Fortuna Mining Corp.: Fortuna reports financial results for the second quarter of 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 highlights

Financial

Attributable net income of $40.6 million or $0.13 per share, compared to a $26.3 million or $0.09 per share in Q1 2024

Adjusted attributable net income 1 of $30.4 million or $0.10 per share, compared to $26.7 million or $0.09 per share in Q1 2024

of $30.4 million or $0.10 per share, compared to $26.7 million or $0.09 per share in Q1 2024 Generated $93.0 million (or $0.30 per share) of cash flow from operations before working capital changes, and free cash flow from ongoing operations 1 of $38.6 million, compared to $84.3 million (or $0.28 per share) and $12.1 million, respectively, in Q1 2024

of $38.6 million, compared to $84.3 million (or $0.28 per share) and $12.1 million, respectively, in Q1 2024 The Company issued Convertible Notes (the "2024 Notes") for gross proceeds of $172.5 million which were partially used to pay in full the outstanding $125.0 million under its revolving credit facility. As at the end of the quarter total net debt 1 was $66.5 million and the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 1 was 0.2:1

was $66.5 million and the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 0.2:1 Liquidity as of June 30, 2024 was $355.6 million, compared to $212.7 million at the end of Q1 2024



Operational

Gold equivalent 3 production of 116,570 ounces, compared to 112,543 ounces in Q1 2024

production of 116,570 ounces, compared to 112,543 ounces in Q1 2024 Gold production of 92,716 ounces, compared to 89,678 ounces in Q1 2024

Silver production of 990,574 ounces, compared to 1,074,571 ounces in Q1 2024

Consolidated cash costs 1 per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $988, compared to $879 in Q1 2024; adjusting for San Jose, which is mining its last year of Mineral Reserves, consolidated cash costs was $858

per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $988, compared to $879 in Q1 2024; adjusting for San Jose, which is mining its last year of Mineral Reserves, consolidated cash costs was $858 Consolidated all-in sustaining cash costs (AISC) 1 per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $1,656, compared to $1,495 in Q1 2024; adjusting for San Jose, consolidated AISC was $1,584

per ounce of gold equivalent sold of $1,656, compared to $1,495 in Q1 2024; adjusting for San Jose, consolidated AISC was $1,584 The Company recorded zero lost time injuries and zero total recordable injuries in the quarter

Growth and Development

At the newly discovered Kingfisher prospect at the Séguéla Mine the Company intersected 23.7 g/t gold over 17.8 meters. For full details refer to the News Release " Fortuna intersects 23.7 g/t gold over 17.8 meters from the Kingfisher Prospect at the Séguéla Mine " dated June 20, 2024

" dated June 20, 2024 Exploration continued at the Diamba Sud exploration project with an intersect of 31.3 g/t gold over 12.0 meters at the Karakara prospect. For full details refer to the News Release " Fortuna intersects 31.3 g/t gold over 12.0 meters from the Karakara Prospect at the Diamba Sud Gold Project " dated June 25, 2024

"Our business performed well in the quarter, generating strong net cash flow from operations of $93.0 million before working capital changes and free cash flow after sustaining capital of $38.6 million." said Jorge Ganoza, Fortuna's President and CEO. Mr. Ganoza continued, "We anticipate our free cash flow to increase further in the second half of the year as we conclude a heavy sustaining capex phase in the third quarter with the completion of the Lindero leach pad expansion project." Mr. Ganoza added, "With the issue of $172.5 million of convertible notes we have significantly strengthened our balance sheet and liquidity while lowering our cost of capital. This added financial flexibility places the Company in an advantageous position to pursue strategic initiatives and emerging opportunities in our established regions." Mr. Ganoza concluded "On the exploration front we continue creating value through discovery. At the recently identified Kingfisher prospect, at the Séguéla mine, we have drill defined gold mineralization over a strike length of two kilometers. Our drill program will continue non-stop with the aim of delivering a first resource for this exciting new discovery by year end."

________________________

1 Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures.

2 Excluding letters of credit

3 Au Eq includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: $2,334/oz Au, $29.1/oz Ag, $2,157/t Pb and $2,835/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:80.19, Au:Pb = 1:1.08, Au:Zn = 1:0.82 for Q2 2024, and the following metal prices $2,087/oz Au, $23.4/oz Ag, $2,084/t Pb and $2,450/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:89.8, Au:Pb = 1:1.0, Au:Zn = 0.85 for Q1 2024.





Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Sales 260.0 158.4 64 % 484.9 334.1 45 % Mine operating income 79.9 31.9 150 % 149.8 72.3 107 % Operating income 55.4 7.7 619 % 102.6 31.6 225 % Attributable net income 40.6 3.1 1,210 % 66.9 14.0 378 % Attributable income per share - basic 0.13 0.01 1,200 % 0.22 0.05 340 % Adjusted attributable net income1 30.4 2.5 1,116 % 57.1 14.7 288 % Adjusted EBITDA1 112.7 44.4 154 % 207.8 109.5 90 % Net cash provided by operating activities 73.5 44.2 66 % 122.5 85.4 43 % Free cash flow from ongoing operations1 38.6 9.5 306 % 50.7 17.6 188 % Cash cost ($/oz Au Eq)1 988 968 2 % 934 940 (1 %) All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au Eq)1 1,656 1,799 (8 %) 1,577 1,648 (4 %) Capital expenditures2 Sustaining 29.9 34.2 (13 %) 55.7 62.1 (10 %) Non-sustaining3 17.6 0.9 1,856 % 26.5 2.0 1,225 % Séguéla construction - 23.0 (100 %) - 48.1 (100 %) Brownfields 2.9 2.4 21 % 9.5 7.3 30 % As at June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change Cash and cash equivalents 105.6 128.1 (18 %) Net liquidity position (excluding letters of credit) 355.6 213.1 67 % Shareholder's equity attributable to Fortuna shareholders 1,334.9 1,238.4 8 % 1 Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures. 2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis 3 Non-sustaining expenditures include greenfields exploration Figures may not add due to rounding



Second Quarter 2024 Results

Attributable Net Income and Adjusted Attributable Net Income

Net income attributable to Fortuna for the quarter was $40.6 million compared to $3.1 million in Q2 2023. After adjusting for non-cash and non-recurring items, adjusted attributable net income for the quarter was $30.4 million compared to $2.5 million in Q2 2023. The large change between net income and adjusted net income for the quarter was primarily the result of a $12.0 million deferred tax recovery that was removed from adjusted attributable net income related to the issuance of the 2024 Notes.

The increase in net income and adjusted net income is explained mainly by increased gold sales volume and higher realized gold and silver prices. Higher gold sales volume was primarily due to contributions from Séguéla which was under construction in the comparable period. This was partially offset by lower silver production at San Jose as the mine exhausts its Mineral Reserves. The realized gold and silver prices were $2,334 and $29.10 per ounce respectively compared to $1,975 and $24.10 per ounce, respectively, for the comparable period in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was also impacted by higher G&A of $7.8 million, primarily due to an increase of $4.7 million in share based compensation related to the increase of our share price in the period and the addition of Séguéla's G&A. The higher interest expense of $3.4 million for the quarter is explained by $3.7 million of capitalized interest in the comparative period vs nil in Q2 2024.

Depreciation and Depletion

Depreciation and depletion for the second quarter of 2024 was $57.3 million compared to $39.9 million in the comparable period. The increase in depreciation and depletion was primarily the result of higher sales volume and the inclusion of $17.5 million in depletion of the purchase price related to the acquisition of Roxgold Inc in 2021. This was partially offset by lower depreciation and depletion at San Jose as a result of an impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $112.7 million, a margin of 43% over sales, compared to $44.4 million a margin over sales of 28%, reported in the same period in 2023. The main driver for the increase in EBITDA was the contribution from Séguéla with an EBITDA margin of 62% in Q2 2024, partially offset by marginal EBITDA at San Jose. The prior period was also impacted by an illegal blockade of the San Jose Mine.

Net cash generated by operations for the quarter was $73.5 million compared to $44.2 million in Q2 2023. The increase of $29.3 million reflects higher adjusted EBITDA of $68.3 million offset by taxes paid of $17.4 million at Séguéla as two installment payments were made in the second quarter, with a third expected in September, and $19.4 million in negative working capital movements.

The negative change in working capital of $19.4 million consisted of the following:

An increase in receivables of $9.3 million driven by an increase in VAT receivables of $4.9 million at Séguéla and $4.3 million at Yaramoko

An increase of inventories of $13.5 million related to a $2.3 million increase in material and supplies and $2.6 million in metals inventory at Séguéla and a $1.5 million increase in materials and supplies and $4.5 million in metals inventory at Lindero

In the second quarter of 2024 capital expenditures on a cash basis were $50.4 million consisting primarily of $32.8 million in sustaining capital and $17.6 million of non-sustaining capital including $6.5 million to acquire one half of the 1.2% NSR royalty that was held by Franco Nevada at Séguéla.

Free cash flow from ongoing operations for the quarter was $38.6 million, compared to $9.5 million in Q2 2023. The increase in free cash flow from operations was primarily the result of contributions from Séguéla which was under construction in Q2 2023 and was offset by negative working capital changes and higher taxes paid as described above.

Cash Costs and AISC

Cash cost per equivalent gold ounce was $988, compared to $968 in the second quarter of 2023. The slightly higher cash cost per equivalent gold ounce was due to higher costs at San Jose, Lindero, and Yaramoko, partially offset by the contribution of low-cost production from Séguéla. Adjusting for San Jose, where previously capitalized costs are now expensed as the mine is in its last year of operations, cash costs per gold equivalent ounces was $858 for the current quarter.

All-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce was $1,656 for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $1,799 for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily the result of higher gold sales and lower sustaining capital. Adjusting for San Jose, all-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce was $1,584 for the current quarter.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses for the current quarter of $22.4 million were higher than the same period in 2023 as Séguéla transitioned to operations and costs are no longer being capitalized, and higher share-based compensation expenses due to an increase in the share price and the impact on the valuation of restricted share units expected to settle in cash. G&A is comprised of the following items:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in millions) 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Mine G&A 9.9 6.2 60 % 16.9 12.1 40 % Corporate G&A 6.6 7.2 (8 %) 15.5 14.1 10 % Share-based payments 5.8 1.1 427 % 8.0 3.3 142 % Workers' participation 0.1 - 0 % 0.2 0.1 100 % Total 22.4 14.5 54 % 40.6 29.6 37 %



Liquidity

The Company's total liquidity available as of June 30, 2024 was $355.6 million comprised of $105.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and the fully undrawn $250.0 million revolving credit facility (excluding letters of credit).

