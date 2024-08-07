TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DREAM RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX: DRR.U, TSX: DRR.UN) ("Dream Residential REIT" or the "REIT" or "we" or "us") today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024"). Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on August 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

HIGHLIGHTS

Comparative properties net operating income ("comparative properties NOI")1 was $6.4 million in Q2 2024, a 6.8% increase compared to $6.0 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in comparative investment properties revenue. Net rental income was $8.0 million in Q2 2024, or $0.3 million higher than the prior year comparative quarter, primarily due to a decrease in investment properties operating expenses.

Diluted funds from operations ("FFO") per Unit2 was $0.18 for Q2 2024, which was consistent with Q2 2023.

Portfolio occupancy was 94.0% as at June 30, 2024, up from 93.8% at the end of Q1 2024, with Greater Oklahoma City region at 94.3%, Greater Dallas-Fort Worth region at 92.7% and Greater Cincinnati region at 94.9%. Occupancy was consistent with expectations as we continue to manage our value-add program, completing 64 units during the quarter.

Average monthly rent at June 30, 2024 was $1,167 per unit, increasing 1.0% quarter over quarter, compared to $1,155 per unit at March 31, 2024.

Maintaining conservative balance sheet and financial flexibility. Net total debt-to-net total assets3 was 32.8% as at June 30, 2024, compared to 31.6% as at December 31, 2023. Total mortgages payable were $138.2 million, consisting of 11 fixed rate mortgages with a weighted average contractual interest rate of 4.0%. Total assets (per condensed consolidated financial statements) were $407.6 million as at June 30, 2024. Total assets comprised primarily $396.8 million of investment properties and $6.8 million of cash and cash equivalents.

_______________________________ 1 Comparative properties NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables included in the Appendices section of this press release reconcile comparative properties NOI to net rental income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023. For further information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 2 Diluted FFO per Unit is a non-GAAP ratio. Diluted FFO per Unit comprises FFO (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by the weighted average number of Units. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. 3 Net total debt-to-net total assets is a non-GAAP ratio. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release.

"We were pleased with the REIT's financial and operational performance for Q2 2024," said Brian Pauls, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Residential REIT. "The REIT delivered solid year-over-year comparative properties NOI growth at 6.8%, bringing our year-to-date comparative NOI growth to approximately 5%, which is at the upper end of our targeted range for the year."

Q2 2024 net income was $3.3 million, which comprises net rental income of $8.0 million, fair value adjustments to investment properties of $(4.1) million and fair value adjustments to financial instruments of $2.7 million, primarily from the revaluation of Class B units of DRR Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of the REIT ("Class B Units" - together with the Trust Units, "Units"). Other income and expenses totalled $(3.3) million.

On April 4, 2024, the REIT extended the term of its credit facility to March 28, 2027.

Total equity (per condensed consolidated financial statements) was $241.3 million as at June 30, 2024, compared to $218.0 million as at December 31, 2023, primarily due to 3.3 million Class B Units exchanged for REIT Units in Q1 2024 for a total market value of $22.3 million.

Net asset value ("NAV") 4 per Unit was $13.47 as at June 30, 2024, compared to $13.50 as at December 31, 2023.

The REIT declared distributions totalling $0.105 per Unit during Q2 2024.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, 3.3 million Class B Units were redeemed and exchanged for Trust Units.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands unless otherwise stated) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating results Net income $ 3,346 $ 11,005 $ 4,162 $ 137 FFO(1) 3,516 3,464 6,963 6,987 Net rental income 7,984 7,685 14,617 14,795 Comparative properties NOI(10) 6,362 5,958 12,443 11,844 Comparative properties NOI margin(11) 52.6% 51.3% 51.6% 51.6% Per Unit amounts Distribution rate per Trust Unit $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.210 $ 0.210 Diluted FFO per Unit(2)(3) 0.18 0.18 0.35 0.35 See footnotes at end

Net income for Q2 2024 was $3.3 million compared to $11.0 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to a change in fair value adjustments to investment properties of $(2.7) million and a change in fair value adjustments to financial instruments of $(5.4) million from the comparative quarter. FFO for Q2 2024 and the prior year comparative quarter was $3.5 million, with an increase in comparative properties NOI offset by higher general and administrative expenses. Q2 2024 diluted FFO per Unit was $0.18 and consistent with the prior year comparative quarter.

_______________________________ 4 NAV per Unit is a non-GAAP ratio. NAV per Unit comprises total equity (including Class B Units) (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by the number of Units. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release.

Net rental income for Q2 2024 was $8.0 million compared to $7.7 million in the prior year comparative quarter. Comparative properties NOI for Q2 2024 increased to $6.4 million compared to $6.0 million in the prior year comparative quarter. Comparative properties NOI margin for Q2 2024 was 52.6%, compared to 51.3% in the prior year comparative quarter. Q2 2024 comparative properties NOI includes comparative investment properties revenue of $12.1 million, which exceeded the prior year comparative quarter by $0.5 million, primarily driven by rental rate growth and value-add rental premiums. Investment properties operating expenses remained flat from Q1 2024 (excluding the impact of IFRIC 21 and one sold property in Q4 2023), largely as a result of increased property insurance and utilities, offset by reduced maintenance expenses.

PORTFOLIO INFORMATION

June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 Total portfolio Number of assets 15 15 16 Investment properties fair value (in thousands) $ 396,800 $ 398,140 $ 424,980 Units 3,300 3,300 3,432 Occupancy rate - in place (period-end) 94.0% 93.8% 94.1% Average in-place base rent per month per unit $ 1,167 $ 1,155 $ 1,122 Estimated market rent to in-place base rent spread (%) (period-end) 8.8% 9.8% 8.6% Tenant retention ratio(12) 59.2% 57.2% 52.7% See footnotes at end

ORGANIC GROWTH

Weighted average monthly rent as at June 30, 2024 was $1,167 per unit, compared to $1,155 at March 31, 2024. Rental rates increased 1.1% in the Greater Cincinnati region, 1.0% in the Greater Oklahoma City region, and 0.9% in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth region since March 31, 2024.

During Q2 2024, blended lease trade-outs averaged 2.2% compared to 2.0% in Q1 2024. This comprises an average increase on renewals of approximately 3.7% (March 31, 2024 - 4.4%) and an average increase on new leases of approximately 0.1% (March 31, 2024 - (1.2)%). As at June 30, 2024, estimated market rents were $1,270 per unit, or an average gain-to-lease for the portfolio of 8.8%. The retention rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 59.2% compared to 57.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 as we continued to prioritize leasing efforts to secure renewals during the period.

Value-Add Initiatives

During Q2 2024, renovations were completed on 64 suites primarily across Greater Dallas-Fort Worth and Greater Oklahoma City regions, with 16 suites under renovation as at June 30, 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the average new lease trade-out on renovated suites was $93 per unit higher than expiring leases, or a lease-trade-out of 7.5%.

"Our operating performance improved quarter over quarter with blended trade-outs increasing," said Scott Schoeman, Chief Operating Officer of Dream Residential REIT. "Our continued focus on managing controllable operating expenses helped to increase our comparative property NOI margin. In the current environment, we have prioritized occupancy and we believe that it is prudent to focus on tenant retention and are actively managing the timing and number of suites that we plan on renovating."

FINANCING AND CAPITAL INFORMATION

As at (unaudited)

(dollar amounts presented in thousands, except for per Unit amounts) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Financing Net total debt-to-net total assets(4) 32.8% 31.6% Average term to maturity on debt (years) 4.8 5.3 Interest coverage ratio (times)(5) 2.9 2.9 Undrawn credit facility $ 70,000 $ 70,000 Available liquidity(6) $ 76,817 $ 80,943 Capital Total equity $ 241,295 $ 218,032 Total equity (including Class B Units)(7) $ 264,888 $ 265,358 Total number of Trust Units and Class B Units(8) $ 19,667,939 $ 19,656,471 Net asset value (NAV) per Unit(9) $ 13.47 $ 13.50 Trust Unit price $ 6.32 $ 6.75 See footnotes at end

As at June 30, 2024, net total debt-to-net total assets was 32.8%, total mortgages payable were $138.2 million and total assets were $407.6 million. The REIT ended Q2 2024 with total available liquidity of approximately $76.8 million(6), comprising $6.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $70.0 million available on its undrawn revolving credit facility.

