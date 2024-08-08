HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products and renewable fuels, today announced its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company also updated its progress in the optimization of its hydrocracking capacity between conventional production and renewables production.
Highlights for the second quarter of 2024 and through the date of this press release include:
- Secured new $15 million and $20 million loans, as previously disclosed, enhancing the Company's liquidity;
- Modified certain terms and conditions of the current term loan agreement and appointed Seth Bullock as Chief Restructuring Officer;
- Continued safe operation of the Company's Mobile, Alabama refinery (the "Mobile Refinery") with second quarter 2024 conventional throughput of 67,758 barrels per day (bpd);
- Reported net loss attributable to the Company of ($53.8) million, or ($0.58) per fully-diluted share;
- Recorded Adjusted EBITDA of ($22.4) million driven by a 28% decrease in crack spreads compared to the first quarter of 2024;
- Decreased selling, general and administrative expense by 6% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and by 12% compared to the second quarter of 2023; and
- Completed running all renewable feedstock and began optimizing the Mobile Refinery hydrocracker capacity from renewable diesel to conventional fuels with expected contribution in Q4 2024.
Note: Schedules reconciling the Company's generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA and certain key performance indicators, are included later in this release (see also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators", below).
Mr. Benjamin P. Cowart, Vertex's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continued to demonstrate operational reliability for conventional refining and overall continued strong performance in safety. We saw a difficult crack spread environment driven by a weakening in gasoline and diesel demand in the second quarter that drove our Adjusted EBITDA lower. Consistent with the previously announced pause and pivot strategy, Vertex successfully processed the remaining inventories of renewable feedstock and safely decommissioned the hydrotreater out of renewable service. The Company also continued to manage expenses, seeing moderate reductions in capital and fixed costs across the business."
"Given continued near-term EBITDA and liquidity constraints, the Company continues its pursuit of strategic pathways, considering alternatives and exploring financing pathways to maximize value. This includes working with our lenders to secure additional $15 and $20 million loans in June and July, as well as naming Seth Bullock as our Chief Restructuring Officer. Seth has significant experience in the industry and understands Vertex's operational and financial capabilities very well. Seth is being brought in to assist Vertex in managing through a difficult macro-economic environment and providing additional expertise in liquidity management and performance improvement. We believe that continued support from our lenders is key to executing our strategic priorities which are focused on managing our liquidity position, reducing our operating costs, and improving margins."
Mr. Cowart concluded, "We are focused on navigating through the recent lower crack spreads and continue to believe that the decision and execution to convert the hydrocracking unit to conventional fuels will help us toward accomplishing our strategic priorities for the second half of 2024 and into 2025."
MOBILE REFINERY OPERATIONS
Total conventional throughput at the Mobile Refinery was 67,758 bpd in the second quarter of 2024. Total production of finished high-value, light products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, represented approximately 64% of total production in the second quarter of 2024, flat with the first quarter of 2024, and in line with management's original expectations, reflecting a continued solid yield at the Mobile conventional refining facility.
The Mobile Refinery's conventional operations generated a gross profit of $6.4 million and $35.0 million of fuel gross margin (a key performance indicator (KPI) discussed below) or $5.67 per barrel during the second quarter of 2024, versus generating a gross profit of $37.5 million, and fuel gross margin of $73.6 million, or $12.63 per barrel in the first quarter of 2024. The decline in profit and margin was driven by a 28% decrease in crack spreads compared to the first quarter of 2024.
Total renewable throughput at the Mobile Renewable Diesel facility was 3,092 bpd in the second quarter of 2024. Total production of renewable diesel was 3,082 bpd reflecting a product yield of 99.7%.
The Mobile Renewable Diesel facility operations generated a gross loss of $(11.8) million and $4.5 million of fuel gross margin (a KPI discussed below) or $16.08 per barrel during the second quarter of 2024.
Renewable Business Pause and Pivot
As previously announced, Vertex is pausing renewable fuels production and redirecting the hydrocracking unit to conventional fuels and products. The Company had a previously planned catalyst and maintenance turnaround scheduled for 2024. It will use that planned turnaround to load conventional catalyst and bring the unit out of turnaround in conventional service. In addition, the total cost of about $10 million was previously budgeted as part of the planned catalyst and maintenance turnaround and does not represent a material change to our forecasted capital spend.
