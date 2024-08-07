MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

" In the second quarter of 2024, Douglas Elliman delivered a year-over-year increase in quarterly revenues and gross transaction value, which reflects the strength of the luxury markets we operate in and the gradual stabilization of home purchasing activity," said Howard M. Lorber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman. " As the interest rate environment continues to improve, Douglas Elliman is well-positioned to drive long-term growth and value for stockholders due to the distinct competitive advantages provided by our dedicated team of world-class agents and leading development marketing business."

GAAP Financial Results

Three months ended June 30, 2024. Second quarter 2024 revenues were $285.8 million, compared to revenues of $275.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The Company recorded an operating loss of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman for the second quarter of 2024 was $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Six months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, revenues were $486.0 million, compared to revenues of $489.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company recorded an operating loss of $45.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $32.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $43.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, compared to $22.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 include a $17.75 million litigation settlement charge, of which $7.75 million was paid on June 12, 2024 and up to two additional $5 million contingent payments through December 31, 2027.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for stock-based compensation, equity in losses from equity method investments, restructuring, and other, net (for purposes of Adjusted EBITDA). Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and LTM ended June 30, 2024 are included in Tables 2, 3 and 4.

Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were $6.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Net Loss attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $1.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $15.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a loss of $20.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment (as described in Table 2 attached hereto) were a loss of $7.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a loss of $10.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted Net Loss attributed to Douglas Elliman (as described in Table 3 attached hereto) was $24.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $21.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Gross Transaction Value

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Douglas Elliman's subsidiary, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, achieved gross transaction value of approximately $10.6 billion, compared to approximately $9.9 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2023. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.81 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC achieved gross transaction value of approximately $17.8 billion, compared to approximately $17.2 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Douglas Elliman's real estate brokerage segment reported an average price per transaction of $1.72 million.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Douglas Elliman maintained a strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $92.9 million at June 30, 2024.

Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Results

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Investors may access the call via live webcast at https://join.eventcastplus.com/eventcastplus/Douglas-Elliman-Inc-Second-Quarter-2024-Conference-Call. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call ends on August 8, 2024 through August 22, 2024 at https://join.eventcastplus.com/eventcastplus/Douglas-Elliman-Inc-Second-Quarter-2024-Conference-Call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman, Adjusted Net Loss attributed to Douglas Elliman, and financial measures for the last twelve months ("LTM") ended June 30, 2024 (referred to as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are important measures that supplement discussion and analysis of its results of operations and enhance an understanding of its operating performance.

The Company believes the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by differences in capital structures and ages of related assets among otherwise comparable companies.

Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures to review and assess operating performance of the Company's business, and management does and investors should review both the overall performance (GAAP net income) and the operating performance (the Non-GAAP Financial Measures) of the Company's business. While management considers the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to be important, they should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating income, net income and cash flows from operations. In addition, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures are susceptible to varying calculations and the Company's measurement of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to those of other companies. Attached hereto as Tables 2, 3 and 4 is information relating to the Company's Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and the LTM ended June 30, 2024.

[Financial Tables Follow]

TABLE 1 DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Commissions and other brokerage income $ 272,313 $ 262,489 $ 460,578 $ 464,525 Property management 9,694 9,375 18,741 18,152 Other ancillary services 3,744 4,048 6,671 7,217 Total revenues 285,751 275,912 485,990 489,894 Expenses: Real estate agent commissions 216,457 204,802 365,473 360,904 Sales and marketing 22,153 22,161 43,451 43,400 Operations and support 17,999 17,324 36,798 36,217 General and administrative 24,855 31,259 51,871 63,554 Technology 5,433 6,163 11,276 12,175 Depreciation and amortization 1,929 1,993 3,910 4,032 Litigation settlement - - 17,750 - Restructuring 598 507 598 1,717 Operating loss (3,673 ) (8,297 ) (45,137 ) (32,105 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income, net 1,048 1,370 2,424 2,475 Equity in losses from equity-method investments (2 ) (80 ) (13 ) (153 ) Investment and other gains 1,020 536 629 82 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,607 ) (6,471 ) (42,097 ) (29,701 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 173 (1,293 ) 1,368 (6,683 ) Net loss (1,780 ) (5,178 ) (43,465 ) (23,018 ) Net loss (income) attributed to non-controlling interest 116 (41 ) 326 175 Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (1,664 ) $ (5,219 ) $ (43,139 ) $ (22,843 ) Per basic common share: Net loss applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.28 ) Per diluted common share: Net loss applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.02 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.28 )