Séguéla Mine, Côte d'Ivoire

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine Production Tonnes milled 318,457 109,605 713,294 109,605 Average tonnes crushed per day 3,461 1,611 3,898 1,611 Gold Grade (g/t) 3.47 1.56 3.09 1.32 Recovery (%) 94 90 94 77 Production (oz) 32,983 4,023 67,539 4,023 Metal sold (oz) 33,102 - 67,552 - Realized price ($/oz) 2,332 - 2,211 - Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 564 - 511 - All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,097 - 1,021 - Capital Expenditures ($000's) 2 Sustaining 5,779 - 8,805 - Sustaining leases 2,437 - 4,702 - Non-sustaining 8,605 - 9,640 - Brownfields 1,190 - 6,086 - 1 Cash cost and All-in sustaining cash cost are non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures. 2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis

In the second quarter of 2024, mined material totaled 420,222 tonnes of ore, averaging 3.03g/t Au, and containing an estimated 40,912 ounces of gold from the Antenna, Ancien and Koula pits. Movement of waste during the quarter totaled 2,495,838 tonnes, for a strip ratio of 6:1.

Production was mainly focused on the Antenna pit which produced 364,491 tonnes of ore to provide higher grade feed to the processing plant during the power supply constraints detailed below. Mining at the Ancien and Koula pits provided the balance of ore production with 1,645,716 tonnes of the waste stripping occurring there.

Séguéla processed 318,457 tonnes in the quarter, producing 32,983 ounces of gold, at an average head grade of 3.47 g/t Au. During the quarter the mine experienced intermittent power outages from April to early July which resulted in the loss of 19 days of operating time for the mill. The loss of power was the result of power shedding from the national grid supplier due to failures at two power plants in Côte d'Ivoire. Since early July the mine has been receiving stable grid power. To guarantee mine power supply in the event of future outages the Company is sourcing expanded backup diesel power generation capabilities to support the entire process operation.

The potential impact to gold production from the intermittent power outages was largely mitigated by delivering higher grade feed to the mill and the benefits of operating efficiencies which have allowed the mill to operate at a throughput rate of 208 tonnes per hour compared to a name place capacity of 154 tonnes per hour. Séguéla's 2024 production guidance of 126,000 to 138,000 oz Au remains unaffected.

Cash cost per gold ounce sold was $564, and all-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold was $1,097 for Q2 2024. Both were below plan and guidance.

Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine Production Tonnes milled 121,391 144,202 229,110 283,852 Gold Grade (g/t) 8.40 6.51 8.58 6.23 Recovery (%) 98 98 98 98 Production (oz) 31,447 29,002 58,624 55,439 Metal sold (oz) 31,455 25,946 58,627 55,476 Realized price ($/oz) 2,334 1,976 2,223 1,933 Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 896 719 830 772 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,389 1,626 1,382 1,564 Capital Expenditures ($000's) 2 Sustaining 5,110 14,318 14,731 27,867 Sustaining leases 1,018 1,161 2,067 2,520 Non-sustaining 1,542 - 1,542 - Brownfields 1,397 1,019 2,760 2,210 1 Cash cost and All-in sustaining cash cost are non-IFRS financial measures; refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures. 2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis.

In the second quarter of 2024, 121,391 tonnes of ore were treated at an average head grade of 8.40 g/t, producing 31,447 ounces of gold. This represents a 29% increase in grade and an 8% increase in production, when compared to the same period in 2023. Higher gold production in the second quarter of 2024 was a result of higher head grades, offsetting lower tonnes milled. Processing operations at Yaramoko were also affected by intermittent power supply from the grid, however, our backup diesel generators mitigated the bulk of these constraints.

During the quarter, 89,991 tonnes of ore were mined averaging 7.81 g/t Au from 55 Zone, and 21,361 tonnes of ore averaging 8.89 g/t Au from QV Prime, totaling 111,352 tonnes averaging 8.02 g/t Au. In May, a rock burst occurred in the deeper levels of the 55 Zone, which interrupted production for a period of 10 days. No injuries or loss of property occurred as a result of the seismic event. Changes to the stoping sequence and design of underground excavations have been implemented based on a geotechnical evaluation.

The cash cost per ounce of gold sold for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $896, compared to $719 in the same period in 2023. The increase for the quarter is mainly attributed to the reallocation of fixed mining costs from capital to operating expenses, lower processed ore and higher energy costs from the use of diesel generators to offset constrained grid supply. This was partially offset by higher ounces sold in the period.

During the quarter power sourced from the grid was restricted to 45% with the balance coming from diesel power generation. This increased the cost per kilowatt hour with diesel generation costing $0.42/kwh compared to $0.24/kwh for grid power. The impact on total cost was mostly offset by lower energy consumption at the mine. Through the month of July availability of power from the grid was at 95%.



