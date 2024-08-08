Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024
PR Newswire
08.08.2024 12:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

8 August 2024

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2024

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2023 to 29 February 2024. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated loss of US$108,301 (2023: US$188,250).

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and in Europe, where it is has identified and engaged in meaningful discussions. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently in active discussions with businesses in the wealth management and clean energy space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 29 February 2024.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

Extract from audit opinion:

"Basis for Qualified Opinion - Due from director

On 29 February 2024, the Group transferred its investment in private equity of $32,857, which was valued using valuation techniques, to one of its Directors, payment for which remained outstanding. We were unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence as to whether the transfer value that it was carried at in the Group's financial statements represented its fair market value. As a result, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments would be necessary with regards to the resulting receivable from one of its Directors in the consolidated statement of financial position, and the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income."

In a related party transaction, Richard Cayne, bought the 180,000 Class A common shares of BRM Agri Cambodia Limited for an amount of $32,857 on 29 February 2024. The independent directors of the Company, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence believe that the sale of the 180,000 A Class common shares is fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

BRM Agri Cambodia Limited was acquired by the Company in August 2021.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Corporate Advisers

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

www.asiawealthgroup.com

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
At 29 February 2024
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
2024 2023
Non-current assets
Fixed assets5,1854,635
Investment property586,991600,214
592,176604,849
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents1,122,9621,139,598
Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $8,572 (2021: $8,572))109,60992,672
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-210,594
Loans and other receivables27,89149,459
Due from director438,858421,217
Prepaid tax844672
Prepayments and other assets73,38863,719
1,773,5521,977,931
Total assets$2,365,728$2,582,780
Equity
Share capital913,496913,496
Treasury shares(318,162)(318,162)
Consolidation reserve391,793391,793
Translation reserve13,93723,582
Retained earnings272,776381,077
Total equity1,273,8401,391,786
Current liabilities
Trade payables1,044,6861,139,577
Tax payable--
Other payables and accrued expenses47,20251,417
Total liabilities1,091,8881,190,994
Total equity and liabilities$2,365,728$2,582,780
ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 29 February 2024
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
2024 2023
Revenue
Commission income1,022,0851,353,957
1,022,0851,353,957
Expenses
Commission expense369,114563,811
Directors' fees301,959303,230
Professional fees237,466252,935
Travel and entertainment52,49260,084
Salaries and wages42,31943,017
Office expenses40,52042,135
Insurance expense25,12021,275
Rent 16,71117,949
Marketing 5,6237,625
Depreciation1,840424
Impairment losses-22,250
Other expenses21,73222,960
1,114,8961,357,695
Net income/(loss) from operations(92,811)(3,738)
Other income/(expenses)
Net foreign exchange loss(40,568)(205,143)
Net (loss)/gain from investments(4,080)655
Other income29,47520,265
(15,173)(184,223)
Net income before taxation(107,984)(187,961)
Taxation317289
Total comprehensive income$(108,301)$(188,250)
Total comprehensive income attributable to equity
holders of the Parent Company$(108,301)$(188,250)
Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
Basic earnings per share$(0.00975)$(0.01694)
Diluted earnings per share$(0.00975)$(0.01694)
ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the year ended 29 February 2024
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
20242023
Operating activities
Net loss before taxation(107,984)(187,961)
Adjustments for:
Net foreign exchange loss205,143190,939
Impairment losses-22,250
Depreciation1,840424
Net loss/(gain) from investments4,080(655)
Interest income(8,843)(189)
Net operating income before changes in operating assets and liabilities94,23624,808
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables(16,937)5,130
Decrease in loans and other receivables26,69511,510
Increase in prepaid tax(489)(846)
(Increase)/decrease in prepayments and other assets(9,669)5,398
Decrease in trade payables(94,891)(85,502)
Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses(4,215)(1,451)
Net cash flows used in operations(5,270)(40,953)
Interest income received3,716189
Net cash flows used in operating activities(1,554)(40,764)
Investing activities
Proceeds from sale of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss173,65773,385
Acquisition of fixed assets(2,390)(858)
Net cash flows from investing activities171,26772,527
Financing activities
Net advances from director15,21643,911
Cash flows from financing activities15,21643,911
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents184,92975,674
Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents(201,565)(152,833)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year1,139,5981,216,757
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$1,122,962$1,139,598
Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.