Total equity of $241.3 million increased from December 31, 2023 by $23.3 million, primarily due to 3.3 million Class B Units exchanged for REIT Units in Q1 2024 for a total market value of $22.3 million. As at June 30, 2024, there were approximately 15.9 million Trust Units and 3.7 million Class B Units.

NAV per Unit as at June 30, 2024 was $13.47 compared to $13.50 as at December 31, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL

Senior management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). To access the conference call, please dial 1-844-763-8274 (toll free) or 647-484-8814 (toll). To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Residential REIT's website at www.dreamresidentialreit.ca and click the link for the webcast. A taped replay of the conference call and the webcast will be available for ninety (90) days following the call.

OTHER INFORMATION

Information appearing in this press release is a select summary of financial results. The condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the REIT will be available at www.dreamresidentialreit.ca and under the REIT's profile on www.sedarplus.com.

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of garden-style multi-residential properties, primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States. For more information, please visit www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.

Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures

The REIT's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the REIT discloses and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, including FFO, diluted FFO per Unit, comparative properties NOI, comparative investment properties revenue, NOI, comparative properties NOI margin, net total debt-to-net total assets ratio, net total debt, net total assets, adjusted EBITDAFV, trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDAFV, trailing 12-month interest expense on debt, interest coverage ratio (times), available liquidity, total equity (including Class B Units) and NAV per Unit as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are not defined by or recognized under IFRS Accounting Standards and do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. The REIT's method of calculating these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios may differ from other issuers and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. The REIT has presented such non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as management believes they are relevant measures of the REIT's underlying operating and financial performance. Certain additional disclosures such as the composition, usefulness and changes, as applicable, of the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios included in this press release are expressly incorporated by reference from Management's Discussion and Analysis of the financial condition and results of operations of the REIT as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, dated August 7, 2024 (the "Q2 2024 MD&A") and can be found under the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios" and respective sub-headings labelled "FFO and diluted FFO per Unit", "NAV per Unit", "Comparative properties NOI and comparative properties NOI margin", "Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments (Adjusted EBITDAFV)", "Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDAFV", "Trailing 12-month interest expense on debt", "Available liquidity", "Total equity (including Class B Units)", "Interest coverage ratio (times)" and "Net total debt-to-net total assets". In this press release, the REIT also discloses and discusses certain supplementary financial measures, including tenant retention ratio and weighted average number of units. The composition of supplementary financial measures included in this press release is expressly incorporated by reference from the Q2 2024 MD&A and can be found in the section "Supplementary Financial Measures and Other Disclosures". The Q2 2024 MD&A is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the REIT's profile and on the REIT's website at www.dreamresidentialreit.ca under the Investors section. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net rental income, investment properties revenue, cash flows generated from (utilized in) operating activities, cash and cash equivalents, total assets, non-current debt, total equity, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as indicators of the REIT's performance, liquidity, cash flow and profitability.

Forward-looking information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes statements regarding our ability to drive rental rate growth; future market conditions; our ability to maintain a safe and flexible balance sheet which will drive operations; our anticipated investments in our properties and their effect on portfolio quality and rent growth; our intention to implement our value-enhancing renovation initiatives across our portfolio; the resiliency of our portfolio; and the ability of our value-add program and regional diversification to enhance the safety of our business. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Residential REIT's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in the real estate industry; financing risks; inflation, interest and currency rate fluctuations; global and local economic and business conditions; risks associated with unexpected or ongoing geopolitical events; changes in law; tax risks; competition; environmental and climate change risks; insurance risks; cybersecurity; and uncertainties surrounding public health crises and epidemics. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable; that there are no unforeseen changes in the legislative and operating framework for our business; that we will have access to adequate capital to fund our future projects and plans and that we will receive financing on acceptable terms; that inflation and interest rates will not materially increase beyond current market expectations; and that geopolitical events will not disrupt global economies. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Dream Residential REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Residential REIT's filings with securities regulators, including its latest Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis. These filings are also available on the REIT's website at www.dreamresidentialreit.ca.

FOOTNOTES

(1) FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure to FFO is net income. For further information on this non-GAAP measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. The table included in the Appendices section of this press release reconciles FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 to net income.

(2) Diluted FFO per Unit is a non-GAAP ratio. Diluted FFO per Unit comprises FFO (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by the weighted average number of Units. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release.

(3) A description of the determination of diluted amounts per Unit can be found in the REIT's 2024 MD&A in the section "Supplementary Financial Measures and Other Disclosures", under the heading "Weighted average number of Units".

(4) Net total debt-to-net total assets is a non-GAAP ratio. Net total debt-to-net total assets comprises net total debt (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by net total assets (a non-GAAP financial measure). The most directly comparable financial measure to net total debt is mortgages payable, and the most directly comparable financial measure to net total assets is total assets. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio and these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release.

(5) Interest coverage ratio (times) is a non-GAAP ratio. Interest coverage ratio comprises trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDAFV (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by trailing 12-month interest expense on debt (a non-GAAP financial measure). The most directly comparable financial measure to adjusted EBITDAFV is net income. The table included in the Appendices section of this press release reconciles adjusted EBITDAFV to net income and trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDAFV and trailing 12-month interest expense on debt to adjusted EBITDAFV and interest expense on debt, respectively, for the trailing 12-month period ended June 30, 2024. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio and non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release.

(6) Available liquidity is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure to available liquidity is the undrawn credit facility. The table included in the Appendices section of this press release reconciles available liquidity to the undrawn credit facility as at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. For further information on this non-GAAP measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release.

(7) Total equity (including Class B Units) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure to total equity (including Class B Units) is total equity. For further information on this non-GAAP measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release. The table included in the Appendices section of this press release reconciles total equity (including Class B Units) to total equity (per the condensed consolidated financial statements) as at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

(8) Total number of Units includes 15,934,864 Trust Units and 3,733,075 Class B Units which are classified as a liability under IFRS Accounting Standards.

(9) NAV per Unit is a non-GAAP ratio. NAV per Unit comprises total equity (including Class B Units) (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by the total number of Units. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release.

(10) Comparative properties NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure to comparative properties NOI is net rental income. The table included in the Appendices section of this press release reconciles comparative properties NOI for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 to net rental income. For further information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release.

(11) Comparative properties NOI margin is a non-GAAP ratio. Comparative properties NOI margin is defined as comparative properties NOI (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by comparative investment properties revenue, as a percentage. For further information on this non-GAAP ratio, please refer to the statements under the heading "Non-GAAP financial measures, ratios and supplementary financial measures" in this press release.

(12) Tenant retention ratio is defined as the number of renewed leases divided by the total number of leases signed during the period. Tenant retention ratio is a supplementary financial measure.

Appendices

Reconciliation of FFO to net income

The table below reconciles FFO to net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands of dollars, unless otherwise stated) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income for the period $ 3,346 $ 11,005 $ 4,162 $ 137 Add (deduct): Fair value adjustments to investment properties 4,106 1,406 5,783 (661) Fair value adjustments to financial instruments (2,706) (8,105) (1,705) 8,423 Property tax liability adjustment (IFRIC 21) (1,622) (1,578) (2,174) (2,643) Debt settlement costs - - - 259 Interest expense on Class B Units 392 736 897 1,472 Funds from operations (FFO) for the period $ 3,516 $ 3,464 $ 6,963 $ 6,987 Diluted weighted average number of Units (in thousands) 19,805 19,773 19,790 19,793 Diluted FFO per Unit $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.35 $ 0.35

