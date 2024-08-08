Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) receives observation status

Today, on August 8, 2024, Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had resolved to submit an application for delisting of its shares and preference shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (NYTTO, ISIN code SE0014808853, order book ID 206281) and the preference shares (NYTTO PREF, ISIN code SE0014808861, order book ID 206282) in Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB