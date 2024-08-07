CLEVELAND, OHIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) today announced its results for the second quarter of 2024.

" We are proud to have delivered record revenue results and improved profitability during the second quarter. We achieved these results against a stable but mixed revenue backdrop, with particular strength coming from our aerospace and defense market as well as benefiting from significant backlogs in some of our long cycle businesses. While we expect mixed demand in global industrial markets to continue, our diversification and improved cost structure will help us achieve year-over-year revenue growth with improved profitability and free cash flow through the business cycle," said Matthew V. Crawford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

In the second quarter of 2024, net sales from continuing operations were a record $432.6 million, an increase of 1% compared to $428.1 million in the 2023 period. Gross margin was 16.9%, an increase of 50 basis points compared to 16.4% in the 2023 second quarter. Income from continuing operations attributable to ParkOhio common shareholders in the second quarter of 2024 was $12.3 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.57 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding special non-recurring items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $1.02 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $0.83 per diluted share in the 2023 period, an increase of 23%. The year-over-year profit improvement was driven by strong operating profit in our Supply Technologies segment, higher sales and improved operating margins in our Engineered Products segment, and a lower effective income tax rate in the 2024 period. EBITDA, as defined totaled $39.4 million in the 2024 second quarter, up 10% year-over-year. Please refer to the table that follows for a reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted income from continuing operations and EBITDA, as defined.

SECOND QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

In our Supply Technologies segment, net sales in the second quarter of 2024 were a record $202.6 million compared to $197.3 million in the second quarter a year ago, an increase of 3%. This increase was driven by continued strong customer demand in many of our key end markets in our supply chain business, highlighted by a 56% year-over-year sales increase in the aerospace and defense market and year-over-year growth in the heavy-duty truck, off-road construction, electrical distribution and consumer electronics end markets, partially offset by year-over-year sales decreases in the semiconductor and agricultural and industrial equipment end markets. Sales in our fastener manufacturing business were up 12% year-over-year, driven by higher customer demand for our proprietary products throughout North America and Europe. Segment operating income improved $3.6 million to $19.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Operating income margin was 9.4% in the 2024 quarter, up 160 basis points from 7.8% in the 2023 second quarter, due primarily to an increase in sales of higher-margin products, lower operating costs in our supply chain business, ongoing profit-improvement initiatives and continued strong demand in our fastener manufacturing business.

In Assembly Components, net sales were $103.1 million compared to $112.0 million in the 2023 second quarter. Sales were lower year-over-year due primarily to lower product pricing on certain legacy programs and lower unit volumes primarily on end-of-life programs, partially offset by higher product pricing on certain other programs. Segment operating income was $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $8.4 million in the corresponding 2023 quarter. Operating income margin was 6.7% in the 2024 period compared to 7.5% in the 2023 second quarter. The decrease in operating income and margin in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the 2023 period was due to the lower product pricing and unit volumes, which were partially offset by profit enhancement initiatives in the 2024 period.

In Engineered Products, net sales were a record $126.9 million in the 2024 second quarter, an increase of 7% compared to $118.8 million in last year's second quarter. This increase was driven by higher sales of both new capital equipment and aftermarket parts and services primarily in North America, which were up 16% compared to the second quarter of 2023. New equipment backlog totaled $173 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $162 million at December 31, 2023. In our forged and machined products business, second quarter 2024 sales were up 8% compared to the same quarter a year ago, driven by strong forging equipment sales into the aerospace and defense industry. Segment operating income in the 2024 second quarter improved to $6.3 million compared to $3.2 million in the 2023 second quarter. On an adjusted basis, which excludes restructuring and other special charges, segment operating income improved 20% to $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $6.1 million in the 2023 period, driven by higher sales and improved margins in our capital equipment business, which more than offset lower unit volumes and margins in our forged and machined products business.

Please refer to the tables that follow for a reconciliation of segment operating income to adjusted segment operating income.

YEAR-TO-DATE CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

In the six months ended June 30, 2024, net sales from continuing operations were $850.2 million compared to $851.6 million in the 2023 period. Gross margin was 17.0%, an increase of 90 basis points compared to 16.1% in the 2023 period. Income from continuing operations attributable to ParkOhio common shareholders in the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $22.9 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $14.6 million, or $1.18 per diluted share in the same period in 2023. Excluding special non-recurring items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $1.87 per diluted share in the 2024 period compared to $1.55 per diluted share in the 2023 period, an increase of 21%. EBITDA, as defined totaled $77.2 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, and EBITDA margins were up 120 basis points year-over-year to 9.1% of net sales. On a trailing twelve-month basis, our income from continuing operations attributable to ParkOhio common shareholders was $42.3 million, and our EBITDA, as defined was $144.9 million. Please refer to the table that follows for a reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted income from continuing operations and EBITDA, as defined.

2024 OUTLOOK - CONTINUING OPERATIONS

For 2024, we now expect year-over-year revenue growth to be between 2% and 4%, due to slowing but stable demand in certain end markets. In addition, we continue to expect year-over-year improvement in adjusted EPS and EBITDA, as defined.

ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world-class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates approximately 130 manufacturing sites and supply chain logistics facilities worldwide, through three reportable segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future performance of the Company, that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to realize any contingent consideration from the sale of the Aluminum Products business; the impact supply chain and logistic issues have on our business, results of operations, financial position and liquidity; our substantial indebtedness; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; general business conditions and competitive factors, including pricing pressures and product innovation; demand for our products and services; the impact of labor disturbances affecting our customers; raw material availability and pricing; fluctuations in energy costs; component part availability and pricing; changes in our relationships with customers and suppliers; the financial condition of our customers, including the impact of any bankruptcies; our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions into existing operations; the amounts and timing, if any, of purchases of our common stock; changes in general economic conditions such as inflation rates, interest rates, tax rates, unemployment rates, higher labor and healthcare costs, recessions and changing government policies, laws and regulations, including those related to the current global uncertainties and crises, such as tariffs and surcharges; adverse impacts to us, our suppliers and customers from acts of terrorism or hostilities, including the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East, or political unrest, including the rising tension between China and the United States; public health issues, including the outbreak of infectious diseases and any impact on our facilities and operations and our customers and suppliers; our ability to meet various covenants, including financial covenants, contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness; disruptions, uncertainties or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; potential disruption due to a partial or complete reconfiguration of the European Union; increasingly stringent domestic and foreign governmental regulations, including those affecting the environment or import and export controls and other trade barriers; inherent uncertainties involved in assessing our potential liability for environmental remediation-related activities; the outcome of pending and future litigation and other claims and disputes with customers; our dependence on the automotive and heavy-duty truck industries, which are highly cyclical; the dependence of the automotive industry on consumer spending; our ability to negotiate contracts with labor unions; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; our ability to continue to pay cash dividends, and the timing and amount of any such dividends; and the other factors we describe under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by us that our plans and objectives will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 432.6 $ 428.1 $ 850.2 $ 851.6 Cost of sales 359.4 358.0 705.6 714.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47.4 46.8 94.5 92.1 Restructuring, acquisition-related and other special charges 1.2 4.1 1.5 6.6 Gains on sales of assets - - - (0.8 ) Operating income 24.6 19.2 48.6 39.4 Other components of pension and other postretirement benefits income, net 1.4 0.6 2.7 1.3 Interest expense, net (12.0 ) (11.1 ) (23.9 ) (21.8 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 14.0 8.7 27.4 18.9 Income tax expense (2.6 ) (2.1 ) (5.9 ) (4.7 ) Income from continuing operations 11.4 6.6 21.5 14.2 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.9 0.5 1.4 0.4 Income from continuing operations attributable to Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. common shareholders 12.3 7.1 22.9 14.6 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.4 ) (1.7 ) (1.4 ) (3.4 ) Net income attributable to Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. common shareholders $ 11.9 $ 5.4 $ 21.5 $ 11.2 Income (loss) per common share attributable to Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. common shareholders: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.98 $ 0.58 $ 1.85 $ 1.20 Discontinued operations (0.03 ) (0.14 ) (0.11 ) (0.28 ) Total $ 0.95 $ 0.44 $ 1.74 $ 0.92 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.95 $ 0.57 $ 1.79 $ 1.18 Discontinued operations (0.03 ) (0.14 ) (0.11 ) (0.28 ) Total $ 0.92 $ 0.43 $ 1.68 $ 0.90 Weighted-average shares used to compute income (loss) per share: Basic 12.5 12.2 12.4 12.2 Diluted 12.9 12.4 12.8 12.4 Dividends per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.250 $ 0.250 Other financial data: EBITDA, as defined $ 39.4 $ 35.7 $ 77.2 $ 67.2

