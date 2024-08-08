HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products and renewable fuels, today announced its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company also updated its progress in the optimization of its hydrocracking capacity between conventional production and renewables production.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 results today, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call are included at the end of this release.

Highlights for the second quarter of 2024 and through the date of this press release include:

Secured new $15 million and $20 million loans, as previously disclosed, enhancing the Company's liquidity;

Modified certain terms and conditions of the current term loan agreement and appointed Seth Bullock as Chief Restructuring Officer;

Continued safe operation of the Company's Mobile, Alabama refinery (the "Mobile Refinery") with second quarter 2024 conventional throughput of 67,758 barrels per day (bpd);

Reported net loss attributable to the Company of ($53.8) million, or ($0.58) per fully-diluted share;

Recorded Adjusted EBITDA of ($22.4) million driven by a 28% decrease in crack spreads compared to the first quarter of 2024;

Decreased selling, general and administrative expense by 6% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and by 12% compared to the second quarter of 2023; and

Completed running all renewable feedstock and began optimizing the Mobile Refinery hydrocracker capacity from renewable diesel to conventional fuels with expected contribution in Q4 2024.

Note: Schedules reconciling the Company's generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA and certain key performance indicators, are included later in this release (see also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators", below).

Mr. Benjamin P. Cowart, Vertex's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continued to demonstrate operational reliability for conventional refining and overall continued strong performance in safety. We saw a difficult crack spread environment driven by a weakening in gasoline and diesel demand in the second quarter that drove our Adjusted EBITDA lower. Consistent with the previously announced pause and pivot strategy, Vertex successfully processed the remaining inventories of renewable feedstock and safely decommissioned the hydrotreater out of renewable service. The Company also continued to manage expenses, seeing moderate reductions in capital and fixed costs across the business."

"Given continued near-term EBITDA and liquidity constraints, the Company continues its pursuit of strategic pathways, considering alternatives and exploring financing pathways to maximize value. This includes working with our lenders to secure additional $15 and $20 million loans in June and July, as well as naming Seth Bullock as our Chief Restructuring Officer. Seth has significant experience in the industry and understands Vertex's operational and financial capabilities very well. Seth is being brought in to assist Vertex in managing through a difficult macro-economic environment and providing additional expertise in liquidity management and performance improvement. We believe that continued support from our lenders is key to executing our strategic priorities which are focused on managing our liquidity position, reducing our operating costs, and improving margins."

Mr. Cowart concluded, "We are focused on navigating through the recent lower crack spreads and continue to believe that the decision and execution to convert the hydrocracking unit to conventional fuels will help us toward accomplishing our strategic priorities for the second half of 2024 and into 2025."

MOBILE REFINERY OPERATIONS

Total conventional throughput at the Mobile Refinery was 67,758 bpd in the second quarter of 2024. Total production of finished high-value, light products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, represented approximately 64% of total production in the second quarter of 2024, flat with the first quarter of 2024, and in line with management's original expectations, reflecting a continued solid yield at the Mobile conventional refining facility.

The Mobile Refinery's conventional operations generated a gross profit of $6.4 million and $35.0 million of fuel gross margin (a key performance indicator (KPI) discussed below) or $5.67 per barrel during the second quarter of 2024, versus generating a gross profit of $37.5 million, and fuel gross margin of $73.6 million, or $12.63 per barrel in the first quarter of 2024. The decline in profit and margin was driven by a 28% decrease in crack spreads compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Total renewable throughput at the Mobile Renewable Diesel facility was 3,092 bpd in the second quarter of 2024. Total production of renewable diesel was 3,082 bpd reflecting a product yield of 99.7%.

The Mobile Renewable Diesel facility operations generated a gross loss of $(11.8) million and $4.5 million of fuel gross margin (a KPI discussed below) or $16.08 per barrel during the second quarter of 2024.

Renewable Business Pause and Pivot

As previously announced, Vertex is pausing renewable fuels production and redirecting the hydrocracking unit to conventional fuels and products. The Company had a previously planned catalyst and maintenance turnaround scheduled for 2024. It will use that planned turnaround to load conventional catalyst and bring the unit out of turnaround in conventional service. In addition, the total cost of about $10 million was previously budgeted as part of the planned catalyst and maintenance turnaround and does not represent a material change to our forecasted capital spend.

The Company has ceased renewable production and is on-schedule for the conversion of its Hydrocracker back to conventional service. This focus on the conventional business seeks to capture available margins in a more established market with an on-stream target of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Mobile Refinery Results Summary ($/millions unless otherwise noted)

Conventional Fuels Refinery 1Q24 2Q24 2024 YTD Total Throughput (bpd) 64,065 67,758 65,911 Total Throughput (MMbbl) 5.83 6.17 12.00 Conventional Facility Capacity Utilization1 (%) 85.4% 90.3% 87.88% Direct Opex Per Barrel ($/bbl) $2.75 $2.59 $2.67 Fuel Gross Margin ($/MM) $73.6 $35.0 $108.60 Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl) $12.63 $5.67 $9.06 Production Yield Gasoline (bpd) 14,678 15,642 15,160 % Production 22.9% 22.6% 22.7% ULSD (bpd) 13,441 14,174 13,808 % Production 21.0% 20.4% 20.7% Jet (bpd) 12,595 14,848 13,722 % Production 19.6% 21.4% 20.6% Total Finished Fuel Products (bpd) 40,714 44,664 42,690 % Production 63.5% 64.4% 64.0% Other2 (bpd) 23,428 24,683 24,056 % Production 36.5% 35.6% 36.0% Total Production (bpd) 64,142 69,347 66,746 Total Production (MMbbl) 5.84 6.31 12.15 Renewable Fuels Refinery 1Q24 2Q24 2024 YTD Total Renewable Throughput (bpd) 4,090 3,092 3,591 Total Renewable Throughput (MMbbl) 0.37 0.28 0.65 Renewable Diesel Facility Capacity Utilization3 (%) 51.1% 38.7% 44.9% Direct Opex Per Barrel ($/bbl) $25.20 $31.75 $28.03 Renewable Fuel Gross Margin $3.8 $4.5 $8.4 Renewable Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl) $10.29 16.08 $12.78 Renewable Diesel Production (bpd) 4,003 3,082 3,543 Renewable Diesel Production (MMbbl) 0.36 0.28 0.64 Renewable Diesel Production Yield (%) 97.9% 99.7% 98.7% 1) Assumes 75,000 barrels per day of conventional operational capacity 2) Other includes naphtha, intermediates, and LNG 3) Assumes 8,000 barrels per day of renewable fuels operational capacity

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Update

Vertex reported second quarter 2024 net loss attributable to the Company of ($53.8) million, or ($0.58) per fully-diluted share, versus net loss attributable to the Company of ($17.7) million, or ($0.19) per fully-diluted share for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $(22.4) million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The reduction in quarter-over-quarter results was primarily driven by decreased crack spread pricing across all products.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

As of June 30, 2024, Vertex had total debt outstanding of $303.8 million, including $15.2 million in 6.25% Senior Convertible Notes, $207.2 million outstanding on the Company's Term Loan, finance lease obligations of $67.5 million, and $13.9 million in other obligations. The Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $18.9 million, including $0.1 million of restricted cash on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2024, for a net debt position of $284.9 million.

As previously disclosed, on July 24, 2024 the Company reached an agreement with its senior lenders to modify certain terms and conditions of the current term loan agreement and agreed to provide a term loan in the amount of $20 million. The new term loan provided an incremental $20.0 million in borrowings.

Vertex management continuously monitors current market conditions to assess expected cash generation and liquidity needs against its available cash position, using the forward crack spreads in the market. Additionally, the Company continues to evaluate strategic financial opportunities seeking further enhancements to its current liquidity position.

Management Outlook

All guidance presented below is current as of the time of this release and is subject to change. All prior financial guidance should no longer be relied upon.

Conventional Fuels 3Q 2024 Operational: Low High Mobile Refinery Conventional Throughput Volume (Mbpd) 55.0 60.0 Capacity Utilization 73% 80% Production Yield Profile: Percentage Finished Products1 64% 68% Intermediate & Other Products2 36% 32% Financial Guidance: Low High Direct Operating Expense ($/bbl) $5.52 $6.02 Capital Expenditures ($/MM) $15.00 $20.00 1) Finished products include gasoline, ULSD, and Jet A 2) Intermediate & Other products include Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO), Liquified Petroleum Gases (LPGs), and Vacuum Tower Bottoms (VTBs)

