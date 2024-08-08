Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08
8 August 2024
Capita plc ("the Company")
Director Share Dealing
Purchase of shares by Pablo Andres, Director and Chief Financial Officer Designate
The Company has been advised that Pablo Andres, Director and Chief Financial Officer Designate purchased 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 7 August 2024, as detailed below.
Pablo Andres has a total of 1,850,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.11% of the Company's issued share capital.
As announced on 13 May 2024, Pablo Andres will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer on 9 August 2024 upon the retirement of Tim Weller.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Pablo Andres
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director and Chief Financial Officer Designate
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,200,000
17.1905 pence
e)
Date of the transaction
7 August 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange