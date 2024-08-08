EPAM Systems, Inc.: EPAM Reports Results for Second Quarter 2024 and Updates Full Year Outlook

- Second quarter revenues of $1.147 billion, down 2.0% year-over-year
- GAAP income from operations was 10.5% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations was 15.2% of revenues for the second quarter
- Second quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $1.70, a decrease of $0.33, and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.45, a decrease of $0.19 on a year-over-year basis
- For the full year, EPAM narrows expected range for revenues to $4.590 billion to $4.625 billion, updates expected GAAP diluted EPS to now be in the range of $7.18 to $7.38 and non-GAAP diluted EPS to now be in the range of $10.20 to $10.40
- For the third quarter, EPAM expects revenues to be in the range of $1.145 billion to $1.155 billion, GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.75 to $1.83 and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.65 to $2.73
- New Share Repurchase Program - On August 1, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $500 million of EPAM common stock
"With ongoing exposure to a challenging macro-demand environment, EPAM's solid performance highlights the Company's ability to adapt and optimize operations, while continuing to strengthen its offerings and client value propositions," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President at EPAM. "We are continuously improving our geographic delivery footprint, while simultaneously strengthening our transformational capabilities, including our GenAI-relevant expertise and assets, and preparing ourselves to be our clients' partner of choice once the demand environment improves."
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Revenues decreased to $1.147 billion, a year-over-year decrease of $23.6 million, or 2.0%. On an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia, revenues were down 2.8% compared to the second quarter of 2023;
- GAAP income from operations was $120.6 million, a decrease of $23.8 million, or 16.5%, compared to $144.3 million in the second quarter of 2023;
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $174.5 million, a decrease of $16.3 million, or 8.5%, compared to $190.8 million in the second quarter of 2023;
- Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") on a GAAP basis was $1.70, a decrease of $0.33, or 16.3%, compared to $2.03 in the second quarter of 2023; and
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.45, a decrease of $0.19, or 7.2%, compared to $2.64 in the second quarter of 2023.
Cash Flow and Other Metrics
- Cash provided by operating activities was $186.9 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $176.4 million for the first six months of 2023;
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $1.792 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $251.5 million, or 12.3%, from $2.043 billion as of December 31, 2023, largely driven by share repurchases; and
- Total headcount was approximately 52,650 as of June 30, 2024. Included in this number were approximately 47,000 delivery professionals, a level consistent with that as of March 31, 2024.
Share Repurchase Program
- The Company repurchased 1.160 million shares of its common stock for $214.5 million during the second quarter of 2024 under its previously authorized share repurchase program. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 195 thousand shares of its common stock for $41.4 million under its previously authorized share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2024, the Company exhausted the $500 million available for purchases of the Company's common stock under the previously authorized share repurchase program;
- On August 1, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $500 million of EPAM common stock; and
- EPAM may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The share repurchase program will have a term of 24 months, may be suspended or discontinued at any time, and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock.
2024 Outlook - Full Year and Third Quarter
Full Year
While client demand has stabilized, the Company is expecting no aggregate improvement in demand for the remainder of the year. As a result, EPAM now expects the following for the full year:
- The Company narrows its expected range for revenues to $4.590 billion to $4.625 billion for the full year reflecting a year-over-year decline of 1.8% at the midpoint of the range. The Company expects that revenues on an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia will decline 2.9% at the midpoint of the range;
- For the full year, EPAM expects GAAP income from operations to now be in the range of 10.5% to 11.0% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to now be in the range of 15.5% to 16.0% of revenues;
- The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to now be approximately 21% and continues to expect its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 24%; and
- EPAM expects GAAP diluted EPS to now be in the range of $7.18 to $7.38 and non-GAAP diluted EPS to now be in the range of $10.20 to $10.40. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the year to now be 57.9 million.
Third Quarter
EPAM expects the following for the third quarter:
- The Company expects revenues will be in the range of $1.145 billion to $1.155 billion for the third quarter reflecting a year-over-year decline of 0.2% at the midpoint of the range. The Company expects that revenues on an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia will decline 1.4% at the midpoint of the range;
- For the third quarter, EPAM expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 10.0% to 11.0% of revenues and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 16.0% to 17.0% of revenues;
- The Company expects both its GAAP effective tax rate and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 24%; and
- EPAM expects GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $1.75 to $1.83 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.65 to $2.73 for the quarter. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter of 57.4 million.
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$ 1,146,597
$ 1,170,206
$ 2,312,062
$ 2,381,147
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and
810,857
808,715
1,645,191
1,664,616
Selling, general and administrative expenses
194,058
194,377
392,511
406,264
Depreciation and amortization expense
21,121
22,768
43,267
45,550
Income from operations
120,561
144,346
231,093
264,717
Interest and other income, net
12,036
11,710
27,078
23,231
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
1,213
(6,010)
(706)
(10,618)
Income before provision for income taxes
133,810
150,046
257,465
277,330
Provision for income taxes
35,165
30,013
42,577
55,005
Net income
$ 98,645
$ 120,033
$ 214,888
$ 222,325
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 1.71
$ 2.07
$ 3.72
$ 3.84
Diluted
$ 1.70
$ 2.03
$ 3.67
$ 3.75
Shares used in calculation of net income per share:
Basic
57,594
57,993
57,716
57,848
Diluted
58,149
59,181
58,540
59,240
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except par value)
As of
June 30,
2024
As of
December 31,
2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,787,182
$ 2,036,235
Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowance of $6,557
and $11,864, respectively
960,866
897,032
Short-term investments
61,492
60,739
Prepaid and other current assets
106,103
97,355
Total current assets
2,915,643
3,091,361
Property and equipment, net
210,378
235,053
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
129,953
134,898
Intangible assets, net
78,241
71,118
Goodwill
608,072
562,459
Deferred tax assets
213,074
197,901
Other noncurrent assets
67,968
59,575
Total assets
$ 4,223,329
$ 4,352,365
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 30,954
$ 31,992
Accrued compensation and benefits expenses
367,670
412,747
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
129,539
124,823
Income taxes payable, current
37,466
38,812
Operating lease liabilities, current
36,829
36,558
Total current liabilities
602,458
644,932
Long-term debt
25,501
26,126
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
103,654
109,261
Other noncurrent liabilities
93,757
100,576
Total liabilities
825,370
880,895
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 160,000 shares authorized; 56,932 shares issued
57
58
Additional paid-in capital
1,087,411
1,008,766
Retained earnings
2,379,332
2,501,107
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(69,423)
(39,040)
Total EPAM Systems, Inc. stockholders' equity
3,397,377
3,470,891
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
582
579
Total equity
3,397,959
3,471,470
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,223,329
$ 4,352,365
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percent and per share amounts)
Reconciliation of revenue decline as reported on a GAAP basis to revenue decline on an organic constant currency basis
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Revenue decline as reported
(2.0) %
(2.9) %
Foreign exchange rates impact
0.3 %
(0.2) %
Inorganic revenue growth
(1.6) %
(1.2) %
Impact of exit from Russia
0.5 %
0.5 %
Revenue decline on an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from
(2.8) %
(3.8) %
Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from GAAP to non-GAAP for the three and six months ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and
$ 810,857
$ (17,504)
$ 793,353
$ 1,645,191
$ (40,520)
$ 1,604,671
Selling, general and administrative expenses(2)
$ 194,058
$ (30,620)
$ 163,438
$ 392,511
$ (64,713)
$ 327,798
Income from operations(3)
$ 120,561
$ 53,945
$ 174,506
$ 231,093
$ 117,003
$ 348,096
Operating margin
10.5 %
4.7 %
15.2 %
10.0 %
5.1 %
15.1 %
Net income(4)
$ 98,645
$ 43,621
$ 142,266
$ 214,888
$ 72,624
$ 287,512
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.70
$ 2.45
$ 3.67
$ 4.91
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(1)
$ 808,715
$ (20,314)
$ 788,401
$ 1,664,616
$ (46,135)
$ 1,618,481
Selling, general and administrative expenses(2)
$ 194,377
$ (20,654)
$ 173,723
$ 406,264
$ (47,193)
$ 359,071
Income from operations(3)
$ 144,346
$ 46,451
$ 190,797
$ 264,717
$ 104,348
$ 369,065
Operating margin
12.3 %
4.0 %
16.3 %
11.1 %
4.4 %
15.5 %
Net income(4)
$ 120,033
$ 36,167
$ 156,200
$ 222,325
$ 80,468
$ 302,793
Diluted earnings per share
$ 2.03
$ 2.64
$ 3.75
$ 5.11
Items (1) through (4) above are detailed in the table below with the specific cross-reference noted in the appropriate item.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Stock-based compensation expenses
$ 16,937
$ 15,416
$ 39,294
$ 31,427
Humanitarian support in Ukraine (a)
567
2,853
1,226
5,293
Unbilled business continuity resources (b)
-
2,045
-
9,415
Total adjustments to GAAP cost of revenues(1)
17,504
20,314
40,520
46,135
Stock-based compensation expenses
18,747
17,694
41,181
40,262
Cost Optimization charges (c)
9,513
-
16,530
-
Humanitarian support in Ukraine (a)
2,119
1,049
4,739
4,666
Other acquisition-related expenses
456
1,340
1,679
1,581
Geographic repositioning (d)
104
230
825
442
One time (benefits)/charges
(319)
341
(241)
242
Total adjustments to GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses(2)
30,620
20,654
64,713
47,193
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
5,821
5,483
11,770
11,020
Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations(3)
53,945
46,451
117,003
104,348
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
(1,213)
6,010
706
10,618
Change in fair value of contingent consideration included in Interest and other income, net
1,485
1,218
2,535
1,518
Provision for income taxes:
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(10,632)
(10,151)
(25,027)
(21,665)
Tax shortfall/(excess tax benefits) related to stock-based compensation
103
(7,361)
(20,763)
(13,383)
Net discrete benefit from tax planning (e)
(67)
-
(1,830)
(968)
Total adjustments to GAAP net income(4)
$ 43,621
$ 36,167
$ 72,624
$ 80,468
(a) Humanitarian support in Ukraine includes expenses related to EPAM's $100 million humanitarian commitment in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine to support EPAM professionals and their families in and displaced from Ukraine. These expenses are incremental to those expenses incurred prior to the crisis, clearly separable from normal operations, and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal.
(b) Given the uncertainty in the region introduced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EPAM has assigned delivery professionals in locations outside of the region to ensure the continuity of delivery for clients who have substantial delivery exposure to Ukraine or other delivery concerns resulting from the invasion. These employees are not billed to clients and operate largely in a standby or backup capacity. These expenses are incremental to those expenses incurred prior to the crisis, clearly separable from normal operations, and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal.
(c) Cost Optimization charges include severance, facilities and contract termination charges incurred in connection with the programs initiated in the third quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2024. Consistent with the Company's historical non-GAAP policy, costs incurred in connection with formal restructuring initiatives have been excluded from non-GAAP results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.
(d) Geographic repositioning includes expenses associated with the relocation to other countries of employees based outside of Ukraine impacted by the war and geopolitical instability in the region, and includes the cost of accommodations, travel and food. These expenses are incremental to those expenses incurred prior to the crisis, clearly separable from normal operations, and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal.
(e) One-time benefit related to the implementation of tax planning to disregard certain foreign subsidiaries as separate entities for U.S. income tax purposes. Consistent with the Company's historical non-GAAP policy, the benefit related to the implementation of tax planning has been excluded from non-GAAP results as it is one-time and unusual in nature.
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliations of Guidance Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
The below guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a
Reconciliation of expected revenue decline on a GAAP basis to expected revenue decline on an organic constant currency basis
Third Quarter 2024
Full Year 2024
Revenue decline (at midpoint of the range)
(0.2) %
(1.8) %
Foreign exchange rates impact
0.2 %
(0.1) %
Inorganic revenue growth
(1.5) %
(1.3) %
Impact of exit from Russia
0.1 %
0.3 %
Revenue decline on an organic constant currency basis excluding the
(1.4) %
(2.9) %
Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues is presented in the table below:
Third Quarter 2024
Full Year 2024
GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues
10.0% to 11.0%
10.5% to 11.0%
Stock-based compensation expenses
4.1 %
3.6 %
Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
2.0 %
1.8 %
Included in selling, general and administrative expenses
2.1 %
1.8 %
Humanitarian support in Ukraine (a)
0.3 %
0.2 %
Cost Optimization charges (c)
1.0 %
0.7 %
One-time charges and Other acquisition-related expenses (f)
- %
- %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.6 %
0.5 %
Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues
16.0% to 17.0%
15.5% to 16.0%
(f) EPAM has not included the impact of potential future One-time charges including asset impairments, unusual gains and losses, expenses incurred in connection with future cost optimization actions, and Other acquisition-related expenses, if any, because the Company is unable to predict these amounts with reasonable certainty.
Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP effective tax rate is presented in the table below:
Third Quarter 2024
Full Year 2024
GAAP effective tax rate (approximately)
24 %
21 %
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(0.8) %
(1.2) %
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation
0.8 %
4.2 %
Non-GAAP effective tax rate (approximately)
24 %
24 %
Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is presented in the table below:
Third Quarter 2024
Full Year 2024
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$1.75 to $1.83
$7.18 to $7.38
Stock-based compensation expenses
0.79
2.95
Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
0.39
1.46
Included in selling, general and administrative expenses
0.40
1.49
Humanitarian support in Ukraine (a)
0.05
0.22
Cost Optimization charges (c)
0.19
0.63
One-time charges and Other acquisition-related expenses (f)
-
0.03
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.10
0.41
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
-
0.04
Foreign exchange loss
0.02
0.05
Provision for income taxes:
Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(0.23)
(0.89)
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation
(0.02)
(0.39)
Net discrete benefit from tax planning (e)
-
(0.03)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$2.65 to $2.73
$10.20 to $10.40
