense
227
108
316
179
NET INCOME
1,992
1,233
3,684
2,680
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
663
308
1,099
629
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
15
14
31
27
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERS
1,314
911
2,554
2,024
General Partner's interest in net income
1
1
2
2
Preferred Unitholders' interest in net income
98
113
227
222
Loss on redemption of preferred units
33
-
54
-
Common Unitholders' interest in net income
$
1,182
$
797
$
2,271
$
1,800
NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT:
Basic
$
0.35
$
0.25
$
0.67
$
0.58
Diluted
$
0.35
$
0.25
$
0.67
$
0.57
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF UNITS OUTSTANDING:
Basic
3,370.6
3,126.9
3,369.6
3,111.3
Diluted
3,394.9
3,148.2
3,393.3
3,133.0
ENERGY TRANSFER LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow(a):
Net income
$
1,992
$
1,233
$
3,684
$
2,680
Interest expense, net of interest capitalized
762
641
1,490
1,260
Impairment losses
50
10
50
11
Income tax expense
227
108
316
179
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,213
1,061
2,467
2,120
Non-cash compensation expense
30
27
76
64
Gain on interest rate derivatives
(3
)
(35
)
(12
)
(15
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity risk management activities
(38
)
(55
)
103
75
Loss on extinguishment of debt
6
-
11
-
Inventory valuation adjustments (Sunoco LP)
32
57
(98
)
28
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
(85
)
(95
)
(183
)
(183
)
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates
170
171
341
332
Gain on sale of Sunoco LP West Texas assets
(598
)
-
(598
)
-
Other, net
2
(1
)
(7
)
4
Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated)
3,760
3,122
7,640
6,555
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates
(170
)
(171
)
(341
)
(332
)
Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliates
121
115
246
233
Interest expense, net of interest capitalized
(762
)
(641
)
(1,490
)
(1,260
)
Preferred unitholders' distributions
(100
)
(127
)
(218
)
(247
)
Current income tax expense
(239
)
(26
)
(261
)
(44
)
Transaction-related income taxes (b)
199
-
199
-
Maintenance capital expenditures
(258
)
(237
)
(393
)
(399
)
Other, net
19
5
56
10
Distributable Cash Flow (consolidated)
2,570
2,040
5,438
4,516
Distributable Cash Flow attributable to Sunoco LP (100%)
(186
)
(173
)
(357
)
(333
)
Distributions from Sunoco LP
61
44
122
87
Distributable Cash Flow attributable to USAC (100%)
(85
)
(67
)
(172
)
(130
)
Distributions from USAC
24
24
48
48
Distributable Cash Flow attributable to noncontrolling interests in other non-wholly owned consolidated subsidiaries
(346
)
(324
)
(688
)
(638
)
Distributable Cash Flow attributable to the partners of Energy Transfer
2,038
1,544
4,391
3,550
Transaction-related adjustments
1
10
4
12
Distributable Cash Flow attributable to the partners of Energy Transfer, as adjusted
$
2,039
$
1,554
$
4,395
$
3,562
Distributions to partners:
Limited Partners
$
1,095
$
974
$
2,165
1,940
General Partner
1
1
2
2
Total distributions to be paid to partners
$
1,096
$
975
$
2,167
$
1,942
Common Units outstanding - end of period
3,371.4
3,143.2
3,371.4
3,143.2
(a)
Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures used by industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and the operating results of Energy Transfer's fundamental business activities and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP measures.
There are material limitations to using measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, including the difficulty associated with using either as the sole measure to compare the results of one company to another, and the inability to analyze certain significant items that directly affect a company's net income or loss or cash flows. In addition, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow may not be consistent with similarly titled measures of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measures that are computed in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income and cash flows from operating activities.
Definition of Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as total partnership earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other non-cash items, such as non-cash compensation expense, gains and losses on disposals of assets, the allowance for equity funds used during construction, unrealized gains and losses on commodity risk management activities, inventory valuation adjustments, non-cash impairment charges, losses on extinguishments of debt and other non-operating income or expense items. Inventory valuation adjustments that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represent only the changes in lower of cost or market reserves on inventory that is carried at last-in, first-out ("LIFO"). These amounts are unrealized valuation adjustments applied to Sunoco LP's fuel volumes remaining in inventory at the end of the period.
Adjusted EBITDA reflects amounts for unconsolidated affiliates based on the same recognition and measurement methods used to record equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates. Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates excludes the same items with respect to the unconsolidated affiliate as those excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other non-cash items. Although these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates, such exclusion should not be understood to imply that we have control over the operations and resulting revenues and expenses of such affiliates. We do not control our unconsolidated affiliates; therefore, we do not control the earnings or cash flows of such affiliates. The use of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates as an analytical tool should be limited accordingly.
Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to determine our operating performance and, along with other financial and volumetric data, as internal measures for setting annual operating budgets, assessing financial performance of our numerous business locations, as a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition and as a measurement component of incentive compensation.
Definition of Distributable Cash Flow
We define Distributable Cash Flow as net income, adjusted for certain non-cash items, less distributions to preferred unitholders and maintenance capital expenditures. Non-cash items include depreciation, depletion and amortization, non-cash compensation expense, amortization included in interest expense, gains and losses on disposals of assets, the allowance for equity funds used during construction, unrealized gains and losses on commodity risk management activities, inventory valuation adjustments, non-cash impairment charges, losses on extinguishments of debt and deferred income taxes. For unconsolidated affiliates, Distributable Cash Flow reflects the Partnership's proportionate share of the investees' distributable cash flow.
Distributable Cash Flow is used by management to evaluate our overall performance. Our partnership agreement requires us to distribute all available cash, and Distributable Cash Flow is calculated to evaluate our ability to fund distributions through cash generated by our operations.
On a consolidated basis, Distributable Cash Flow includes 100% of the Distributable Cash Flow of Energy Transfer's consolidated subsidiaries. However, to the extent that noncontrolling interests exist among our subsidiaries, the Distributable Cash Flow generated by our subsidiaries may not be available to be distributed to our partners. In order to reflect the cash flows available for distributions to our partners, we have reported Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, which is calculated by adjusting Distributable Cash Flow (consolidated), as follows:
For Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, certain transaction-related adjustments and non-recurring expenses that are included in net income are excluded.
(b)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the amount reflected for transaction-related income taxes reflects current income tax expense recognized by Sunoco LP in connection with its April 2024 sale of convenience stores in West Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
ENERGY TRANSFER LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Segment Adjusted EBITDA:
Intrastate transportation and storage
$
328
$
216
Interstate transportation and storage
392
441
Midstream
693
579
NGL and refined products transportation and services
1,070
837
Crude oil transportation and services
801
674
Investment in Sunoco LP
320
250
Investment in USAC
144
125
All other
12
-
Adjusted EBITDA (consolidated)
$
3,760
$
3,122
|The following analysis of segment operating results includes a measure of segment margin. Segment margin is a non-GAAP financial measure and is presented herein to assist in the analysis of segment operating results and particularly to facilitate an understanding of the impacts that changes in sales revenues have on the segment performance measure of Segment Adjusted EBITDA. Segment margin is similar to the GAAP measure of gross margin, except that segment margin excludes charges for depreciation, depletion and amortization. Among the GAAP measures reported by the Partnership, the most directly comparable measure to segment margin is Segment Adjusted EBITDA; a reconciliation of segment margin to Segment Adjusted EBITDA is included in the following tables for each segment where segment margin is presented.
Intrastate Transportation and Storage
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Natural gas transported (BBtu/d)
13,143
15,207
Withdrawals from storage natural gas inventory (BBtu)
-
2,400
Revenues
$
637
$
807
Cost of products sold
205
470
Segment margin
432
337
Unrealized gains on commodity risk management activities
(29
)
(44
)
Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(66
)
(74
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(14
)
(11
)
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates
5
7
Other
-
1
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
328
$
216
|Transported volumes decreased primarily due to decreased transportation on our Texas assets and decreased production from our Haynesville assets.
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our intrastate transportation and storage segment increased due to the net impact of the following:
Interstate Transportation and Storage
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Natural gas transported (BBtu/d)
16,337
16,224
Natural gas sold (BBtu/d)
20
18
Revenues
$
519
$
550
Cost of products sold
2
1
Segment margin
517
549
Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation, amortization, accretion and other non-cash expenses
(210
)
(203
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash compensation, amortization and accretion expenses
(32
)
(28
)
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates
118
124
Other
(1
)
(1
)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
392
$
441
Transported volumes increased primarily due to more capacity sold and higher utilization on our Trunkline, Panhandle and Gulf Run systems due to increased demand.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our interstate transportation and storage segment decreased due to the net impact of the following:
Midstream
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Gathered volumes (BBtu/d)
19,437
19,847
NGLs produced (MBbls/d)
955
863
Equity NGLs (MBbls/d)
56
42
Revenues
$
2,507
$
2,468
Cost of products sold
1,457
1,535
Segment margin
1,050
933
Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(321
)
(308
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(43
)
(52
)
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates
6
4
Other
1
2
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
693
$
579
Gathered volumes decreased primarily due to lower volumes in the Ark-La-Tex, Midcontinent/Panhandle and Northeast regions, partially offset by higher Permian volumes and newly acquired assets. NGL production increased primarily due to higher processed volumes.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our midstream segment increased due to the net impact of the following:
NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
NGL transportation volumes (MBbls/d)
2,235
2,155
Refined products transportation volumes (MBbls/d)
602
554
NGL and refined products terminal volumes (MBbls/d)
1,506
1,453
NGL fractionation volumes (MBbls/d)
1,093
989
Revenues
$
5,795
$
5,001
Cost of products sold
4,512
3,929
Segment margin
1,283
1,072
Unrealized (gains) losses on commodity risk management activities
20
(19
)
Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(232
)
(211
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(34
)
(35
)
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates
33
30
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,070
$
837
NGL transportation volumes increased primarily due to higher volumes from the Permian region, on our Mariner East pipeline system and on our Gulf Coast export pipelines.
The increase in transportation volumes and the commissioning of our eighth fractionator in August 2023 also led to higher fractionated volumes at our Mont Belvieu NGL Complex.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our NGL and refined products transportation and services segment increased due to the net impact of the following:
Crude Oil Transportation and Services
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Crude oil transportation volumes (MBbls/d)
6,490
5,294
Crude oil terminal volumes (MBbls/d)
3,291
3,520
Revenues
$
7,372
$
5,953
Cost of products sold
6,309
5,092
Segment margin
1,063
861
Unrealized (gains) losses on commodity risk management activities
(19
)
10
Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(216
)
(172
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(36
)
(30
)
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates
7
5
Other
2
-
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
801
$
674
Crude oil transportation volumes were higher due to continued growth on our gathering systems and contributions from recently acquired assets. Crude terminal volumes were lower due to lower refinery-driven throughput at our Gulf Coast terminals, partially offset by higher export volumes.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our crude oil transportation and services segment increased primarily due to the net impact of the following:
Investment in Sunoco LP
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Revenues
$
6,173
$
5,745
Cost of products sold
5,609
5,431
Segment margin
564
314
Unrealized (gains) losses on commodity risk management activities
(6
)
1
Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(149
)
(103
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(132
)
(30
)
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates
3
3
Inventory fair value adjustments
32
57
Other, net
8
8
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
320
$
250
The Investment in Sunoco LP segment reflects the consolidated results of Sunoco LP.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our investment in Sunoco LP segment increased primarily due to the net impact of the following:
Investment in USAC
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Revenues
$
236
$
207
Cost of products sold
36
35
Segment margin
200
172
Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(43
)
(36
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(14
)
(11
)
Other
1
-
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
144
$
125
The Investment in USAC segment reflects the consolidated results of USAC.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA. For the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our investment in USAC segment increased primarily due to the net impact of the following:
All Other
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Revenues
$
296
$
399
Cost of products sold
287
395
Segment margin
9
4
Unrealized gains on commodity risk management activities
(4
)
(3
)
Operating expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(3
)
(4
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding non-cash compensation expense
(8
)
(11
)
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates
1
1
Other and eliminations
17
13
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$
12
$
-
For the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period last year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA related to our all other segment increased primarily due to the net impact of the following:
ENERGY TRANSFER LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
The table below provides information on our revolving credit facility. We also have consolidated subsidiaries with revolving credit facilities which are not included in this table.
Facility Size
Funds Available at
June 30, 2024
Maturity Date
Five-Year Revolving Credit Facility
$
5,000
$
4,971
April 11, 2027
ENERGY TRANSFER LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
The table below provides information on an aggregated basis for our unconsolidated affiliates, which are accounted for as equity method investments in the Partnership's financial statements for the periods presented.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates:
Citrus
$
27
$
37
MEP
14
22
White Cliffs
4
2
Explorer
9
9
Other
31
25
Total equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
$
85
$
95
Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates:
Citrus
$
82
$
85
MEP
22
30
White Cliffs
8
6
Explorer
14
13
Other
44
37
Total Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliates
$
170
$
171
Distributions received from unconsolidated affiliates:
Citrus
$
61
$
22
MEP
24
31
White Cliffs
10
6
Explorer
10
11
Other
40
22
Total distributions received from unconsolidated affiliates
$
145
$
92
ENERGY TRANSFER LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
The table below provides information on an aggregated basis for our non-wholly owned joint venture subsidiaries, which are reflected on a consolidated basis in our financial statements. The table below excludes Sunoco LP and USAC, which are non-wholly owned subsidiaries that are publicly traded.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
Adjusted EBITDA of non-wholly owned subsidiaries (100%) (a)
$
677
$
640
Our proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA of non-wholly owned subsidiaries (b)
329
307
Distributable Cash Flow of non-wholly owned subsidiaries (100%) (c)
$
655
$
609
Our proportionate share of Distributable Cash Flow of non-wholly owned subsidiaries (d)
309
285
Below is our ownership percentage of certain non-wholly owned subsidiaries:
Non-wholly owned subsidiary:
Energy Transfer Percentage
Ownership (e)
Bakken Pipeline
36.4 %
Bayou Bridge
60.0 %
Maurepas
51.0 %
Ohio River System
75.0 %
Permian Express Partners
87.7 %
Red Bluff Express
70.0 %
Rover
32.6 %
Others
various
(a)
Adjusted EBITDA of non-wholly owned subsidiaries reflects the total Adjusted EBITDA of our non-wholly owned subsidiaries on an aggregated basis. This is the amount included in our consolidated non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA.
(b)
Our proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA of non-wholly owned subsidiaries reflects the amount of Adjusted EBITDA of such subsidiaries (on an aggregated basis) that is attributable to our ownership interest.
(c)
Distributable Cash Flow of non-wholly owned subsidiaries reflects the total Distributable Cash Flow of our non-wholly owned subsidiaries on an aggregated basis.
(d)
Our proportionate share of Distributable Cash Flow of non-wholly owned subsidiaries reflects the amount of Distributable Cash Flow of such subsidiaries (on an aggregated basis) that is attributable to our ownership interest. This is the amount included in our consolidated non-GAAP measure of Distributable Cash Flow attributable to the partners of Energy Transfer.
(e)
Our ownership reflects the total economic interest held by us and our subsidiaries. In some cases, this percentage comprises ownership interests held in (or by) multiple entities.
