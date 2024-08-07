RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2024, of $195.4 million, compared with net earnings of $256.8 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for Non-Voting Shares (UHAL.B) were $1.00 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.31 for the same period in fiscal 2024.

" We are making incremental progress serving more moving customers and filling storage rooms," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of U-Haul Holding Company. " Transactions and revenue per transaction improved for both In-Town and One-way moves this quarter. Storage rooms rented are up. Most of our lines of business are hotly contested. As competitors continue to mimic our customer service, we have to implement more ways to satisfy the customer. This is a race, and the customer is the eventual winner."

Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Self-storage revenues increased $16.8 million, or 8.4% versus the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Same store occupancy decreased 1.2% to 93.9%, revenue per foot increased 4.7%, and the number of locations qualifying for the pool increased by 59. Total portfolio occupied rooms increased 31,582 or 5.6% compared to June 30, 2023. During the quarter we added 17 new locations with storage and 1.7 million net rentable square feet (nrsf). Eight were acquisitions of existing storage locations totaling 0.4 million nrsf and nine were internally developed. These newly developed locations along with expansion projects at existing facilities accounted for the remaining 1.3 million nrsf. We have approximately 16.9 million nrsf in development or pending.

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $15.1 million, or 1.5% versus first quarter of fiscal year 2024 marking our first year-over-year improvement in eight quarters. Transactions and revenue per transaction improved for both our In-Town and One-Way markets compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Moving and Storage Other Revenue increased $9.0 million or 7.3% versus the first quarter of fiscal 2024 due to growth of our U-Box product offering.

Moving and Storage earnings from operations, adjusted to remove interest income, decreased $64.3 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Reduced gains from the disposal of retired rental equipment accounted for $47.9 million of the decrease while fleet depreciation increased $22.3 million and real estate related depreciation increased $6.8 million.

Fleet maintenance and repair costs declined $20.8 million.

Moving and Storage earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA), adjusted to remove interest income, increased $16.5 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $1,566.8 million as of June 30, 2024 compared with $1,886.3 million at March 31, 2024.

On June 5, 2024, we declared a cash dividend on our Non-Voting Common Stock of $0.05 per share to holders of record on June 17, 2024. The dividend was paid on June 28, 2024.

We are holding our 18 th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor meeting on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 11 a.m. Arizona Time (2 p.m. Eastern). This is an opportunity to interact directly with Company representatives through a live video webcast at investors.uhaul.com. A brief presentation by the Company will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

U-Haul Holding Company will hold its investor call for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday, August 8, 2023, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at investors.uhaul.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit investors.uhaul.com.

About U-Haul Holding Company

U-Haul Holding Company is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 192,000 trucks, 138,700 trailers and 39,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 1,024,000 rentable storage units and 88.5 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect U-Haul Holding Company's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is on file with the SEC.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Self-moving equipment rental revenues $ 1,014,332 $ 999,206 Self-storage revenues 215,737 198,961 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales 96,591 100,872 Property management fees 9,495 9,177 Life insurance premiums 20,740 23,131 Property and casualty insurance premiums 21,229 20,322 Net investment and interest income 37,125 64,592 Other revenue 133,241 124,047 Consolidated revenue $ 1,548,490 $ 1,540,308

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Moving and storage Revenues $ 1,469,161 $ 1,459,513 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries 295,058 386,691 Property and casualty insurance Revenues 28,178 27,839 Earnings from operations 11,483 11,982 Life insurance Revenues 53,749 55,681 Earnings (losses) from operations (47 ) 1,356 Eliminations Revenues (2,598 ) (2,725 ) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries (252 ) (371 ) Consolidated Results Revenues 1,548,490 1,540,308 Earnings from operations 306,242 399,658