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Vertex Energy is a leading energy transition company that specializes in producing high-purity refined fuels and products. Our innovative solutions are designed to enhance the performance of our customers and partners while also prioritizing sustainability, safety, and operational excellence. With a commitment to providing superior products and services, Vertex Energy is dedicated to shaping the future of the energy industry.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. The important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's projected Outlook for the third quarter of 2024, the costs associated with, and outcome of the Company's plans to optimize conventional fuel and renewable diesel production moving forward; statements concerning: the Company's engagement of BofA Securities, Inc., as previously disclosed; the review and evaluation of potential joint ventures, divestitures, acquisitions, mergers, business combinations, or other strategic transactions, the outcome of such review, and the impact on any such transactions, or the review thereof, and their impact on shareholder value; the process by which the Company engages in evaluation of strategic transactions; the Company's ability to identify potential partners; the outcome of potential future strategic transactions and the terms thereof; potential restructuring of the Company, its operations, financials, debts and assets; the future production of the Company's Mobile Refinery; anticipated and unforeseen events which could reduce future production at the refinery or delay future capital projects, and changes in commodity and credit values; throughput volumes, production rates, yields, operating expenses and capital expenditures at the Mobile Refinery; the ability of the Company to obtain low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) credits, and the amounts thereof; the need for additional capital in the future, including, but not limited to, in order to complete capital projects and satisfy liabilities, including to pay amounts owed under the Company's outstanding term loan, the Company's ability to raise such capital in the future, and the terms of such funding, including dilution caused thereby, and steps the Company may be required to take in the future if the Company is unable to raise additional capital, including potentially seeking bankruptcy protection; the timing of capital projects at the Company's refinery located in Mobile, Alabama (the "Mobile Refinery") and the outcome of such projects; the future production of the Mobile Refinery, including but not limited to, renewable diesel and conventional production and the breakdown between the two; estimated and actual production and costs associated with the renewable diesel capital project; estimated revenues, margins and expenses, over the course of the agreement with Idemitsu; anticipated and unforeseen events which could reduce future production at the Mobile Refinery or delay planned and future capital projects; changes in commodity and credits values; certain early termination rights associated with third party agreements and conditions precedent to such agreements; certain mandatory redemption provisions of the outstanding senior convertible notes, the conversion rights associated therewith, and dilution caused by conversions and/or the exchanges of convertible notes; the Company's ability to comply with required covenants under outstanding intermediation facilities, senior notes and a term loan and to pay amounts due under such senior notes and term loan, including interest and other amounts due thereunder; the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; the level of competition in the Company's industry and its ability to compete; the Company's ability to respond to changes in its industry; the loss of key personnel or failure to attract, integrate and retain additional personnel; the Company's ability to protect intellectual property and not infringe on others' intellectual property; the Company's ability to scale its business; the Company's ability to maintain supplier relationships and obtain adequate supplies of feedstocks; the Company's ability to obtain and retain customers; the Company's ability to produce products at competitive rates; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy in a very competitive environment; trends in, and the market for, the price of oil and gas and alternative energy sources; the impact of inflation and interest rates on margins and costs; the volatile nature of the prices for oil and gas caused by supply and demand, including volatility caused by the ongoing Ukraine/Russia conflict and/or the Israel/Hamas conflict, changes in interest rates and inflation, and potential recessions; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with partners; the outcome of pending and potential future litigation, judgments and settlements; rules and regulations making the Company's operations more costly or restrictive; volatility in the market price of compliance credits (primarily Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) needed to comply with the Renewable Fuel Standard ("RFS")) under renewable and low-carbon fuel programs and emission credits needed under other environmental emissions programs, the requirement for the Company to purchase RINs in the secondary market to the extent it does not generate sufficient RINs internally, liabilities associated therewith and the timing, funding and costs of such required purchases, if any; changes in environmental and other laws and regulations and risks associated with such laws and regulations; economic downturns both in the United States and globally, changes in inflation and interest rates, increased costs of borrowing associated therewith and potential declines in the availability of such funding; risk of increased regulation of the Company's operations and products; disruptions in the infrastructure that the Company and its partners rely on; interruptions at the Company's facilities; unexpected and expected changes in the Company's anticipated capital expenditures resulting from unforeseen and expected required maintenance, repairs, or upgrades; the Company's ability to acquire and construct new facilities; the Company's ability to effectively manage growth; decreases in global demand for, and the price of, oil, due to inflation, recessions or other reasons, including declines in economic activity or global conflicts; expected and unexpected downtime at the Company's facilities; the Company's level of indebtedness, which could affect its ability to fulfill its obligations, impede the implementation of its strategy, and expose the Company's interest rate risk; dependence on third party transportation services and pipelines; risks related to obtaining required crude oil supplies, and the costs of such supplies; counterparty credit and performance risk; unanticipated problems at, or downtime effecting, the Company's facilities and those operated by third parties; risks relating to the Company's hedging activities or lack of hedging activities; and risks relating to planned and future divestitures, asset sales, joint ventures and acquisitions.

Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in the Company's publicly filed reports, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and future Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Vertex's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Vertex cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Vertex undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Vertex. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