The Company has ceased renewable production and is on-schedule for the conversion of its Hydrocracker back to conventional service. This focus on the conventional business seeks to capture available margins in a more established market with an on-stream target of the fourth quarter of 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Mobile Refinery Results Summary ($/millions unless otherwise noted)
Conventional Fuels Refinery
1Q24
2Q24
2024 YTD
Total Throughput (bpd)
64,065
67,758
65,911
Total Throughput (MMbbl)
5.83
6.17
12.00
Conventional Facility Capacity Utilization1 (%)
85.4%
90.3%
87.88%
Direct Opex Per Barrel ($/bbl)
$2.75
$2.59
$2.67
Fuel Gross Margin ($/MM)
$73.6
$35.0
$108.60
Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl)
$12.63
$5.67
$9.06
Production Yield
Gasoline (bpd)
14,678
15,642
15,160
% Production
22.9%
22.6%
22.7%
ULSD (bpd)
13,441
14,174
13,808
% Production
21.0%
20.4%
20.7%
Jet (bpd)
12,595
14,848
13,722
% Production
19.6%
21.4%
20.6%
Total Finished Fuel Products (bpd)
40,714
44,664
42,690
% Production
63.5%
64.4%
64.0%
Other2 (bpd)
23,428
24,683
24,056
% Production
36.5%
35.6%
36.0%
Total Production (bpd)
64,142
69,347
66,746
Total Production (MMbbl)
5.84
6.31
12.15
Renewable Fuels Refinery
1Q24
2Q24
2024 YTD
Total Renewable Throughput (bpd)
4,090
3,092
3,591
Total Renewable Throughput (MMbbl)
0.37
0.28
0.65
Renewable Diesel Facility Capacity Utilization3 (%)
51.1%
38.7%
44.9%
Direct Opex Per Barrel ($/bbl)
$25.20
$31.75
$28.03
Renewable Fuel Gross Margin
$3.8
$4.5
$8.4
Renewable Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl)
$10.29
16.08
$12.78
Renewable Diesel Production (bpd)
4,003
3,082
3,543
Renewable Diesel Production (MMbbl)
0.36
0.28
0.64
Renewable Diesel Production Yield (%)
97.9%
99.7%
98.7%
1) Assumes 75,000 barrels per day of conventional operational capacity 2) Other includes naphtha, intermediates, and LNG 3) Assumes 8,000 barrels per day of renewable fuels operational capacity
Second Quarter 2024 Financial Update
Vertex reported second quarter 2024 net loss attributable to the Company of ($53.8) million, or ($0.58) per fully-diluted share, versus net loss attributable to the Company of ($17.7) million, or ($0.19) per fully-diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $(22.4) million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The reduction in quarter-over-quarter results was primarily driven by decreased crack spread pricing across all products.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update
As of June 30, 2024, Vertex had total debt outstanding of $303.8 million, including $15.2 million in 6.25% Senior Convertible Notes, $207.2 million outstanding on the Company's Term Loan, finance lease obligations of $67.5 million, and $13.9 million in other obligations. The Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $18.9 million, including $0.1 million of restricted cash on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2024, for a net debt position of $284.9 million.
As previously disclosed, on July 24, 2024 the Company reached an agreement with its senior lenders to modify certain terms and conditions of the current term loan agreement and agreed to provide a term loan in the amount of $20 million. The new term loan provided an incremental $20.0 million in borrowings.
Vertex management continuously monitors current market conditions to assess expected cash generation and liquidity needs against its available cash position, using the forward crack spreads in the market. Additionally, the Company continues to evaluate strategic financial opportunities seeking further enhancements to its current liquidity position.
Management Outlook
All guidance presented below is current as of the time of this release and is subject to change. All prior financial guidance should no longer be relied upon.