The all-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold was $1,389 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1,626 in the same period of 2023. The change in the quarter was primarily due to higher volume of ounces sold, lower sustaining capital expenditure and lower sustaining lease expenses in 2024. This was partially offset higher by royalty costs due to higher metal prices and a change in the royalty regime in Burkina Faso which increased the royalty rate from 5% to 7% when the gold price is over $2,000 per ounce.

Drilling and development operations continued to extend the mining boundaries to the east and west of 55 Zone and demonstrate wider mineable widths than expected. In the third quarter, drilling will also focus on testing the potential for further strike extensions of 55 Zone, as well as testing the strike extensions that we currently see in QV Prime.

Lindero Mine, Argentina

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine Production Tonnes placed on the leach pad 1,408,791 1,503,323 2,956,114 2,981,471 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.61 0.62 0.60 0.83 Production (oz) 22,874 25,456 46,136 50,714 Metal sold (oz) 21,511 25,140 43,230 51,952 Realized price ($/oz) 2,335 1,975 2,201 1,879 Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,092 878 1,050 884 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 2,033 1,686 1,832 1,550 Capital Expenditures ($000's) 2 Sustaining 16,151 13,337 25,958 21,082 Sustaining leases 587 599 1,185 1,197 Non-sustaining 195 136 349 323 1 Cash cost and All-in sustaining cash cost are non-IFRS financial measures; refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures. 2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis.

Quarterly Operating and Financial Highlights

During the second quarter of 2024, total mined ore was 1.8 million tonnes at a stripping ratio of 0.7:1. A total of 1,408,791 tonnes of ore was placed on the heap leach pad at an average gold grade of 0.61 g/t, containing an estimated 27,663 ounces of gold. Gold production for Q2 2024 totaled 22,874 ounces, a 10% decrease from the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a planned eight-day maintenance shutdown of the high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR) and the agglomeration plant, coupled with a period of lower mechanical availability of front-end loaders.

The cash cost per ounce of gold for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $1,092 compared to $878 in the same period of 2023. The increase in cash cost per ounce of gold was primarily related to low mechanical availability of front-end loaders, higher maintenance costs due to the eight-day maintenance shutdown in the quarter and higher ounces sold in the comparable period.

The all-in sustaining cash cost per gold ounce sold during the second quarter of 2024 was $2,033, an increase from $1,686 in the second quarter of 2023. The increase for the quarter was primarily due to higher cash costs as described above and higher sustaining capital to support the expansion of the heap leach pad. The leach-pad project accounts for approximately $400 per ounce in the all-in sustaining cost for 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the $51.8 million leach pad expansion project ($41.7 million capital investment in 2024) was approximately 58% complete. The construction of the project commenced in January 2024, with contractors on site undertaking earthworks and construction of the impulsion line, and liner deployment. Procurement is 96% complete, with critical path items onsite. Pump manufacturing for the new impulsion line was completed on schedule and arrived on site in July. Liner installation has commenced and contracts for the major mechanical works have been executed. The Company expects to start placing ore on the leach pad expansion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

San Jose Mine, Mexico

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine Production Tonnes milled 176,214 194,887 357,317 441,623 Average tonnes milled per day 1,980 2,633 2,077 2,760 Silver Grade (g/t) 140 168 143 186 Recovery (%) 87 91 88 91 Production (oz) 684,176 957,265 1,443,287 2,260,577 Metal sold (oz) 666,218 942,671 1,412,825 2,271,004 Realized price ($/oz) 29.33 24.09 26.24 23.20 Gold Grade (g/t) 1.09 1.02 0.99 1.13 Recovery (%) 85 90 86 90 Production (oz) 5,269 5,778 9,802 14,009 Metal sold (oz) 5,010 5,695 9,470 14,050 Realized price ($/oz) 2,344 1,973 2,218 1,929 Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 24.91 15.79 23.34 13.16 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 27.55 24.07 25.77 19.01 Capital Expenditures ($000's) 3 Sustaining - 3,593 - 7,366 Sustaining leases 216 214 477 376 Non-sustaining 2,313 524 5,790 793 Brownfields - 788 - 1,875 1 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively. 2 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent, and all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are non-IFRS financial measures, refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures. 3 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis

In the second quarter of 2024, San Jose produced 684,176 ounces of silver and 5,269 ounces of gold, 29% and 9% decreases respectively, at average head grades for silver and gold of 140 g/t and 1.09 g/t, a 17% decrease and 7% increase respectively, when compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in silver and gold production, when compared to the first quarter of 2023, is explained by lower tonnes extracted and lower grades for silver, which is consistent with the annual plan and guidance. During the second quarter, the processing plant milled 176,214 tonnes at an average of 1,980 tonnes per day, in line with the plan for the period.

The cash cost per silver equivalent ounce sold for the three months ending June 30, 2024, was $24.91, an increase from $15.79 in the same period of 2023. The San Jose Mine has less operational flexibility in 2024 compared to 2023, due to the reduced and more dispersed Mineral Reserves associated with the Trinidad deposit, which also increased mine costs. Ore processed decreased by 10% due to lower tonnes mined.

