Onar, Inc.: ONAR Announces the Rebrand of its Performance Marketing Agency Storia Highlighting a New Era for the Forbes Top Rated Agency

ONAR (OTCQB:RELT), the network of integrated marketing and business solutions agencies, proudly announces the rebranding of Storia, its flagship agency. This initiative follows ONAR's own rebrand (formerly Integrum Worldwide) and underscores its commitment to owning and operating the best, highly specialized marketing agencies globally. This announcement comes after ONAR's recent reverse merger into RELT, marking a significant milestone in its corporate evolution.

Rebranding Highlights

Storia, ONAR's flagship agency, excels in performance marketing with a focus on optimizing ad spend and maximizing ROI through proprietary technology and AI-driven creative optimization. Storia is innovating through data-driven marketing strategies powered by AI, providing clients with lower costs, faster delivery on assets, and more precise targeting. This rebranding aligns with ONAR's broader transformation, enhancing market presence and operational excellence following its strategic go-public reverse merger with Reliant Holdings.

New Brand Identity : The rebranding includes a strong, clean wordmark and an upward arrow in the logo, symbolizing Storia's focus on delivering measurable performance for their clients.

Strategic Foundations : Comprehensive market research ensured a thorough understanding of the industry and Storia's role within it.

Updated Positioning: The rebrand features Storia's unique flat-rate performance media model, which ensures cost-effective campaigns that drive ROI without unexpected cost increases, making it a preferred choice for businesses aiming to maximize their marketing spend.

Driving Growth and Market Expansion

ONAR's rebranding efforts support its aggressive growth strategy and market expansion both organically and through mergers & acquisitions. Enhancing Storia's brand identity is a key step in positioning ONAR's agencies to drive the company's goal of exceeding $100 million in revenue and securing a prominent NASDAQ listing.

Commitment to Excellence and Client Success

ONAR and its collective agencies are dedicated to upholding core values of innovation, integrity, collaboration, and excellence. The rebranded Storia reflects these principles, emphasizing ONAR's unwavering commitment to fostering long-term client relationships and delivering best-in-class results.

Client Partnerships and Collaborations

Storia has had the privilege of collaborating with industry-leading brands across various sectors, from beverages to banking. These wide-ranging partnerships underscore Storia's expertise and capability in delivering high-impact, measurable marketing solutions. Storia's unique flat-rate performance media model ensures cost-effective campaigns that deliver exceptional ROI at a predictable cost, making it the ideal choice for businesses optimizing marketing budgets. Additionally, Storia offers unlimited creative services, providing clients with the flexibility to iterate and innovate without worrying about additional costs. This approach not only maximizes marketing budgets but also accelerates the delivery of high-quality creative assets, ensuring timely and impactful campaigns.

For more information about Storia and to experience the new brand, visit www.wearestoria.com.

About ONAR

ONAR is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, now publicly traded after its reverse merger with Reliant Holdings (OTCQB: RELT). ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

Learn more at www.onar.com.

Media Contact:

Brad Listermann

Director of Corporate Communications

ONAR Group

Email: ir@onar.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