Conventional Fuels
3Q 2024
Operational:
Low
High
Mobile Refinery Conventional Throughput Volume (Mbpd)
55.0
60.0
Capacity Utilization
73%
80%
Production Yield Profile:
Percentage Finished Products1
64%
68%
Intermediate & Other Products2
36%
32%
Financial Guidance:
Low
High
Direct Operating Expense ($/bbl)
$5.52
$6.02
Capital Expenditures ($/MM)
$15.00
$20.00
1) Finished products include gasoline, ULSD, and Jet A
2) Intermediate & Other products include Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO), Liquified Petroleum Gases (LPGs), and Vacuum Tower Bottoms (VTBs)
ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY
Vertex Energy is a leading energy transition company that specializes in producing high-purity refined fuels and products. Our innovative solutions are designed to enhance the performance of our customers and partners while also prioritizing sustainability, safety, and operational excellence. With a commitment to providing superior products and services, Vertex Energy is dedicated to shaping the future of the energy industry.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), in this news release we also present certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures include Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA, for the Company's Legacy Refining and Marketing segment, and the total Refining and Marketing segment, as a whole, and Net Long-Term Debt and Net Leverage(collectively, the "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures"). Key performance indicators include Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA for Conventional, Renewable and the Mobile Refinery as a whole, and Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Adjusted Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput for Conventional, Renewable and the Mobile Refinery as a whole (collectively, the "KPIs"). EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, for continued and discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA from operations plus or minus unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities, Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) costs (mainly related to Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs), and inventory adjustments, acquisition costs, gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability, environmental clean-up, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on sale of assets, and certain other unusual or non-recurring charges included in selling, general, and administrative expenses. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as gross profit (loss) plus or minus unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities and inventory valuation adjustments. Fuel Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Margin, plus production costs, operating expenses and depreciation attributable to cost of revenues and other non-fuel items included in costs of revenues including realized and unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities, RFS costs (mainly related to RINs), fuel financing costs and other revenues and cost of sales items. Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput is calculated as fuel gross margin divided by total throughput barrels for the period presented. Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput is defined as total operating expenses divided by total barrels of throughput. RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin is defined as Fuel Gross Margin minus RIN expense divided by total barrels of throughput. RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput is calculated as RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin divided by total throughput barrels for the period presented. Net Long-Term Debt is long-term debt and lease obligations, adjusted for unamortized discount and deferred financing costs, insurance premiums financed, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, and various short-term notes including insurance premium financing. Net leverage is defined as Long-Term Debt divided by trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA.
Each of the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are discussed in greater detail below. The (a) Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures are "non-U.S. GAAP financial measures", and (b) the KPIs are, presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. They are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We use the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs as supplements to U.S. GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to allocate resources and to compare our performance relative to our peers. Additionally, these measures, when used in conjunction with related U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide investors with an additional financial analytical framework which management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations. The Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are presented because we believe they provide additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Non-U.S. GAAP financial information and KPIs similar to the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. The Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are unaudited, and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs represent only a portion of our total operating results; and other companies in this industry may calculate the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. You should not consider the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. The Company's presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs in conjunction with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures and KPIs, please see the sections titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) From Continued and Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput", "Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from Continued and Discontinued Operations", and "Unaudited Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Leverage", at the end of this release.
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except number of shares and par value)
(UNAUDITED)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,763
$
76,967
Restricted cash
100
3,606
Accounts receivable, net
80,526
36,164
Inventory
126,319
182,120
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
50,613
53,174
Total current assets
276,321
352,031
Fixed assets, net
343,341
326,111
Finance lease right-of-use assets
62,519
64,499
Operating lease right-of use assets
76,370
96,394
Intangible assets, net
9,773
11,541
Other assets
4,044
4,048
TOTAL ASSETS
$
772,368
$
854,624
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
36,484
$
75,004
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
137,043
73,636
Finance lease liability-current
2,541
2,435
Operating lease liability-current
12,524
20,296
Current portion of long-term debt, net
197,235
16,362
Obligations under inventory financing agreements, net
108,728
141,093
Total current liabilities
494,555
328,826
Long-term debt, net
14,530
170,701
Finance lease liability-long-term
64,918
66,206
Operating lease liability-long-term
62,702
74,444
Deferred tax liabilities
2,776
2,776
Derivative warrant liability
1,961
9,907
Other liabilities
1,377
1,377
Total liabilities
642,819
654,237
EQUITY
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 750,000,000 shares authorized; 93,514,346 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
94
94
Additional paid-in capital
384,493
383,632
Accumulated deficit
(258,886
)
(187,379
)
Total Vertex Energy, Inc. shareholders' equity
125,701
196,347
Non-controlling interest
3,848
4,040
Total equity
129,549
200,387
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
772,368
$
854,624
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
$
750,061
$
734,893
$
1,445,387
$
1,426,035
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
741,202
729,649
1,393,236
1,349,001
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
8,613
6,630
16,799
10,967
Gross profit (loss)
246
(1,386
)
35,352
66,067
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
37,441
42,636
77,223
84,578
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
1,125
1,028
2,229
2,044
Total operating expenses
38,566
43,664
79,452
86,622
Loss from operations
(38,320
)
(45,050
)
(44,100
)
(20,555
)
Other income (expense):
Other income (expenses)
520
(496
)
(529
)
1,156
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
1,680
9,600
8,338
415
Interest expense
(17,725
)
(77,536
)
(35,408
)
(90,013
)
Total other expense
(15,525
)
(68,432
)
(27,599
)
(88,442
)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax
(53,845
)
(113,482
)
(71,699
)
(108,997
)
Income tax expense
-
28,688
-
27,676
Loss from continuing operations
(53,845
)
(84,794
)
(71,699
)
(81,321
)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (see note 22)
-
3,340
-
53,680
Net loss
(53,845
)
(81,454
)
(71,699
)
(27,641
)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest from continuing operations
(72
)
(53
)
(192
)
(103
)
Net loss attributable to Vertex Energy, Inc.
$
(53,773
)
$
(81,401
)
$
(71,507
)
$
(27,538
)
Net income loss attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations
$
(53,773
)
$
(84,741
)
$
(71,507
)
$
(81,218
)
Net income attributable to common shareholders from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
3,340
-
53,680
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(53,773
)
$
(81,401
)
$
(71,507
)
$
(27,538
)
Basic loss per common share
Continuing operations
$
(0.58
)
$
(1.07
)
$
(0.76
)
$
(1.05
)
Discontinued operations, net of tax
-
0.03
-
0.69
Basic loss per common share
$
(0.58
)
$
(1.04
)
$
(0.76
)
$
(0.36
)
Diluted income (loss) per common share
Continuing operations
$
(0.58
)
$
(1.07
)
$
(0.76
)
$
(1.05
)
Discontinued operations, net of tax
-
0.03
-
0.69
Diluted income (loss) per common share
$
(0.58
)
$
(1.04
)
$
(0.76
)
$
(0.36
)
Shares used in computing earnings per share
Basic
93,514
79,519
93,514
77,615
Diluted
93,514
79,519
93,514
77,615
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(in thousands, except par value)
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Common Stock
Shares
$0.001 Par
Additional
Accumulated
Non-
Total Equity
Balance on January 1, 2024
93,515
$
94
$
383,632
$
(187,379
)
$
4,040
$
200,387
Stock based compensation expense
-
-
431
-
-
431
Net loss
-
-
-
(17,734
)
(120
)
(17,854
)
Balance on March 31, 2024
93,515
94
384,063
(205,113
)
3,920
182,964
Stock based compensation expense
-
-
430
-
-
430
Net loss
-
-
-
(53,773
)
(72
)
(53,845
