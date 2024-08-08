Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc ("the Company")

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by Pablo Andres, Director and Chief Financial Officer Designate

The Company has been advised that Pablo Andres, Director and Chief Financial Officer Designate purchased 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 7 August 2024, as detailed below.

Pablo Andres has a total of 1,850,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.11% of the Company's issued share capital.

As announced on 13 May 2024, Pablo Andres will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer on 9 August 2024 upon the retirement of Tim Weller.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation