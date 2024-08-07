BRAMPTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, today reported its second quarter 2024 financial results.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"I am pleased to report on the continued progress of our business in the second quarter of 2024 during which we marked the one-year anniversary of completing our acquisition of Moore Canada Corporation ("MCC")," said Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM.

"During the quarter, we continued to be guided by our commitment to delivering on our key post-acquisition integration priorities including consolidating our plant network, integrating legacy MCC systems, completing our restructuring actions and focusing on profitable growth. Through these actions, we remain on track to realize annualized post-acquisition synergies of $30-35 million which we expect to substantially achieve prior to the end of this fiscal year."

"Our Commercial team is making progress on several fronts on our path to building a strong platform for profitable growth. The team is leveraging our expanded suite of product and service offerings, led by our tech-enabled solutions, with a focus on continuing to improve our product mix, increasing our wallet share with existing clients, strengthening our presence in key industry verticals, and winning new logos. The team is also delivering on our commitment to drive margin improvement through strategic revenue management initiatives we are implementing across the business."

"Our other post-acquisition priorities remain on track for completion by the end of 2024 including the plant consolidation we initiated last year to increase our operating efficiency by reducing our network from 14 to 10 main production facilities. During June we completed the consolidation of our Thistle and Bond facilities, and we are on track to close our plants in Trenton, Ontario and Fergus, Ontario by year end. During the second quarter, we accelerated production and equipment moves from Trenton and Fergus to our Brampton, Ontario and Drummondville, Quebec factories, respectively while investing in new state-of-the-art equipment to further enhance our production capabilities and position us to drive additional operating efficiencies. These investments are consistent with our commitment to provide high quality solutions for our clients and to invest in markets with strong potential for growth. "

TABLE 1 The following table sets out selected historical consolidated financial information for the periods noted.

For the periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 April 1 to June 30, 2024 April 1 to June 30, 2023 January 1 to June 30, 2024 January 1 to June 30, 2023 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited) Revenues $ 125,751 $ 118,963 $ 255,005 $ 195,040 Gross profit 34,334 32,037 71,645 55,810 Gross profit, as a percentage of revenues 27.3 % 26.9 % 28.1 % 28.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,864 23,004 49,246 36,879 As a percentage of revenues 19.0 % 19.3 % 19.3 % 18.9 % Adjusted EBITDA 16,888 13,823 35,553 26,588 As a percentage of revenues 13.4 % 11.6 % 13.9 % 13.6 % Net income (loss) for the period 4,064 (2,879 ) 5,539 (5,311 ) Adjusted net income 4,017 3,778 8,920 9,667 As a percentage of revenues 3.2 % 3.2 % 3.5 % 5.0 % Basic (loss) earnings per share $ 0.07 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.11 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ 0.07 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.11 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 55,245,796 49,055,088 55,134,340 46,572,750 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 57,835,179 49,055,088 57,746,066 46,572,750

TABLE 2 The following table provides reconciliations of net (loss) income to EBITDA and of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods noted.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

For the periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 April 1 to June 30, 2024 April 1 to June 30, 2023 January 1 to June 30, 2024 January 1 to June 30, 2023 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) Net income (loss) for the period $ 4,064 $ (2,879 ) $ 5,539 $ (5,311 ) Interest expense, net 5,366 3,499 10,919 4,582 Amortization of transaction costs and debt extinguishment gain, net 140 107 280 179 Current income tax expense 16 690 1,358 2,337 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense 947 (1,293 ) (216 ) (2,901 ) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,783 1,365 3,306 2,056 Amortization of intangible assets 306 701 1,034 1,164 Depreciation of the ROU Asset 4,329 2,724 8,814 4,437 EBITDA $ 16,951 $ 4,914 $ 31,034 $ 6,543 Acquisition and integration costs 243 3,837 526 9,955 Restructuring expenses 1,101 2,729 2,186 2,729 Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (1,407 ) 2,343 1,807 7,361 Adjusted EBITDA 16,888 13,823 35,553 26,588

TABLE 3 The following table provides reconciliations of net (loss) income to Adjusted net income and a presentation of Adjusted net income per share for the periods noted.

Adjusted net income reconciliation

For the periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 April 1 to June 30, 2024 April 1 to June 30, 2023 January 1 to June 30, 2024 January 1 to June 30, 2023 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts, unaudited) Net income (loss) for the period $ 4,064 $ (2,879 ) $ 5,539 $ (5,311 ) Restructuring expenses 1,101 2,729 2,186 2,729 Acquisition and integration costs 243 3,837 526 9,955 Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (1,407 ) 2,343 1,807 7,361 Tax effect of the above adjustments 16 (2,252 ) (1,138 ) (5,067 ) Adjusted net income $ 4,017 $ 3,778 $ 8,920 $ 9,667 Adjusted net income per share, basic $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.21 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 55,245,796 49,055,088 55,134,340 46,572,750 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 57,835,179 49,055,088 57,746,066 46,572,750

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For 65 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets, including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients' businesses through our deep understanding of their needs, our technology-enabled solutions, and our end-to-end service offering. Whether we are running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything we provide to our clients surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are described in further detail in our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and include but are not limited to the following:

Our ability to successfully integrate the DCM and MCC businesses and realize anticipated synergies from the combination of those businesses, including revenue and profitability growth from an enhanced offering of products and services, larger customer base and cost reductions;

The expected annualized synergies that the Company expects to derive from the MCC acquisition have been estimated by the Company based on its experience integrating previously acquired businesses, other facilities and completing previous restructuring initiatives, and includes estimated benefits expected to be derived from the acquisition, including those related to facility sales and consolidations, operational improvements, eliminating redundant positions, and purchasing synergies;

Our expected total annualized synergies estimates are principally based upon the following material factors and assumptions: (a) given the significant overlap in the nature of the two businesses, DCM will be able to eliminate duplication of overhead expenses across the combined DCM and MCC businesses in its SG&A functions; (b) given significant overlap in the nature of DCM's and MCC's production processes and available combined excess capacity, DCM will be able to consolidate manufacturing plants; (c) further operational and SG&A costs savings will be achievable once the above-noted initiatives are completed; (d) the combined business will achieve more favourable purchasing terms by virtue of the fact it is approximately twice the size of each of DCM and MCC pre-acquisition, and therefore able to command lower pricing from vendors based on larger volumes, and its expected ability to better harmonize purchasing strategies to leverage more favourable purchasing terms than each company had individually for similar goods or services; and (e) the combined business will be able to generate certain revenue synergies from cross-selling each other's broader, combined, suite of capabilities; and

Such expected annualized cost savings have not been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, nor has a reconciliation to IFRS Accounting Standards been provided, and the Company evaluates its financial performance on the basis of these non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures. Therefore, the Company does not consider their most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measures when evaluating prospective acquisitions.

Additional factors are discussed elsewhere in this press release and under the headings "Liquidity and capital resources" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in DCM's Management Discussion and Analysis and in DCM's other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS MEASURES

NON-IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes certain non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, ratios and other financial measures as supplementary information. This supplementary information does not represent earnings measures recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. Therefore, these non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures, ratios and other financial measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that this supplementary information should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as an indicator of DCM's performance. Definitions of such supplementary information, together with a reconciliation of net income (loss) to such supplementary financial measures, can be found in Table 5 and Table 6 of our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,929 $ 17,652 Trade receivables 97,731 117,956 Inventories 25,771 28,840 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,567 5,313 Income taxes receivable 2,881 2,640 Assets held for sale - 8,650 144,879 181,051 Non-current assets Other non-current assets 9,252 2,900 Deferred income tax assets 7,769 9,801 Property, plant and equipment 33,461 30,358 Right-of-use assets 159,774 159,801 Pension assets 3,117 1,962 Intangible assets 9,582 10,616 Goodwill 22,265 22,265 $ 390,099 $ 418,754 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank overdraft - 1,564 Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 57,576 $ 75,766 Current portion of credit facilities 10,899 6,333 Current portion of lease liabilities 12,765 10,322 Provisions 12,237 16,325 Deferred revenue 3,795 6,221 97,272 116,531 Non-current liabilities Provisions 752 1,004 Credit facilities 76,091 93,918 Lease liabilities 147,941 144,993 Pension obligations 19,112 26,386 Other post-employment benefit plans 3,789 3,606 Asset retirement obligation 3,617 3,552 $ 348,574 $ 389,990 Equity Shareholders' equity Shares $ 284,592 $ 283,738 Warrants 219 219 Contributed surplus 2,939 3,135 Translation Reserve 221 177 Deficit (246,446 ) (258,505 ) $ 41,525 $ 28,764 $ 390,099 $ 418,754