PROJECTIONS

The financial projections (the "Projections") included herein were prepared by Vertex in good faith using assumptions believed to be reasonable. A significant number of assumptions about the operations of the business of Vertex were based, in part, on economic, competitive, and general business conditions prevailing at the time the Projections were developed. Any future changes in these conditions, may materially impact the ability of Vertex to achieve the financial results set forth in the Projections. The Projections are based on numerous assumptions, including realization of the operating strategy of Vertex; industry performance; no material adverse changes in applicable legislation or regulations, or the administration thereof, or generally accepted accounting principles; general business and economic conditions; competition; retention of key management and other key employees; absence of material contingent or unliquidated litigation, indemnity, or other claims; minimal changes in current pricing; static material and equipment pricing; no significant increases in interest rates or inflation; and other matters, many of which will be beyond the control of Vertex, and some or all of which may not materialize. The Projections also assume the continued uptime of the Company's facilities at historical levels and the successful funding of, timely completion of, and successful outcome of, planned capital projects. Additionally, to the extent that the assumptions inherent in the Projections are based upon future business decisions and objectives, they are subject to change. Although the Projections are presented with numerical specificity and are based on reasonable expectations developed by Vertex's management, the assumptions and estimates underlying the Projections are subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which will be beyond the control of Vertex. Accordingly, the Projections are only estimates and are necessarily speculative in nature. It is expected that some or all of the assumptions in the Projections will not be realized and that actual results will vary from the Projections. Such variations may be material and may increase over time. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Projections. The projected financial information contained herein should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by Vertex, its management, advisors, or any other person that the Projections can or will be achieved. Vertex cautions that the Projections are speculative in nature and based upon subjective decisions and assumptions. As a result, the Projections should not be relied on as necessarily predictive of actual future events.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), in this news release we also present certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures include Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA, for the Company's Legacy Refining and Marketing segment, and the total Refining and Marketing segment, as a whole, and Net Long-Term Debt and Net Leverage(collectively, the "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures"). Key performance indicators include Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA for Conventional, Renewable and the Mobile Refinery as a whole, and Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Adjusted Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput for Conventional, Renewable and the Mobile Refinery as a whole (collectively, the "KPIs"). EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, for continued and discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA from operations plus or minus unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities, Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) costs (mainly related to Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs), and inventory adjustments, acquisition costs, gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability, environmental clean-up, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on sale of assets, and certain other unusual or non-recurring charges included in selling, general, and administrative expenses. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as gross profit (loss) plus or minus unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities and inventory valuation adjustments. Fuel Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Margin, plus production costs, operating expenses and depreciation attributable to cost of revenues and other non-fuel items included in costs of revenues including realized and unrealized gain or losses on hedging activities, RFS costs (mainly related to RINs), fuel financing costs and other revenues and cost of sales items. Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput is calculated as fuel gross margin divided by total throughput barrels for the period presented. Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput is defined as total operating expenses divided by total barrels of throughput. RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin is defined as Fuel Gross Margin minus RIN expense divided by total barrels of throughput. RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput is calculated as RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin divided by total throughput barrels for the period presented. Net Long-Term Debt is long-term debt and lease obligations, adjusted for unamortized discount and deferred financing costs, insurance premiums financed, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, and various short-term notes including insurance premium financing. Net leverage is defined as Long-Term Debt divided by trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA.

Each of the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are discussed in greater detail below. The (a) Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures are "non-U.S. GAAP financial measures", and (b) the KPIs are, presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. They are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We use the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs as supplements to U.S. GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to allocate resources and to compare our performance relative to our peers. Additionally, these measures, when used in conjunction with related U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide investors with an additional financial analytical framework which management uses, in addition to historical operating results, as the basis for financial, operational and planning decisions and present measurements that third parties have indicated are useful in assessing the Company and its results of operations. The Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are presented because we believe they provide additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Non-U.S. GAAP financial information and KPIs similar to the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. The Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs are unaudited, and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs represent only a portion of our total operating results; and other companies in this industry may calculate the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. You should not consider the Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. The Company's presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures and KPIs in conjunction with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures and KPIs, please see the sections titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) From Continued and Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput", "Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from Continued and Discontinued Operations", and "Unaudited Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Leverage", at the end of this release.

VERTEX ENERGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except number of shares and par value) (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,763 $ 76,967 Restricted cash 100 3,606 Accounts receivable, net 80,526 36,164 Inventory 126,319 182,120 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,613 53,174 Total current assets 276,321 352,031 Fixed assets, net 343,341 326,111 Finance lease right-of-use assets 62,519 64,499 Operating lease right-of use assets 76,370 96,394 Intangible assets, net 9,773 11,541 Other assets 4,044 4,048 TOTAL ASSETS $ 772,368 $ 854,624 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 36,484 $ 75,004 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 137,043 73,636 Finance lease liability-current 2,541 2,435 Operating lease liability-current 12,524 20,296 Current portion of long-term debt, net 197,235 16,362 Obligations under inventory financing agreements, net 108,728 141,093 Total current liabilities 494,555 328,826 Long-term debt, net 14,530 170,701 Finance lease liability-long-term 64,918 66,206 Operating lease liability-long-term 62,702 74,444 Deferred tax liabilities 2,776 2,776 Derivative warrant liability 1,961 9,907 Other liabilities 1,377 1,377 Total liabilities 642,819 654,237 EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 750,000,000 shares authorized; 93,514,346 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. 94 94 Additional paid-in capital 384,493 383,632 Accumulated deficit (258,886 ) (187,379 ) Total Vertex Energy, Inc. shareholders' equity 125,701 196,347 Non-controlling interest 3,848 4,040 Total equity 129,549 200,387 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 772,368 $ 854,624

