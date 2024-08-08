Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
05.08.24
09:59 Uhr
0,185 Euro
-0,010
-4,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1990,21312:04
0,2030,20812:04
PR Newswire
08.08.2024 11:18 Uhr
103 Leser
Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

8 August 2024

Capita plc ("the Company")

Director Share Dealing

Purchase of shares by Pablo Andres, Director and Chief Financial Officer Designate

The Company has been advised that Pablo Andres, Director and Chief Financial Officer Designate purchased 1,200,000 Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 7 August 2024, as detailed below.

Pablo Andres has a total of 1,850,000 Ordinary Shares representing 0.11% of the Company's issued share capital.

As announced on 13 May 2024, Pablo Andres will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer on 9 August 2024 upon the retirement of Tim Weller.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1

Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated

a)

Name

Pablo Andres

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director and Chief Financial Officer Designate

b)

Initial notification

/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

Capita plc

b)

LEI

CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

GB00B23K0M20

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

17.1905 pence

1,200,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,200,000

17.1905 pence

e)

Date of the transaction

7 August 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.