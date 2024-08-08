Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces drill core assay results from its fully-funded 2024 drill program at the Antino Gold Project ("Antino" or the "Project") in southeastern Suriname. Highlights within this release demonstrate successful step-out exploration drilling from the July 22, 2024 news release focused on the Froyo Gold Zone.

Drilling Highlights

44.0 metres (m) of 2.05 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) (24GG013) Including 11.0 m of 5.73 g/t Au

(24GG013) 35.0 m of 2.37 g/t Au (24FR073)

(24FR073) 30.0 m of 2.77 g/t Au (24GG006)

(24GG006) 3.0 m of 10.20 g/t Au (24FR076)

(24FR076) 9.3 m of 3.39 g/t Au (23GG002)

"These results represent another significant extension of mineralization at Froyo," commented President & CEO, Colin Padget. "Drill hole 24GG013 is a 65 m step-out north along strike of the previously released drillhole 24FR074, which intersected 46.0 m of 5.31 g/t Au. This new mineralization provides additional confidence in the continuity of the parallel zones at Froyo, which remain open along strike and at depth."

Results from 24GG013 (44.0 m of 2.05 g/t Au) represent a sizable step-out in the emerging gold trend that occurs within a broader series of parallel shear zones east of the main Froyo Gold Zone. In addition to the northern step-out, this drilling also highlights mineralization at depth. Drill hole 24FR076 (3.0 m of 10.20 g/t Au) is a 60 metre down-dip extension from previously released 24FR075 (refer to Figure 2 below). These parallel shears have consistent mineralogical characteristics of the main Froyo shear and likely exhibit deep rooted structures with strong growth potential.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company drilled 10,000 metres in 2023 and is fully financed for drilling in 2024.

12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 10.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Lima, Peru (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 1: Froyo Zone Plan Map with Drillhole Locations

Figure 2: Vertical Section of Froyo Zone

Table 1: Assay Results

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Core Length* (m) Au (g/t) 24FR076 6.60 9.60 3.00 2.98 and 180.00 184.00 4.00 0.60 and 300.00 303.00 3.00 10.20 24FR073 152.00 187.00 35.00 2.37 24GG013 133.00 177.00 44.00 2.05 including 153.00 164.00 11.00 5.73 and 202.00 209.00 7.00 3.62 and 372.00 376.89 4.89 0.55 24GG007 198.00 206.00 8.00 1.92 24GG006 186.00 216.00 30.00 2.77 24GG005 149.00 151.00 2.00 2.52 23GG002 197.00 206.30 9.30 3.39

*Intervals are estimated to represent 85% or more of true width based on current drill data

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting* (m) Northing* (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) 24FR076 817198.8 401182.2 157.3 250.0 -65.0 350.1 24FR073 817063.2 401147.6 157.0 248.8 -51.0 221.1 24GG013 817073.8 401218.0 182.2 245.0 -55.0 377.0 24GG007 817017.1 401194.1 178.6 238.9 -60.6 251.2 24GG006 817017.0 401193.9 178.7 233.9 -52.5 233.1 24GG005 817000.0 401151.5 171.1 240.1 -75.1 272.0 23GG002 816877.2 401027.7 167.6 52.3 -52.4 226.5

*The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621)

