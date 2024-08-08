BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the "Company," "Walker & Dunlop," or "W&D") reported quarterly total transaction volume of $8.4 billion, in line with last year's second quarter, which drove total revenues of $270.7 million, down 1% year over year. Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $22.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, both down 18% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $80.9 million, reflecting the strength of the Company's recurring revenue streams and recovery in transaction volumes. Adjusted core EPS, which removes primarily non-cash revenues and expenses, was up 26% year over year to $1.23. The Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.65 per share for the third quarter 2024.

" The second quarter of 2024 was the first quarter in almost two years with consistent rates and the ability for commercial real estate owners to transact, pushing Walker & Dunlop's total transaction volume up 32% from Q1'24 to $8.4 billion," commented Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO Willy Walker. " Increased transaction volumes, combined with our durable, recurring revenue streams from servicing and asset management, generated 3% growth in adjusted core EPS and 9% growth in adjusted EBITDA from the first quarter, evident of the momentum building in the market."

Mr. Walker continued, " It is clear that rate stability and the need to deploy, and recycle, capital is driving increased transaction volumes from owners of commercial real estate, and Walker & Dunlop is extremely well positioned to outperform and take advantage of that growth."

________________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP" and " Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP by Segment." (2) Adjusted core EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of Adjusted core EPS to Diluted EPS, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Adjusted Core EPS Reconciliation."

CONSOLIDATED SECOND QUARTER 2024 OPERATING RESULTS TRANSACTION VOLUMES (in thousands) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 $ Variance % Variance Fannie Mae $ 1,510,804 $ 2,230,952 $ (720,148 ) (32 ) % Freddie Mac 1,153,190 1,212,887 (59,697 ) (5 ) Ginnie Mae - HUD 185,898 147,773 38,125 26 Brokered (1) 3,852,851 3,316,223 536,628 16 Principal Lending and Investing (2) 214,975 - 214,975 N/A Debt financing volume (3) $ 6,917,718 $ 6,907,835 $ 9,883 - % Property sales volume 1,530,783 1,504,383 26,400 2 Total transaction volume (3) $ 8,448,501 $ 8,412,218 $ 36,283 - %

(1) Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources. (2) Includes debt financing volumes from our interim loan program, our interim loan joint venture, and Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc. ("WDIP") separate accounts. (3) Debt financing volume and total transaction volume increased less than 1% in Q2 2024.

DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:

Debt financing volume and total transaction volume increased less than 1% in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in brokered volume was primarily offset by the decline in our transaction volume with Fannie Mae, largely reflective of Fannie Mae's decline in debt financing volume.

The 16% increase in brokered volume was primarily the result of increased demand for capital, coupled with an increased supply of capital from life insurance companies, banks, CMBS and other private capital providers year over year.

Principal lending and investing volume, which represents originations for our investment management business, Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners ("WDIP"), increased primarily as a result of an increased supply of capital from new and existing funds managed by WDIP as well as an increase in market demand. Transaction activity was still limited in the second quarter of 2023 as the market was adjusting to a volatile rate environment and declining fundamentals for some asset classes.

MANAGED PORTFOLIO (dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 $ Variance % Variance Fannie Mae $ 64,954,426 $ 61,356,554 $ 3,597,872 6 % Freddie Mac 39,938,411 38,287,200 1,651,211 4 Ginnie Mae - HUD 10,619,764 10,246,632 373,132 4 Brokered 17,239,417 16,684,115 555,302 3 Principal Lending and Investing 25,893 71,680 (45,787 ) (64 ) Total Servicing Portfolio $ 132,777,911 $ 126,646,181 $ 6,131,730 5 % Assets under management 17,566,666 16,903,055 663,611 4 Total Managed Portfolio $ 150,344,577 $ 143,549,236 $ 6,795,341 5 % Custodial escrow account balance at period end (in billions) $ 2.7 $ 2.8 Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points) 24.1 24.3 Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years) 7.9 8.6

DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:

Our servicing portfolio continues to expand with the addition of GSE debt financing volumes. Although debt financing volumes have been lower than in previous years, higher interest rates and lower levels of scheduled maturities have contributed to fewer loan payoffs within our servicing portfolio.

During the second quarter of 2024, we added $0.8 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, and over the past 12 months, we added $6.1 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, 92% of which were GSE or HUD (collectively, "Agency") loans.

$11.0 billion of Agency loans in our servicing portfolio are scheduled to mature over the next two years. These loans, with a lower weighted-average servicing fee of 20.1 basis points, represent only 9% of the total Agency loans in our portfolio.

The mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") associated with our servicing portfolio had a fair value of $1.4 billion as of both June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Assets under management as of June 30, 2024 consisted of $15.2 billion of low-income housing tax credit ("LIHTC") funds, $1.5 billion of debt funds, and $0.9 billion of equity funds managed by WDIP.

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 $ Variance % Variance Walker & Dunlop net income $ 22,663 $ 27,635 $ (4,972 ) (18 ) % Adjusted EBITDA 80,931 70,501 10,430 15 Diluted EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.82 $ (0.15 ) (18 ) % Adjusted core EPS $ 1.23 $ 0.98 $ 0.25 26 % Operating margin 10 % 13 % Return on equity 5 7 Key Expense Metrics (as a % of total revenues): Personnel expenses 49 % 49 % Other operating expenses 12 11

DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:

Net income and diluted EPS both decreased 18% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, primarily driven by lower non-cash MSR revenues from lower Fannie Mae loan originations year over year, and a higher provision for loan losses. The 22% decrease in income from operations was partially offset by a lower estimated annual effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2024 than the second quarter of 2023 due to the timing of executive bonus compensation expense. The deductibility of executive compensation is limited for income tax purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% year over year largely due to higher servicing fees, and placement fees and other interest income, partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses. Additionally, there were no net write-offs in the second quarter of 2024 compared to net writes-offs of $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted core EPS, which excludes, among other items, the impacts of non-cash MSR revenues and amortization, the provision for credit losses, and acquisition-related costs, such as amortization of intangible assets, was $1.23 in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 26% year over year.

Operating margin decreased primarily due to changes in our non-cash activity, including: (i) a decline of MSR income due to lower Fannie Mae volume, and (ii) a change from a small benefit for credit losses in 2023 to a provision for credit losses in 2024. Additionally, other operating expenses increased year over year.

Return on equity declined primarily due to the 18% decrease in net income, partially offset by a less than 1% decrease in stockholders' equity year over year.

KEY CREDIT METRICS (in thousands) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 $ Variance % Variance At-risk servicing portfolio (1) $ 60,122,274 $ 56,430,098 $ 3,692,176 7 % Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (2) 12,222,290 11,346,580 875,710 8 Defaulted loans (3) $ 48,560 $ 36,983 $ 11,577 31 % Key credit metrics (as a % of the at-risk portfolio): Defaulted loans 0.08 % 0.07 % Allowance for risk-sharing 0.05 0.06 Key credit metrics (as a % of maximum exposure): Allowance for risk-sharing 0.25 % 0.29 %

__________________ (1) At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing ("DUS") loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio. For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans. (2) Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur. (3) Defaulted loans represent loans in our Fannie Mae at-risk portfolio that are probable of foreclosure or that have foreclosed and for which we have recorded a collateral-based reserve (i.e., loans where we have assessed a probable loss). Other loans that are delinquent but not foreclosed or that are not probable of foreclosure are not included here. Additionally, loans that have foreclosed or are probable of foreclosure but are not expected to result in a loss to us are not included here.

DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:

Our at-risk servicing portfolio, which is comprised of loans subject to a defined risk-sharing formula, increased primarily due to the level of Fannie Mae loans added to the portfolio during the past 12 months. We take credit risk exclusively on loans backed by multifamily assets and have no credit exposure to losses in any other sector of the commercial real estate lending market.

As of June 30, 2024, five at-risk loans were in default with an aggregate unpaid principal balance ("UPB") of $48.6 million compared to two at-risk loans with an aggregate UPB of $37.0 million that were in default as of June 30, 2023. The collateral-based reserve on defaulted loans was $5.6 million and $3.5 million as of June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The approximately 3,000 other loans in the at-risk servicing portfolio continue to exhibit strong credit quality, with very low levels of delinquencies and strong operating performance of the underlying properties in the portfolio.

During the first quarter of 2024, we repurchased a Fannie Mae loan for $13.5 million in cash. We have an immaterial reserve for credit losses related to this loan. In 2023, we received repurchase requests from Freddie Mac related to two loans with UPBs of $11.4 million and $34.8 million, respectively. We entered into a forbearance and indemnification agreement with Freddie Mac that, among other things, delayed the repurchases of these loans for six and 12 months, respectively, and transferred the risk of loss for both loans from Freddie Mac to Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter of 2024. As of June 30, 2024, our estimate of the fair value of the indemnification agreements was $4.6 million, an increase of $2.6 million from March 31, 2024, which is included in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024

FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT

Interest expense on corporate debt is determined at a consolidated corporate level and allocated to each segment proportionally based on each segment's use of that corporate debt. Income tax expense is determined at a consolidated corporate level and allocated to each segment proportionally based on each segment's income from operations, except for significant, one-time tax activities, which are allocated entirely to the segment impacted by the tax activity. The following details explain the changes in these expense items at a consolidated corporate level:

Interest expense on corporate debt increased 5% from the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of an increase in interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate.

Income tax expense decreased $2.6 million, or 25%, from the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of the 22% decrease in income from operations, as well as a decrease in the effective tax rate from 29% to 28% year over year.

FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS (in thousands) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 $ Variance % Variance Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net ("Origination fees") $ 63,841 $ 64,574 $ (733 ) (1 ) % Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income") 33,349 42,058 (8,709 ) (21 ) Property sales broker fees 11,265 10,345 920 9 Net warehouse interest income (expense), loans held for sale ("LHFS") (1,950 ) (2,752 ) 802 (29 ) Other revenues 11,665 11,760 (95 ) (1 ) Total revenues $ 118,170 $ 125,985 $ (7,815 ) (6 ) % Personnel $ 92,480 $ 93,067 $ (587 ) (1 ) % Amortization and depreciation 1,138 1,089 49 4 Interest expense on corporate debt 5,299 4,727 572 12 Other operating expenses 4,642 5,200 (558 ) (11 ) Total expenses $ 103,559 $ 104,083 $ (524 ) (1 ) % Income (loss) from operations $ 14,611 $ 21,902 $ (7,291 ) (33 ) % Income tax expense (benefit) 3,359 5,572 (2,213 ) (40 ) Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests $ 11,252 $ 16,330 $ (5,078 ) (31 ) % Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests 213 223 (10 ) (4 ) Walker & Dunlop net income (loss) $ 11,039 $ 16,107 $ (5,068 ) (31 ) % Key revenue metrics (as a % of debt financing volume): Origination fee rate (1) 0.95 % 0.93 % MSR rate (2) 0.50 0.61 Agency MSR rate (3) 1.17 1.17 Key performance metrics: Operating margin 12 % 17 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,532 ) $ (10,334 ) $ 1,802 (17 ) %

_______________________ (1) Origination fees as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (2) MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (3) MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume.

CAPITAL MARKETS - DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:

The Capital Markets segment includes our Agency lending, debt brokerage, property sales, appraisal and valuation services, investment banking, and housing market research businesses.

The decreases in our MSR income and MSR rate were primarily attributable to the 32% decrease in Fannie Mae debt financing volume. Fannie Mae volume as a percentage of total transaction volume decreased from 27% in the second quarter of 2023 to 18% in the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, the weighted-average duration of Fannie Mae loans decreased year over year due to the continued high interest rate environment. Partially offsetting these factors was an increase in the weighted-average servicing fee ("WASF") on Fannie Mae loans. Fannie Mae loans have higher WASF than our other products, producing higher MSR income than our other product types.

There were no other significant changes from the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT (in thousands) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 $ Variance % Variance Origination fees $ 1,493 $ 394 $ 1,099 279 % Servicing fees 80,418 77,061 3,357 4 Investment management fees 14,822 16,309 (1,487 ) (9 ) Net warehouse interest income, loans held for investment ("LHFI") 366 1,226 (860 ) (70 ) Placement fees and other interest income 37,170 32,337 4,833 15 Other revenues 13,963 15,513 (1,550 ) (10 ) Total revenues $ 148,232 $ 142,840 $ 5,392 4 % Personnel $ 20,077 $ 21,189 $ (1,112 ) (5 ) % Amortization and depreciation 53,173 53,550 (377 ) (1 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,936 (734 ) 3,670 (500 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 10,946 10,707 239 2 Other operating expenses 6,728 9,946 (3,218 ) (32 ) Total expenses $ 93,860 $ 94,658 $ (798 ) (1 ) % Income (loss) from operations $ 54,372 $ 48,182 $ 6,190 13 % Income tax expense (benefit) 16,521 14,787 1,734 12 Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests $ 37,851 $ 33,395 $ 4,456 13 % Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests (2,581 ) (2,337 ) (244 ) 10 Walker & Dunlop net income (loss) $ 40,432 $ 35,732 $ 4,700 13 % Key performance metrics: Operating margin 37 % 34 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,502 $ 108,459 $ 16,043 15 %

SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT - DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:

The Servicing & Asset Management segment includes loan servicing, principal lending and investing, management of third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing sector and other commercial real estate, and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services.

The $6.1 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a slight decrease in the servicing portfolio's WASF.

Investment management fees decreased primarily as a result of a decline in revenue from our Principal Investing funds due to lower asset sales year over year.

Placement fees and other interest income increased primarily as a result of higher placement fees earned on escrow deposits related to higher short-term interest rates.

Other revenues primarily decreased as a result of lower syndication revenues related to lower equity syndication volume year over year.

The provision for credit losses in 2024 was primarily attributable to losses related to the forbearance and indemnification agreement with Freddie Mac as noted above. The benefit for credit losses in 2023 was driven by an update in our collateral-based reserve for a property that was settled with Fannie Mae.

Other operating expenses decreased primarily as a result of decreased miscellaneous expenses year over year, largely from our affordable operations.

FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE (in thousands) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 $ Variance % Variance Other interest income $ 3,870 $ 3,049 $ 821 27 % Other revenues 404 741 (337 ) (45 ) Total revenues $ 4,274 $ 3,790 $ 484 13 % Personnel $ 20,510 $ 19,049 $ 1,461 8 % Amortization and depreciation 1,732 1,653 79 5 Interest expense on corporate debt 1,629 1,576 53 3 Other operating expenses 21,189 15,584 5,605 36 Total expenses $ 45,060 $ 37,862 $ 7,198 19 % Income (loss) from operations $ (40,786 ) $ (34,072 ) $ (6,714 ) 20 % Income tax expense (benefit) (11,978 ) (9,868 ) (2,110 ) 21 Walker & Dunlop net income (loss) $ (28,808 ) $ (24,204 ) $ (4,604 ) 19 % Key performance metric: Adjusted EBITDA $ (35,039 ) $ (27,624 ) $ (7,415 ) 27 %

CORPORATE - DISCUSSION OF QUARTERLY RESULTS:

The Corporate segment consists of corporate-level activities including accounting, information technology, legal, human resources, marketing, internal audit, and various other corporate groups ("support functions"). The Company does not allocate costs from these support functions to its other segments in presenting segment operating results.

The increase in personnel expense was primarily driven by increases in variable compensation arrangements, including our subjective bonus compensation expense.

Other operating expenses increased primarily due to increases in travel and entertainment costs, as we held an all company retreat in the second quarter of 2024, something we did not do in 2023. The retreat is an important part of the Walker & Dunlop community and corporate culture. Annual increases in multi-year software and data contracts used throughout our business also contributed to the increase in other operating expenses.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2024

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

Interest expense on corporate debt is determined at a consolidated corporate level and allocated to each segment proportionally based on each segment's use of that corporate debt. Income tax expense is determined at a consolidated corporate level and allocated to each segment proportionally based on each segment's income from operations, except for significant, one-time tax activities, which are allocated entirely to the segment impacted by the tax activity. The following details explain the changes in these expense items at a consolidated corporate level:

Interest expense on corporate debt increased $3.2 million, or 10%, from the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of an increase in interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate.

Income tax expense decreased $6.9 million, or 39%, from the second quarter of 2023, primarily as a result of the 41% decrease in income from operations.