VERTEX ENERGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 750,061 $ 734,893 $ 1,445,387 $ 1,426,035 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 741,202 729,649 1,393,236 1,349,001 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 8,613 6,630 16,799 10,967 Gross profit (loss) 246 (1,386 ) 35,352 66,067 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 37,441 42,636 77,223 84,578 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 1,125 1,028 2,229 2,044 Total operating expenses 38,566 43,664 79,452 86,622 Loss from operations (38,320 ) (45,050 ) (44,100 ) (20,555 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expenses) 520 (496 ) (529 ) 1,156 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability 1,680 9,600 8,338 415 Interest expense (17,725 ) (77,536 ) (35,408 ) (90,013 ) Total other expense (15,525 ) (68,432 ) (27,599 ) (88,442 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax (53,845 ) (113,482 ) (71,699 ) (108,997 ) Income tax expense - 28,688 - 27,676 Loss from continuing operations (53,845 ) (84,794 ) (71,699 ) (81,321 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (see note 22) - 3,340 - 53,680 Net loss (53,845 ) (81,454 ) (71,699 ) (27,641 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest from continuing operations (72 ) (53 ) (192 ) (103 ) Net loss attributable to Vertex Energy, Inc. $ (53,773 ) $ (81,401 ) $ (71,507 ) $ (27,538 ) Net income loss attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations $ (53,773 ) $ (84,741 ) $ (71,507 ) $ (81,218 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders from discontinued operations, net of tax - 3,340 - 53,680 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (53,773 ) $ (81,401 ) $ (71,507 ) $ (27,538 ) Basic loss per common share Continuing operations $ (0.58 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.05 ) Discontinued operations, net of tax - 0.03 - 0.69 Basic loss per common share $ (0.58 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.36 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share Continuing operations $ (0.58 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (1.05 ) Discontinued operations, net of tax - 0.03 - 0.69 Diluted income (loss) per common share $ (0.58 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.36 ) Shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 93,514 79,519 93,514 77,615 Diluted 93,514 79,519 93,514 77,615

VERTEX ENERGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (in thousands, except par value) (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Common Stock Shares $0.001 Par Additional

Paid-In

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Non-

controlling

Interest Total Equity Balance on January 1, 2024 93,515 $ 94 $ 383,632 $ (187,379 ) $ 4,040 $ 200,387 Stock based compensation expense - - 431 - - 431 Net loss - - - (17,734 ) (120 ) (17,854 ) Balance on March 31, 2024 93,515 94 384,063 (205,113 ) 3,920 182,964 Stock based compensation expense - - 430 - - 430 Net loss - - - (53,773 ) (72 ) (53,845 ) Balance on June 30, 2024 93,515 $ 94 $ 384,493 $ (258,886 ) $ 3,848 $ 129,549

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Common Stock Shares $0.001 Par Additional

Paid-In

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Non-

controlling

Interest Total Equity Balance on January 1, 2023 75,670 $ 76 $ 279,552 $ (115,893 ) $ 1,685 $ 165,420 Exercise of options 166 - 209 - - 209 Stock based compensation expense - - 365 - - 365 Non-controlling shareholder contribution - - - - 980 980 Net income (loss) - - - 53,863 (50 ) 53,813 Balance on March 31, 2023 75,836 76 280,126 (62,030 ) 2,615 220,787 Exercise of options 195 - 169 - - 169 Stock based compensation expense - - 368 - - 368 Non-controlling shareholder contribution - - - - 490 490 Senior Note converted 17,206 17 101,113 - - 101,130 Net income (loss) - - - (81,401 ) (53 ) (81,454 ) Balance on June 30, 2023 93,237 $ 93 $ 381,776 $ (143,431 ) $ 3,052 $ 241,490

VERTEX ENERGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (71,699 ) $ (27,641 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 53,680 Loss from continuing operations (71,699 ) (81,321 ) Adjustments to reconcile loss from continuing operations to cash used in operating activities from continuing operations Stock based compensation expense 861 733 Depreciation and amortization 19,028 13,011 Deferred income tax expense - (27,676 ) Loss on lease modification 35 - Loss (gain) on sale of assets 684 (2 ) Increase (decrease) in allowance for credit losses (704 ) 93 Decrease in fair value of derivative warrant liability (8,338 ) (415 ) Loss on commodity derivative contracts 1,551 2,123 Net cash settlements on commodity derivatives contracts (1,547 ) 1,269 Amortization of debt discount and deferred costs 9,416 70,948 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable and other receivables (43,658 ) (18,589 ) Inventory 55,801 (80,199 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,001 (16,546 ) Accounts payable (38,518 ) 20,376 Accrued expenses 53,183 5,932 Right-of use operating lease liabilities change 475 - Other assets 4 (1,090 ) Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (20,425 ) (111,353 ) Cash flows from investing activities Software purchase - (2,500 ) Purchase of fixed assets (25,996 ) (105,344 ) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations - 92,034 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 2,584 5 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (23,412 ) (15,805 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on finance leases (1,187 ) (908 ) Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants to common stock - 378 Contributions received from noncontrolling interest - 1,470 Net change on inventory financing agreements (32,615 ) 43,657 Proceeds from note payable 28,997 13,081 Payments on note payable (13,068 ) (24,422 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations (17,873 ) 33,256 Discontinued operations: Net cash used in operating activities - (150 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations - (150 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (61,710 ) (94,052 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 80,573 146,187 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 18,863 $ 52,135

