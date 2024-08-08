Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QGTX | ISIN: SE0014808853 | Ticker-Symbol: 62W
Frankfurt
08.08.24
08:08 Uhr
1,180 Euro
-0,020
-1,67 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA NYTTOBOSTADER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA NYTTOBOSTADER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.08.2024 13:46 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) receives observation status

Today, on August 8, 2024, Svenska Nyttobostäder AB (publ) (the "Company")
issued a press release with information that the Company had resolved to submit
an application for delisting of its shares and preference shares from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an
application from the Company. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(NYTTO, ISIN code SE0014808853, order book ID 206281) and the preference shares
(NYTTO PREF, ISIN code SE0014808861, order book ID 206282) in Svenska
Nyttobostäder AB (publ) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.