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company is providing in this press release. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations is income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), adjusted for special items. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because management uses adjusted earnings from continuing operations to compare its operating performance on a consistent basis over multiple periods because they remove the impact of certain significant noncash credits or charges and certain infrequent items impacting net income. Adjusted earnings is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted income from continuing operations herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The following table reconciles income from continuing operations to adjusted earnings from continuing operations:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings Diluted

EPS Earnings Diluted

EPS Earnings Diluted

EPS Earnings Diluted

EPS (In millions, except for earnings per share (EPS)) Income from continuing operations attributable to Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. common shareholders $ 12.3 $ 0.95 $ 7.1 $ 0.57 $ 22.9 $ 1.79 $ 14.6 $ 1.18 Adjustments: Restructuring and other special charges 1.2 0.09 4.1 0.34 1.2 0.09 6.5 0.53 Acquisition-related expenses - - - - 0.3 0.02 0.1 0.01 Gains on sales of assets - - - - - - (0.8 ) (0.06 ) Tax effect of above adjustments (0.3 ) (0.02 ) (1.0 ) (0.08 ) (0.4 ) (0.03 ) (1.3 ) (0.11 ) Non-controlling interest impact (0.1 ) - - - (0.1 ) - - - Adjusted earnings $ 13.1 $ 1.02 $ 10.2 $ 0.83 $ 23.9 $ 1.87 $ 19.1 $ 1.55

The following table shows the impact of these adjustments on our segment results (continuing operations): Cost of

Sales SG&A Total Cost of

Sales SG&A Total (In millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Supply Technologies $ - $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ - $ - $ - Assembly Components - - - 1.2 - 1.2 Engineered Products - 1.0 1.0 0.2 2.7 2.9 Corporate - - - - - - Total continuing operations $ - $ 1.2 $ 1.2 $ 1.4 $ 2.7 $ 4.1 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Supply Technologies $ - $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ - $ 0.2 $ 0.2 Assembly Components - - - 1.5 - 1.5 Engineered Products - 1.3 1.3 0.2 4.7 4.9 Corporate - - - - - - Total continuing operations $ - $ 1.5 $ 1.5 $ 1.7 $ 4.9 $ 6.6

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA, as defined is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company is providing in this press release. EBITDA, as defined reflects net income attributable to Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. common shareholders before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and also excludes certain charges and corporate-level expenses as defined in the Company's current revolving credit facility. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because management uses EBITDA, as defined to assess the Company's performance and to calculate its debt service coverage ratio under its current revolving credit facility. EBITDA, as defined is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income or cash flow information calculated in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, as defined herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA, as defined:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Trailing

Twelve-Months

Ended

June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions) Income from continuing operations attributable to Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. common shareholders $ 12.3 $ 7.1 $ 22.9 $ 14.6 $ 42.3 Add back: Interest expense, net 12.0 11.1 23.9 21.8 47.2 Income tax expense 2.6 2.1 5.9 4.7 9.7 Depreciation and amortization 8.3 7.8 16.7 15.5 32.9 Stock-based compensation expense 1.2 1.7 2.7 3.3 5.9 Restructuring, business optimization and other costs 0.2 4.1 0.2 6.5 0.2 Loss on sale of assets - - - - 0.4 Acquisition-related expenses - - 0.3 0.1 0.3 EBITDA loss attributable to Designated Subsidiary 2.8 1.8 4.6 1.6 5.8 Other - - - (0.9 ) 0.2 EBITDA, as defined $ 39.4 $ 35.7 $ 77.2 $ 67.2 $ 144.9 Note: Trailing twelve-months may not equal the sum of quarterly amounts due to defined calculation within Park-Ohio Industries, Inc. Seventh Amended and Restated Credit Agreement.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (In millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59.9 $ 54.8 Accounts receivable, net 275.5 263.3 Inventories, net 427.8 411.1 Other current assets 100.9 95.2 Total current assets 864.1 824.4 Property, plant and equipment, net 184.1 184.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43.8 44.7 Goodwill 114.1 110.2 Intangible assets, net 74.5 73.3 Other long-term assets 100.0 103.2 Total assets $ 1,380.6 $ 1,340.7 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 194.7 $ 204.0 Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt 13.1 9.4 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11.7 10.6 Accrued expenses and other 137.5 139.6 Total current liabilities 357.0 363.6 Long-term liabilities, less current portion: Long-term debt 670.3 633.4 Long-term operating lease liabilities 32.3 34.4 Other long-term liabilities 19.1 19.4 Total long-term liabilities 721.7 687.2 Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries shareholders' equity 293.8 280.4 Noncontrolling interests 8.1 9.5 Total equity 301.9 289.9 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,380.6 $ 1,340.7

