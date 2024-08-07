RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL, UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its first quarter ended June 30, 2024, of $195.4 million, compared with net earnings of $256.8 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for Non-Voting Shares (UHAL.B) were $1.00 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.31 for the same period in fiscal 2024.
"We are making incremental progress serving more moving customers and filling storage rooms," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of U-Haul Holding Company. "Transactions and revenue per transaction improved for both In-Town and One-way moves this quarter. Storage rooms rented are up. Most of our lines of business are hotly contested. As competitors continue to mimic our customer service, we have to implement more ways to satisfy the customer. This is a race, and the customer is the eventual winner."
Highlights of First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
- Self-storage revenues increased $16.8 million, or 8.4% versus the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.
- Same store occupancy decreased 1.2% to 93.9%, revenue per foot increased 4.7%, and the number of locations qualifying for the pool increased by 59.
- Total portfolio occupied rooms increased 31,582 or 5.6% compared to June 30, 2023.
- During the quarter we added 17 new locations with storage and 1.7 million net rentable square feet (nrsf). Eight were acquisitions of existing storage locations totaling 0.4 million nrsf and nine were internally developed. These newly developed locations along with expansion projects at existing facilities accounted for the remaining 1.3 million nrsf.
- We have approximately 16.9 million nrsf in development or pending.
- Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $15.1 million, or 1.5% versus first quarter of fiscal year 2024 marking our first year-over-year improvement in eight quarters. Transactions and revenue per transaction improved for both our In-Town and One-Way markets compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
- Moving and Storage Other Revenue increased $9.0 million or 7.3% versus the first quarter of fiscal 2024 due to growth of our U-Box product offering.
- Moving and Storage earnings from operations, adjusted to remove interest income, decreased $64.3 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
- Reduced gains from the disposal of retired rental equipment accounted for $47.9 million of the decrease while fleet depreciation increased $22.3 million and real estate related depreciation increased $6.8 million.
- Fleet maintenance and repair costs declined $20.8 million.
- Moving and Storage earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA), adjusted to remove interest income, increased $16.5 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
- Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $1,566.8 million as of June 30, 2024 compared with $1,886.3 million at March 31, 2024.
- On June 5, 2024, we declared a cash dividend on our Non-Voting Common Stock of $0.05 per share to holders of record on June 17, 2024. The dividend was paid on June 28, 2024.
- We are holding our 18th Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor meeting on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 11 a.m. Arizona Time (2 p.m. Eastern). This is an opportunity to interact directly with Company representatives through a live video webcast at investors.uhaul.com. A brief presentation by the Company will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
- Supplemental financial information as of June 30, 2024 is available at investors.uhaul.com under "Investor Kit".
U-Haul Holding Company will hold its investor call for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday, August 8, 2023, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at investors.uhaul.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit investors.uhaul.com.
About U-Haul Holding Company
U-Haul Holding Company is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 192,000 trucks, 138,700 trailers and 39,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 1,024,000 rentable storage units and 88.5 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.
Certain of the statements made in this press release regarding our business constitute forward-looking statements as contemplated under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. For a brief discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect U-Haul Holding Company's business and future operating results, please refer to our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is on file with the SEC.
Report on Business Operations
Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024.
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Self-moving equipment rental revenues
$
1,014,332
$
999,206
Self-storage revenues
215,737
198,961
Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales
96,591
100,872
Property management fees
9,495
9,177
Life insurance premiums
20,740
23,131
Property and casualty insurance premiums
21,229
20,322
Net investment and interest income
37,125
64,592
Other revenue
133,241
124,047
Consolidated revenue
$
1,548,490
$
1,540,308
Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024.
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Moving and storage
Revenues
$
1,469,161
$
1,459,513
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
295,058
386,691
Property and casualty insurance
Revenues
28,178
27,839
Earnings from operations
11,483
11,982
Life insurance
Revenues
53,749
55,681
Earnings (losses) from operations
(47
)
1,356
Eliminations
Revenues
(2,598
)
(2,725
)
Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries
(252
)
(371
)
Consolidated Results
Revenues
1,548,490
1,540,308
Earnings from operations
306,242
399,658
Debt Metrics
Debt Metrics
(in thousands)(unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Real estate secured debt
$
2,497,239
$
2,562,620
$
2,716,180
$
2,771,027
$
2,744,416
Unsecured debt
1,200,000
1,200,000
1,200,000
1,200,000
1,200,000
Fleet secured debt
2,544,235
2,470,603
2,482,356
2,392,021
2,305,116
Other secured debt
70,202
70,815
72,869
73,752
74,250
Total debt
6,311,676
6,304,038
6,471,405
6,436,800
6,323,782
Moving and Storage cash
$
1,071,779
$
1,380,165
$
1,736,295
$
2,068,790
$
2,302,380
Moving and Storage assets
16,447,193
16,149,748
16,193,912
16,156,182
15,742,770
Moving and Storage EBITDA (TTM)**
1,584,461
1,567,985
1,593,446
1,683,912
1,789,024
Net debt to EBITDA
3.3
3.1
3.0
2.6
2.2
Net debt to total assets
31.9%
30.5%
29.2%
27.0%
25.5%
Percent of debt floating
7.7%
7.2%
6.9%
6.3%
7.7%
Percent of debt fixed
92.3%
92.8%
93.1%
93.7%
92.3%
Percent of debt unsecured
19.0%
19.0%
18.5%
18.6%
19.0%
Unencumbered asset ratio*
4.72x
4.43x
4.00x
3.74x
3.55x
*
Unencumbered asset value compared to unsecured debt committed, outstanding or not. Unencumbered assets valued at the higher of historical cost or allocated NOI valued at a 10% cap rate, minimum required is 2.0x
**
Moving and Storage EBITDA (TTM) for December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 have been adjusted from previously presented earnings releases as Moving and Storage interest income has been classified as Other interest income.
The components of depreciation, net of gains on disposals are as follows:
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Depreciation expense - rental equipment
$
157,528
$
135,192
Depreciation expense - non rental equipment
23,961
22,302
Depreciation expense - real estate
42,824
35,981
Total depreciation expense
$
224,313
$
193,475
Gains on disposals of rental equipment
(7,948
)
(55,807
)
Losses on disposals of non-rental equipment
180
146
Total gains on disposals equipment
$
(7,768
)
$
(55,661
)
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
$
216,545
$
137,814
Losses on disposals of real estate
$
3,104
$
1,021
The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except occupancy rate)
Unit count as of June 30
748
683
Square footage as of June 30
63,586
57,530
Average monthly number of units occupied
594
563
Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count
80.0%
82.8%
End of June occupancy rate based on unit count
81.0%
83.9%
Average monthly square footage occupied
51,717
48,627
Self-Storage Portfolio Summary
As of June 30, 2024
(unaudited)
U-Haul Owned Store Data by State
Rentable
Annual
State/
Units
Square
Revenue
Occupancy
Province
Stores
Occupied
Feet
Per Foot
During Qtr
Texas
94
38,312
4,464,055
$14.68
77.1%
California
88
33,736
3,167,630
$21.03
81.9%
Florida
85
33,797
3,734,856
$18.33
76.0%
Illinois
81
37,664
3,697,392
$15.66
84.7%
Pennsylvania
69
28,798
2,856,385
$17.47
77.2%
New York
66
27,974
2,610,967
$23.12
78.5%
Ohio
58
24,937
2,538,932
$14.86
81.6%
Michigan
57
20,317
2,080,132
$15.58
84.5%
Georgia
49
22,415
2,402,474
$16.24
85.6%
Arizona
43
25,181
2,736,396
$15.40
81.8%
Wisconsin
43
17,296
1,961,885
$13.30
77.8%
Washington
37
13,689
1,496,099
$16.77
74.3%
North Carolina
37
16,851
1,837,893
$15.25
76.4%
Tennessee
36
15,228
1,520,055
$14.76
87.6%
Missouri
35
13,042
1,590,061
$14.56
73.5%
New Jersey
34
16,114
1,516,125
$20.73
81.5%
Indiana
33
11,006
1,173,055
$13.75
81.2%
Ontario
32
11,439
1,209,530
$23.14
72.4%
Massachusetts
31
11,269
995,742
$20.45
85.8%
Alabama
27
7,337
843,169
$13.92
77.9%
Top 20 Totals
1,035
426,402
44,432,835
$16.91
79.9%
All Others
461
179,637
19,229,462
$16.20
80.3%
1Q 2025 Totals
1,496
606,039
63,662,297
$16.70
80.0%
Same Store 1Q25
879
310,441
28,233,523
$17.05
93.9%
Same Store 1Q24
820
266,447
24,473,487
$16.28
95.1%
Same Store 1Q23
718
222,894
20,716,950
$14.79
96.8%
Non Same Store 1Q25
617
295,598
35,428,773
$16.30
69.1%
Non Same Store 1Q24
616
307,371
33,132,703
$16.03
74.4%
Non Same Store 1Q23
659
308,734
31,203,865
$15.14
77.1%
Same Store Pool Held Constant for Prior Periods
Same Store 1Q25
879
310,441
28,233,523
$17.05
93.9%
Same Store 1Q24
879
313,525
28,216,246
$16.30
94.9%
Same Store 1Q23
879
312,171
28,196,738
$14.98
94.4%
Non-Same Store 1Q25
617
295,598
35,428,773
$16.30
69.1%
Non-Same Store 1Q24
555
260,952
29,457,657
$15.95
71.7%
Non-Same Store 1Q23
497
220,545
23,825,830
$14.97
73.3%
Note: Store Count, Units, and NRSF figures reflect active storage locations for the last month of the reporting quarter.