OPERATING RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (in thousands) YTD Q2 2024 YTD Q2 2023 $ Variance % Variance Debt financing volume $ 12,145,026 $ 11,733,633 $ 411,393 4 % Property sales volume 2,697,934 3,399,065 (701,131 ) (21 ) Total transaction volume $ 14,842,960 $ 15,132,698 $ (289,738 ) (2 ) % Total revenues 498,735 511,361 (12,626 ) (2 ) Total expenses 456,859 440,744 16,115 4 Walker & Dunlop net income $ 34,529 $ 54,300 $ (19,771 ) (36 ) % Adjusted EBITDA 155,067 138,476 16,591 12 Diluted EPS $ 1.02 $ 1.61 $ (0.59 ) (37 ) % Adjusted core EPS $ 2.39 $ 2.14 $ 0.25 12 % Operating margin 8 % 14 % Return on equity 4 6

DISCUSSION OF YEAR-TO-DATE-RESULTS:

The decrease in total transaction volume was primarily driven by a 22% decrease in Agency debt financing volume and a 21% decrease in property sales volume, partially offset by the 26% increase in brokered debt financing volume.

The 36% decrease in Walker & Dunlop net income was primarily a result of a 41% decrease in income from operations driven by: (i) a decline in non-cash MSR revenues from lower Agency financing volume; (ii) higher provision for loan loss expense in 2024 compared to a net benefit in 2023; (iii) a write-off of debt premium related to the payoff of fixed-rate debt in 2023 with no comparable activity in 2024; and (iv) lower investment banking revenues year over year as we closed the largest investment banking transaction in our history in 2023 with no similar transaction this year. These were partially offset by an increase in losses allocated to noncontrolling interests.

The increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of increased placement fees and other interest income, higher servicing fees, and decreased personnel expenses, partially offset by decreases in origination fees, investment banking revenues, and an increase in other operating expenses. Additionally, there were no net write offs in 2024 compared to $6.0 million in 2023.

Diluted EPS decreased 37% year over year, compared to a 12% increase in our adjusted core EPS year over year. As explained above, the decrease in income from operations year over year was driven largely by reductions in non-cash revenues or atypical transaction related drivers, like a debt refinancing, which are removed from adjusted core EPS. Diluted EPS incorporates the impact of those items and decreased year over year, while adjusted core EPS excludes those items and reflects the year over year growth of our recurring revenue streams.

Operating margin decreased primarily due to changes in our non-cash activity, including: (i) a decline of MSR income due to lower Fannie Mae volume, and (ii) a change from a large benefit for credit losses in 2023 to a provision for credit losses in 2024. Additionally, other operating expenses increased year over year.

Return on equity declined due to a 36% decrease in net income, partially offset by a less than 1% decrease in stockholders' equity year over year.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS (in thousands) YTD Q2 2024 YTD Q2 2023 $ Variance % Variance Origination fees $ 107,541 $ 111,530 $ (3,989 ) (4 ) % MSR income 54,247 72,071 (17,824 ) (25 ) Property sales broker fees 20,086 21,969 (1,883 ) (9 ) Net warehouse interest income (expense), LHFS (3,524 ) (4,441 ) 917 (21 ) Other revenues 21,717 28,860 (7,143 ) (25 ) Total revenues $ 200,067 $ 229,989 $ (29,922 ) (13 ) % Personnel $ 171,667 $ 183,529 $ (11,862 ) (6 ) % Amortization and depreciation 2,275 2,275 - - Interest expense on corporate debt 10,150 8,996 1,154 13 Other operating expenses 9,694 10,844 (1,150 ) (11 ) Total expenses $ 193,786 $ 205,644 $ (11,858 ) (6 ) % Income (loss) from operations $ 6,281 $ 24,345 $ (18,064 ) (74 ) % Income tax expense (benefit) 1,615 6,076 (4,461 ) (73 ) Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests $ 4,666 $ 18,269 $ (13,603 ) (74 ) % Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests 327 1,658 (1,331 ) (80 ) Walker & Dunlop net income (loss) $ 4,339 $ 16,611 $ (12,272 ) (74 ) % Key revenue metrics (as a % of debt financing volume): Origination fee margin 0.90 % 0.95 % MSR margin 0.46 0.61 Agency MSR margin 1.14 1.19 Key performance metrics: Operating margin 3 % 11 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (27,829 ) $ (29,021 ) $ 1,192 (4 ) %

CAPITAL MARKETS - DISCUSSION OF YEAR-TO-DATE-RESULTS:

The decrease in origination fees was primarily the result of a change in the mix of our debt financing volume, driven by an increase in brokered debt financing volume as a percentage of total debt financing volume and a decrease in Fannie Mae volume as a percentage of total debt financing volume, partially offset by an increase in overall debt financing volume. The change in the mix of our debt financing volume also led to the drop in the origination fee margin. Fannie Mae debt financing is our most-profitable product, while brokered debt financing is our least profitable.

The decrease in MSR income is primarily attributable to a 33% decrease in Fannie Mae debt financing volume. Additionally, the weighted-average duration of Fannie Mae loans decreased year over year due to the continued high interest rate environment. Partially offsetting these factors was an increase in the WASF on Fannie Mae loans.

The decrease in other revenues was primarily related to the closing of the largest investment banking deal in the Company's history, a $7.5 million transaction, which closed in the first quarter of 2023, with no comparable activity in 2024.

Personnel expenses decreased primarily due to a decrease in commission costs on lower origination and property sales broker fees, combined with a decrease in other personnel costs due to lower headcount. Our lower headcount was due to a workforce reduction undertaken in the second quarter of 2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT (in thousands) YTD Q2 2024 YTD Q2 2023 $ Variance % Variance Origination fees $ 1,533 $ 522 $ 1,011 194 % Servicing fees 160,461 152,827 7,634 5 Investment management fees 28,342 31,482 (3,140 ) (10 ) Net warehouse interest income, LHFI 824 2,916 (2,092 ) (72 ) Placement fees and other interest income 72,773 61,161 11,612 19 Other revenues 25,534 27,128 (1,594 ) (6 ) Total revenues $ 289,467 $ 276,036 $ 13,431 5 % Personnel $ 38,132 $ 36,530 $ 1,602 4 % Amortization and depreciation 106,244 107,560 (1,316 ) (1 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses 3,460 (11,509 ) 14,969 (130 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 22,137 20,289 1,848 9 Other operating expenses 11,851 11,426 425 4 Total expenses $ 181,824 $ 164,296 $ 17,528 11 % Income (loss) from operations $ 107,643 $ 111,740 $ (4,097 ) (4 ) % Income tax expense (benefit) 27,674 27,891 (217 ) (1 ) Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests $ 79,969 $ 83,849 $ (3,880 ) (5 ) % Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests (3,746 ) (2,967 ) (779 ) 26 Walker & Dunlop net income (loss) $ 83,715 $ 86,816 $ (3,101 ) (4 ) % Key performance metrics: Operating margin 37 % 40 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 244,159 $ 221,434 $ 22,725 10 %

SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT - DISCUSSION OF YEAR-TO-DATE-RESULTS:

The $6.1 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a decrease in the servicing portfolio's weighted-average servicing fee.

Investment management fees decreased primarily as a result of a decline in revenue from our LIHTC funds due to fewer dispositions year over year.

Placement fees and other interest income increased largely as a result of higher placement fees earned on those escrow deposits due to higher short-term interest rates.

The provision for credit losses in 2024 was primarily attributable to the estimated fair value of the liability related to the forbearance and indemnification agreements with Freddie Mac noted above, partially offset by a small benefit for risk-sharing obligations resulting from an update to our historical loss rate and forecast-period loss rate. The benefit for credit losses in 2023 was primarily due to the annual update of our historical loss rate and forecast-period loss rates that resulted in a decrease to the calculated expected credit losses.

FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE (in thousands) YTD Q2 2024 YTD Q2 2023 $ Variance % Variance Other interest income $ 7,669 $ 5,149 $ 2,520 49 % Other revenues 1,532 187 1,345 719 Total revenues $ 9,201 $ 5,336 $ 3,865 72 % Personnel $ 34,731 $ 31,859 $ 2,872 9 % Amortization and depreciation 3,415 3,423 (8 ) (0 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 3,246 2,999 247 8 Other operating expenses 39,857 32,523 7,334 23 Total expenses $ 81,249 $ 70,804 $ 10,445 15 % Income (loss) from operations $ (72,048 ) $ (65,468 ) $ (6,580 ) 10 % Income tax expense (benefit) (18,523 ) (16,341 ) (2,182 ) 13 Walker & Dunlop net income (loss) $ (53,525 ) $ (49,127 ) $ (4,398 ) 9 % Key performance metric: Adjusted EBITDA $ (61,263 ) $ (53,937 ) $ (7,326 ) 14 %

CORPORATE - DISCUSSION OF YEAR-TO-DATE-RESULTS:

Total revenues increased as a result of higher interest income earned on our corporate and fund cash balances due to the elevated short-term interest rate environment, combined with an increase in income from equity-method investments.

The increase in personnel expense was primarily related to increases in variable compensation, including our subjective bonus compensation expense, partially offset by decreases in salaries and benefits and stock compensation expenses, driven by lower headcount as a result of our workforce reduction undertaken in the second quarter of 2023 and the departure of two executives.

The increase in other operating expenses was primarily the result of increased travel and entertainment, software, and miscellaneous expenses year over year.

CAPITAL SOURCES AND USES

On August 7, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.65 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on September 6, 2024, to all holders of record of the Company's restricted and unrestricted common stock as of August 22, 2024.

In May 2024, the Company entered into a second amendment to the existing credit agreement that, among other things, decreased the interest rate of the incremental $200 million borrowing by 0.75% per annum, to Term SOFR plus 2.25% per annum, and combined the incremental term loan with the initial term loan to create a single fungible $800 million senior secured term loan.

On February 14, 2024, our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock over a 12-month period ending February 23, 2025 ("2024 Share Repurchase Program"). We have not repurchased any shares of common stock under the 2024 Share Repurchase Program.

Any purchases made pursuant to the 2024 Share Repurchase Program will be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, from time to time, as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

ABOUT WALKER & DUNLOP

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, readers should use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income and diluted EPS.

Adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS represent net income adjusted for amortization and depreciation, provision (benefit) for credit losses, net write-offs, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the income statement impact from periodic revaluation and accretion associated with contingent consideration liabilities related to acquired companies, and other one-time adjustments, such as goodwill impairment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before income taxes, interest expense on our corporate debt, and amortization and depreciation, adjusted for provision (benefit) for credit losses, net write-offs, stock-based compensation expense, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the write-off of the unamortized balance of premium associated with the repayment of a portion of our corporate debt, goodwill impairment, and contingent consideration liability fair value adjustments when the fair value adjustment is a triggering event for a goodwill impairment assessment. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The amounts shown for adjusted EBITDA may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges that are used to determine compliance with financial covenants. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information, provide useful information to investors by offering:

the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;

the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses; and

a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP" and " Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP By Segment."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) general economic conditions and multifamily and commercial real estate market conditions, (2) changes in interest rates, (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes to Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae or HUD, (4) our ability to retain and attract loan originators and other professionals, (5) success of our various investments funded with corporate capital, and (6) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies, including any constraints or cuts in federal funds allocated to HUD for loan originations.

For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates or supplements in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.walkerdunlop.com.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 208,095 $ 216,532 $ 328,698 $ 236,321 $ 228,091 Restricted cash 35,460 21,071 21,422 17,768 21,769 Pledged securities, at fair value 197,936 190,679 184,081 177,509 170,666 Loans held for sale, at fair value 814,883 497,933 594,998 758,926 1,303,686 Mortgage servicing rights 850,831 881,834 907,415 921,746 932,131 Goodwill 901,710 901,710 901,710 949,710 963,710 Other intangible assets 174,467 178,221 181,975 185,927 189,919 Receivables, net 272,827 250,406 233,563 265,234 242,397 Committed investments in tax credit equity 151,674 122,332 154,028 212,296 165,136 Other assets 567,515 565,194 544,457 552,414 589,919 Total assets $ 4,175,398 $ 3,825,912 $ 4,052,347 $ 4,277,851 $ 4,807,424 Liabilities Warehouse notes payable $ 810,114 $ 521,977 $ 596,178 $ 790,742 $ 1,342,187 Notes payable 770,707 772,037 773,358 774,677 775,995 Allowance for risk-sharing obligations 30,477 30,124 31,601 30,957 32,410 Commitments to fund investments in tax credit equity 134,493 114,206 140,259 196,250 156,617 Other liabilities 695,813 651,660 764,822 754,234 775,718 Total liabilities $ 2,441,604 $ 2,090,004 $ 2,306,218 $ 2,546,860 $ 3,082,927 Stockholders' Equity Common stock $ 331 $ 331 $ 329 $ 328 $ 327 Additional paid-in capital 407,426 427,184 425,488 420,062 412,182 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 415 (492 ) (479 ) (1,864 ) (1,465 ) Retained earnings 1,288,728 1,288,313 1,298,412 1,287,653 1,287,334 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,696,900 $ 1,715,336 $ 1,723,750 $ 1,706,179 $ 1,698,378 Noncontrolling interests 36,894 20,572 22,379 24,812 26,119 Total equity $ 1,733,794 $ 1,735,908 $ 1,746,129 $ 1,730,991 $ 1,724,497 Commitments and contingencies - - - - - Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,175,398 $ 3,825,912 $ 4,052,347 $ 4,277,851 $ 4,807,424

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Unaudited Quarterly Trends Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Origination fees $ 65,334 $ 43,740 $ 66,208 $ 56,149 $ 64,968 $ 109,074 $ 112,052 MSR income 33,349 20,898 34,471 35,375 42,058 54,247 72,071 Servicing fees 80,418 80,043 79,887 79,200 77,061 160,461 152,827 Property sales broker fees 11,265 8,821 15,135 16,862 10,345 20,086 21,969 Investment management fees 14,822 13,520 537 13,362 16,309 28,342 31,482 Net warehouse interest income (expense) (1,584 ) (1,116 ) (2,077 ) (2,031 ) (1,526 ) (2,700 ) (1,525 ) Placement fees and other interest income 41,040 39,402 45,210 43,000 35,386 80,442 66,310 Other revenues 26,032 22,751 34,965 26,826 28,014 48,783 56,175 Total revenues $ 270,676 $ 228,059 $ 274,336 $ 268,743 $ 272,615 $ 498,735 $ 511,361 Expenses Personnel $ 133,067 $ 111,463 $ 125,865 $ 136,507 $ 133,305 $ 244,530 $ 251,918 Amortization and depreciation 56,043 55,891 56,015 57,479 56,292 111,934 113,258 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,936 524 636 421 (734 ) 3,460 (11,509 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 17,874 17,659 18,598 17,594 17,010 35,533 32,284 Goodwill impairment - - 48,000 14,000 - - - Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities - - (48,500 ) (14,000 ) - - - Other operating expenses 32,559 28,843 34,355 28,529 30,730 61,402 54,793 Total expenses $ 242,479 $ 214,380 $ 234,969 $ 240,530 $ 236,603 $ 456,859 $ 440,744 Income from operations $ 28,197 $ 13,679 $ 39,367 $ 28,213 $ 36,012 $ 41,876 $ 70,617 Income tax expense 7,902 2,864 10,331 7,069 10,491 10,766 17,626 Net income before noncontrolling interests $ 20,295 $ 10,815 $ 29,036 $ 21,144 $ 25,521 $ 31,110 $ 52,991 Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests (2,368 ) (1,051 ) (2,563 ) (314 ) (2,114 ) (3,419 ) (1,309 ) Walker & Dunlop net income $ 22,663 $ 11,866 $ 31,599 $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 34,529 $ 54,300 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on pledged available-for-sale securities, net of taxes 907 (13 ) 1,385 (399 ) 156 894 103 Walker & Dunlop comprehensive income $ 23,570 $ 11,853 $ 32,984 $ 21,059 $ 27,791 $ 35,423 $ 54,403 Effective Tax Rate 28 % 21 % 26 % 25 % 29 % 26 % 25 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.35 $ 0.94 $ 0.64 $ 0.82 $ 1.02 $ 1.62 Diluted earnings per share 0.67 0.35 0.93 0.64 0.82 1.02 1.61 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.65 0.65 0.63 0.63 0.63 1.30 1.26 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 33,121 32,978 32,825 32,737 32,695 33,050 32,612 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 33,154 33,048 32,941 32,895 32,851 33,101 32,834

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA Unaudited Quarterly Trends Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data and unless otherwise noted) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 2024 2023 Transaction Volume: Components of Debt Financing Volume Fannie Mae $ 1,510,804 $ 903,368 $ 1,692,405 $ 1,739,332 $ 2,230,952 $ 2,414,172 $ 3,589,660 Freddie Mac 1,153,190 974,926 1,308,263 1,072,048 1,212,887 2,128,116 2,188,624 Ginnie Mae - HUD 185,898 14,140 316,960 86,557 147,773 200,038 275,372 Brokered (1) 3,852,851 3,319,074 2,885,454 3,149,457 3,316,223 7,171,925 5,679,977 Principal Lending and Investing (2) 214,975 15,800 218,750 - - 230,775 - Total Debt Financing Volume $ 6,917,718 $ 5,227,308 $ 6,421,832 $ 6,047,394 $ 6,907,835 $ 12,145,026 $ 11,733,633 Property Sales Volume 1,530,783 1,167,151 2,877,399 2,508,073 1,504,383 2,697,934 3,399,065 Total Transaction Volume $ 8,448,501 $ 6,394,459 $ 9,299,231 $ 8,555,467 $ 8,412,218 $ 14,842,960 $ 15,132,698 Key Performance Metrics: Operating margin 10 % 6 % 14 % 10 % 13 % 8 % 14 % Return on equity 5 3 7 5 7 4 6 Walker & Dunlop net income $ 22,663 $ 11,866 $ 31,599 $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 34,529 $ 54,300 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 80,931 74,136 87,582 74,065 70,501 155,067 138,476 Diluted EPS 0.67 0.35 0.93 0.64 0.82 1.02 1.61 Adjusted core EPS (4) 1.23 1.19 1.42 1.11 0.98 2.39 2.14 Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues): Personnel expenses 49 % 49 % 46 % 51 % 49 % 49 % 49 % Other operating expenses 12 13 13 11 11 12 11 Key Revenue Metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume): Origination fee rate (5) 0.95 % 0.84 % 1.05 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.95 % MSR rate (6) 0.50 0.40 0.56 0.58 0.61 0.46 0.61 Agency MSR rate (7) 1.17 1.10 1.04 1.22 1.17 1.14 1.19 Other Data: Market capitalization at period end $ 3,311,629 $ 3,406,853 $ 3,719,589 $ 2,433,494 $ 2,586,519 Closing share price at period end $ 98.20 $ 101.06 $ 111.01 $ 74.24 $ 79.09 Average headcount 1,321 1,323 1,341 1,344 1,385 Components of Servicing Portfolio (end of period): Fannie Mae $ 64,954,426 $ 64,349,886 $ 63,699,106 $ 62,850,853 $ 61,356,554 Freddie Mac 39,938,411 39,665,386 39,330,545 38,656,136 38,287,200 Ginnie Mae - HUD 10,619,764 10,595,841 10,460,884 10,320,520 10,246,632 Brokered (8) 17,239,417 17,312,513 16,940,850 17,091,925 16,684,115 Principal Lending and Investing (9) 25,893 40,139 40,139 40,000 71,680 Total Servicing Portfolio $ 132,777,911 $ 131,963,765 $ 130,471,524 $ 128,959,434 $ 126,646,181 Assets under management (10) 17,566,666 17,465,398 17,321,452 17,334,877 16,903,055 Total Managed Portfolio $ 150,344,577 $ 149,429,163 $ 147,792,976 $ 146,294,311 $ 143,549,236 Key Servicing Portfolio Metrics (end of period): Custodial escrow deposit balance (in billions) $ 2.7 $ 2.3 $ 2.7 $ 2.8 $ 2.8 Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points) 24.1 24.0 24.1 24.2 24.3 Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years) 7.9 8.0 8.2 8.4 8.6

_________________ (1) Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources. (2) Includes debt financing volumes from our interim lending platform, our interim lending joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts. (3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (4) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted core EPS, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (5) Origination fees as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (6) MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (7) MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume. (8) Brokered loans serviced primarily for life insurance companies. (9) Consists of interim loans not managed for our interim loan joint venture. (10) Walker & Dunlop Affordable Equity, assets under management, commercial real estate loans and funds managed by WDIP, and interim loans serviced for our interim loan joint venture.

KEY CREDIT METRICS Unaudited June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Risk-sharing servicing portfolio: Fannie Mae Full Risk $ 55,915,670 $ 55,236,618 $ 54,583,555 $ 53,549,966 $ 52,383,701 Fannie Mae Modified Risk 9,038,756 9,113,268 9,115,551 9,295,368 8,947,292 Freddie Mac Modified Risk 69,510 69,510 23,415 23,415 23,515 Total risk-sharing servicing portfolio $ 65,023,936 $ 64,419,396 $ 63,722,521 $ 62,868,749 $ 61,354,508 Non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio: Fannie Mae No Risk $ - $ - $ - $ 5,519 $ 25,561 Freddie Mac No Risk 39,868,901 39,595,876 39,307,130 38,632,721 38,263,685 GNMA - HUD No Risk 10,619,764 10,595,841 10,460,884 10,320,520 10,246,632 Brokered 17,239,417 17,312,513 16,940,850 17,091,925 16,684,115 Total non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio $ 67,728,082 $ 67,504,230 $ 66,708,864 $ 66,050,685 $ 65,219,993 Total loans serviced for others $ 132,752,018 $ 131,923,626 $ 130,431,385 $ 128,919,434 $ 126,574,501 Interim loans (full risk) servicing portfolio 25,893 40,139 40,139 40,000 71,680 Total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance $ 132,777,911 $ 131,963,765 $ 130,471,524 $ 128,959,434 $ 126,646,181 Interim Loan Joint Venture Managed Loans (1) $ 570,299 $ 711,541 $ 710,041 $ 736,320 $ 895,491 At-risk servicing portfolio (2) $ 60,122,274 $ 59,498,851 $ 58,801,055 $ 57,857,659 $ 56,430,098 Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (3) 12,222,290 12,088,698 11,949,041 11,750,068 11,346,580 Defaulted loans(4) 48,560 63,264 27,214 - 36,983 Defaulted loans as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.00 % 0.07 % Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06 Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of maximum exposure 0.25 0.25 0.26 0.26 0.29