)
Balance on June 30, 2024
93,515
$
94
$
384,493
$
(258,886
)
$
3,848
$
129,549
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Common Stock
Shares
$0.001 Par
Additional
Accumulated
Non-
Total Equity
Balance on January 1, 2023
75,670
$
76
$
279,552
$
(115,893
)
$
1,685
$
165,420
Exercise of options
166
-
209
-
-
209
Stock based compensation expense
-
-
365
-
-
365
Non-controlling shareholder contribution
-
-
-
-
980
980
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
53,863
(50
)
53,813
Balance on March 31, 2023
75,836
76
280,126
(62,030
)
2,615
220,787
Exercise of options
195
-
169
-
-
169
Stock based compensation expense
-
-
368
-
-
368
Non-controlling shareholder contribution
-
-
-
-
490
490
Senior Note converted
17,206
17
101,113
-
-
101,130
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
(81,401
)
(53
)
(81,454
)
Balance on June 30, 2023
93,237
$
93
$
381,776
$
(143,431
)
$
3,052
$
241,490
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(71,699
)
$
(27,641
)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
53,680
Loss from continuing operations
(71,699
)
(81,321
)
Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations to cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
Stock based compensation expense
861
733
Depreciation and amortization
19,028
13,011
Deferred income tax expense
-
(27,676
)
Loss on lease modification
35
-
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
684
(2
)
Increase (decrease) in allowance for credit losses
(704
)
93
Decrease in fair value of derivative warrant liability
(8,338
)
(415
)
Loss on commodity derivative contracts
1,551
2,123
Net cash settlements on commodity derivatives contracts
(1,547
)
1,269
Amortization of debt discount and deferred costs
9,416
70,948
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable and other receivables
(43,658
)
(18,589
)
Inventory
55,801
(80,199
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,001
(16,546
)
Accounts payable
(38,518
)
20,376
Accrued expenses
53,183
5,932
Right-of use operating lease liabilities change
475
-
Other assets
4
(1,090
)
Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
(20,425
)
(111,353
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Software purchase
-
(2,500
)
Purchase of fixed assets
(25,996
)
(105,344
)
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
-
92,034
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
2,584
5
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(23,412
)
(15,805
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments on finance leases
(1,187
)
(908
)
Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants to common stock
-
378
Contributions received from noncontrolling interest
-
1,470
Net change on inventory financing agreements
(32,615
)
43,657
Proceeds from note payable
28,997
13,081
Payments on note payable
(13,068
)
(24,422
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations
(17,873
)
33,256
Discontinued operations:
Net cash used in operating activities
-
(150
)
Net cash used in discontinued operations
-
(150
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(61,710
)
(94,052
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
80,573
146,187
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
18,863
$
52,135
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,763
$
48,532
Restricted cash
100
3,603
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows
$
18,863
$
52,135
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest
$
27,772
$
24,755
Cash paid for taxes
$
-
$
-
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING TRANSACTIONS
Warrants issued with debt
$
(392
)
$
-
Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes to common stock
$
-
$
79,948
ROU assets obtained from new finance leases
$
16
$
23,990
ROU assets obtained from new operating leases
$
1,084
$
38,945
ROU assets disposed under operating leases
$
(9,747
)
$
-
Unaudited segment information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 is as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Refining &
Black Oil &
Corporate and
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
707,622
$
26,682
$
(1,892
)
$
732,412
Re-refined products
4,877
5,346
-
10,223
Services
4,504
2,922
-
7,426
Total revenues
717,003
34,950
(1,892
)
750,061
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
714,003
29,091
(1,892
)
741,202
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
6,945
1,668
-
8,613
Gross profit (loss)
(3,945
)
4,191
-
246
Selling, general and administrative expenses