Reconciliation of NOI and Comparative properties NOI to net rental income

The table below reconciles NOI and Comparative properties NOI to net rental income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Investment properties revenue $ 12,099 $ 11,955 $ 24,113 $ 23,594 Less: Investment properties revenue from sold properties - 338 - 662 Comparative investment properties revenue 12,099 11,617 24,113 22,932 Net rental income 7,984 7,685 14,617 14,795 Property tax liability adjustment (IFRIC 21) (1,622) (1,578) (2,174) (2,643) Net operating income (NOI) $ 6,362 $ 6,107 $ 12,443 $ 12,152 Less: NOI from sold properties - 149 - 308 Comparative properties NOI 6,362 5,958 12,443 11,844 Comparative properties NOI margin 52.6% 51.3% 51.6% 51.6%

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDAFV to net income

The table below reconciles adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and fair value adjustments to net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, unless otherwise stated) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income for the period 3,346 11,005 4,162 137 Add (deduct): Interest expense - debt 1,827 1,861 3,655 3,668 Interest expense - Class B Units 392 736 897 1,472 Fair value adjustments to investment properties 4,106 1,406 5,783 (661) Fair value adjustments to financial instruments (2,706) (8,105) (1,705) 8,423 Property tax liability adjustment (IFRIC 21) (1,622) (1,578) (2,174) (2,643) Debt settlement costs - - - 259 Adjusted EBITDAFV for the period 5,343 5,325 10,618 10,655

Reconciliation of available liquidity to undrawn credit facility

The table below reconciles available liquidity to cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

(in thousands of dollars) As at June 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 Undrawn credit facility 70,000 70,000 Cash and cash equivalents 6,817 10,943 Available liquidity 76,817 80,943

Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDAFV and trailing 12-month interest expense on debt

Trailing 12-month period ended

June 30, 2024 Adjusted EBITDAFV for the six months ended June 30, 2024 $ 10,618 Add: Adjusted EBITDAFV for the year ended December 31, 2023 21,371 Less: Adjusted EBITDAFV for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (10,655) Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDAFV $ 21,334

Trailing 12-month period ended

June 30, 2024 Interest expense on debt for the six months ended June 30, 2024 $ 3,655 Add: Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 7,427 Less: Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (3,668) Trailing 12-month interest expense on debt $ 7,414

Interest coverage ratio (times)

For the trailing 12-month period ended June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDAFV $ 21,334 $ 21,371 Trailing 12-month Interest expense on debt $ 7,414 $ 7,427 Interest coverage ratio (times) 2.9 2.9

Reconciliation of total equity (including Class B Units) and NAV per Unit to total equity

The table below reconciles total equity (including Class B Units) and NAV per Unit to total equity as at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

As at June 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 (in thousands of dollars, except number of Units) Units Amount Units Amount Unitholders' equity 15,934,864 $ 150,511 12,645,268 $ 128,179 Retained earnings - 90,784 - 89,853 Total equity per condensed consolidated financial statements 15,934,864 241,295 12,645,268 218,032 Add: Class B Units 3,733,075 23,593 7,011,203 47,326 Total equity (including Class B Units) 19,667,939 264,888 19,656,471 265,358 NAV per Unit $ 13.47 $ 13.50

Reconciliation of net total debt to mortgages payable and net total assets to total assets, and calculation of net total debt-to-net total assets

The following table reconciles net total debt to mortgages payable and net total assets to total assets, and calculates net total debt-to-net total assets as at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

As at June 30, 2024 As at December 31, 2023 (in thousands of dollars, unless otherwise stated) Amount Amount Mortgages payable $ 138,207 $ 137,632 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (6,817) (10,943) Net total debt $ 131,390 $ 126,689 Total assets 407,597 411,926 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (6,817) (10,943) Net total assets $ 400,780 $ 400,983 Net total debt-to-net total assets 32.8% 31.6%

