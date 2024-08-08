MyComplianceOffice (MCO), a leading compliance management software provider, is excited to announce the acquisition of Pythagoras Ltd. The Swiss company is a proven provider of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions with headquarter in Zug and locations in other regions of Europe, South Africa and Hong Kong. This acquisition strengthens MCO's product line and reinforces its market leadership in compliance technology.

"We are excited to welcome Pythagoras Solutions to the MCO family," said Brian Fahey, CEO of MCO. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the most comprehensive and effective compliance solutions to our clients. Pythagoras Solutions' technology and expertise will enhance our ability to serve our clients' needs and support their compliance programs."

This acquisition allows MCO increased global expansion, leveraging Pythagoras Solutions' established presence in key markets. Clients of both companies can expect a smooth transition and the continued high standards of service and innovation they are accustomed to.

"Our team at Pythagoras is excited to join forces with MyComplianceOffice," said Fabian Finke, CEO of Pythagoras Solutions. "Together, we will deliver even greater value to our clients, combining our strengths to create unparalleled compliance and risk management solutions."

The acquisition is effective immediately. The companies have begun a thorough review process leading to the integration of their operations and product offerings. Until then, Pythagoras will continue to operate independently. Both MCO and Pythagoras Solutions are committed to ensuring uninterrupted service and support to their clients during the integration process.

About MCO

MyComplianceOffice (MCO) is a leading provider of compliance management software that helps organizations manage their compliance obligations efficiently and effectively. MCO's solutions are used by firms around the world to automate compliance processes, reduce risk, and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements. mycomplianceoffice.com

About Pythagoras Solutions

Pythagoras Solutions is a Swiss provider of innovative risk management and compliance solutions designed to help organizations mitigate risks and comply with regulatory requirements. Known for its advanced technology and exceptional service, Pythagoras Solutions has supported customers across various industries worldwide in achieving their compliance goals since 2005. pythagoras-solutions.com.