25,457
5,327
6,657
37,441
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
815
72
238
1,125
Loss from operations
(30,217
)
(1,208
)
(6,895
)
(38,320
)
Other income (expenses)
Other income (expense)
-
(56
)
576
520
Gain on change in derivative liability
-
-
1,680
1,680
Interest expense
(5,353
)
(141
)
(12,231
)
(17,725
)
Total other expense
(5,353
)
(197
)
(9,975
)
(15,525
)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax
$
(35,570
)
$
(1,405
)
$
(16,870
)
$
(53,845
)
Capital expenditures
$
9,102
$
2,168
$
-
$
11,270
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Refining &
Black Oil &
Corporate and
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
702,606
$
21,797
$
(2,411
)
$
721,992
Re-refined products
5,011
3,536
-
8,547
Services
3,802
552
-
4,354
Total revenues
711,419
25,885
(2,411
)
734,893
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
710,958
23,263
(4,572
)
729,649
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
5,568
1,062
-
6,630
Gross profit (loss)
(5,107
)
1,560
2,161
(1,386
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
32,969
4,504
5,163
42,636
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
822
38
168
1,028
Loss from operations
(38,898
)
(2,982
)
(3,170
)
(45,050
)
Other income (expenses)
Other income (expense)
-
(499
)
3
(496
)
Loss on change in derivative liability
-
-
9,600
9,600
Interest expense
(4,529
)
(28
)
(72,979
)
(77,536
)
Total other expense
(4,529
)
(527
)
(63,376
)
(68,432
)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax
$
(43,427
)
$
(3,509
)
$
(66,546
)
$
(113,482
)
Capital expenditures
$
27,762
$
2,827
$
-
$
30,589
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Refining &
Black Oil &
Corporate and
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
1,358,381
$
58,406
$
(2,914
)
$
1,413,873
Re-refined products
8,744
10,561
-
19,305
Services
7,585
4,624
-
12,209
Total revenues
1,374,710
73,591
(2,914
)
1,445,387
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
1,336,978
59,172
(2,914
)
1,393,236
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
13,485
3,314
-
16,799
Gross profit
24,247
11,105
-
35,352
Selling, general and administrative expenses
51,604
10,724
14,895
77,223
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
1,608
144
477
2,229
Income (loss) from operations
(28,965
)
237
(15,372
)
(44,100
)
Other income (expenses)
Other income (expense)
(685
)
(415
)
571
(529
)
Gain on change in derivative liability
-
-
8,338
8,338
Interest expense
(10,100
)
(237
)
(25,071
)
(35,408
)
Total other expense
(10,785
)
(652
)
(16,162
)
(27,599
)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax
$
(39,750
)
$
(415
)
$
(31,534
)
$
(71,699
)
Capital expenditures
$
20,401
$
5,595
$
-
$
25,996
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Refining &
Black Oil &
Corporate and
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
1,356,166
$
51,220
$
(5,143
)
$
1,402,243
Re-refined products
8,847
7,947
-
16,794
Services
5,734
1,264
-
6,998
Total revenues
1,370,747
60,431
(5,143
)
1,426,035
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
1,300,770
53,681
(5,450
)
1,349,001
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
8,862
2,105
-
10,967
Gross profit
61,115
4,645
307
66,067
Selling, general and administrative expenses
59,455
9,303
15,820
84,578
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
1,630
76
338
2,044
Income (loss) from operations
30
(4,734
)
(15,851
)
(20,555
)
Other income (expenses)
Other income
-
1,156
-
1,156
Loss on change in derivative liability
-
-
415
415
Interest expense
(8,405
)
(85
)
(81,523
)
(90,013
)
Total other income (expense)
(8,405
)
1,071
(81,108
)
(88,442
)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax
$
(8,375
)
$
(3,663
)
$
(96,959
)
$
(108,997
)
Capital expenditures
$
97,670
$
7,674
$
-
$
105,344
Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) From Continued and Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Mobile Refinery
Gross profit
$
6,407
$
(11,847
)
$
(5,440
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
353
(302
)
51
Inventory valuation adjustments
3,233
2,524
5,757
Adjusted gross margin
$
9,993
$
(9,625
)
$
368
Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues
19,671
12,182
31,853
Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues
2,960
3,933
6,893
RINs
9,099
-
9,099
Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(56
)
158
102
Financing costs
(4,397
)
85
(4,312
)
Other revenues
(2,296
)
(2,208
)
(4,504
)
Fuel gross margin
$
34,974
$