TABLE 2 DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (62,848 ) $ (42,552 ) $ (1,664 ) $ (5,219 ) $ (43,139 ) $ (22,843 ) Interest income, net (5,762 ) (5,813 ) (1,048 ) (1,370 ) (2,424 ) (2,475 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (7,002 ) (15,053 ) 173 (1,293 ) 1,368 (6,683 ) Net loss attributed to non-controlling interest (765 ) (614 ) (116 ) 41 (326 ) (175 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,904 8,026 1,929 1,993 3,910 4,032 EBITDA $ (68,473 ) $ (56,006 ) $ (726 ) $ (5,848 ) $ (40,611 ) $ (28,144 ) Equity in losses from equity-method investments 28 168 2 80 13 153 Stock-based compensation expense 13,681 13,075 3,475 3,401 6,830 6,224 Litigation settlement 17,750 - - - 17,750 - Restructuring 1,258 2,377 598 507 598 1,717 Other, net (1,180 ) (633 ) (1,020 ) (536 ) (629 ) (82 ) Adjusted EBITDA (36,936 ) (41,019 ) 2,329 (2,396 ) (16,049 ) (20,132 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest 563 326 30 (166 ) 162 (75 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (36,373 ) $ (40,693 ) $ 2,359 $ (2,562 ) $ (15,887 ) $ (20,207 ) Operating (loss) income by Segment: Real estate brokerage $ (50,751 ) $ (36,769 ) $ 2,947 $ (1,014 ) $ (32,339 ) $ (18,357 ) Corporate and other (26,778 ) (27,728 ) (6,620 ) (7,283 ) (12,798 ) (13,748 ) Total $ (77,529 ) $ (64,497 ) $ (3,673 ) $ (8,297 ) $ (45,137 ) $ (32,105 ) Real estate brokerage segment Operating (loss) income $ (50,751 ) $ (36,769 ) $ 2,947 $ (1,014 ) $ (32,339 ) $ (18,357 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,904 8,026 1,929 1,993 3,910 4,032 Stock-based compensation 4,712 4,539 1,128 1,161 2,353 2,180 Litigation settlement 17,750 - - - 17,750 - Restructuring 1,258 2,377 598 507 598 1,717 Adjusted EBITDA (19,127 ) (21,827 ) 6,602 2,647 (7,728 ) (10,428 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest 563 326 30 (166 ) 162 (75 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (18,564 ) $ (21,501 ) $ 6,632 $ 2,481 $ (7,566 ) $ (10,503 ) Corporate and other segment Operating loss $ (26,778 ) $ (27,728 ) $ (6,620 ) $ (7,283 ) $ (12,798 ) $ (13,748 ) Stock-based compensation 8,969 8,536 2,347 2,240 4,477 4,044 Adjusted EBITDA attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (17,809 ) $ (19,192 ) $ (4,273 ) $ (5,043 ) $ (8,321 ) $ (9,704 )

TABLE 3 DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET LOSS (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (1,664 ) $ (5,219 ) $ (43,139 ) $ (22,843 ) Restructuring 598 507 598 1,717 Litigation settlement - - 17,750 - Total adjustments 598 507 18,348 1,717 Tax expense related to adjustments - (155 ) - (523 ) Adjusted net loss attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (1,066 ) $ (4,867 ) $ (24,791 ) $ (21,649 ) Per diluted common share: Adjusted net loss applicable to common shares attributed to Douglas Elliman Inc. $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.27 )

TABLE 4 DOUGLAS ELLIMAN INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except for Gross Transaction Value) LTM Year Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, December 31, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Commissions and other brokerage income $ 902,122 $ 906,069 $ 272,313 $ 262,489 $ 460,578 $ 464,525 Property management 36,131 35,542 9,694 9,375 18,741 18,152 Other ancillary services 13,421 13,967 3,744 4,048 6,671 7,217 Total revenues $ 951,674 $ 955,578 $ 285,751 $ 275,912 $ 485,990 $ 489,894 Gross transaction value (in billions) $ 35.0 $ 34.4 $ 10.6 $ 9.9 $ 17.8 $ 17.2 Total transactions 21,297 21,606 5,885 6,038 10,362 10,671

