Bold Ventures Adds to Management Team

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce MacLachlan, P.Geo., as a Director, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Coleman Robertson, P.Geo. as Vice President of Exploration. David Graham will remain the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

With over 40 years of experience in the exploration industry, Mr. MacLachlan is a proven exploration manager and has been a key member of a number of mineral discovery teams. His experience includes management of a wide range of exploration projects from grass roots through to the post discovery stage. Bruce has been responsible for project presentation, marketing and coordination within the investment space. His extensive experience working with multiple exploration companies has included Noranda Exploration, Battle Mountain Gold Co., Canalaska Uranium Ltd., and he was the Exploration Manager with Noront Resources Ltd. and Rare Earth Metals Inc. Bruce is a co-founder and President of Emerald Geological Services (EGS), a consulting company which was created in 2001.

Coleman Robertson graduated from McGill University's Geology program in 2014. Since that time, Mr. Robertson has worked exploring for gold, base metals and rare earth elements. His experience includes a wide range of exploration activities from grass roots to discovery stage projects. Employed by EGS since 2017, Coleman is Vice President of Exploration for EGS and has experience with multiple projects in multiple jurisdictions that have included the Company's Gold and Copper Projects in Northwestern Ontario.

Bold CEO David Graham commented that "We are very excited to have Bruce and Coleman join the team in an official capacity. We have worked closely together for a number of years which makes these appointments a natural fit for Bold."

"I am excited and looking forward to making a positive impact in my new role as President and Chief Operating Officer of Bold Ventures Inc. and contributing to the Company's success through advancing Bold's properties and making new discoveries." said Mr. MacLachlan. "Having worked together frequently over the years, my familiarity with David and the Bold team made this an easy decision."

Coleman Robertson indicated that "I am grateful and eager to take on this significant role in the Company as part of a proven management team. I have worked on the majority of Bold's Ontario gold and critical metals projects and am looking forward to unlocking their mineral potential through systematic exploration. As an employee of Emerald Geological Services since 2017, I have worked with Mr. Bruce MacLachlan extensively and together we have advanced numerous gold, base metal and rare earth element properties in multiple jurisdictions across Canada."

As announced on August 1, 2024, the Company completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering with the placement of 1,755,000 WC Units (as defined below). The private placement offering is for up to 8,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.04 per WC Unit for up to $320,000 and up to 12,000,000 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for up to $600,000 both of which constitute the "Offering". The Offering will remain open until August 16, 2024.

Each WC Unit consists of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.06 per WC Warrant Share until the date that is three (3) years after the date of the Initial Closing.

Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow-through common share, priced at $0.05, and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until the date that is two (2) years after the date of the Initial Closing.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital, for exploration as qualified Canadian Exploration Expense (in the case of the FT Offering), and for property maintenance and acquisitions.

The appointments of Bruce MacLachlan and Coleman Robertson are subject to regulatory approval.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada.

Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"

David Graham

C.E.O.

