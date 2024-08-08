Clinical Data Shows That SkinIntegra Works Faster Than Urea-40% Cream on Pedal Fissures

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / SkinIntegra, an emerging therapeutic skin care company, is announcing today that a randomized, double blind clinical trial independently conducted by The Western School College of Podiatric Medicine, aiming to assess the comparative efficacy of Urea-40 and SkinIntegra for addressing pedal fissures, has shown that its Rapid Crack Repair Cream delivers faster improvement in dryness and cracking than urea-40% with less irritation after extended application. "This new clinical data supports that our product may offer a more efficacious and tolerable alternative to urea-40 for managing pedal fissures," said Erika Tazberik, CTO and Co-Founder SkinIntegra.

About The Western School of Health Sciences College of Podiatric Medicine

The Western University College of Podiatric Medicine's progressive and comprehensive medical education is leading the way in inspiring and preparing a new generation of podiatric physicians of the lower extremity whose expertise and compassionate care for the whole person improves lives.

About SkinIntegra?

SkinIntegra is a startup therapeutic skin care company dedicated to helping the millions of individuals who suffer from dry, cracked, irritated skin issues live more comfortably in their skin and protect them from more serious consequences such as infections or worse. Originally developed for people with diabetes suffering from infection prone cracks to their feet, Rapid Crack Repair Cream has proven to be efficacious in providing fast relief to many hard-to-treat skin cracking conditions thanks to its comprehensive patented skin barrier repair formula.

About Rapid Crack Repair Cream

What sets Rapid Crack Repair Cream apart from other products is its fast-acting formula. The cream is designed to provide immediate relief upon application, soothing discomfort from deep cracks. Its patented skin barrier composition precisely mimics the content of the skin barrier and works in harmony with the skin. Its lightweight texture allows for quick absorption, making it suitable for use on various parts of the body, including hands, feet, elbows, and knees.

