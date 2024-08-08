Sineng Electric's 50 MW/100 MWh sodium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) project in China's Hubei province is the first phase of a larger plan that will eventually reach 100 MW/200 MWh. The initial capacity has already been connected to the grid and can power around 12,000 households for an entire day. From pv magazine ESS News Sineng Electric has revealed that it has provided its string PCS MV stations for what it said is the world's largest sodium-ion BESS, and China's first 100 MWh-scale energy storage power station using sodium-ion batteries. The project consists of 42 BESS containers ...