Occupancy % reflects average occupancy during the reporting quarter.
Revenue per foot is average revenue per occupied foot over the trailing twelve months ending June 2024.
Same store includes storage locations with rentable storage inventory for more than three years and have had a capacity change of less than twenty units for any year-over-year period of the reporting month.
The locations have occupancy each month during the last three years and have achieved 80% or greater physical occupancy for the last two years.
Prior year Same Store figures are for locations meeting the Same Store criteria as of the prior year reporting month.
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2024
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,153,161
$
1,534,544
Trade receivables and reinsurance recoverables, net
253,638
215,908
Inventories and parts
157,625
150,940
Prepaid expenses
248,147
246,082
Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, net, at fair value
2,395,890
2,442,504
Equity securities, at fair value
74,066
66,274
Investments, other
638,423
633,936
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net
119,806
121,224
Other assets
123,878
111,743
Right of use assets - financing, net
265,744
289,305
Right of use assets - operating, net
53,255
53,712
Related party assets
67,254
57,934
5,550,887
5,924,106
Property, plant and equipment, at cost:
Land
1,727,668
1,670,033
Buildings and improvements
8,591,016
8,237,354
Furniture and equipment
1,014,086
1,003,770
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
960,853
936,303
Rental trucks
6,670,443
6,338,324
18,964,066
18,185,784
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(5,209,526
)
(5,051,132
)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
13,754,540
13,134,652
Total assets
$
19,305,427
$
19,058,758
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
833,296
$
783,084
Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net
6,280,305
6,271,362
Operating lease liabilities
54,485
55,032
Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable
841,861
849,113
Liabilities from investment contracts
2,406,464
2,411,352
Other policyholders' funds and liabilities
5,832
18,070
Deferred income
62,587
51,175
Deferred income taxes, net
1,470,156
1,447,125
Total liabilities
11,954,986
11,886,313
Common stock
10,497
10,497
Non-voting common stock
176
176
Additional paid-in capital
462,548
462,548
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(231,813
)
(223,216
)
Retained earnings
7,786,683
7,600,090
Cost of common stock in treasury, net
(525,653
)
(525,653
)
Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net
(151,997
)
(151,997
)
Total stockholders' equity
7,350,441
7,172,445
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
19,305,427
$
19,058,758
U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Quarter Ended June 30,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Revenues:
Self-moving equipment rental revenues
$
1,014,332
$
999,206
Self-storage revenues
215,737
198,961
Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales
96,591
100,872
Property management fees
9,495
9,177
Life insurance premiums
20,740
23,131
Property and casualty insurance premiums
21,229
20,322
Net investment and interest income
37,125
64,592
Other revenue
133,241
124,047
Total revenues
1,548,490
1,540,308
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
789,757
763,241
Commission expenses
112,571
106,927
Cost of sales
66,014
70,675
Benefits and losses
44,006
45,344
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
4,646
8,045
Lease expense
5,605
7,583
Depreciation, net of gains on disposals
216,545
137,814
Net losses on disposal of real estate
3,104
1,021
Total costs and expenses
1,242,248
1,140,650
Earnings from operations
306,242
399,658
Other components of net periodic benefit costs
(372
)
(365
)
Other interest income
18,235
-
Interest expense
(67,218
)
(60,598
)
Fees on early extinguishment of debt and costs of defeasance
(495
)
-
Pretax earnings
256,392
338,695
Income tax expense
(60,975
)
(81,857
)
Earnings available to common stockholders
$
195,417
$
256,838
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock
$
0.95
$
1.27
Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted
19,607,788
19,607,788
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
1.00
$
1.31
Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted
176,470,092
176,470,092
EARNINGS PER SHARE
We calculate earnings per share using the two-class method in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260, Earnings Per Share. The two-class method allocates the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders to the Company's outstanding common stock, $0.25 par value (the "Voting Common Stock") and the Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, $0.001 par value (the "Non-Voting Common Stock") based on each share's percentage of total weighted average shares outstanding. The Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are allocated 10% and 90%, respectively, of our undistributed earnings available to common stockholders. This represents earnings available to common stockholders less the dividends declared for both the Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.