Debt Metrics

Debt Metrics (in thousands)(unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Real estate secured debt $ 2,497,239 $ 2,562,620 $ 2,716,180 $ 2,771,027 $ 2,744,416 Unsecured debt 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 Fleet secured debt 2,544,235 2,470,603 2,482,356 2,392,021 2,305,116 Other secured debt 70,202 70,815 72,869 73,752 74,250 Total debt 6,311,676 6,304,038 6,471,405 6,436,800 6,323,782 Moving and Storage cash $ 1,071,779 $ 1,380,165 $ 1,736,295 $ 2,068,790 $ 2,302,380 Moving and Storage assets 16,447,193 16,149,748 16,193,912 16,156,182 15,742,770 Moving and Storage EBITDA (TTM)** 1,584,461 1,567,985 1,593,446 1,683,912 1,789,024 Net debt to EBITDA 3.3 3.1 3.0 2.6 2.2 Net debt to total assets 31.9% 30.5% 29.2% 27.0% 25.5% Percent of debt floating 7.7% 7.2% 6.9% 6.3% 7.7% Percent of debt fixed 92.3% 92.8% 93.1% 93.7% 92.3% Percent of debt unsecured 19.0% 19.0% 18.5% 18.6% 19.0% Unencumbered asset ratio* 4.72x 4.43x 4.00x 3.74x 3.55x

* Unencumbered asset value compared to unsecured debt committed, outstanding or not. Unencumbered assets valued at the higher of historical cost or allocated NOI valued at a 10% cap rate, minimum required is 2.0x ** Moving and Storage EBITDA (TTM) for December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 have been adjusted from previously presented earnings releases as Moving and Storage interest income has been classified as Other interest income.

The components of depreciation, net of gains on disposals are as follows:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Depreciation expense - rental equipment $ 157,528 $ 135,192 Depreciation expense - non rental equipment 23,961 22,302 Depreciation expense - real estate 42,824 35,981 Total depreciation expense $ 224,313 $ 193,475 Gains on disposals of rental equipment (7,948 ) (55,807 ) Losses on disposals of non-rental equipment 180 146 Total gains on disposals equipment $ (7,768 ) $ (55,661 ) Depreciation, net of gains on disposals $ 216,545 $ 137,814 Losses on disposals of real estate $ 3,104 $ 1,021

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of June 30 748 683 Square footage as of June 30 63,586 57,530 Average monthly number of units occupied 594 563 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count 80.0% 82.8% End of June occupancy rate based on unit count 81.0% 83.9% Average monthly square footage occupied 51,717 48,627

Self-Storage Portfolio Summary As of June 30, 2024 (unaudited) U-Haul Owned Store Data by State Rentable Annual State/ Units Square Revenue Occupancy Province Stores Occupied Feet Per Foot During Qtr Texas 94 38,312 4,464,055 $14.68 77.1% California 88 33,736 3,167,630 $21.03 81.9% Florida 85 33,797 3,734,856 $18.33 76.0% Illinois 81 37,664 3,697,392 $15.66 84.7% Pennsylvania 69 28,798 2,856,385 $17.47 77.2% New York 66 27,974 2,610,967 $23.12 78.5% Ohio 58 24,937 2,538,932 $14.86 81.6% Michigan 57 20,317 2,080,132 $15.58 84.5% Georgia 49 22,415 2,402,474 $16.24 85.6% Arizona 43 25,181 2,736,396 $15.40 81.8% Wisconsin 43 17,296 1,961,885 $13.30 77.8% Washington 37 13,689 1,496,099 $16.77 74.3% North Carolina 37 16,851 1,837,893 $15.25 76.4% Tennessee 36 15,228 1,520,055 $14.76 87.6% Missouri 35 13,042 1,590,061 $14.56 73.5% New Jersey 34 16,114 1,516,125 $20.73 81.5% Indiana 33 11,006 1,173,055 $13.75 81.2% Ontario 32 11,439 1,209,530 $23.14 72.4% Massachusetts 31 11,269 995,742 $20.45 85.8% Alabama 27 7,337 843,169 $13.92 77.9% Top 20 Totals 1,035 426,402 44,432,835 $16.91 79.9% All Others 461 179,637 19,229,462 $16.20 80.3% 1Q 2025 Totals 1,496 606,039 63,662,297 $16.70 80.0% Same Store 1Q25 879 310,441 28,233,523 $17.05 93.9% Same Store 1Q24 820 266,447 24,473,487 $16.28 95.1% Same Store 1Q23 718 222,894 20,716,950 $14.79 96.8% Non Same Store 1Q25 617 295,598 35,428,773 $16.30 69.1% Non Same Store 1Q24 616 307,371 33,132,703 $16.03 74.4% Non Same Store 1Q23 659 308,734 31,203,865 $15.14 77.1% Same Store Pool Held Constant for Prior Periods Same Store 1Q25 879 310,441 28,233,523 $17.05 93.9% Same Store 1Q24 879 313,525 28,216,246 $16.30 94.9% Same Store 1Q23 879 312,171 28,196,738 $14.98 94.4% Non-Same Store 1Q25 617 295,598 35,428,773 $16.30 69.1% Non-Same Store 1Q24 555 260,952 29,457,657 $15.95 71.7% Non-Same Store 1Q23 497 220,545 23,825,830 $14.97 73.3% Note: Store Count, Units, and NRSF figures reflect active storage locations for the last month of the reporting quarter. Occupancy % reflects average occupancy during the reporting quarter. Revenue per foot is average revenue per occupied foot over the trailing twelve months ending June 2024. Same store includes storage locations with rentable storage inventory for more than three years and have had a capacity change of less than twenty units for any year-over-year period of the reporting month. The locations have occupancy each month during the last three years and have achieved 80% or greater physical occupancy for the last two years. Prior year Same Store figures are for locations meeting the Same Store criteria as of the prior year reporting month.