VERTEX ENERGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (UNAUDITED) (Continued) Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,763 $ 48,532 Restricted cash 100 3,603 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 18,863 $ 52,135 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 27,772 $ 24,755 Cash paid for taxes $ - $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING TRANSACTIONS Warrants issued with debt $ (392 ) $ - Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes to common stock $ - $ 79,948 ROU assets obtained from new finance leases $ 16 $ 23,990 ROU assets obtained from new operating leases $ 1,084 $ 38,945 ROU assets disposed under operating leases $ (9,747 ) $ -

Unaudited segment information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 is as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Refining &

Marketing Black Oil &

Recovery Corporate and

Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 707,622 $ 26,682 $ (1,892 ) $ 732,412 Re-refined products 4,877 5,346 - 10,223 Services 4,504 2,922 - 7,426 Total revenues 717,003 34,950 (1,892 ) 750,061 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 714,003 29,091 (1,892 ) 741,202 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 6,945 1,668 - 8,613 Gross profit (loss) (3,945 ) 4,191 - 246 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,457 5,327 6,657 37,441 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 815 72 238 1,125 Loss from operations (30,217 ) (1,208 ) (6,895 ) (38,320 ) Other income (expenses) Other income (expense) - (56 ) 576 520 Gain on change in derivative liability - - 1,680 1,680 Interest expense (5,353 ) (141 ) (12,231 ) (17,725 ) Total other expense (5,353 ) (197 ) (9,975 ) (15,525 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax $ (35,570 ) $ (1,405 ) $ (16,870 ) $ (53,845 ) Capital expenditures $ 9,102 $ 2,168 $ - $ 11,270

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Refining &

Marketing Black Oil &

Recovery Corporate and

Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 702,606 $ 21,797 $ (2,411 ) $ 721,992 Re-refined products 5,011 3,536 - 8,547 Services 3,802 552 - 4,354 Total revenues 711,419 25,885 (2,411 ) 734,893 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 710,958 23,263 (4,572 ) 729,649 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 5,568 1,062 - 6,630 Gross profit (loss) (5,107 ) 1,560 2,161 (1,386 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 32,969 4,504 5,163 42,636 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 822 38 168 1,028 Loss from operations (38,898 ) (2,982 ) (3,170 ) (45,050 ) Other income (expenses) Other income (expense) - (499 ) 3 (496 ) Loss on change in derivative liability - - 9,600 9,600 Interest expense (4,529 ) (28 ) (72,979 ) (77,536 ) Total other expense (4,529 ) (527 ) (63,376 ) (68,432 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax $ (43,427 ) $ (3,509 ) $ (66,546 ) $ (113,482 ) Capital expenditures $ 27,762 $ 2,827 $ - $ 30,589

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Refining &

Marketing Black Oil &

Recovery Corporate and

Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 1,358,381 $ 58,406 $ (2,914 ) $ 1,413,873 Re-refined products 8,744 10,561 - 19,305 Services 7,585 4,624 - 12,209 Total revenues 1,374,710 73,591 (2,914 ) 1,445,387 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 1,336,978 59,172 (2,914 ) 1,393,236 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 13,485 3,314 - 16,799 Gross profit 24,247 11,105 - 35,352 Selling, general and administrative expenses 51,604 10,724 14,895 77,223 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 1,608 144 477 2,229 Income (loss) from operations (28,965 ) 237 (15,372 ) (44,100 ) Other income (expenses) Other income (expense) (685 ) (415 ) 571 (529 ) Gain on change in derivative liability - - 8,338 8,338 Interest expense (10,100 ) (237 ) (25,071 ) (35,408 ) Total other expense (10,785 ) (652 ) (16,162 ) (27,599 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax $ (39,750 ) $ (415 ) $ (31,534 ) $ (71,699 ) Capital expenditures $ 20,401 $ 5,595 $ - $ 25,996

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Refining &

Marketing Black Oil &

Recovery Corporate and

Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 1,356,166 $ 51,220 $ (5,143 ) $ 1,402,243 Re-refined products 8,847 7,947 - 16,794 Services 5,734 1,264 - 6,998 Total revenues 1,370,747 60,431 (5,143 ) 1,426,035 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 1,300,770 53,681 (5,450 ) 1,349,001 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 8,862 2,105 - 10,967 Gross profit 61,115 4,645 307 66,067 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,455 9,303 15,820 84,578 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 1,630 76 338 2,044 Income (loss) from operations 30 (4,734 ) (15,851 ) (20,555 ) Other income (expenses) Other income - 1,156 - 1,156 Loss on change in derivative liability - - 415 415 Interest expense (8,405 ) (85 ) (81,523 ) (90,013 ) Total other income (expense) (8,405 ) 1,071 (81,108 ) (88,442 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax $ (8,375 ) $ (3,663 ) $ (96,959 ) $ (108,997 ) Capital expenditures $ 97,670 $ 7,674 $ - $ 105,344

Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) From Continued and Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput and Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput. Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 In thousands Conventional Renewable Mobile Refinery

Total Gross profit $ 6,407 $ (11,847 ) $ (5,440 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 353 (302 ) 51 Inventory valuation adjustments 3,233 2,524 5,757 Adjusted gross margin $ 9,993 $ (9,625 ) $ 368 Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues 19,671 12,182 31,853 Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues 2,960 3,933 6,893 RINs 9,099 - 9,099 Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities (56 ) 158 102 Financing costs (4,397 ) 85 (4,312 ) Other revenues (2,296 ) (2,208 ) (4,504 ) Fuel gross margin $ 34,974 $ 4,525 $ 39,499 Throughput (bpd) 67,758 3,092 70,850 Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 5.67 $ 16.08 $ 6.13 Total OPEX $ 15,942 $ 8,934 $ 24,876 Operating expenses per barrel of throughput $ 2.59 $ 31.75 $ 3.86

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 In thousands Conventional Renewable Mobile Refinery

Total Gross profit $ 37,508 $ (10,462 ) $ 27,046 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities (555 ) 934 379 Inventory valuation adjustments 9,657 4,592 14,249 Adjusted gross margin $ 46,610 $ (4,936 ) $ 41,674 Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues 25,651 6,846 32,497 Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues 2,558 3,932 6,490 RINs (857 ) - (857 ) Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities 2,577 (1,783 ) 794 Financing costs (172 ) 132 (40 ) Other revenues (2,719 ) (362 ) (3,081 ) Fuel gross margin $ 73,648 $ 3,829 $ 77,477 Throughput (bpd) 64,065 4,090 68,155 Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 12.63 $ 10.29 $ 12.49 Total OPEX $ 16,061 $ 9,382 $ 25,443 Operating expenses per barrel of throughput $ 2.75 $ 25.21 $ 4.10

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 In thousands Conventional Renewable Mobile Refinery

Total Gross profit $ 43,917 $ (22,310 ) $ 21,607 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities (202 ) 632 430 Inventory valuation adjustments 12,890 7,117 20,007 Adjusted gross margin $ 56,605 $ (14,561 ) $ 42,044 Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues 45,322 19,029 64,351 Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues 5,518 7,865 13,383 RINs 8,242 - 8,242 Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities 2,521 (1,625 ) 896 Financing costs (4,569 ) 217 (4,352 ) Other revenues (5,015 ) (2,570 ) (7,585 ) Fuel gross margin $ 108,624 $ 8,355 $ 116,979 Throughput (bpd) 65,911 3,591 69,502 Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 9.06 $ 12.78 $ 9.25 Total OPEX $ 32,002 $ 18,316 $ 50,318 Operating expenses per barrel of throughput $ 2.67 $ 28.03 $ 3.98

Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from Continued and Discontinued Operations. In thousands Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ (53,845 ) $ (81,454 ) $ (71,699 ) $ (27,641 ) $ (116,031 ) $ 38,947 Depreciation and amortization 9,738 7,658 19,028 13,156 37,182 24,541 Income tax expense (benefit) - (27,236 ) - (8,477 ) 13,774 (10,966 ) Interest expense 17,725 77,536 35,408 90,013 64,961 118,008 EBITDA $ (26,381 ) $ (23,496 ) $ (17,263 ) $ 67,051 $ (114 ) $ 170,530 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 8 3,370 453 3,115 (2,914 ) (43,664 ) Inventory valuation adjustments 5,757 (501 ) 20,007 (2,033 ) 28,132 25,553 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability (1,680 ) (9,600 ) (8,338 ) (415 ) (15,915 ) (12,760 ) Stock-based compensation 430 368 861 733 2,412 1,733 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (8 ) (4,291 ) 684 (72,032 ) 686 (71,109 ) Acquisition costs - - - 4,308 - 7,197 Environmental clean-up reserve - - - - - - Other (512 ) - (154 ) - 366 (3 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (22,386 ) $ (34,150 ) $ (3,750 ) $ 727 $ 12,654 $ 77,477

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Mobile Refinery Legacy

Refining &

Marketing Total Refining

& Marketing Black Oil and

Recovery Corporate Consolidated In thousands Conventional Renewable Net income (loss) $ (13,046 ) $ (23,438 ) $ 914 $ (35,570 ) $ (1,405 ) $ (16,870 ) $ (53,845 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,754 3,954 52 7,760 1,740 238 9,738 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - Interest expense 2,717 2,636 - 5,353 141 12,231 17,725 EBITDA $ (6,575 ) $ (16,848 ) $ 966 $ (22,457 ) $ 476 $ (4,401 ) $ (26,382 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 353 (302 ) - 51 (42 ) - 9 Inventory valuation adjustments 3,233 2,524 - 5,757 - - 5,757 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability - - - - - (1,680 ) (1,680 ) Stock-based compensation - - - - - 430 430 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - - - - - (8 ) (8 ) Other - - - - 56 (568 ) (512 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,989 ) $ (14,626 ) $ 966 $ (16,649 ) $ 490 $ (6,227 ) $ (22,386 )

