Hear AtLast Holdings, Inc.: Hear AtLast and A.C.T. Investment Group Sign Agreement for Purchase of Income Properties In North America

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / Hear AtLast (OTC PINK:HRAL) is excited to announce its new venture with A.C.T. Investments to engage to purchase income properties across North America. This will be an opportune time to invest in residential and proposed land development of high rise residential.

A.C.T. Investments is a group of investors who are developing and purchasing homes for low income families surrounding Rochester. HRAL and A.C.T. will partner to expand its operations in various states and cities across Canada for opportunities that will benefit all parties.

Pete Warner comments that HRAL and A.C.T. will cooperate with investors to build a return of high multiplies with guest returns annually. "We hope that investors return 8.5 to 11 percent plus percentage of profits. This will be a long term process and team work to find the areas for growth."

About Hear AtLast Holdings, Inc, (OTC PINK:HRAL)

The holding company that operates GetPushMonkey.com, an AI notification platform which improves user engagement, provides personalized experiences, and optimizes the effectiveness of your push notifications. Utilizing AI algorithms to analyze user behavior, preferences, and browsing history to tailor notifications to individual users. This can result in more relevant and engaging notifications that users are more likely to interact with which can result in increased company profits.

Contact Information:

Hear AtLast Holdings Inc

Pete Wanner, President

Tel: 416-918-6987

petewanner@gmail.com

SOURCE: Hear AtLast Holdings, Inc.