The all-in sustaining cash cost per payable silver equivalent ounce sold for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased by 14% to $27.55. This compares to $24.07 per ounce for the same period in 2023. These increases were mainly driven by higher cash costs and lower production and partially offset by lower capital expenditure. Management conducts regular assessments and trade-offs between maintaining operations at the mine or putting it on care and maintenance.



Sustaining capital expenditures have decreased as we near the anticipated closure of the mine. Drilling in 2024 was higher due to the drilling campaign at the Yessi vein, which was discovered in the third quarter of 2023. Exploration at the Yessi vein is ongoing.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Mine Production Tonnes milled 136,543 137,004 273,639 262,999 Average tonnes milled per day 1,552 1,539 1,546 1,494 Silver Grade (g/t) 83 84 85 83 Recovery (%) 84 83 83 81 Production (oz) 306,398 305,296 621,858 588,362 Metal sold (oz) 267,569 336,086 593,051 599,656 Realized price ($/oz) 28.55 24.13 25.69 23.30 Gold Grade (g/t) 0.11 0.12 0.11 0.16 Recovery (%) 30 16 29 40 Production (oz) 143 89 293 255 Metal sold (oz) 60 - 123 22 Realized price ($/oz) 2,351 - 2,179 1,895 Lead Grade (%) 3.83 3.72 3.66 3.27 Recovery (%) 91 91 91 87 Production (000's lbs) 10,525 10,207 20,055 19,716 Metal sold (000's lbs) 9,422 11,419 19,247 20,201 Realized price ($/lb) 0.98 0.96 0.96 0.99 Zinc Grade (%) 4.80 5.18 4.63 4.14 Recovery (%) 90 90 90 89 Production (000's lbs) 13,040 14,037 25,223 27,088 Metal sold (000's lbs) 12,710 13,986 25,175 27,800 Realized price ($/lb) 1.29 1.23 1.20 1.34 Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 13.94 14.35 12.66 13.60 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 19.87 19.18 18.38 18.12 Capital Expenditures ($000's) 3 Sustaining 2,794 2,943 6,171 5,753 Sustaining leases 974 957 1,880 1,813 Brownfields 333 336 691 540 1 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period respectively. 2 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent, and all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent are non-IFRS financial measures, refer to non-IFRS financial measures section at the end of this news release and to the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of the calculation of these measures. 3 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis.

In the second quarter, the Caylloma Mine produced 306,398 ounces of silver, which was in line with the second quarter of 2023, at an average head grade of 83 g/t Ag.

Lead and zinc production for the quarter were 10.5 million pounds of lead, and 13.0 million pounds of zinc. Lead production increased 3% and zinc production decreased by 7% compared to the same period in 2023. Head grades averaged 3.83%, and 4.80%, a 3% increase and 7% decrease, respectively, when compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The cash cost per silver equivalent ounce for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $13.94, a 3% decrease compared to the comparable period in 2023. This was primarily due to lower energy and maintenance costs in the plant.

The all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $19.87 compared to $19.18 for the same period in 2023. The higher all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce was the result of higher silver prices on the calculation of silver equivalent ounces.

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328), and is the Company's Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company has disclosed certain financial measures and ratios in this news release which are not defined under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are not disclosed in the Company's financial statements, including but not limited to: cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold; all-in cash cost per ounce of gold sold; production cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent; cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in sustaining cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; all-in cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold; free cash flow from ongoing operations; adjusted net income; adjusted attributable net income; adjusted EBITDA and working capital.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are widely reported in the mining industry as benchmarks for performance and are used by management to monitor and evaluate the Company's operating performance and ability to generate cash. The Company believes that, in addition to financial measures and ratios prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to evaluate the Company's performance. However, the measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures and ratios of the Company's performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.

To facilitate a better understanding of these measures and ratios as calculated by the Company, descriptions are provided below. In addition see "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q2 2024 MDA"), which section is incorporated by reference in this news release, for additional information regarding each non-IFRS financial measure and non-IFRS ratio disclosed in this news release, including an explanation of their composition; an explanation of how such measures and ratios provide useful information to an investor; and the additional purposes, if any, for which management of the Company uses such measures and ratio. The Q2 2024 MD&A may be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

Except as otherwise described in the Q2 2024 MD&A, the Company has calculated these measures consistently for all periods presented.

Reconciliation of Debt to total net debt and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio for June 30, 2024

(Expressed in millions except Total net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio) As at June 30, 2024 Convertible senior note $ 172.5 Convertible debenture 45.7 Debt 218.2 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents (105.6 ) Less: Restricted cash (46.1 ) Total net debt1 $ 66.5 Adjusted EBITDA (last four quarters) $ 432.8 Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio 0.2:1 1 Excluding letters of credit



Reconciliation of net income to adjusted attributable net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to shareholders 40.6 3.2 66.9 14.0 Adjustments, net of tax: Community support provision and accruals1 (0.1 ) - (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives - (1.3 ) - (0.3 ) Income tax, convertible debentures (12.0 ) - (12.0 ) - Inventory adjustment 1.9 0.7 1.9 0.7 Accretion on right of use assets 0.9 0.5 1.8 1.1 Other non-cash/non-recurring items (0.9 ) (0.6 ) (1.2 ) (0.7 ) Adjusted attributable net income 30.4 2.5 57.1 14.7 1 Amounts are recorded in Cost of sales



Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Consolidated (in millions of US dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 43.3 3.5 72.4 15.3 Adjustments: Community support provision and accruals (0.1 ) - (0.4 ) (0.1 ) Inventory adjustment 2.6 1.0 2.6 0.9 Foreign exchange loss, Séguéla Mine - (0.2 ) - (0.1 ) Net finance items 6.9 3.5 13.1 6.1 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 57.2 39.8 107.5 84.2 Income taxes 7.7 1.0 22.2 9.0 Other non-cash/non-recurring items (4.9 ) (4.2 ) (9.6 ) (5.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA 112.7 44.4 207.8 109.5 Figures may not add due to rounding



Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to free cash flow from ongoing operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Expressed in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities 73.5 44.2 122.5 85.4 Séguéla, working capital - 4.4 - 4.4 Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment (32.8 ) (36.2 ) (65.2 ) (66.5 ) Gain on blue chip swap investments 2.5 - 5.1 - Right of use payments (5.6 ) (2.9 ) (10.6 ) (5.8 ) Other adjustments 1.0 - (1.1 ) 0.1 Free cash flow from ongoing operations 38.6 9.5 50.7 17.6 Figures may not add due to rounding



Reconciliation of cost of sales to cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Cash Cost Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q2 2024 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma GEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 36,010 50,839 51,430 25,524 16,239 180,044 Inventory adjustment (228 ) (2,852 ) - 443 - (2,637 ) Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (11,580 ) (13,784 ) (27,130 ) (573 ) (3,358 ) (56,425 ) Royalties and taxes (116 ) (6,009 ) (5,629 ) (867 ) (229 ) (12,850 ) By-product credits (704 ) - - - - (704 ) Other - - - 6 (350 ) (344 ) Treatment and refining charges - - - 743 2,287 3,030 Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 23,382 28,194 18,671 25,276 14,589 110,112 Ounces of gold equivalent sold 21,409 31,455 33,102 12,670 12,858 111,495 Cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold ($/oz) 1,092 896 564 1,995 1,135 988 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $2,334/oz Au, $29.1/oz Ag, $2,157/t Pb, and $2,835/t Zn for Q2 2024. Figures may not add due to rounding

Cash Cost Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q2 2023 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma GEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 40,280 38,353 - 29,366 18,543 126,542 Inventory adjustment - (827 ) - - - (827 ) Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (11,873 ) (15,788 ) - (8,532 ) (3,405 ) (39,598 ) Royalties and taxes (3,850 ) (3,086 ) - (1,040 ) (519 ) (8,495 ) By-product credits (2,486 ) - - - - (2,486 ) Other - - - 267 (483 ) (216 ) Treatment and refining charges - - - 1,113 5,257 6,370 Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 22,071 18,652 - 21,174 19,393 81,290 Ounces of gold equivalent sold 25,130 25,946 - 16,382 16,536 83,994 Cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold ($/oz) 878 719 - 1,293 1,173 968 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,973/oz Au, $24.1/oz Ag, $2,115/t Pb, and $2,713/t Zn for Q2 2023 Figures may not add due to rounding

Cash Cost Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2024 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma GEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 70,059 85,790 96,640 49,248 33,344 335,083 Inventory adjustment (228 ) (2,852 ) - 455 - (2,625 ) Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (23,160 ) (23,999 ) (51,046 ) (964 ) (7,182 ) (106,351 ) Royalties and taxes (369 ) (10,302 ) (11,101 ) (1,571 ) (583 ) (23,926 ) By-product credits (1,127 ) - - - - (1,127 ) Other - - - - (681 ) (681 ) Treatment and refining charges - - - 1,717 3,518 5,235 Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 45,175 48,637 34,493 48,885 28,416 205,606 Ounces of gold equivalent sold 43,037 58,627 67,552 24,719 26,156 220,091 Cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold ($/oz) 1,050 830 511 1,978 1,086 934 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $2,213/oz Au, $26.1/oz Ag, $2,120/t Pb, and $2,644/t Zn for Year to Date 2024. Figures may not add due to rounding

Cash Cost Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2023 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma GEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 82,005 83,216 - 61,889 34,651 261,761 Inventory adjustment 15 (827 ) - - - (812 ) Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (25,065 ) (33,156 ) - (18,444 ) (6,888 ) (83,553 ) Royalties and taxes (7,776 ) (6,448 ) - (2,297 ) (685 ) (17,206 ) By-product credits (3,284 ) - - - - (3,284 ) Other - - - 250 (955 ) (705 ) Treatment and refining charges - - - 1,837 10,762 12,599 Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 45,895 42,785 - 43,235 36,885 168,800 Ounces of gold equivalent sold 51,893 55,418 - 39,511 32,712 179,535 Cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold ($/oz) 884 772 - 1,094 1,128 940 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,930/oz Au, $23.2/oz Ag, $2,174/t Pb, and $2,954/t Zn for YTD 2023 Figures may not add due to rounding



Reconciliation of cost of sales to all-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold equivalent sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