______________________ (1) This balance consists entirely of interim loan joint venture managed loans. We indirectly share in a portion of the risk of loss associated with interim loan joint venture managed loans through our 15% equity ownership in the joint venture. We had no exposure to risk of loss for the loans serviced directly for our interim loan joint venture partner. The balance of this line is included as a component of assets under management in the Supplemental Operating Data table. (2) At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio. For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans. (3) Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur. (4) Defaulted loans represent loans in our Fannie Mae at-risk portfolio that are probable of foreclosure or that have foreclosed and for which we have recorded a collateral-based reserve (i.e. loans where we have assessed a probable loss). Other loans that are delinquent but not foreclosed or that are not probable of foreclosure are not included here. Additionally, loans that have foreclosed or are probable of foreclosure but are not expected to result in a loss to us are not included here

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP Unaudited Quarterly Trends Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 22,663 $ 11,866 $ 31,599 $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 34,529 $ 54,300 Income tax expense 7,902 2,864 10,331 7,069 10,491 10,766 17,626 Interest expense on corporate debt 17,874 17,659 18,598 17,594 17,010 35,533 32,284 Amortization and depreciation 56,043 55,891 56,015 57,479 56,292 111,934 113,258 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,936 524 636 421 (734 ) 3,460 (11,509 ) Net write-offs (1) - - - (2,008 ) (6,033 ) - (6,033 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,862 6,230 5,374 7,427 7,898 13,092 15,041 MSR income (33,349 ) (20,898 ) (34,471 ) (35,375 ) (42,058 ) (54,247 ) (72,071 ) Write-off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment - - - - - - (4,420 ) Goodwill impairment, net of contingent consideration liability fair value adjustments - - (500 ) - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,931 $ 74,136 $ 87,582 $ 74,065 $ 70,501 $ 155,067 $ 138,476

______________________ (1) The net write-off in Q2 2023 was related to the write off of the collateral-based reserves related to a loan held for investment.

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP BY SEGMENT Unaudited Capital Markets Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income (Loss) $ 11,039 $ 16,107 $ 4,339 $ 16,611 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,359 5,572 1,615 6,076 Interest expense on corporate debt 5,299 4,727 10,150 8,996 Amortization and depreciation 1,138 1,089 2,275 2,275 Stock-based compensation expense 3,982 4,229 8,039 9,092 MSR income (33,349 ) (42,058 ) (54,247 ) (72,071 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,532 ) $ (10,334 ) $ (27,829 ) $ (29,021 ) Servicing & Asset Management Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income (Loss) $ 40,432 $ 35,732 $ 83,715 $ 86,816 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,521 14,787 27,674 27,891 Interest expense on corporate debt 10,946 10,707 22,137 20,289 Amortization and depreciation 53,173 53,550 106,244 107,560 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,936 (734 ) 3,460 (11,509 ) Net write-offs(1) - (6,033 ) - (6,033 ) Stock-based compensation expense 494 450 929 840 Write-off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment - - - (4,420 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,502 $ 108,459 $ 244,159 $ 221,434 Corporate Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income (Loss) $ (28,808 ) $ (24,204 ) $ (53,525 ) $ (49,127 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (11,978 ) (9,868 ) (18,523 ) (16,341 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 1,629 1,576 3,246 2,999 Amortization and depreciation 1,732 1,653 3,415 3,423 Stock-based compensation expense 2,386 3,219 4,124 5,109 Adjusted EBITDA $ (35,039 ) $ (27,624 ) $ (61,263 ) $ (53,937 )

____________________ (1) The net write-off in Q2 2023 was related to the write off of the collateral-based reserves related to a loan held for investment.

ADJUSTED CORE EPS RECONCILIATION Unaudited Quarterly Trends Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted Core Net Income Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 22,663 $ 11,866 $ 31,599 $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 34,529 $ 54,300 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,936 524 636 421 (734 ) 3,460 (11,509 ) Net write-offs(1) - - - (2,008 ) (6,033 ) - (6,033 ) Amortization and depreciation 56,043 55,891 56,015 57,479 56,292 111,934 113,258 MSR income (33,349 ) (20,898 ) (34,471 ) (35,375 ) (42,058 ) (54,247 ) (72,071 ) Goodwill impairment - - 48,000 14,000 - - - Contingent consideration accretion and fair value adjustments 822 512 (47,637 ) (13,426 ) 176 1,334 353 Income tax expense adjustment(2) (7,413 ) (7,543 ) (5,916 ) (5,285 ) (2,227 ) (16,063 ) (5,990 ) Adjusted Core Net Income $ 41,702 $ 40,352 $ 48,226 $ 37,264 $ 33,051 $ 80,947 $ 72,308 Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted core EPS Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 22,663 $ 11,866 $ 31,599 $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 34,529 $ 54,300 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 33,154 33,048 32,941 32,895 32,851 33,101 32,834 Diluted EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.35 $ 0.93 $ 0.64 $ 0.82 $ 1.02 $ 1.61 Adjusted Core Net Income $ 41,702 $ 40,352 $ 48,226 $ 37,264 $ 33,051 $ 80,947 $ 72,308 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 33,154 33,048 32,941 32,895 32,851 33,101 32,834 Adjusted Core EPS $ 1.23 $ 1.19 $ 1.42 $ 1.11 $ 0.98 $ 2.39 $ 2.14

____________________ (1) The net write-off in Q2 2023 was related to the write off of the collateral-based reserves related to a loan held for investment. (2) Income tax impact of the above adjustments to adjusted core net income. Uses quarterly or annual effective tax rate as disclosed in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income in this "press release."