Our undistributed earnings per share is calculated by taking the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders and dividing this number by the weighted average shares outstanding for the respective stock. If there was a dividend declared for that period, the dividend per share is added to the undistributed earnings per share to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share. The process is used for both Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.
The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 for our Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock were as follows:
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock
19,607,788
19,607,788
Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock
196,077,880
196,077,880
Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock
10%
10%
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
195,417
$
256,838
Voting Common Stock dividends declared
-
-
Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared
(8,824
)
(7,059
)
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders
$
186,593
$
249,779
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock
$
18,659
$
24,978
Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock
$
0.95
$
1.27
Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock
$
-
$
-
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock
$
0.95
$
1.27
Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock
176,470,092
176,470,092
Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock
196,077,880
196,077,880
Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock
90%
90%
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
195,417
$
256,838
Voting Common Stock dividends declared
-
-
Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared
(8,824
)
(7,059
)
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders
$
186,593
$
249,779
Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock
$
167,934
$
224,801
Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
0.95
$
1.27
Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
0.05
$
0.04
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock
$
1.00
$
1.31
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). The tables below show adjusted PPE as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2024
June 30,
ROU
Property,
Property,
2024
Financing
Adjusted
Adjusted
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,727,668
$
-
$
1,727,668
$
1,670,033
Buildings and improvements
8,591,016
-
8,591,016
8,237,354
Furniture and equipment
1,014,086
61
1,014,147
1,003,831
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
960,853
104,092
1,064,945
1,050,910
Rental trucks
6,670,443
585,415
7,255,858
6,945,845
Subtotal
18,964,066
689,568
19,653,634
18,907,973
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(5,209,526
)
(423,824
)
(5,633,350
)
(5,484,016
)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
13,754,540
$
265,744
$
14,020,284
$
13,423,957
March 31,
2024
March 31,
ROU
Property,
2024
Financing
Adjusted
(In thousands)
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
Land
$
1,670,033
$
-
$
1,670,033
Buildings and improvements
8,237,354
-
8,237,354
Furniture and equipment
1,003,770
61
1,003,831
Rental trailers and other rental equipment
936,303
114,607
1,050,910
Rental trucks
6,338,324
607,521
6,945,845
Subtotal
18,185,784
722,189
18,907,973
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(5,051,132
)
(432,884
)
(5,484,016
)
Total property, plant and equipment, net
$
13,134,652
$
289,305
$
13,423,957
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Below is a reconciliation of Moving and Storage non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP. The earnings from operations for December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 have been adjusted from previously presented earnings releases as Moving and Storage interest income has been classified as Other interest income.
Moving and Storage EBITDA
(In thousands, unaudited)
TTM
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Earnings from operations *
$
831,802
$
896,140
$
980,169
$
1,132,142
$
1,273,901
Depreciation
848,727
817,889
793,940
768,475
749,210
Net gains on disposals
(106,065
)
(153,958
)
(186,541
)
(220,858
)
(238,397
)
Net losses on disposal of real estate
9,997
7,914
5,878
4,153
4,310
Depreciation, net of (gains) losses on disposals
752,659
671,845
613,277
551,770
515,123
EBITDA
$
1,584,461
$
1,567,985
$
1,593,446
$
1,683,912
$
1,789,024
* before insurance subsidiaries