U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, 2024 2024 (Unaudited) (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,153,161 $ 1,534,544 Trade receivables and reinsurance recoverables, net 253,638 215,908 Inventories and parts 157,625 150,940 Prepaid expenses 248,147 246,082 Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, net, at fair value 2,395,890 2,442,504 Equity securities, at fair value 74,066 66,274 Investments, other 638,423 633,936 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 119,806 121,224 Other assets 123,878 111,743 Right of use assets - financing, net 265,744 289,305 Right of use assets - operating, net 53,255 53,712 Related party assets 67,254 57,934 5,550,887 5,924,106 Property, plant and equipment, at cost: Land 1,727,668 1,670,033 Buildings and improvements 8,591,016 8,237,354 Furniture and equipment 1,014,086 1,003,770 Rental trailers and other rental equipment 960,853 936,303 Rental trucks 6,670,443 6,338,324 18,964,066 18,185,784 Less: Accumulated depreciation (5,209,526 ) (5,051,132 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net 13,754,540 13,134,652 Total assets $ 19,305,427 $ 19,058,758 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 833,296 $ 783,084 Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net 6,280,305 6,271,362 Operating lease liabilities 54,485 55,032 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable 841,861 849,113 Liabilities from investment contracts 2,406,464 2,411,352 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities 5,832 18,070 Deferred income 62,587 51,175 Deferred income taxes, net 1,470,156 1,447,125 Total liabilities 11,954,986 11,886,313 Common stock 10,497 10,497 Non-voting common stock 176 176 Additional paid-in capital 462,548 462,548 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (231,813 ) (223,216 ) Retained earnings 7,786,683 7,600,090 Cost of common stock in treasury, net (525,653 ) (525,653 ) Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net (151,997 ) (151,997 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,350,441 7,172,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,305,427 $ 19,058,758

U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues: Self-moving equipment rental revenues $ 1,014,332 $ 999,206 Self-storage revenues 215,737 198,961 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales 96,591 100,872 Property management fees 9,495 9,177 Life insurance premiums 20,740 23,131 Property and casualty insurance premiums 21,229 20,322 Net investment and interest income 37,125 64,592 Other revenue 133,241 124,047 Total revenues 1,548,490 1,540,308 Costs and expenses: Operating expenses 789,757 763,241 Commission expenses 112,571 106,927 Cost of sales 66,014 70,675 Benefits and losses 44,006 45,344 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 4,646 8,045 Lease expense 5,605 7,583 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals 216,545 137,814 Net losses on disposal of real estate 3,104 1,021 Total costs and expenses 1,242,248 1,140,650 Earnings from operations 306,242 399,658 Other components of net periodic benefit costs (372 ) (365 ) Other interest income 18,235 - Interest expense (67,218 ) (60,598 ) Fees on early extinguishment of debt and costs of defeasance (495 ) - Pretax earnings 256,392 338,695 Income tax expense (60,975 ) (81,857 ) Earnings available to common stockholders $ 195,417 $ 256,838 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock $ 0.95 $ 1.27 Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted 19,607,788 19,607,788 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 1.00 $ 1.31 Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted 176,470,092 176,470,092

