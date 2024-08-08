Entergy Corporation: Entergy Hosts Poverty Simulations To Help Employees Better Understand Customer Challenges

By: Cristina del Canto • Senior Communications Specialist

Poverty is a reality for many individuals and families. But unless one has experienced poverty, it's difficult to truly understand. Recognizing this, Entergy's low-income initiatives team recently organized poverty simulations aimed at providing our employees with a firsthand understanding of the struggles faced by our customers living in our service area of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

With the support of the System Planning Organization, over 140 employees participated in these immersive simulations held in Louisiana and Texas. Through role-playing scenarios set in the fictitious "Realville, USA" city, participants were able to step into the shoes of individuals facing poverty and experience the daily hurdles they must overcome.

During the simulations, participants were assigned unique identities and encountered real-life scenarios such as the need for reliable transportation, access to food or managing a chronic illness. They experienced various scenarios over four weeks, simulated in 15-minute segments, that reflected the lives of individuals who were recently homeless, unemployed, navigating the social services system, surviving on public assistance, and facing other challenges.

"The goal of the simulation was to help our employees gain insight into the difficulties and tough decisions that individuals in need have to make," said Liz Brister, director of low-income initiatives. "Whether it's dealing with childcare issues, job losses or any unexpected expenses, the simulation helps us understand these challenges so that we can better serve our customers, promote policies that will provide better safety nets and assist them in achieving success."

The simulation took place in a large room where participants were seated with their assigned "families" in the center. Surrounding them were tables representing community resources and services such as a community action agency, a school, an employer, a utility company, and a payday and title loan facility.

In addition to managing budgets with low incomes, accessing assistance resources, and dealing with unexpected issues, the simulation also included chance "wild cards" like illegal evictions, school suspensions, job losses, and more.

Beyond expanding our employees' understanding, the simulations aimed to foster empathy towards individuals living through these experiences and inspire a shift in perspective. By cultivating advocates within our workforce, we continue to seek to improve the resources and support available for our customers and communities in need.

