BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the "Company," "Walker & Dunlop," or "W&D") reported quarterly total transaction volume of $8.4 billion, in line with last year's second quarter, which drove total revenues of $270.7 million, down 1% year over year. Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, both down 18% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $80.9 million, reflecting the strength of the Company's recurring revenue streams and recovery in transaction volumes. Adjusted core EPS, which removes primarily non-cash revenues and expenses, was up 26% year over year to $1.23. The Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.65 per share for the third quarter 2024.
"The second quarter of 2024 was the first quarter in almost two years with consistent rates and the ability for commercial real estate owners to transact, pushing Walker & Dunlop's total transaction volume up 32% from Q1'24 to $8.4 billion," commented Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO Willy Walker. "Increased transaction volumes, combined with our durable, recurring revenue streams from servicing and asset management, generated 3% growth in adjusted core EPS and 9% growth in adjusted EBITDA from the first quarter, evident of the momentum building in the market."
Mr. Walker continued, "It is clear that rate stability and the need to deploy, and recycle, capital is driving increased transaction volumes from owners of commercial real estate, and Walker & Dunlop is extremely well positioned to outperform and take advantage of that growth."
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP" and "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP by Segment."
Adjusted core EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of Adjusted core EPS to Diluted EPS, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Adjusted Core EPS Reconciliation."
CONSOLIDATED SECOND QUARTER 2024
OPERATING RESULTS
TRANSACTION VOLUMES
(in thousands)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
$ Variance
% Variance
Fannie Mae
$
1,510,804
$
2,230,952
$
(720,148
)
(32
)
%
Freddie Mac
1,153,190
1,212,887
(59,697
)
(5
)
Ginnie Mae - HUD
185,898
147,773
38,125
26
Brokered (1)
3,852,851
3,316,223
536,628
16
Principal Lending and Investing (2)
214,975
-
214,975
N/A
Debt financing volume (3)
$
6,917,718
$
6,907,835
$
9,883
-
%
Property sales volume
1,530,783
1,504,383
26,400
2
Total transaction volume (3)
$
8,448,501
$
8,412,218
$
36,283
-
%
Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources.
Includes debt financing volumes from our interim loan program, our interim loan joint venture, and Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc. ("WDIP") separate accounts.
Debt financing volume and total transaction volume increased less than 1% in Q2 2024.
DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:
- Debt financing volume and total transaction volume increased less than 1% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in brokered volume was primarily offset by the decline in our transaction volume with Fannie Mae, largely reflective of Fannie Mae's decline in debt financing volume.
- The 16% increase in brokered volume was primarily the result of increased demand for capital, coupled with an increased supply of capital from life insurance companies, banks, CMBS and other private capital providers year over year.
- Principal lending and investing volume, which represents originations for our investment management business, Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners ("WDIP"), increased primarily as a result of an increased supply of capital from new and existing funds managed by WDIP as well as an increase in market demand. Transaction activity was still limited in the second quarter of 2023 as the market was adjusting to a volatile rate environment and declining fundamentals for some asset classes.
MANAGED PORTFOLIO
(dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
$ Variance
% Variance
Fannie Mae
$
64,954,426
$
61,356,554
$
3,597,872
6
%
Freddie Mac
39,938,411
38,287,200
1,651,211
4
Ginnie Mae - HUD
10,619,764
10,246,632
373,132
4
Brokered
17,239,417
16,684,115
555,302
3
Principal Lending and Investing
25,893
71,680
(45,787
)
(64
)
Total Servicing Portfolio
$
132,777,911
$
126,646,181
$
6,131,730
5
%
Assets under management
17,566,666
16,903,055
663,611
4
Total Managed Portfolio
$
150,344,577
$
143,549,236
$
6,795,341
5
%
Custodial escrow account balance at period end (in billions)
$
2.7
$
2.8
Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)
24.1
24.3
Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years)
7.9
8.6
DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:
- Our servicing portfolio continues to expand with the addition of GSE debt financing volumes. Although debt financing volumes have been lower than in previous years, higher interest rates and lower levels of scheduled maturities have contributed to fewer loan payoffs within our servicing portfolio.
- During the second quarter of 2024, we added $0.8 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, and over the past 12 months, we added $6.1 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, 92% of which were GSE or HUD (collectively, "Agency") loans.
- $11.0 billion of Agency loans in our servicing portfolio are scheduled to mature over the next two years. These loans, with a lower weighted-average servicing fee of 20.1 basis points, represent only 9% of the total Agency loans in our portfolio.
- The mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") associated with our servicing portfolio had a fair value of $1.4 billion as of both June 30, 2024 and 2023.
- Assets under management as of June 30, 2024 consisted of $15.2 billion of low-income housing tax credit ("LIHTC") funds, $1.5 billion of debt funds, and $0.9 billion of equity funds managed by WDIP.
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
$ Variance
% Variance
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
22,663
$
27,635
$
(4,972
)
(18
)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
80,931
70,501
10,430
15
Diluted EPS
$
0.67
$
0.82
$
(0.15
)
(18
)
%
Adjusted core EPS
$
1.23
$
0.98
$
0.25
26
%
Operating margin
10
%
13
%
Return on equity
5
7
Key Expense Metrics (as a % of total revenues):
Personnel expenses
49
%
49
%
Other operating expenses
12
11
DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:
- Net income and diluted EPS both decreased 18% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily driven by lower non-cash MSR revenues from lower Fannie Mae loan originations year over year, and a higher provision for loan losses. The 22% decrease in income from operations was partially offset by a lower estimated annual effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2024 than the second quarter of 2023 due to the timing of executive bonus compensation expense. The deductibility of executive compensation is limited for income tax purposes.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% year over year largely due to higher servicing fees, and placement fees and other interest income, partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses. Additionally, there were no net write-offs in the second quarter of 2024 compared to net writes-offs of $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.
