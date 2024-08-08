Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2024

8 August 2024

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2024

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2023 to 29 February 2024. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated loss of US$108,301 (2023: US$188,250).

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and in Europe, where it is has identified and engaged in meaningful discussions . The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently in active discussions with businesses in the wealth management and clean energy space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 29 February 2024.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

Extract from audit opinion:

"Basis for Qualified Opinion - Due from director

On 29 February 2024, the Group transferred its investment in private equity of $32,857, which was valued using valuation techniques, to one of its Directors, payment for which remained outstanding. We were unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence as to whether the transfer value that it was carried at in the Group's financial statements represented its fair market value. As a result, we were unable to determine whether any adjustments would be necessary with regards to the resulting receivable from one of its Directors in the consolidated statement of financial position, and the related consolidated statement of comprehensive income."

In a related party transaction, Richard Cayne, bought the 180,000 Class A common shares of BRM Agri Cambodia Limited for an amount of $32,857 on 29 February 2024. The independent directors of the Company, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence believe that the sale of the 180,000 A Class common shares is fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

BRM Agri Cambodia Limited was acquired by the Company in August 2021.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 29 February 2024 Expressed in U.S. Dollars 2024 2023 Non-current assets Fixed assets 5,185 4,635 Investment property 586,991 600,214 592,176 604,849 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,122,962 1,139,598 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,572 (2021: $8,572)) 109,609 92,672 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 210,594 Loans and other receivables 27,891 49,459 Due from director 438,858 421,217 Prepaid tax 844 672 Prepayments and other assets 73,388 63,719 1,773,552 1,977,931 Total assets $ 2,365,728 $ 2,582,780 Equity Share capital 913,496 913,496 Treasury shares (318,162) (318,162) Consolidation reserve 391,793 391,793 Translation reserve 13,937 23,582 Retained earnings 272,776 381,077 Total equity 1,273,840 1,391,786 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,044,686 1,139,577 Tax payable - - Other payables and accrued expenses 47,202 51,417 Total liabilities 1,091,888 1,190,994 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,365,728 $ 2,582,780

ASIA WEALTH GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended 29 February 2024 Expressed in U.S. Dollars 2024 2023 Revenue Commission income 1,022,085 1,353,957 1,022,085 1,353,957 Expenses Commission expense 369,114 563,811 Directors' fees 301,959 303,230 Professional fees 237,466 252,935 Travel and entertainment 52,492 60,084 Salaries and wages 42,319 43,017 Office expenses 40,520 42,135 Insurance expense 25,120 21,275 Rent 16,711 17,949 Marketing 5,623 7,625 Depreciation 1,840 424 Impairment losses - 22,250 Other expenses 21,732 22,960 1,114,896 1,357,695 Net income/(loss) from operations (92,811) (3,738) Other income/(expenses) Net foreign exchange loss (40,568) (205,143) Net (loss)/gain from investments (4,080) 655 Other income 29,475 20,265 (15,173) (184,223) Net income before taxation (107,984) (187,961) Taxation 317 289 Total comprehensive income $ (108,301) $ (188,250) Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company $ (108,301) $ (188,250) Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company: Basic earnings per share $ (0.00975) $ (0.01694) Diluted earnings per share $ (0.00975) $ (0.01694)