Consello Capital Acquires EHE Health, the Leader in Employer-Based Preventive Healthcare

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello Capital, the private equity arm of Consello, announced today that it has acquired EHE Health, the largest national network provider of preventive healthcare.

As the market leader in providing preventive healthcare to employers for more than 100 years, EHE Health partners with enterprise leaders to reduce healthcare costs and help employees and their beneficiaries live healthier lives. Among its services, EHE Health facilitates comprehensive preventive care exams, which are offered through the company's nationwide network of more than 200 clinics and physician practices.

"EHE has built an excellent reputation and demonstrated its ability to partner with some of the world's largest companies. It offers a compelling value proposition in the form of bettering people's lives and consistently generates a positive return on investment for employers seeking to lower healthcare costs," said Peter Morrow, Managing Partner of Consello Capital. "We are excited to partner with the EHE team and help them continue to grow."

"We are thrilled to partner with Consello Capital for the next phase of our company's journey," said Chris Bird, CEO of EHE Health. "Consello brings a powerful mix of capital, an experienced investment team well-versed in scaling enterprises and a significant professional network that will unlock business development opportunities for us."

The United States has the highest health expenditure per capita of all Western and developed countries; however, only 8% of Americans undergo routine preventive screenings.1 As a result, missed healthcare prevention opportunities cost the U.S. upwards of $55 billion every year.2 According to the American Journal of Health Promotion, well-implemented workplace health programs can generate up to 25% in savings across employee absenteeism, healthcare costs, workers' compensation and disability management claims costs.

"Company C-suites are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits associated with offering more comprehensive preventive healthcare to employees," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Consello. "EHE is already aligned with some of the world's most progressive employers, and we believe it has a tremendous opportunity to further expand while also making a substantial contribution to public health."

About EHE Health

EHE Health is a national healthcare provider network and center of excellence in preventive health that partners with mid- and large-sized employers to give their employees and beneficiaries an entry point to organized healthcare, beginning with prevention. EHE's comprehensive, evidence-based preventive care provides 100% of the recommended screenings, far exceeding a typical annual exam with a primary care physician, resulting in more health conditions being found sooner. Named by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work as one of the Best Workplaces in 2021, EHE Health is headquartered in New York City and operates and/or contracts with over 200 health clinics across the U.S., staffed by a network of curated physicians and clinicians. For over 100 years, EHE Health has been an innovator and leader in helping people live longer, healthier lives with personalized preventive care. To learn more visit www.ehe.health.

About Consello Capital and the Consello Group

Consello Capital is the private equity arm of Consello. The firm specializes in investments in the business services, consumer, and retail sectors, leveraging Consello's network and integrated advisory expertise to help grow its middle-market portfolio companies.

Consello is an advisory and investing platform. Our advisory business provides counsel to the most senior business leaders in the world on a wide range of corporate issues. For more information, visit www.consello.com .

