Modular Medical, Inc.: Registration is Now Open for Tribe Public's Webinar Event "Diabetes Care Innovator Modular Medical Takes Next Steps" Featuring Modular Medical CEO on Friday, August 9, 2024

The global diabetes care market, valued at $18.9 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $35.8 billion by 2028

The insulin pump segment is expected to grow from $5.26 billion to $21.65 billion by 2032

Discover how Modular Medical is accelerating the development of technology to empower the whole diabetes community with MODD1

Meet with Modular Medical CEO Jeb Besser

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), a development-stage, insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of user-friendly and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced that Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical, will present at Tribe Public's Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event titled "Diabetes Care Innovator Modular

Medical Takes Next Steps." The Event is scheduled to begin at 8:30am pacific/11:30am eastern on Friday, August 9, 2024. To register to join the complimentary event, please visit the Tribe Public LLC at MODDAugust92024.TribePublic.com.

Once registered, participants may begin forwarding their questions for the CEO to Tribe Public at research@tribepublic.com or share their questions via the ZOOM chat feature during the event. Tribe Public's Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event and relay all questions to management.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the Company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. The Company's mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us." Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT TRIBE PUBLIC LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe's complimentary events focus on issues that the Tribe members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress and plans. Tribe members primarily include Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers they care about and want to learn from at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe's FREE "Wish List" process. Visit Tribe Public's Website to learn more: http://www.tribepublic.com/

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

+1 (617) 399-1741

IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com