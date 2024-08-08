Epique Realty Partners With Clear Mortgage to Enhance Agent and Client Services

Epique and Clear Mortgage: Shared Vision and Values

Epique Realty is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Clear Mortgage powered by City First Mortgage Services, a leading name in transparent and innovative mortgage solutions. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in providing incomparable benefits and services to agents and clients alike.

The synergy between Epique Realty and Clear Mortgage is rooted in their shared business models and core values focused on serving agents and loan officers. Both companies prioritize transparency, innovation, and a commitment to helping professionals thrive in their respective fields. This alignment of values has set the stage for a partnership designed to elevate the standards of service and support available to agents and their clients.

One of the standout features of this partnership is the integration of Clear Mortgage's pre-qualification system directly into the Epique agent app and website. This seamless integration allows Epique agents to pre-qualify clients effortlessly, enhancing client retention and streamlining the home-buying process. By providing this vital service, agents can offer a more efficient, personalized, and informed experience from the very beginning to the very end of their transaction and beyond.

The partnership is structured for efficiency, with Daniel Bellomy from Clear Mortgage serving as the main point of contact. Daniel, along with his dedicated team, ensures that the relationship is managed smoothly and effectively. This streamlined approach minimizes bureaucracy and maximizes the benefits available to agents, enabling them to focus on what they do best-serving their clients.

Supporting Agent Development and Events

Clear Mortgage also offers a Revenue Sharing model and even provides transparency to the financial performance of all loan officers supporting Epique Realty nationwide. Daniel and his team, in collaboration with national leadership, have partnered with Epique to ensure compliant support for Epique Realty's dedication to agent development.

Shared funds will be used to subsidize the cost of events, training sessions, and other valuable resources for agents, making them accessible at little to no cost. This investment in continuous professional development fosters a culture of growth and excellence in the Epique community.

In addition, Clear Mortgage is offering to cover the transaction fee on every deal closed by them for the agent's clients. This added benefit provides them with another valuable tool to enhance service, build trust, and demonstrate commitment to the clients' best interests.

Clear Mortgage is renowned for its steadfast commitment to truth and transparency, showcasing all pricing and fees upfront with no hidden costs. This approach perfectly aligns with Epique Realty's dedication to integrity and honesty in all dealings. Agents and clients can trust that they are receiving clear and accurate information, allowing for informed decisions and peace of mind throughout the mortgage process.

Clear Mortgage's unique position as both a retail lender and mortgage broker offer Epique agents extraordinary flexibility. Agents gain access to a diverse array of loan products, including specialized options like bank statement loans, self-employed loans, and investor loans. Additionally, Clear Mortgage's Reverse Mortgage and Commercial Lending divisions further expand their capabilities. This comprehensive suite of offerings empowers agents to cater to the specific needs of each client, providing tailored financial solutions for a wide range of financial situations.

White Glove Service

This partnership is designed to deliver "white glove" localized service and support backed by Clear Mortgage's extensive corporate resources. This approach ensures that agents and clients receive personalized attention and expert guidance, without sacrificing the advantages of working with a large, established company. The goal is to create a seamless and high-quality experience that sets a new standard in the industry.

Daniel Bellomy, emphasizing Clear Mortgage's core values, underscored their dedication to transparency, compliance, and profitability, "Our partnership with Epique Realty exemplifies everything we stand for-being clear, compliant, and profitable for all parties involved. This collaboration is truly epic in every sense of the word."

Josh Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Epique Realty, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the mutual benefits of the partnership. "Clear Mortgage offers our agents a transparent and efficient solution to pre-qualifying clients, which is crucial in today's market. This partnership not only enhances our service offerings but also supports our mission of empowering agents through innovation and integrity,"

The partnership between Epique Realty and Clear Mortgage marks a significant milestone in the real estate and mortgage industries. By combining their strengths, both companies are poised to deliver exceptional value to agents and clients, fostering a new era of transparency, efficiency, and personalized service.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