- Adjusted core EPS, which excludes, among other items, the impacts of non-cash MSR revenues and amortization, the provision for credit losses, and acquisition-related costs, such as amortization of intangible assets, was $1.23 in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 26% year over year.
- Operating margin decreased primarily due to changes in our non-cash activity, including: (i) a decline of MSR income due to lower Fannie Mae volume, and (ii) a change from a small benefit for credit losses in 2023 to a provision for credit losses in 2024. Additionally, other operating expenses increased year over year.
- Return on equity declined primarily due to the 18% decrease in net income, partially offset by a less than 1% decrease in stockholders' equity year over year.
KEY CREDIT METRICS
(in thousands)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
$ Variance
% Variance
At-risk servicing portfolio (1)
$
60,122,274
$
56,430,098
$
3,692,176
7
%
Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (2)
12,222,290
11,346,580
875,710
8
Defaulted loans (3)
$
48,560
$
36,983
$
11,577
31
%
Key credit metrics (as a % of the at-risk portfolio):
Defaulted loans
0.08
%
0.07
%
Allowance for risk-sharing
0.05
0.06
Key credit metrics (as a % of maximum exposure):
Allowance for risk-sharing
0.25
%
0.29
%
At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing ("DUS") loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio.
For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans.
Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.
Defaulted loans represent loans in our Fannie Mae at-risk portfolio that are probable of foreclosure or that have foreclosed and for which we have recorded a collateral-based reserve (i.e., loans where we have assessed a probable loss). Other loans that are delinquent but not foreclosed or that are not probable of foreclosure are not included here. Additionally, loans that have foreclosed or are probable of foreclosure but are not expected to result in a loss to us are not included here.
DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:
- Our at-risk servicing portfolio, which is comprised of loans subject to a defined risk-sharing formula, increased primarily due to the level of Fannie Mae loans added to the portfolio during the past 12 months. We take credit risk exclusively on loans backed by multifamily assets and have no credit exposure to losses in any other sector of the commercial real estate lending market.
- As of June 30, 2024, five at-risk loans were in default with an aggregate unpaid principal balance ("UPB") of $48.6 million compared to two at-risk loans with an aggregate UPB of $37.0 million that were in default as of June 30, 2023. The collateral-based reserve on defaulted loans was $5.6 million and $3.5 million as of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The approximately 3,000 other loans in the at-risk servicing portfolio continue to exhibit strong credit quality, with very low levels of delinquencies and strong operating performance of the underlying properties in the portfolio.
- During the first quarter of 2024, we repurchased a Fannie Mae loan for $13.5 million in cash. We have an immaterial reserve for credit losses related to this loan. In 2023, we received repurchase requests from Freddie Mac related to two loans with UPBs of $11.4 million and $34.8 million, respectively. We entered into a forbearance and indemnification agreement with Freddie Mac that, among other things, delayed the repurchases of these loans for six and 12 months, respectively, and transferred the risk of loss for both loans from Freddie Mac to Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter of 2024. As of June 30, 2024, our estimate of the fair value of the indemnification agreements was $4.6 million, an increase of $2.6 million from March 31, 2024, which is included in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024.
SECOND QUARTER 2024
FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT
Interest expense on corporate debt is determined at a consolidated corporate level and allocated to each segment proportionally based on each segment's use of that corporate debt. Income tax expense is determined at a consolidated corporate level and allocated to each segment proportionally based on each segment's income from operations, except for significant, one-time tax activities, which are allocated entirely to the segment impacted by the tax activity. The following details explain the changes in these expense items at a consolidated corporate level:
- Interest expense on corporate debt increased 5% from the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of an increase in interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate.
- Income tax expense decreased $2.6 million, or 25%, from the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of the 22% decrease in income from operations, as well as a decrease in the effective tax rate from 29% to 28% year over year.
FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS
(in thousands)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
$ Variance
% Variance
Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net ("Origination fees")
$
63,841
$
64,574
$
(733
)
(1
)
%
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income")
33,349
42,058
(8,709
)
(21
)
Property sales broker fees
11,265
10,345
920
9
Net warehouse interest income (expense), loans held for sale ("LHFS")
(1,950
)
(2,752
)
802
(29
)
Other revenues
11,665
11,760
(95
)
(1
)
Total revenues
$
118,170
$
125,985
$
(7,815
)
(6
)
%
Personnel
$
92,480
$
93,067
$
(587
)
(1
)
%
Amortization and depreciation
1,138
1,089
49
4
Interest expense on corporate debt
5,299
4,727
572
12
Other operating expenses
4,642
5,200
(558
)
(11
)
Total expenses
$
103,559
$
104,083
$
(524
)
(1
)
%
Income (loss) from operations
$
14,611
$
21,902
$
(7,291
)
(33
)
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,359
5,572
(2,213
)
(40
)
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests
$
11,252
$
16,330
$
(5,078
)
(31
)
%
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
213
223
(10
)
(4
)
Walker & Dunlop net income (loss)
$
11,039
$
16,107
$
(5,068
)
(31
)
%
Key revenue metrics (as a % of debt financing volume):
Origination fee rate (1)
0.95
%
0.93
%
MSR rate (2)
0.50
0.61
Agency MSR rate (3)
1.17
1.17
Key performance metrics:
Operating margin
12
%
17
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(8,532
)
$
(10,334
)
$
1,802
(17
)
%
Origination fees as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.
MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.
MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume.
CAPITAL MARKETS - DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:
The Capital Markets segment includes our Agency lending, debt brokerage, property sales, appraisal and valuation services, investment banking, and housing market research businesses.
- The decreases in our MSR income and MSR rate were primarily attributable to the 32% decrease in Fannie Mae debt financing volume. Fannie Mae volume as a percentage of total transaction volume decreased from 27% in the second quarter of 2023 to 18% in the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, the weighted-average duration of Fannie Mae loans decreased year over year due to the continued high interest rate environment. Partially offsetting these factors was an increase in the weighted-average servicing fee ("WASF") on Fannie Mae loans. Fannie Mae loans have higher WASF than our other products, producing higher MSR income than our other product types.
- There were no other significant changes from the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2024.
FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT
(in thousands)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
$ Variance
% Variance
Origination fees
$
1,493
$
394
$
1,099
279
%
Servicing fees
80,418
77,061
3,357
4
Investment management fees
14,822
16,309
(1,487
)
(9
)
Net warehouse interest income, loans held for investment ("LHFI")
366
1,226
(860
)
(70
)
Placement fees and other interest income
37,170
32,337
4,833
15
Other revenues
13,963
15,513
(1,550
)
(10
)
Total revenues
$
148,232
$
142,840
$
5,392
4
%
Personnel
$
20,077
$
21,189
$
(1,112
)
(5
)
%
Amortization and depreciation
53,173
53,550
(377
)
(1
)
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
2,936
(734
)
3,670
(500
)
Interest expense on corporate debt
10,946
10,707
239
2
Other operating expenses
6,728
9,946
(3,218
)
(32
)
Total expenses
$
93,860
$
94,658
$
(798
)
(1
)
%
Income (loss) from operations
$
54,372
$
48,182
$
6,190
13
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
16,521
14,787
1,734
12
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests
$
37,851
$
33,395
$
4,456
13
%
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
(2,581
)
(2,337
)
(244
)
10
Walker & Dunlop net income (loss)
$
40,432
$
35,732
$
4,700
13
%
Key performance metrics:
Operating margin
37
%
34
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
124,502
$
108,459
$
16,043
15
%
SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT - DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:
The Servicing & Asset Management segment includes loan servicing, principal lending and investing, management of third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing sector and other commercial real estate, and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services.
- The $6.1 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a slight decrease in the servicing portfolio's WASF.
- Investment management fees decreased primarily as a result of a decline in revenue from our Principal Investing funds due to lower asset sales year over year.
- Placement fees and other interest income increased primarily as a result of higher placement fees earned on escrow deposits related to higher short-term interest rates.
- Other revenues primarily decreased as a result of lower syndication revenues related to lower equity syndication volume year over year.
- The provision for credit losses in 2024 was primarily attributable to losses related to the forbearance and indemnification agreement with Freddie Mac as noted above. The benefit for credit losses in 2023 was driven by an update in our collateral-based reserve for a property that was settled with Fannie Mae.
- Other operating expenses decreased primarily as a result of decreased miscellaneous expenses year over year, largely from our affordable operations.
FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE
(in thousands)
Q2 2024
Q2 2023
$ Variance
% Variance
Other interest income
$
3,870
$
3,049
$
821
27
%
Other revenues
404
741
(337
)
(45
)
Total revenues
$
4,274
$
3,790
$
484
13
%
Personnel
$
20,510
$
19,049
$
1,461
8
%
Amortization and depreciation
1,732
1,653
79
5
Interest expense on corporate debt
1,629
1,576
53
3
Other operating expenses
21,189
15,584
5,605
36
Total expenses
$
45,060
$
37,862
$
7,198
19
%
Income (loss) from operations
$
(40,786
)
$
(34,072
)
$
(6,714
)
20
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(11,978
)
(9,868
)
(2,110
)
21
Walker & Dunlop net income (loss)
$
(28,808
)
$
(24,204
)
$
(4,604
)
19
%
Key performance metric:
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(35,039
)
$
(27,624
)
$
(7,415
)
27
%
CORPORATE - DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:
The Corporate segment consists of corporate-level activities including accounting, information technology, legal, human resources, marketing, internal audit, and various other corporate groups ("support functions"). The Company does not allocate costs from these support functions to its other segments in presenting segment operating results.
- The increase in personnel expense was primarily driven by increases in variable compensation arrangements, including our subjective bonus compensation expense.
- Other operating expenses increased primarily due to increases in travel and entertainment costs, as we held an all company retreat in the second quarter of 2024, something we did not do in 2023. The retreat is an important part of the Walker & Dunlop community and corporate culture. Annual increases in multi-year software and data contracts used throughout our business also contributed to the increase in other operating expenses.
YEAR-TO-DATE 2024
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
Interest expense on corporate debt is determined at a consolidated corporate level and allocated to each segment proportionally based on each segment's use of that corporate debt. Income tax expense is determined at a consolidated corporate level and allocated to each segment proportionally based on each segment's income from operations, except for significant, one-time tax activities, which are allocated entirely to the segment impacted by the tax activity. The following details explain the changes in these expense items at a consolidated corporate level:
- Interest expense on corporate debt increased $3.2 million, or 10%, from the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of an increase in interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate.
- Income tax expense decreased $6.9 million, or 39%, from the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of the 41% decrease in income from operations.