EARNINGS PER SHARE

We calculate earnings per share using the two-class method in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260, Earnings Per Share. The two-class method allocates the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders to the Company's outstanding common stock, $0.25 par value (the "Voting Common Stock") and the Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, $0.001 par value (the "Non-Voting Common Stock") based on each share's percentage of total weighted average shares outstanding. The Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are allocated 10% and 90%, respectively, of our undistributed earnings available to common stockholders. This represents earnings available to common stockholders less the dividends declared for both the Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.

Our undistributed earnings per share is calculated by taking the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders and dividing this number by the weighted average shares outstanding for the respective stock. If there was a dividend declared for that period, the dividend per share is added to the undistributed earnings per share to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share. The process is used for both Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.

The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 for our Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock were as follows:

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock 19,607,788 19,607,788 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock 196,077,880 196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock 10% 10% Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 195,417 $ 256,838 Voting Common Stock dividends declared - - Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared (8,824 ) (7,059 ) Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 186,593 $ 249,779 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock $ 18,659 $ 24,978 Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 0.95 $ 1.27 Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock $ - $ - Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 0.95 $ 1.27 Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock 176,470,092 176,470,092 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock 196,077,880 196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock 90% 90% Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 195,417 $ 256,838 Voting Common Stock dividends declared - - Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared (8,824 ) (7,059 ) Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 186,593 $ 249,779 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock $ 167,934 $ 224,801 Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.95 $ 1.27 Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 1.00 $ 1.31

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). The tables below show adjusted PPE as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

June 30, March 31, 2024 2024 June 30, ROU

Assets Property,

Plant and

Equipment Property,

Plant and

Equipment 2024 Financing Adjusted Adjusted (Unaudited) (In thousands) Property, plant and equipment, at cost Land $ 1,727,668 $ - $ 1,727,668 $ 1,670,033 Buildings and improvements 8,591,016 - 8,591,016 8,237,354 Furniture and equipment 1,014,086 61 1,014,147 1,003,831 Rental trailers and other rental equipment 960,853 104,092 1,064,945 1,050,910 Rental trucks 6,670,443 585,415 7,255,858 6,945,845 Subtotal 18,964,066 689,568 19,653,634 18,907,973 Less: Accumulated depreciation (5,209,526 ) (423,824 ) (5,633,350 ) (5,484,016 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 13,754,540 $ 265,744 $ 14,020,284 $ 13,423,957 March 31, 2024 March 31, ROU

Assets Property,

Plant and

Equipment 2024 Financing Adjusted (In thousands) Property, plant and equipment, at cost Land $ 1,670,033 $ - $ 1,670,033 Buildings and improvements 8,237,354 - 8,237,354 Furniture and equipment 1,003,770 61 1,003,831 Rental trailers and other rental equipment 936,303 114,607 1,050,910 Rental trucks 6,338,324 607,521 6,945,845 Subtotal 18,185,784 722,189 18,907,973 Less: Accumulated depreciation (5,051,132 ) (432,884 ) (5,484,016 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 13,134,652 $ 289,305 $ 13,423,957

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Below is a reconciliation of Moving and Storage non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP. The earnings from operations for December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 have been adjusted from previously presented earnings releases as Moving and Storage interest income has been classified as Other interest income.

Moving and Storage EBITDA (In thousands, unaudited) TTM June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Earnings from operations * $ 831,802 $ 896,140 $ 980,169 $ 1,132,142 $ 1,273,901 Depreciation 848,727 817,889 793,940 768,475 749,210 Net gains on disposals (106,065 ) (153,958 ) (186,541 ) (220,858 ) (238,397 ) Net losses on disposal of real estate 9,997 7,914 5,878 4,153 4,310 Depreciation, net of (gains) losses on disposals 752,659 671,845 613,277 551,770 515,123 EBITDA $ 1,584,461 $ 1,567,985 $ 1,593,446 $ 1,683,912 $ 1,789,024 * before insurance subsidiaries