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 (In millions) OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Income from continuing operations $ 21.5 $ 14.2 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 16.7 15.5 Stock-based compensation expense 2.7 3.3 Gain on sale of assets - (0.8 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10.1 ) (8.8 ) Inventories (11.3 ) 3.0 Prepaid and other current assets (1.4 ) (14.1 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (13.4 ) (15.1 ) Other (5.1 ) 3.7 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations (0.4 ) 0.9 INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13.2 ) (13.4 ) Proceeds from sales of assets - 1.4 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (11.0 ) (1.0 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (24.2 ) (13.0 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net 38.2 14.2 Proceeds from other debt, net 5.4 3.4 (Payments on) proceeds from finance lease facilities, net (1.8 ) 0.9 Payments related to prior acquisitions (0.8 ) (2.0 ) Dividends (3.3 ) (3.2 ) Payments of withholding taxes on share awards (2.4 ) (1.2 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 35.3 12.1 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: Total used by operating activities (4.1 ) (2.2 ) Total used by investing activities - (1.7 ) Total used by financing activities - (1.2 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations (4.1 ) (5.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1.5 ) 0.3 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5.1 (4.8 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 54.8 58.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 59.9 $ 53.4 Interest paid $ 23.3 $ 22.6 Income taxes paid $ 5.7 $ 4.4

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries Business Segment Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In millions) NET SALES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS: Supply Technologies $ 202.6 $ 197.3 $ 399.5 $ 393.1 Assembly Components 103.1 112.0 210.3 222.4 Engineered Products 126.9 118.8 240.4 236.1 $ 432.6 $ 428.1 $ 850.2 $ 851.6 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES: Supply Technologies $ 19.0 $ 15.4 $ 38.5 $ 29.4 Assembly Components 6.9 8.4 15.5 15.7 Engineered Products 6.3 3.2 9.8 8.2 Total segment operating income 32.2 27.0 63.8 53.3 Corporate costs (7.6 ) (7.8 ) (15.2 ) (14.7 ) Gains on sales of assets - - - 0.8 Operating income 24.6 19.2 48.6 39.4 Other components of pension and other postretirement benefits income, net 1.4 0.6 2.7 1.3 Interest expense, net (12.0 ) (11.1 ) (23.9 ) (21.8 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 14.0 $ 8.7 $ 27.4 $ 18.9

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Adjusted segment operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company is providing in this press release. Adjusted segment operating income (loss) is calculated as segment operating income (loss) plus adjustments for plant closure and consolidation, severance and other. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because the business segments have incurred significant restructuring and related expenses during the year-to-date periods. Adjusted segment operating income (loss) is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, earnings in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted segment operating income (loss) herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The following table reconciles adjusted segment operating income (loss) to segment operating income (loss):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (In millions) As

reported Adjustments As

adjusted As

reported Adjustments As

adjusted Supply Technologies $ 19.0 $ 0.2 $ 19.2 $ 15.4 $ - $ 15.4 Assembly Components 6.9 - 6.9 8.4 1.2 9.6 Engineered Products 6.3 1.0 7.3 3.2 2.9 6.1 Corporate (7.6 ) - (7.6 ) (7.8 ) - (7.8 ) Operating income - continuing operations $ 24.6 $ 1.2 $ 25.8 $ 19.2 $ 4.1 $ 23.3

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (In millions) As

reported Adjustments As

adjusted As

reported Adjustments As

adjusted Supply Technologies $ 38.5 $ 0.2 $ 38.7 $ 29.4 $ 0.2 $ 29.6 Assembly Components 15.5 - 15.5 15.7 1.5 17.2 Engineered Products 9.8 1.3 11.1 8.2 4.9 13.1 Corporate (15.2 ) - (15.2 ) (14.7 ) - (14.7 ) Gain on sale of assets - - - 0.8 (0.8 ) - Operating income - continuing operations $ 48.6 $ 1.5 $ 50.1 $ 39.4 $ 5.8 $ 45.2 Note: Amounts above include non-controlling interest impact.