AISC Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q2 2024 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma Corporate GEO AISC Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 23,382 28,194 18,671 25,276 14,589 - 110,112 Inventory net realizable value adjustment - 1,777 - - - - 1,777 Royalties and taxes 116 6,009 5,629 867 229 - 12,850 Worker's participation - - - - 472 - 472 General and administration 3,281 182 2,603 1,590 1,406 12,338 21,400 Stand-by - - - - - - - Total cash costs 26,779 36,162 26,903 27,733 16,696 12,338 146,611 Sustaining capital1 16,738 7,525 9,406 216 4,101 - 37,986 All-in sustaining costs 43,517 43,687 36,309 27,949 20,797 12,338 184,597 Gold equivalent ounces sold 21,409 31,455 33,102 12,670 12,858 - 111,495 All-in sustaining costs per ounce 2,033 1,389 1,097 2,206 1,617 - 1,656 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $2,334/oz Au, $29.1/oz Ag, $2,157/t Pb, and $2,835/t Zn for Q2 2024. Figures may not add due to rounding 1 Presented on a cash basis

AISC Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q2 2023 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma Corporate GEO AISC Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 22,071 18,652 - 21,174 19,393 - 81,290 Inventory net realizable value adjustment - 334 - - - - 334 Royalties and taxes 3,850 3,086 - 1,040 519 - 8,495 Worker's participation - - - (333 ) 501 - 168 General and administration 2,507 609 - 1,722 1,290 8,312 14,440 Stand-by - 2,999 - 4,084 - - 7,083 Total cash costs 28,428 25,680 - 27,687 21,703 8,312 111,810 Sustaining capital1 13,936 16,498 - 4,595 4,236 - 39,265 All-in sustaining costs 42,364 42,178 - 32,282 25,939 8,312 151,075 Gold equivalent ounces sold 25,130 25,946 - 16,382 16,536 - 83,994 All-in sustaining costs per ounce 1,686 1,626 - 1,971 1,569 - 1,799 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,973/oz Au, $24.1/oz Ag, $2,115/t Pb, and $2,713/t Zn for Q2 2023 Figures may not add due to rounding 1 Presented on a cash basis

AISC Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2024 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma Corporate GEO AISC Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 45,175 48,637 34,493 48,885 28,416 - 205,606 Inventory net realizable value adjustment - 1,777 - - - - 1,777 Royalties and taxes 369 10,302 11,101 1,571 583 - 23,926 Worker's participation - - - - 889 - 889 General and administration 6,160 732 3,771 3,048 2,625 22,987 39,323 Stand-by - - - - - - - Total cash costs 51,704 61,448 49,365 53,504 32,513 22,987 271,521 Sustaining capital1 27,143 19,558 19,593 477 8,742 - 75,513 All-in sustaining costs 78,847 81,006 68,958 53,981 41,255 22,987 347,034 Gold equivalent ounces sold 43,037 58,627 67,552 24,719 26,156 - 220,091 All-in sustaining costs per ounce 1,832 1,382 1,021 2,184 1,577 - 1,577 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $2,213/oz Au, $26.1/oz Ag, $2,120/t Pb, and $2,644/t Zn for Year to Date 2024. Figures may not add due to rounding 1 Presented on a cash basis

AISC Per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2023 Lindero Yaramoko Séguéla San Jose Caylloma Corporate GEO AISC Cash cost applicable per gold equivalent ounce sold 45,895 42,785 - 43,235 36,885 - 168,800 Inventory net realizable value adjustment - 334 - - - - 334 Royalties and taxes 7,776 6,448 - 2,297 685 - 17,206 Worker's participation - - - (312 ) 1,018 - 706 General and administration 4,499 1,498 - 3,524 2,434 17,081 29,036 Stand-by - 2,999 - 4,084 - - 7,083 Total cash costs 58,170 54,064 - 52,828 41,022 17,081 223,165 Sustaining capital1 22,279 32,597 - 9,617 8,106 - 72,599 All-in sustaining costs 80,449 86,661 - 62,445 49,128 17,081 295,764 Gold equivalent ounces sold 51,893 55,418 - 39,511 32,712 - 179,535 All-in sustaining costs per ounce 1,550 1,564 - 1,580 1,502 - 1,648 Gold equivalent was calculated using the realized prices for gold of $1,930/oz Au, $23.2/oz Ag, $2,174/t Pb, and $2,954/t Zn for YTD 2023 Figures may not add due to rounding 1 Presented on a cash basis



Reconciliation of cost of sales to cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Cash Cost Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q2 2024 San Jose Caylloma SEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 25,524 16,239 41,763 Inventory adjustment 443 - 443 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (573 ) (3,358 ) (3,931 ) Royalties and taxes (867 ) (229 ) (1,096 ) Other 6 (350 ) (344 ) Treatment and refining charges 743 2,287 3,030 Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent sold 25,276 14,589 39,865 Ounces of silver equivalent sold1 1,014,526 1,046,393 2,060,919 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent sold ($/oz) 24.91 13.94 19.34 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2024 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 79.9:1. Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2024 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 82.4:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:29.2 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:22.2 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices Figures may not add due to rounding

