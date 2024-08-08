Moonveil Completes Pre-A Funding Round, Total Funding Reaches $9M

Moonveil is excited to announce the successful completion of its Pre-A funding round. This significant milestone brings Moonveil's total funding to $9 million, marking a pivotal moment in the company's journey towards innovation and growth.

This funding milestone underscores the confidence these esteemed investors have in Moonveil's vision and the dedication of its talented team. With their support, Moonveil is poised to make substantial advancements in the web3 gaming landscape.

About Moonveil

Moonveil is a cutting-edge ZK Layer 2 focused gaming ecosystem developed by a team of industry veterans from the gaming and blockchain sectors. Moonveil's team, known informally as the "Riot Mafia" for their backgrounds at Riot Games and other top companies like Netease, Funplus, and CARV, brings unparalleled expertise from major titles such as League of Legends, Valorant, Minecraft, and World of Warcraft.

Leveraging a deep understanding of game development, operations, and web3 technology, Moonveil aims to set new industry standards with self-developed, top-tier products on a ZK-powered Layer 2 chain. The mission is to redefine web3 gaming through rapid delivery, community-driven development, and agile iteration, fostering a vibrant ecosystem for game developers and highly engaged users.

Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the Moonveil Multi-Game Universe and the upcoming Play-to-AirDrop campaign of the $MORE Token.

More power to the players!

Official Website: https://www.moonveil.gg

Discord: https://discord.gg/moonveil

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Moonveil_Studio

Email: lyonz@moonveil.studio Contact person: MJ WONG SOURCE: Moonveil



