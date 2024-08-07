IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2024. A Supplemental Financial Presentation is available at investor.bootbarn.com.

For the quarter ended June 29, 2024 compared to the quarter ended July 1, 2023:

Net sales increased 10.3% over the prior-year period to $423.4 million.

Same store sales increased 1.4% compared to the prior-year period, comprised of an increase of 0.8% in retail store same store sales and an increase of 6.7% in e-commerce same store sales.

Net income was $38.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $34.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year and prior-year period includes an approximately $0.06 and $0.02 per share benefit, respectively, primarily due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation.

The Company opened 11 new stores, bringing its total store count to 411.

Jim Conroy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with our first quarter results and want to thank the entire Boot Barn team across the country for excellent execution. We increased revenue by more than 10% with growth in sales from both new stores and same store sales and exceeded the high end of our guidance range across every metric, including a significant beat of earnings per share. The sequential improvement we have seen in consolidated same store sales growth not only continued into the first quarter but grew consistently from month to month within the quarter itself. We are encouraged by the building sales momentum we have seen, particularly while maintaining our low promotional posture. Looking forward, despite the potential macroeconomic challenges, we remain steadfast in maintaining our focus on our strategic initiatives and feel that we are well-positioned for long-term success."

Operating Results for the First Quarter Ended June 29, 2024 Compared to the First Quarter Ended July 1, 2023

Net sales increased 10.3% to $423.4 million from $383.7 million in the prior-year period. Consolidated same store sales increased 1.4%, with retail store same store sales increasing 0.8% and e-commerce same store sales increasing 6.7%. The increase in net sales was the result of incremental sales from new stores and the increase in consolidated same store sales.

Gross profit was $156.7 million, or 37.0% of net sales, compared to $142.0 million, or 37.0% of net sales, in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased primarily due to an increase in sales and merchandise margin, partially offset by the occupancy costs of new stores. Gross profit rate was flat when compared to the prior-year period, as a result of a 100 basis-point increase in merchandise margin rate, offset by 100 basis points of deleverage in buying, occupancy and distribution center costs. The increase in merchandise margin rate was the result of supply chain efficiencies, while the deleverage in buying, occupancy and distribution center costs was driven primarily by the addition of new stores.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $106.5 million, or 25.2% of net sales, compared to $95.7 million, or 24.9% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, as compared to the prior-year period, was primarily a result of higher store payroll and store-related expenses associated with operating more stores, corporate general and administrative expenses, and marketing expenses in the current year. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales increased by 20 basis points primarily as a result of higher marketing expenses and higher corporate general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower store-related expenses.

Income from operations increased $4.0 million to $50.2 million, or 11.9% of net sales, compared to $46.2 million, or 12.1% of net sales, in the prior-year period, primarily due to the factors noted above.

Net income was $38.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $34.3 million, or $1.13 per diluted share in the prior-year period. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to the factors noted above. Net income per diluted share in the current-year and prior-year period includes an approximately $0.06 and $0.02 per share benefit, respectively, primarily due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation.

Sales by Channel

The following table includes total net sales growth, same store sales ("SSS") growth/(decline) and e-commerce as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below.

Thirteen Weeks Preliminary Preliminary Ended Four Weeks Four Weeks Five Weeks Four Weeks One Week Ended June 29, 2024 Fiscal April Fiscal May Fiscal June Fiscal July August 3, 2024 Total Net Sales Growth 10.3% 8.2% 10.5% 12.0% 8.8% 11.7% Retail Stores SSS 0.8% (1.5)% 1.9% 1.8% (0.9)% 1.6% E-commerce SSS 6.7% 5.0% 6.0% 8.7% 5.0% 12.7% Consolidated SSS 1.4% (0.8)% 2.4% 2.5% (0.3)% 2.6% E-commerce as a % of Net Sales 9.5% 10.0% 9.5% 9.0% 9.2% 9.1%

Balance Sheet Highlights as of June 29, 2024

Cash of $83 million.

Zero drawn under the $250 million revolving credit facility.

Average inventory per store increased approximately 6% on a same store basis compared to July 1, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company is providing updated guidance for the fiscal year ending March 29, 2025, superseding in its entirety the previous guidance issued in its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings report on May 14, 2024. For the fiscal year ending March 29, 2025 the Company now expects:

To open 60 new stores.

Total sales of $1.816 billion to $1.850 billion, representing growth of 8.9% to 11.0% over the prior year.

Same store sales decline of approximately (1.0)% to growth of 1.2%, with a retail store same store sales decline of approximately (1.3)% to growth of 0.7% and e-commerce same store sales growth of approximately 3.0% to 5.5%.

Gross profit between $672.0 million and $688.8 million, or approximately 37.0% to 37.2% of sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses between $464.9 million and $469.4 million, or approximately 25.6% to 25.4% of sales.

Income from operations between $207.0 million and $219.4 million, or approximately 11.4% to 11.9% of sales.

Effective tax rate of 26.3% for the remaining nine months of the fiscal year.

Net income of $156.1 million to $165.4 million.

Net income per diluted share of $5.05 to $5.35, based on 30.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Capital expenditures between $115.0 million and $120.0 million, which is net of estimated landlord tenant allowances of $30.2 million.

For the fiscal second quarter ending September 28, 2024, the Company now expects:

Total sales of $405 million to $412 million, representing growth of 8.2% to 10.0% over the prior-year period.

Same store sales decline of approximately (0.5)% to growth of 1.4%, with a retail store same store sales decline of approximately (1.0)% to growth of 1.0% and e-commerce same store sales growth of approximately 3.0% to 5.0%.

Income from operations between $33.2 million and $35.7 million, or approximately 8.2% to 8.7% of sales.

Net income per diluted share of $0.81 to $0.87, based on 30.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation's leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 412 stores in 46 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation's leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements refer to the Company's current expectations and projections relating to, by way of example and without limitation, the Company's financial condition, liquidity, profitability, results of operations, margins, plans, objectives, strategies, future performance, business and industry. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "can have", "likely", "outlook" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events, but not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company's management has made in light of their industry experience and on their perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the following: decreases in consumer spending due to declines in consumer confidence, local economic conditions or changes in consumer preferences; the Company's ability to effectively execute on its growth strategy; and the Company's failure to maintain and enhance its strong brand image, to compete effectively, to maintain good relationships with its key suppliers, and to improve and expand its exclusive product offerings. The Company discusses the foregoing risks and other risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk factors" in the periodic reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Because of these factors, the Company cautions that you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update or revise the forward-looking statements in this press release after the date of this press release.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 29, March 30, 2024 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,387 $ 75,847 Accounts receivable, net 7,916 9,964 Inventories 627,108 599,120 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,572 44,718 Total current assets 755,983 729,649 Property and equipment, net 346,668 323,667 Right-of-use assets, net 409,794 390,501 Goodwill 197,502 197,502 Intangible assets, net 58,685 58,697 Other assets 5,827 5,576 Total assets $ 1,774,459 $ 1,705,592 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 133,974 $ 132,877 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 121,378 116,477 Short-term lease liabilities 67,764 63,454 Total current liabilities 323,116 312,808 Deferred taxes 42,111 42,033 Long-term lease liabilities 423,374 403,303 Other liabilities 4,036 3,805 Total liabilities 792,637 761,949 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; June 29, 2024 - 100,000 shares authorized, 30,800 shares issued; March 30, 2024 - 100,000 shares authorized, 30,572 shares issued 3 3 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Additional paid-in capital 239,351 232,636 Retained earnings 761,935 723,026 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 297 and 228 shares at June 29, 2024 and March 30, 2024, respectively (19,467 ) (12,022 ) Total stockholders' equity 981,822 943,643 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,774,459 $ 1,705,592

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 423,386 $ 383,695 Cost of goods sold 266,637 241,732 Gross profit 156,749 141,963 Selling, general and administrative expenses 106,527 95,718 Income from operations 50,222 46,245 Interest expense 351 1,023 Other income, net 596 224 Income before income taxes 50,467 45,446 Income tax expense 11,558 11,193 Net income $ 38,909 $ 34,253 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.28 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 1.26 $ 1.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,433 29,922 Diluted 30,815 30,444

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29, July 1, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 38,909 $ 34,253 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 14,268 10,603 Stock-based compensation 5,764 4,953 Amortization of intangible assets 12 14 Noncash lease expense 15,908 13,117 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance fees and debt discount 27 27 Loss on disposal of assets 55 176 Deferred taxes 78 727 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,059 1,452 Inventories (27,988 ) 23,200 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,909 11,486 Other assets (251 ) 354 Accounts payable 1,848 (24,872 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (6,108 ) 158 Other liabilities 231 498 Operating leases (10,410 ) (5,344 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 41,311 $ 70,802 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (27,066 ) (29,895 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (27,066 ) $ (29,895 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on line of credit, net - (39,828 ) Repayments on debt and finance lease obligations (211 ) (213 ) Tax withholding payments for net share settlement (7,445 ) (2,305 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 951 345 Net cash used in financing activities $ (6,705 ) $ (42,001 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,540 (1,094 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 75,847 18,193 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 83,387 $ 17,099 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 584 $ 646 Cash paid for interest $ 322 $ 1,151 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Unpaid purchases of property and equipment $ 23,197 $ 17,517

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Store Count Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 29, March 30, December 30, September 30, July 1, April 1, December 24, September 24, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Store Count (BOP) 400 382 371 361 345 333 321 311 Opened/Acquired 11 18 11 10 16 12 12 10 Closed - - - - - - - - Store Count (EOP) 411 400 382 371 361 345 333 321

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Selected Store Data Fourteen Weeks Thirteen Weeks Ended Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29, March 30, December 30, September 30, July 1, April 1, December 24, September 24, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Selected Store Data: Same Store Sales growth/(decline) 1.4 % (5.9 ) % (9.7 ) % (4.8 ) % (2.9 ) % (5.5 ) % (3.6 ) % 2.3 % Stores operating at end of period 411 400 382 371 361 345 333 321 Comparable stores operating during period(1) 349 335 322 312 302 290 280 275 Total retail store selling square footage, end of period (in thousands) 4,547 4,371 4,153 4,027 3,914 3,735 3,598 3,451 Average retail store selling square footage, end of period 11,063 10,929 10,872 10,855 10,841 10,825 10,806 10,751 Average sales per comparable store (in thousands)(2) $ 980 $ 917 $ 1,256 $ 950 $ 1,014 $ 1,092 $ 1,424 $ 1,001

____________________________ (1) Comparable stores have been open at least 13 full fiscal months as of the end of the applicable reporting period. (2) Average sales per comparable store is calculated by dividing comparable store trailing three-month sales for the applicable period by the number of comparable stores operating during the period.