Condensed interim consolidated statements of operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 For the three months ended June 30, 2023 For the six months ended June 30, 2024 For the six months ended June 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Revenues $ 125,751 $ 118,963 255,005 195,040 Cost of revenues 91,417 86,926 183,360 139,230 Gross profit 34,334 32,037 71,645 55,810 Expenses Selling, commissions and expenses 10,178 9,850 21,042 18,171 General and administration expenses 13,686 13,154 28,204 18,708 Restructuring expenses 1,101 2,729 2,186 2,729 Acquisition and integration costs 243 3,837 526 9,955 Net fair value (gains) losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (1,407 ) 2,343 1,807 7,361 23,801 31,913 53,765 56,924 Income before finance and other costs, and income taxes 10,533 124 17,880 (1,114 ) Finance costs Interest expense on long term debt and pensions, net 2,307 2,480 4,805 3,023 Interest expense on lease liabilities 3,059 1,019 6,114 1,559 Amortization of transaction costs net of debt extinguishment gain 140 107 280 179 5,506 3,606 11,199 4,761 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,027 (3,482 ) 6,681 (5,875 ) Income tax expense Current 16 690 1,358 2,337 Deferred 947 (1,293 ) (216 ) (2,901 ) 963 (603 ) 1,142 (564 ) Net Income (loss) for the period $ 4,064 $ (2,879 ) 5,539 (5,311 )

Condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars, unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2024 For the six months ended June 30, 2023 $ $ Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net income (loss) for the period $ 5,539 $ (5,311 ) Items not affecting cash Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 3,306 2,056 Amortization of intangible assets 1,034 1,164 Depreciation of right-of-use-assets 8,814 4,437 Share-based compensation expense 321 269 Net fair value losses on financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 1,807 7,361 Pension expense 943 430 (Gain) loss on sale and leaseback (11 ) - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 149 - Provisions 2,186 2,729 Amortization of transaction costs, accretion of debt premium/discount, net of debt extinguishment gain 280 179 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 65 6 Other post-employment benefit plans expense 298 208 Income tax expense (recovery) 1,142 (564 ) Right-of-use assets impairment 97 - Changes in working capital 764 5,802 Contributions made to pension plans (604 ) (528 ) Contributions made to other post-employment benefit plans (115 ) (90 ) Provisions paid (6,526 ) (1,785 ) Income taxes paid (1,599 ) (3,305 ) 17,890 13,058 Investing activities Net cash consideration for acquisition of MCC - (126,031 ) Proceeds on sale and leaseback transaction 8,661 24,091 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (6,989 ) (1,298 ) Purchase of intangible assets - (14 ) Purchase of non-current assets (6,499 ) - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 431 58 (4,396 ) (103,194 ) Financing activities Issuance of common shares and broker warrants, net - 24,221 Exercise of warrants - 489 Exercise of options 337 751 Proceeds from credit facilities 30,185 147,640 Repayment of credit facilities (43,726 ) (60,367 ) Decrease in bank overdrafts (1,564 ) - Transaction costs - (1,802 ) Principal portion of lease payments (3,500 ) (4,009 ) (18,268 ) 106,923 Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (4,774 ) 16,787 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period $ 17,652 $ 4,208 Effects of foreign exchange on cash balances 51 (22 ) Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 12,929 $ 20,973

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of revenues are non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures. For a description of the composition of these and other non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures used in this press release, and a reconciliation to their most comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure, where applicable, see the information under the heading "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures", the information set forth on Table 2 and Table 3 herein, and our most recent Management Discussion & Analysis filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