4,525
$
39,499
Throughput (bpd)
67,758
3,092
70,850
Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
5.67
$
16.08
$
6.13
Total OPEX
$
15,942
$
8,934
$
24,876
Operating expenses per barrel of throughput
$
2.59
$
31.75
$
3.86
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Mobile Refinery
Gross profit
$
37,508
$
(10,462
)
$
27,046
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(555
)
934
379
Inventory valuation adjustments
9,657
4,592
14,249
Adjusted gross margin
$
46,610
$
(4,936
)
$
41,674
Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues
25,651
6,846
32,497
Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues
2,558
3,932
6,490
RINs
(857
)
-
(857
)
Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities
2,577
(1,783
)
794
Financing costs
(172
)
132
(40
)
Other revenues
(2,719
)
(362
)
(3,081
)
Fuel gross margin
$
73,648
$
3,829
$
77,477
Throughput (bpd)
64,065
4,090
68,155
Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
12.63
$
10.29
$
12.49
Total OPEX
$
16,061
$
9,382
$
25,443
Operating expenses per barrel of throughput
$
2.75
$
25.21
$
4.10
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Mobile Refinery
Gross profit
$
43,917
$
(22,310
)
$
21,607
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(202
)
632
430
Inventory valuation adjustments
12,890
7,117
20,007
Adjusted gross margin
$
56,605
$
(14,561
)
$
42,044
Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues
45,322
19,029
64,351
Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues
5,518
7,865
13,383
RINs
8,242
-
8,242
Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities
2,521
(1,625
)
896
Financing costs
(4,569
)
217
(4,352
)
Other revenues
(5,015
)
(2,570
)
(7,585
)
Fuel gross margin
$
108,624
$
8,355
$
116,979
Throughput (bpd)
65,911
3,591
69,502
Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
9.06
$
12.78
$
9.25
Total OPEX
$
32,002
$
18,316
$
50,318
Operating expenses per barrel of throughput
$
2.67
$
28.03
$
3.98
Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from Continued and Discontinued Operations.
In thousands
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Net income (loss)
$
(53,845
)
$
(81,454
)
$
(71,699
)
$
(27,641
)
$
(116,031
)
$
38,947
Depreciation and amortization
9,738
7,658
19,028
13,156
37,182
24,541
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
(27,236
)
-
(8,477
)
13,774
(10,966
)
Interest expense
17,725
77,536
35,408
90,013
64,961
118,008
EBITDA
$
(26,381
)
$
(23,496
)
$
(17,263
)
$
67,051
$
(114
)
$
170,530
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
8
3,370
453
3,115
(2,914
)
(43,664
)
Inventory valuation adjustments
5,757
(501
)
20,007
(2,033
)
28,132
25,553
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
(1,680
)
(9,600
)
(8,338
)
(415
)
(15,915
)
(12,760
)
Stock-based compensation
430
368
861
733
2,412
1,733
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(8
)
(4,291
)
684
(72,032
)
686
(71,109
)
Acquisition costs
-
-
-
4,308
-
7,197
Environmental clean-up reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
(512
)
-
(154
)
-
366
(3
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(22,386
)
$
(34,150
)
$
(3,750
)
$
727
$
12,654
$
77,477
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
Mobile Refinery
Legacy
Total Refining
Black Oil and
Corporate
Consolidated
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Net income (loss)
$
(13,046
)
$
(23,438
)
$
914
$
(35,570
)
$
(1,405
)
$
(16,870
)
$
(53,845
)
Depreciation and amortization
3,754
3,954
52
7,760
1,740
238
9,738
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest expense
2,717
2,636
-
5,353
141
12,231
17,725
EBITDA
$
(6,575
)
$
(16,848
)
$
966
$
(22,457
)
$
476
$
(4,401
)
$
(26,382
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
353
(302
)
-
51
(42
)
-
9
Inventory valuation adjustments
3,233
2,524
-
5,757
-
-
5,757
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
-
-
(1,680
)
(1,680
)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
430
430
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
-
-
(8
)
(8
)
Other
-
-
-
-
56
(568
)
(512
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(2,989
)
$
(14,626
)
$
966
$
(16,649
)
$
490
$
(6,227
)
$
(22,386
)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
Mobile Refinery
Legacy
Total Refining & Marketing
Black Oil and Recovery
Corporate
Consolidated
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Net income (loss)
$
4,492
$
(45,596
)
$
1,354
$
(39,750
)
$
(415
)
$
(31,534
)
$
(71,699
)
Depreciation and amortization
7,084
7,907
102
15,093
3,458
477
19,028
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest expense
5,172
4,928
-
10,100
237
25,071
35,408
EBITDA
$
16,748
$
(32,761
)
$
1,456
$
(14,557
)
$
3,280
$
(5,986
)
$
(17,263
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(202
)
632
20
450
4
-
454
Inventory valuation adjustments
12,890
7,117
-
20,007
-
-
20,007
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
-
-
(8,338
)
(8,338
)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
861
861
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
685
-
-
685
5
(7
)
683
Other
-
-
-
-
410
(564
)
(154
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
30,121
$
(25,012
)
$
1,476
$
6,585
$
3,699
$
(14,034
)
$
(3,750
)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
In thousands
Mobile
Legacy
Total Refining
Black Oil and
Corporate
Consolidated
Net income (loss)
$
(42,116
)
$
(1,312
)
$
(43,428
)
$
(3,667
)
$
(34,359
)
$
(81,454
)
Depreciation and amortization
6,119
272
6,391
1,100
167
7,658
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
(27,236
)
(27,236
)
Interest expense
4,529
-
4,529
28
72,979
77,536
EBITDA
$
(31,468
)
$
(1,040
)
$
(32,508
)
$
(2,539
)
$
11,551
$
(23,496
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
3,762
25
3,787
(417
)
-
3,370
Inventory valuation adjustments
(501
)
-
(501
)
-
-
(501
)
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
-
(9,600
)
(9,600
)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
368
368
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
499
(4,790
)
(4,291
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(28,207
)
$
(1,015
)
$
(29,222
)
$
(2,457
)
$
(2,471
)
$
(34,150
)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
In thousands
Mobile
Legacy
Total Refining
Black Oil and
Corporate
Consolidated
Net income (loss)
$
(5,939
)
$
(2,437
)
$
(8,376
)
$
(1,663
)
$
(17,602
)
$
(27,641
)
Depreciation and amortization
9,999
494
10,493
2,326
337
13,156
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
(8,477
)
(8,477
)
Interest expense
8,405
-
8,405
85
81,523
90,013
EBITDA
$
12,465
$
(1,943
)
$
10,522
$
748
$
55,781
$
67,051
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
3,192
(42
)
3,150
(35
)
-
3,115
Inventory valuation adjustments
(2,033
)
-
(2,033
)
-
-
(2,033
)
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
-
(415
)
(415
)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
733
733
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
(1,156
)
(70,876
)
(72,032
)
Acquisition costs
-
-
-
-
4,308
4,308
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,624
$
(1,985
)
$
11,639
$
(443
)
$
(10,469
)
$
727
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Mobile Refinery
Legacy
Total Refining
Black Oil and
Corporate
Consolidated
In thousands
Conventional
Renewable
Net income (loss)
$
17,535
$
(22,157
)
$
442
$
(4,180
)
$
990
$
(14,664
)
$
(17,854
)
Depreciation and amortization
3,330
3,953
51
7,334
1,717
239
9,290
Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest expense
2,455
2,292
-
4,747
96
12,840
17,683
EBITDA
$
23,320
$
(15,912
)
$
493
$
7,901
$
2,803
$
(1,585
)
$
9,119
Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(555
)
934
20
399
46
-
445
Inventory valuation adjustments
9,657
4,592
-
14,249
-
-
14,249
Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
-
-
(6,658
)
(6,658
)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
-
430
430
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
685
-
-
685
5
1
691
Other
-
-
-
-
354
4
358
Adjusted EBITDA
$
33,107
$
(10,386
)
$
513
$
23,234
$
3,208
$
(7,808
)
$
18,634
Unaudited Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Leverage.
In thousands
As of
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Long-Term Debt:
Senior Convertible Note
$
15,230
$
15,230
Term Loan 2025
207,169
150,075
Promissory Note
4,414
-
Finance lease liability long-term
64,918
67,290
Finance lease liability short-term
2,541
2,320
Various short term note including insurance premium financing
9,500
9,995
Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligations
$
303,772
$
244,910
Unamortized discount and deferred financing costs
(24,548
)
(33,402
)
Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligations per Balance Sheet
$
279,224
$
211,508
Cash and Cash Equivalents
(18,763
)
(48,532
)
Restricted Cash
(100
)
(3,603
)
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(18,863
)
$
(52,135
)
Net Long-Term Debt
$
284,909
$
192,775
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,654
$
77,477
Net Leverage
22.5x
2.5x