OPERATING RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(in thousands)
YTD Q2 2024
YTD Q2 2023
$ Variance
% Variance
Debt financing volume
$
12,145,026
$
11,733,633
$
411,393
4
%
Property sales volume
2,697,934
3,399,065
(701,131
)
(21
)
Total transaction volume
$
14,842,960
$
15,132,698
$
(289,738
)
(2
)
%
Total revenues
498,735
511,361
(12,626
)
(2
)
Total expenses
456,859
440,744
16,115
4
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
34,529
$
54,300
$
(19,771
)
(36
)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
155,067
138,476
16,591
12
Diluted EPS
$
1.02
$
1.61
$
(0.59
)
(37
)
%
Adjusted core EPS
$
2.39
$
2.14
$
0.25
12
%
Operating margin
8
%
14
%
Return on equity
4
6
DISCUSSION OF YEAR-TO-DATE-RESULTS:
- The decrease in total transaction volume was primarily driven by a 22% decrease in Agency debt financing volume and a 21% decrease in property sales volume, partially offset by the 26% increase in brokered debt financing volume.
- The 36% decrease in Walker & Dunlop net income was primarily a result of a 41% decrease in income from operations driven by: (i) a decline in non-cash MSR revenues from lower Agency financing volume; (ii) higher provision for loan loss expense in 2024 compared to a net benefit in 2023; (iii) a write-off of debt premium related to the payoff of fixed-rate debt in 2023 with no comparable activity in 2024; and (iv) lower investment banking revenues year over year as we closed the largest investment banking transaction in our history in 2023 with no similar transaction this year. These were partially offset by an increase in losses allocated to noncontrolling interests.
- The increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of increased placement fees and other interest income, higher servicing fees, and decreased personnel expenses, partially offset by decreases in origination fees, investment banking revenues, and an increase in other operating expenses. Additionally, there were no net write offs in 2024 compared to $6.0 million in 2023.
- Diluted EPS decreased 37% year over year, compared to a 12% increase in our adjusted core EPS year over year. As explained above, the decrease in income from operations year over year was driven largely by reductions in non-cash revenues or atypical transaction related drivers, like a debt refinancing, which are removed from adjusted core EPS. Diluted EPS incorporates the impact of those items and decreased year over year, while adjusted core EPS excludes those items and reflects the year over year growth of our recurring revenue streams.
- Operating margin decreased primarily due to changes in our non-cash activity, including: (i) a decline of MSR income due to lower Fannie Mae volume, and (ii) a change from a large benefit for credit losses in 2023 to a provision for credit losses in 2024. Additionally, other operating expenses increased year over year.
- Return on equity declined due to a 36% decrease in net income, partially offset by a less than 1% decrease in stockholders' equity year over year.
YEAR-TO-DATE 2024
FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT
FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS
(in thousands)
YTD Q2 2024
YTD Q2 2023
$ Variance
% Variance
Origination fees
$
107,541
$
111,530
$
(3,989
)
(4
)
%
MSR income
54,247
72,071
(17,824
)
(25
)
Property sales broker fees
20,086
21,969
(1,883
)
(9
)
Net warehouse interest income (expense), LHFS
(3,524
)
(4,441
)
917
(21
)
Other revenues
21,717
28,860
(7,143
)
(25
)
Total revenues
$
200,067
$
229,989
$
(29,922
)
(13
)
%
Personnel
$
171,667
$
183,529
$
(11,862
)
(6
)
%
Amortization and depreciation
2,275
2,275
-
-
Interest expense on corporate debt
10,150
8,996
1,154
13
Other operating expenses
9,694
10,844
(1,150
)
(11
)
Total expenses
$
193,786
$
205,644
$
(11,858
)
(6
)
%
Income (loss) from operations
$
6,281
$
24,345
$
(18,064
)
(74
)
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,615
6,076
(4,461
)
(73
)
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests
$
4,666
$
18,269
$
(13,603
)
(74
)
%
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
327
1,658
(1,331
)
(80
)
Walker & Dunlop net income (loss)
$
4,339
$
16,611
$
(12,272
)
(74
)
%
Key revenue metrics (as a % of debt financing volume):
Origination fee margin
0.90
%
0.95
%
MSR margin
0.46
0.61
Agency MSR margin
1.14
1.19
Key performance metrics:
Operating margin
3
%
11
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(27,829
)
$
(29,021
)
$
1,192
(4
)
%
CAPITAL MARKETS - DISCUSSION OF YEAR-TO-DATE-RESULTS:
- The decrease in origination fees was primarily the result of a change in the mix of our debt financing volume, driven by an increase in brokered debt financing volume as a percentage of total debt financing volume and a decrease in Fannie Mae volume as a percentage of total debt financing volume, partially offset by an increase in overall debt financing volume. The change in the mix of our debt financing volume also led to the drop in the origination fee margin. Fannie Mae debt financing is our most-profitable product, while brokered debt financing is our least profitable.
- The decrease in MSR income is primarily attributable to a 33% decrease in Fannie Mae debt financing volume. Additionally, the weighted-average duration of Fannie Mae loans decreased year over year due to the continued high interest rate environment. Partially offsetting these factors was an increase in the WASF on Fannie Mae loans.
- The decrease in other revenues was primarily related to the closing of the largest investment banking deal in the Company's history, a $7.5 million transaction, which closed in the first quarter of 2023, with no comparable activity in 2024.
- Personnel expenses decreased primarily due to a decrease in commission costs on lower origination and property sales broker fees, combined with a decrease in other personnel costs due to lower headcount. Our lower headcount was due to a workforce reduction undertaken in the second quarter of 2023.
FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT
(in thousands)
YTD Q2 2024
YTD Q2 2023
$ Variance
% Variance
Origination fees
$
1,533
$
522
$
1,011
194
%
Servicing fees
160,461
152,827
7,634
5
Investment management fees
28,342
31,482
(3,140
)
(10
)
Net warehouse interest income, LHFI
824
2,916
(2,092
)
(72
)
Placement fees and other interest income
72,773
61,161
11,612
19
Other revenues
25,534
27,128
(1,594
)
(6
)
Total revenues
$
289,467
$
276,036
$
13,431
5
%
Personnel
$
38,132
$
36,530
$
1,602
4
%
Amortization and depreciation
106,244
107,560
(1,316
)
(1
)
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
3,460
(11,509
)
14,969
(130
)
Interest expense on corporate debt
22,137
20,289
1,848
9
Other operating expenses
11,851
11,426
425
4
Total expenses
$
181,824
$
164,296
$
17,528
11
%
Income (loss) from operations
$
107,643
$
111,740
$
(4,097
)
(4
)
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
27,674
27,891
(217
)
(1
)
Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests
$
79,969
$
83,849
$
(3,880
)
(5
)
%
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
(3,746
)
(2,967
)
(779
)
26
Walker & Dunlop net income (loss)
$
83,715
$
86,816
$
(3,101
)
(4
)
%
Key performance metrics:
Operating margin
37
%
40
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
244,159
$
221,434
$
22,725
10
%
SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT - DISCUSSION OF YEAR-TO-DATE-RESULTS:
- The $6.1 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a decrease in the servicing portfolio's weighted-average servicing fee.
- Investment management fees decreased primarily as a result of a decline in revenue from our LIHTC funds due to fewer dispositions year over year.
- Placement fees and other interest income increased largely as a result of higher placement fees earned on those escrow deposits due to higher short-term interest rates.
- The provision for credit losses in 2024 was primarily attributable to the estimated fair value of the liability related to the forbearance and indemnification agreements with Freddie Mac noted above, partially offset by a small benefit for risk-sharing obligations resulting from an update to our historical loss rate and forecast-period loss rate. The benefit for credit losses in 2023 was primarily due to the annual update of our historical loss rate and forecast-period loss rates that resulted in a decrease to the calculated expected credit losses.
FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE
(in thousands)
YTD Q2 2024
YTD Q2 2023
$ Variance
% Variance
Other interest income
$
7,669
$
5,149
$
2,520
49
%
Other revenues
1,532
187
1,345
719
Total revenues
$
9,201
$
5,336
$
3,865
72
%
Personnel
$
34,731
$
31,859
$
2,872
9
%
Amortization and depreciation
3,415
3,423
(8
)
(0
)
Interest expense on corporate debt
3,246
2,999
247
8
Other operating expenses
39,857
32,523
7,334
23
Total expenses
$
81,249
$
70,804
$
10,445
15
%
Income (loss) from operations
$
(72,048
)
$
(65,468
)
$
(6,580
)
10
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(18,523
)
(16,341
)
(2,182
)
13
Walker & Dunlop net income (loss)
$
(53,525
)
$
(49,127
)
$
(4,398
)
9
%
Key performance metric:
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(61,263
)
$
(53,937
)
$
(7,326
)
14
%
CORPORATE - DISCUSSION OF YEAR-TO-DATE-RESULTS:
- Total revenues increased as a result of higher interest income earned on our corporate and fund cash balances due to the elevated short-term interest rate environment, combined with an increase in income from equity-method investments.
- The increase in personnel expense was primarily related to increases in variable compensation, including our subjective bonus compensation expense, partially offset by decreases in salaries and benefits and stock compensation expenses, driven by lower headcount as a result of our workforce reduction undertaken in the second quarter of 2023 and the departure of two executives.
- The increase in other operating expenses was primarily the result of increased travel and entertainment, software, and miscellaneous expenses year over year.
CAPITAL SOURCES AND USES
On August 7, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.65 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on September 6, 2024, to all holders of record of the Company's restricted and unrestricted common stock as of August 22, 2024.
In May 2024, the Company entered into a second amendment to the existing credit agreement that, among other things, decreased the interest rate of the incremental $200 million borrowing by 0.75% per annum, to Term SOFR plus 2.25% per annum, and combined the incremental term loan with the initial term loan to create a single fungible $800 million senior secured term loan.
On February 14, 2024, our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock over a 12-month period ending February 23, 2025 ("2024 Share Repurchase Program"). We have not repurchased any shares of common stock under the 2024 Share Repurchase Program.
Any purchases made pursuant to the 2024 Share Repurchase Program will be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, from time to time, as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Listeners can access the Company's quarterly conference call for more information regarding our financial results via the dial-in number and webcast link below. Presentation materials related to the conference call will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the call. An audio replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, along with the presentation materials.
Earnings Call:
Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30am EDT
Phone:
(888) 256-1007 from within the United States; (773) 305-6853 from outside the United States
Confirmation Code:
5034007
Webcast Link:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1655292&tp_key=5b0e21c116
ABOUT WALKER & DUNLOP
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, readers should use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income and diluted EPS.
Adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS represent net income adjusted for amortization and depreciation, provision (benefit) for credit losses, net write-offs, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the income statement impact from periodic revaluation and accretion associated with contingent consideration liabilities related to acquired companies, and other one-time adjustments, such as goodwill impairment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before income taxes, interest expense on our corporate debt, and amortization and depreciation, adjusted for provision (benefit) for credit losses, net write-offs, stock-based compensation expense, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the write-off of the unamortized balance of premium associated with the repayment of a portion of our corporate debt, goodwill impairment, and contingent consideration liability fair value adjustments when the fair value adjustment is a triggering event for a goodwill impairment assessment. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The amounts shown for adjusted EBITDA may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges that are used to determine compliance with financial covenants. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information, provide useful information to investors by offering:
- the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;
- the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses; and
- a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP" and "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP By Segment."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) general economic conditions and multifamily and commercial real estate market conditions, (2) changes in interest rates, (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes to Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae or HUD, (4) our ability to retain and attract loan originators and other professionals, (5) success of our various investments funded with corporate capital, and (6) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies, including any constraints or cuts in federal funds allocated to HUD for loan originations.