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Mobile Refinery Legacy

Refining &

Marketing Total Refining & Marketing Black Oil and Recovery Corporate Consolidated In thousands Conventional Renewable Net income (loss) $ 4,492 $ (45,596 ) $ 1,354 $ (39,750 ) $ (415 ) $ (31,534 ) $ (71,699 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,084 7,907 102 15,093 3,458 477 19,028 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - Interest expense 5,172 4,928 - 10,100 237 25,071 35,408 EBITDA $ 16,748 $ (32,761 ) $ 1,456 $ (14,557 ) $ 3,280 $ (5,986 ) $ (17,263 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities (202 ) 632 20 450 4 - 454 Inventory valuation adjustments 12,890 7,117 - 20,007 - - 20,007 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability - - - - - (8,338 ) (8,338 ) Stock-based compensation - - - - - 861 861 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 685 - - 685 5 (7 ) 683 Other - - - - 410 (564 ) (154 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,121 $ (25,012 ) $ 1,476 $ 6,585 $ 3,699 $ (14,034 ) $ (3,750 )

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 In thousands Mobile

Refinery Legacy

Refining and}Marketing Total Refining

& Marketing Black Oil and

Recovery Corporate Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (42,116 ) $ (1,312 ) $ (43,428 ) $ (3,667 ) $ (34,359 ) $ (81,454 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,119 272 6,391 1,100 167 7,658 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - (27,236 ) (27,236 ) Interest expense 4,529 - 4,529 28 72,979 77,536 EBITDA $ (31,468 ) $ (1,040 ) $ (32,508 ) $ (2,539 ) $ 11,551 $ (23,496 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 3,762 25 3,787 (417 ) - 3,370 Inventory valuation adjustments (501 ) - (501 ) - - (501 ) Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability - - - - (9,600 ) (9,600 ) Stock-based compensation - - - - 368 368 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - - - 499 (4,790 ) (4,291 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (28,207 ) $ (1,015 ) $ (29,222 ) $ (2,457 ) $ (2,471 ) $ (34,150 )

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 In thousands Mobile

Refinery Legacy

Refining and

Marketing Total Refining

& Marketing Black Oil and

Recovery Corporate Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (5,939 ) $ (2,437 ) $ (8,376 ) $ (1,663 ) $ (17,602 ) $ (27,641 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,999 494 10,493 2,326 337 13,156 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - (8,477 ) (8,477 ) Interest expense 8,405 - 8,405 85 81,523 90,013 EBITDA $ 12,465 $ (1,943 ) $ 10,522 $ 748 $ 55,781 $ 67,051 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 3,192 (42 ) 3,150 (35 ) - 3,115 Inventory valuation adjustments (2,033 ) - (2,033 ) - - (2,033 ) Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability - - - - (415 ) (415 ) Stock-based compensation - - - - 733 733 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - - - (1,156 ) (70,876 ) (72,032 ) Acquisition costs - - - - 4,308 4,308 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,624 $ (1,985 ) $ 11,639 $ (443 ) $ (10,469 ) $ 727

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Mobile Refinery Legacy

Refining &

Marketing Total Refining

& Marketing Black Oil and

Recovery Corporate Consolidated In thousands Conventional Renewable Net income (loss) $ 17,535 $ (22,157 ) $ 442 $ (4,180 ) $ 990 $ (14,664 ) $ (17,854 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,330 3,953 51 7,334 1,717 239 9,290 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - - Interest expense 2,455 2,292 - 4,747 96 12,840 17,683 EBITDA $ 23,320 $ (15,912 ) $ 493 $ 7,901 $ 2,803 $ (1,585 ) $ 9,119 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities (555 ) 934 20 399 46 - 445 Inventory valuation adjustments 9,657 4,592 - 14,249 - - 14,249 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability - - - - - (6,658 ) (6,658 ) Stock-based compensation - - - - - 430 430 (Gain) loss on sale of assets 685 - - 685 5 1 691 Other - - - - 354 4 358 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,107 $ (10,386 ) $ 513 $ 23,234 $ 3,208 $ (7,808 ) $ 18,634

Unaudited Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Long-Term Debt and Net Leverage. In thousands As of June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Long-Term Debt: Senior Convertible Note $ 15,230 $ 15,230 Term Loan 2025 207,169 150,075 Promissory Note 4,414 - Finance lease liability long-term 64,918 67,290 Finance lease liability short-term 2,541 2,320 Various short term note including insurance premium financing 9,500 9,995 Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligations $ 303,772 $ 244,910 Unamortized discount and deferred financing costs (24,548 ) (33,402 ) Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligations per Balance Sheet $ 279,224 $ 211,508 Cash and Cash Equivalents (18,763 ) (48,532 ) Restricted Cash (100 ) (3,603 ) Total Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (18,863 ) $ (52,135 ) Net Long-Term Debt $ 284,909 $ 192,775 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,654 $ 77,477 Net Leverage 22.5x 2.5x