Cash Cost Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q2 2023 San Jose Caylloma SEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 29,366 18,543 47,909 Inventory adjustment - - - Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (8,532 ) (3,405 ) (11,937 ) Royalties and taxes (1,040 ) (519 ) (1,559 ) Other 267 (483 ) (216 ) Treatment and refining charges 1,113 5,257 6,370 Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent sold 21,174 19,393 40,567 Ounces of silver equivalent sold1 1,341,320 1,352,522 2,693,842 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent sold ($/oz) 15.79 14.35 15.06 1 Silver equivalent sold for San Jose for Q2 2023 is 81.9:1.Silver equivalent sold for Caylloma for Q2 2023 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 0.0:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:28.2 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio 1:19.6. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices Figures have been restated to remove Right of Use Figures may not add due to rounding

Cash Cost Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2024 San Jose Caylloma SEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 49,248 33,344 82,592 Inventory adjustment 455 - 455 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (964 ) (7,182 ) (8,146 ) Royalties and taxes (1,571 ) (583 ) (2,154 ) Other - (681 ) (681 ) Treatment and refining charges 1,717 3,518 5,235 Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent sold 48,885 28,416 77,301 Ounces of silver equivalent sold1 2,094,621 2,244,876 4,339,497 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent sold ($/oz) 23.34 12.66 17.81 1 Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2024 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 84.5:1. Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2024 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 84.8:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:26.7 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:21.4 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices Figures may not add due to rounding

Cash Cost Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2023 San Jose Caylloma SEO Cash Costs Cost of sales 61,889 34,651 96,540 Inventory adjustment - - - Depletion, depreciation, and amortization (18,444 ) (6,888 ) (25,332 ) Royalties and taxes (2,297 ) (685 ) (2,982 ) Other 250 (955 ) (705 ) Treatment and refining charges 1,837 10,762 12,599 Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent sold 43,235 36,885 80,120 Ounces of silver equivalent sold1 3,284,402 2,711,988 5,996,390 Cash cost per ounce of silver equivalent sold ($/oz) 13.16 13.60 13.36 1 Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2023 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 83.1:1. Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2023 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 81.3:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:23.6 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:17.4 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices Figures have been restated to remove Right of Use Figures may not add due to rounding



Reconciliation of all-in sustaining cash cost and all-in cash cost per payable ounce of silver equivalent sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

AISC Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q2 2024 San Jose Caylloma SEO AISC Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent ounce sold 25,276 14,589 39,865 Royalties and taxes 867 229 1,096 Worker's participation - 472 472 General and administration 1,590 1,406 2,996 Stand-by - - - Total cash costs 27,733 16,696 44,429 Sustaining capital3 216 4,101 4,317 All-in sustaining costs 27,949 20,797 48,746 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 1,014,526 1,046,393 2,060,919 All-in sustaining costs per ounce2 27.55 19.87 23.65 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2024 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 79.9:1. Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2024 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 82.4:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:29.2 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:22.2 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis

AISC Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Q2 2023 San Jose Caylloma SEO AISC Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent ounce sold 21,174 19,393 40,567 Royalties and taxes 1,040 519 1,559 Worker's participation (333 ) 501 168 General and administration 1,722 1,290 3,012 Stand-by 4,084 - 4,084 Total cash costs 27,687 21,703 49,390 Sustaining capital3 4,595 4,236 8,831 All-in sustaining costs 32,282 25,939 58,221 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 1,341,320 1,352,522 2,693,842 All-in sustaining costs per ounce2 24.07 19.18 21.61 1 Silver equivalent sold for San Jose for Q2 2023 is 81.9:1.Silver equivalent sold for Caylloma for Q2 2023 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 0.0:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:28.2 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio 1:19.6. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis

AISC Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2024 San Jose Caylloma SEO AISC Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent ounce sold 48,885 28,416 77,301 Royalties and taxes 1,571 583 2,154 Worker's participation - 889 889 General and administration 3,048 2,625 5,673 Stand-by - - - Total cash costs 53,504 32,513 86,017 Sustaining capital3 477 8,742 9,219 All-in sustaining costs 53,981 41,255 95,236 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 2,094,621 2,244,876 4,339,497 All-in sustaining costs per ounce2 25.77 18.38 21.95 1 Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2024 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 84.5:1. Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2024 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 84.8:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:26.7 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:21.4 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis

AISC Per Silver Equivalent Ounce Sold - Year to Date 2023 San Jose Caylloma SEO AISC Cash cost applicable per silver equivalent ounce sold 43,235 36,885 80,120 Royalties and taxes 2,297 685 2,982 Worker's participation (312 ) 1,018 706 General and administration 3,524 2,434 5,958 Stand-by 4,084 - 4,084 Total cash costs 52,828 41,022 93,850 Sustaining capital3 9,617 8,106 17,723 All-in sustaining costs 62,445 49,128 111,573 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 3,284,402 2,711,988 5,996,390 All-in sustaining costs per ounce2 19.01 18.12 18.61 1 Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2023 for San Jose is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 83.1:1. Silver equivalent sold for Year to Date 2023 for Caylloma is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 81.3:1, silver to lead ratio of 1:23.6 pounds, and silver to zinc ratio of 1:17.4 pounds. 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis

Additional information regarding the Company's financial results and activities underway are available in the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 and accompanying Q2 2024 MD&A, which are available for download on the Company's website, www.fortunamining.com , on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar .

