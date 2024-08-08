CoTec Holdings Corp.: Cotec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project, Québec, Canada

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate, Preliminary Economic Assessment and NI 43-101 technical report for CoTec's Lac Jeannine Fe Tailings Project, Québec, Canada" dated August 5, 2024 and having an effective date of March 19, 2024 prepared by Addison Mining Services Ltd., JPL GeoServices Inc., Soutex Inc., Amerston Consulting Ltd. and Axe Valley Mining Consultants Ltd (the "PEA").

The results of the PEA were previously announced by the Company in a news release dated June 27, 2024 (the "PEA Results Release").

The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the PEA Results Release and confirms that there are no material differences in the results of the preliminary economic assessment between the PEA and the PEA Results Release.

A copy of the PEA is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) and the Company's website (www.cotec.ca).

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbols CTH and CTHCF, respectively. The Company is an environment, social, and governance ("ESG")-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company transitions into a mid-tier mineral resource producer.

CoTec is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. The Company has made four investments to date and is actively pursuing operating opportunities where current technology investments could be deployed.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this news release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the PEA and results thereof, transition to a lower carbon future and the Company's participation therein and contribution thereto, as well as management's expectations with respect to the Lac Jeannine investment and other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including, but not limited to: resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this news release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