For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates or supplements in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.walkerdunlop.com.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
(in thousands)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
208,095
$
216,532
$
328,698
$
236,321
$
228,091
Restricted cash
35,460
21,071
21,422
17,768
21,769
Pledged securities, at fair value
197,936
190,679
184,081
177,509
170,666
Loans held for sale, at fair value
814,883
497,933
594,998
758,926
1,303,686
Mortgage servicing rights
850,831
881,834
907,415
921,746
932,131
Goodwill
901,710
901,710
901,710
949,710
963,710
Other intangible assets
174,467
178,221
181,975
185,927
189,919
Receivables, net
272,827
250,406
233,563
265,234
242,397
Committed investments in tax credit equity
151,674
122,332
154,028
212,296
165,136
Other assets
567,515
565,194
544,457
552,414
589,919
Total assets
$
4,175,398
$
3,825,912
$
4,052,347
$
4,277,851
$
4,807,424
Liabilities
Warehouse notes payable
$
810,114
$
521,977
$
596,178
$
790,742
$
1,342,187
Notes payable
770,707
772,037
773,358
774,677
775,995
Allowance for risk-sharing obligations
30,477
30,124
31,601
30,957
32,410
Commitments to fund investments in tax credit equity
134,493
114,206
140,259
196,250
156,617
Other liabilities
695,813
651,660
764,822
754,234
775,718
Total liabilities
$
2,441,604
$
2,090,004
$
2,306,218
$
2,546,860
$
3,082,927
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
$
331
$
331
$
329
$
328
$
327
Additional paid-in capital
407,426
427,184
425,488
420,062
412,182
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
415
(492
)
(479
)
(1,864
)
(1,465
)
Retained earnings
1,288,728
1,288,313
1,298,412
1,287,653
1,287,334
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,696,900
$
1,715,336
$
1,723,750
$
1,706,179
$
1,698,378
Noncontrolling interests
36,894
20,572
22,379
24,812
26,119
Total equity
$
1,733,794
$
1,735,908
$
1,746,129
$
1,730,991
$
1,724,497
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,175,398
$
3,825,912
$
4,052,347
$
4,277,851
$
4,807,424
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
Six months ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Origination fees
$
65,334
$
43,740
$
66,208
$
56,149
$
64,968
$
109,074
$
112,052
MSR income
33,349
20,898
34,471
35,375
42,058
54,247
72,071
Servicing fees
80,418
80,043
79,887
79,200
77,061
160,461
152,827
Property sales broker fees
11,265
8,821
15,135
16,862
10,345
20,086
21,969
Investment management fees
14,822
13,520
537
13,362
16,309
28,342
31,482
Net warehouse interest income (expense)
(1,584
)
(1,116
)
(2,077
)
(2,031
)
(1,526
)
(2,700
)
(1,525
)
Placement fees and other interest income
41,040
39,402
45,210
43,000
35,386
80,442
66,310
Other revenues
26,032
22,751
34,965
26,826
28,014
48,783
56,175
Total revenues
$
270,676
$
228,059
$
274,336
$
268,743
$
272,615
$
498,735
$
511,361
Expenses
Personnel
$
133,067
$
111,463
$
125,865
$
136,507
$
133,305
$
244,530
$
251,918
Amortization and depreciation
56,043
55,891
56,015
57,479
56,292
111,934
113,258
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
2,936
524
636
421
(734
)
3,460
(11,509
)
Interest expense on corporate debt
17,874
17,659
18,598
17,594
17,010
35,533
32,284
Goodwill impairment
-
-
48,000
14,000
-
-
-
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities
-
-
(48,500
)
(14,000
)
-
-
-
Other operating expenses
32,559
28,843
34,355
28,529
30,730
61,402
54,793
Total expenses
$
242,479
$
214,380
$
234,969
$
240,530
$
236,603
$
456,859
$
440,744
Income from operations
$
28,197
$
13,679
$
39,367
$
28,213
$
36,012
$
41,876
$
70,617
Income tax expense
7,902
2,864
10,331
7,069
10,491
10,766
17,626
Net income before noncontrolling interests
$
20,295
$
10,815
$
29,036
$
21,144
$
25,521
$
31,110
$
52,991
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
(2,368
)
(1,051
)
(2,563
)
(314
)
(2,114
)
(3,419
)
(1,309
)
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
22,663
$
11,866
$
31,599
$
21,458
$
27,635
$
34,529
$
54,300
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on pledged available-for-sale securities, net of taxes
907
(13
)
1,385
(399
)
156
894
103
Walker & Dunlop comprehensive income
$
23,570
$
11,853
$
32,984
$
21,059
$
27,791
$
35,423
$
54,403
Effective Tax Rate
28
%
21
%
26
%
25
%
29
%
26
%
25
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.67
$
0.35
$
0.94
$
0.64
$
0.82
$
1.02
$
1.62
Diluted earnings per share
0.67
0.35
0.93
0.64
0.82
1.02
1.61
Cash dividends paid per common share
0.65
0.65
0.63
0.63
0.63
1.30
1.26
Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
33,121
32,978
32,825
32,737
32,695
33,050
32,612
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
33,154
33,048
32,941
32,895
32,851
33,101
32,834
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
Six months ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data and unless otherwise noted)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
2024
2023
Transaction Volume:
Components of Debt Financing Volume
Fannie Mae
$
1,510,804
$
903,368
$
1,692,405
$
1,739,332
$
2,230,952
$
2,414,172
$
3,589,660
Freddie Mac
1,153,190
974,926
1,308,263
1,072,048
1,212,887
2,128,116
2,188,624
Ginnie Mae - HUD
185,898
14,140
316,960
86,557
147,773
200,038
275,372
Brokered (1)
3,852,851
3,319,074
2,885,454
3,149,457
3,316,223
7,171,925
5,679,977
Principal Lending and Investing (2)
214,975
15,800
218,750
-
-
230,775
-
Total Debt Financing Volume
$
6,917,718
$
5,227,308
$
6,421,832
$
6,047,394
$
6,907,835
$
12,145,026
$
11,733,633
Property Sales Volume
1,530,783
1,167,151
2,877,399
2,508,073
1,504,383
2,697,934
3,399,065
Total Transaction Volume
$
8,448,501
$
6,394,459
$
9,299,231
$
8,555,467
$
8,412,218
$
14,842,960
$
15,132,698
Key Performance Metrics:
Operating margin
10
%
6
%
14
%
10
%
13
%
8
%
14
%
Return on equity
5
3
7
5
7
4
6
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
22,663
$
11,866
$
31,599
$
21,458
$
27,635
$
34,529
$
54,300
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
80,931
74,136
87,582
74,065
70,501
155,067
138,476
Diluted EPS
0.67
0.35
0.93
0.64
0.82
1.02
1.61
Adjusted core EPS (4)
1.23
1.19
1.42
1.11
0.98
2.39
2.14
Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):
Personnel expenses
49
%
49
%
46
%
51
%
49
%
49
%
49
%
Other operating expenses
12
13
13
11
11
12
11
Key Revenue Metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume):
Origination fee rate (5)
0.95
%
0.84
%
1.05
%
0.93
%
0.93
%
0.90
%
0.95
%
MSR rate (6)
0.50
0.40
0.56
0.58
0.61
0.46
0.61
Agency MSR rate (7)
1.17
1.10
1.04
1.22
1.17
1.14
1.19
Other Data:
Market capitalization at period end
$
3,311,629
$
3,406,853
$
3,719,589
$
2,433,494
$
2,586,519
Closing share price at period end
$
98.20
$
101.06
$
111.01
$
74.24
$
79.09
Average headcount
1,321
1,323
1,341
1,344
1,385
Components of Servicing Portfolio (end of period):
Fannie Mae
$
64,954,426
$
64,349,886
$
63,699,106
$
62,850,853
$
61,356,554
Freddie Mac
39,938,411
39,665,386
39,330,545
38,656,136
38,287,200
Ginnie Mae - HUD
10,619,764
10,595,841
10,460,884
10,320,520
10,246,632
Brokered (8)
17,239,417
17,312,513
16,940,850
17,091,925
16,684,115
Principal Lending and Investing (9)
25,893
40,139
40,139
40,000
71,680
Total Servicing Portfolio
$
132,777,911
$
131,963,765
$
130,471,524
$
128,959,434
$
126,646,181
Assets under management (10)
17,566,666
17,465,398
17,321,452
17,334,877
16,903,055
Total Managed Portfolio
$
150,344,577
$
149,429,163
$
147,792,976
$
146,294,311
$
143,549,236
Key Servicing Portfolio Metrics (end of period):
Custodial escrow deposit balance (in billions)
$
2.7
$
2.3
$
2.7
$
2.8
$
2.8
Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)
24.1
24.0
24.1
24.2
24.3
Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years)
7.9
8.0
8.2
8.4
8.6
Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources.
Includes debt financing volumes from our interim lending platform, our interim lending joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts.
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted core EPS, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Origination fees as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.
MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.
MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume.
Brokered loans serviced primarily for life insurance companies.
Consists of interim loans not managed for our interim loan joint venture.
Walker & Dunlop Affordable Equity, assets under management, commercial real estate loans and funds managed by WDIP, and interim loans serviced for our interim loan joint venture.
KEY CREDIT METRICS
Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
2023
Risk-sharing servicing portfolio:
Fannie Mae Full Risk
$
55,915,670
$
55,236,618
$
54,583,555
$
53,549,966
$
52,383,701
Fannie Mae Modified Risk
9,038,756
9,113,268
9,115,551
9,295,368
8,947,292
Freddie Mac Modified Risk
69,510
69,510
23,415
23,415
23,515
Total risk-sharing servicing portfolio
$
65,023,936
$
64,419,396
$
63,722,521
$
62,868,749
$
61,354,508
Non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio:
Fannie Mae No Risk
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
5,519
$
25,561
Freddie Mac No Risk
39,868,901
39,595,876
39,307,130
38,632,721
38,263,685
GNMA - HUD No Risk
10,619,764
10,595,841
10,460,884
10,320,520
10,246,632
Brokered
17,239,417
17,312,513
16,940,850
17,091,925
16,684,115
Total non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio
$
67,728,082
$
67,504,230
$
66,708,864
$
66,050,685
$
65,219,993
Total loans serviced for others
$
132,752,018
$
131,923,626
$
130,431,385
$
128,919,434
$
126,574,501
Interim loans (full risk) servicing portfolio
25,893
40,139
40,139
40,000
71,680
Total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance
$
132,777,911
$
131,963,765
$
130,471,524
$
128,959,434
$
126,646,181
Interim Loan Joint Venture Managed Loans (1)
$
570,299
$
711,541
$
710,041
$
736,320
$
895,491
At-risk servicing portfolio (2)
$
60,122,274
$
59,498,851
$
58,801,055
$
57,857,659
$
56,430,098
Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (3)
12,222,290
12,088,698
11,949,041
11,750,068
11,346,580
Defaulted loans(4)
48,560
63,264
27,214
-
36,983
Defaulted loans as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio
0.08
%
0.11
%
0.05
%
0.00
%
0.07
%
Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.06
Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of maximum exposure
0.25
0.25
0.26
0.26
0.29
This balance consists entirely of interim loan joint venture managed loans. We indirectly share in a portion of the risk of loss associated with interim loan joint venture managed loans through our 15% equity ownership in the joint venture. We had no exposure to risk of loss for the loans serviced directly for our interim loan joint venture partner. The balance of this line is included as a component of assets under management in the Supplemental Operating Data table.
(2)
At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio.
For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans.
Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.
Defaulted loans represent loans in our Fannie Mae at-risk portfolio that are probable of foreclosure or that have foreclosed and for which we have recorded a collateral-based reserve (i.e. loans where we have assessed a probable loss). Other loans that are delinquent but not foreclosed or that are not probable of foreclosure are not included here. Additionally, loans that have foreclosed or are probable of foreclosure but are not expected to result in a loss to us are not included here
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
Six months ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
22,663
$
11,866
$
31,599
$
21,458
$
27,635
$
34,529
$
54,300
Income tax expense
7,902
2,864
10,331
7,069
10,491
10,766
17,626
Interest expense on corporate debt
17,874
17,659
18,598
17,594
17,010
35,533
32,284
Amortization and depreciation
56,043
55,891
56,015
57,479
56,292
111,934
113,258
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
2,936
524
636
421
(734
)
3,460
(11,509
)
Net write-offs (1)
-
-
-
(2,008
)
(6,033
)
-
(6,033
)
Stock-based compensation expense
6,862
6,230
5,374
7,427
7,898
13,092
15,041
MSR income
(33,349
)
(20,898
)
(34,471
)
(35,375
)
(42,058
)
(54,247
)
(72,071
)
Write-off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,420
)
Goodwill impairment, net of contingent consideration liability fair value adjustments
-
-
(500
)
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
80,931
$
74,136
$
87,582
$
74,065
$
70,501
$
155,067
$
138,476
The net write-off in Q2 2023 was related to the write off of the collateral-based reserves related to a loan held for investment.
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP BY SEGMENT
Unaudited
Capital Markets
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income (Loss)
$
11,039
$
16,107
$
4,339
$
16,611
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,359
5,572
1,615
6,076
Interest expense on corporate debt
5,299
4,727
10,150
8,996
Amortization and depreciation
1,138
1,089
2,275
2,275
Stock-based compensation expense
3,982
4,229
8,039
9,092
MSR income
(33,349
)
(42,058
)
(54,247
)
(72,071
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(8,532
)
$
(10,334
)
$
(27,829
)
$
(29,021
)
Servicing & Asset Management
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income (Loss)
$
40,432
$
35,732
$
83,715
$
86,816
Income tax expense (benefit)
16,521
14,787
27,674
27,891
Interest expense on corporate debt
10,946
10,707
22,137
20,289
Amortization and depreciation
53,173
53,550
106,244
107,560
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
2,936
(734
)
3,460
(11,509
)
Net write-offs(1)
-
(6,033
)
-
(6,033
)
Stock-based compensation expense
494
450
929
840
Write-off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment
-
-
-
(4,420
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
124,502
$
108,459
$
244,159
$
221,434
Corporate
Three months ended
Six months ended
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income (Loss)
$
(28,808
)
$
(24,204
)
$
(53,525
)
$
(49,127
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(11,978
)
(9,868
)
(18,523
)
(16,341
)
Interest expense on corporate debt
1,629
1,576
3,246
2,999
Amortization and depreciation
1,732
1,653
3,415
3,423
Stock-based compensation expense
2,386
3,219
4,124
5,109
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(35,039
)
$
(27,624
)
$
(61,263
)
$
(53,937
)
The net write-off in Q2 2023 was related to the write off of the collateral-based reserves related to a loan held for investment.
ADJUSTED CORE EPS RECONCILIATION
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
Six months ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
2024
2023
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted Core Net Income
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
22,663
$
11,866
$
31,599
$
21,458
$
27,635
$
34,529
$
54,300
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
2,936
524
636
421
(734
)
3,460
(11,509
)
Net write-offs(1)
-
-
-
(2,008
)
(6,033
)
-
(6,033
)
Amortization and depreciation
56,043
55,891
56,015
57,479
56,292
111,934
113,258
MSR income
(33,349
)
(20,898
)
(34,471
)
(35,375
)
(42,058
)
(54,247
)
(72,071
)
Goodwill impairment
-
-
48,000
14,000
-
-
-
Contingent consideration accretion and fair value adjustments
822
512
(47,637
)
(13,426
)
176
1,334
353
Income tax expense adjustment(2)
(7,413
)
(7,543
)
(5,916
)
(5,285
)
(2,227
)
(16,063
)
(5,990
)
Adjusted Core Net Income
$
41,702
$
40,352
$
48,226
$
37,264
$
33,051
$
80,947
$
72,308
Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted core EPS
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
22,663
$
11,866
$
31,599
$
21,458
$
27,635
$
34,529
$
54,300
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
33,154
33,048
32,941
32,895
32,851
33,101
32,834
Diluted EPS
$
0.67
$
0.35
$
0.93
$
0.64
$
0.82
$
1.02
$
1.61
Adjusted Core Net Income
$
41,702
$
40,352
$
48,226
$
37,264
$
33,051
$
80,947
$
72,308
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
33,154
33,048
32,941
32,895
32,851
33,101
32,834
Adjusted Core EPS
$
1.23
$
1.19
$
1.42
$
1.11
$
0.98
$
2.39
$
2.14
|____________________
The net write-off in Q2 2023 was related to the write off of the collateral-based reserves related to a loan held for investment.
Income tax impact of the above adjustments to adjusted core net income. Uses quarterly or annual effective tax rate as disclosed in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income in this "press release."
